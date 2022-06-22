You are here

  • Home
  • UAE government expenditure crosses $3bn in Q1 led by public sector spending 

UAE government expenditure crosses $3bn in Q1 led by public sector spending 

UAE government expenditure crosses $3bn in Q1 led by public sector spending 
The public service sector leading the spending with 2.43 billion dirhams. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jj23t

Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

UAE government expenditure crosses $3bn in Q1 led by public sector spending 

UAE government expenditure crosses $3bn in Q1 led by public sector spending 
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The UAE government has made a revenue of 11.33 billion dirhams ($3.08 billion) during the first quarter of this year, the latest data from the Ministry of Finance revealed.

This is against a slightly higher expenditure of 11.35 billion dirhams that the federal government made during the period, with the public service sector leading the spending with 2.43 billion dirhams, which is 21.4 percent of total spending, Emirates News Agency reported. 

This was followed by the public order and safety sector, with a total expenditure of 2 billion dirhams, which is equivalent to 18.6 percent of the total. The government also spent 17.7 percent of its expenditure on the social protection sector, followed by the defense sector which accounted for 14.7 percent of the allocation. 

The remaining spending was allocated for various other sectors including education, health, entertainment and culture, economic affairs, housing and utilities, and environment protection. 

Topics: UAE Ministry of Finance expenditure revenue

China In-Focus — Shares down; Swedish court upholds ban on Huawei 5G gear; Heatwaves drive up power demand

China In-Focus — Shares down; Swedish court upholds ban on Huawei 5G gear; Heatwaves drive up power demand
Updated 16 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

China In-Focus — Shares down; Swedish court upholds ban on Huawei 5G gear; Heatwaves drive up power demand

China In-Focus — Shares down; Swedish court upholds ban on Huawei 5G gear; Heatwaves drive up power demand
Updated 16 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

BEIJING: Mainland Chinese shares ended lower on Wednesday, as extreme weather in some parts of the country added uncertainty to economic recovery from COVID-19 shocks, while signs of a fresh crackdown on tech firms and the platform economy hurt the Hong Kong market.

At the market close, the Shanghai Composite Index closed down 1.2 percent at 3,267.2 points, while the blue-chip CSI 300 index lost 1.27 percent to 4,270.62.

The financial sector sub-index edged down 1.48 percent, the consumer staples sector eased 0.54 percent, while the real estate index fell 1.65 percent.

Court upholds ban on Huawei sale of 5G gear

A Swedish appeals court on Wednesday upheld a ruling by a lower court that banned Huawei from selling 5G equipment in the country, in the latest setback to the Chinese telecoms company’s hopes of staging a comeback.

In 2020, Swedish telecom regulator PTS unexpectedly banned Huawei from supplying 5G equipment to Swedish mobile firms citing security concerns raised by Sweden’s security service, a decision the company challenged in the court.

A lower court last year confirmed that decision.

The issue arose after the US alleged that China could use Huawei equipment for spying and European governments followed suit by tightening controls on Chinese-built 5G networks. Huawei has denied being a national security risk.

Sweden had asked its telecom companies to remove gear made by Huawei and Chinese rivals from existing infrastructure and core functions before Jan. 1, 2025.

China heatwaves drive up power demand 

Heatwaves in northern and central China drove up electricity demand to record levels as millions switched on air conditioners to escape the sweltering conditions, while floodwaters in the south submerged villages and trapped city residents.

On Wednesday, China’s meteorological administration issued orange alert warnings for high temperatures in regions across the provinces of Shandong, Henan and Hebei.

Several cities in Shandong, China’s second-most populous province, have issued “red alert” high-temperature warnings, which have pushed up demand for air-conditioning among the region’s more than 100 million people.

Temperatures in the regions were expected to hit above 40 degrees Celsius this week, according to the state weather forecaster.

The maximum electricity load at Shandong’s grid hit 92.94 million kilowatts on Tuesday, passing the 2020 peak of 90.22 million kilowatts, setting a new record, state television said on Wednesday.

Loads in adjacent Henan province reached a peak of 71.08 million kilowatts on Monday, exceeding the previous day’s record of 65.34 million kilowatts, according to state media.

(With input from Reuters) 

Topics: China Oil 5G heatwave

Related

China In-Focus — Sinopec Shanghai Petchem shut crude, ethylene units; Evergrande sticks to restructuring plan
Business & Economy
China In-Focus — Sinopec Shanghai Petchem shut crude, ethylene units; Evergrande sticks to restructuring plan
China In-Focus — Stocks close higher; Tesla cars banned in Beidaihe for 2 months
Business & Economy
China In-Focus — Stocks close higher; Tesla cars banned in Beidaihe for 2 months

Emirates to operate additional Hajj flights to meet rising demand

Emirates to operate additional Hajj flights to meet rising demand
Updated 7 min 1 sec ago
Arab News

Emirates to operate additional Hajj flights to meet rising demand

Emirates to operate additional Hajj flights to meet rising demand
Updated 7 min 1 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Emirates Airlines will be operating additional Hajj flights to Jeddah and Madinah to meet the rising demand of pilgrims, the airline said in a statement. 

According to the statement, Emirates will be operating 31 additional flights to Madinah from June 23 to July 20, along with the regular flights. 

Saudi Arabia has significantly expanded its Hajj operations this year to nearly a million pilgrims, as the COVID-19 pandemic is over and air travel is returning to normalcy. 

The statement added that Emirates is witnessing strong demand for Hajj travel from Indonesia, Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, Nigeria, Turkey, Egypt, Ethiopia, Malaysia, the UK, the US, the UAE and Algeria.

The statement further noted that these special flight services will be available for pilgrims holding a valid Hajj visa. 

Travelers should be under the age of 65, with a valid vaccination certificate, and must also carry a negative PCR test done within 72 hours of departure.

Topics: Emirates aviation Hajj flights

Related

Dubai airline Emirates embraces digital currencies and metaverse to attract new customers
Business & Economy
Dubai airline Emirates embraces digital currencies and metaverse to attract new customers

UK launches Gulf trade deal as Riyadh talks begin

UK launches Gulf trade deal as Riyadh talks begin
Updated 8 min 5 sec ago
Arab News

UK launches Gulf trade deal as Riyadh talks begin

UK launches Gulf trade deal as Riyadh talks begin
  • GCC chief hails ‘major turning point in historical, strategic relations’
  • The UK government said that Gulf demand for international products and services was forecasted to surge about 35 percent to almost $1 billion by 2035
Updated 8 min 5 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: The UK is launching a significant trade deal with the six Gulf Cooperation Council member states, the government announced.
The agreement targets mutual investment, tariff reductions, and knowledge transfer.
UK Secretary of State for International Trade Anne-Marie Trevelyan was on Wednesday due to meet GCC Secretary-General Dr. Nayef bin Falah Al-Hajjraf in Riyadh as well as representatives from the six GCC member countries, the Financial Times reported.
The GCC states — Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, and the UAE — form the UK’s seventh-largest export market. Annual trade between the two sides is worth more than $40 billion.
The UK government said that Gulf demand for international products and services was forecasted to surge about 35 percent to almost $1 billion by 2035.
Trevelyan said: “We are looking to do a really comprehensive, ambitious, and modern, forward-thinking free trade agreement. I don’t want to limit it to goods … we will be creating the footprint for all our sectors.
“This trade deal has the potential to support jobs from Dover to Doha, growing our economy at home, building vital green industries, and supplying innovative services to the Gulf.”
Al-Hajjraf welcomed the talks and highlighted the council’s interest in strengthening economic and commercial relations with the UK.
He said that the deal was a result of consultations and working groups that were launched after a meeting with Trevelyan in London last year.
The agreement, he added, would represent a “major turning point in the historical and strategic GCC British relations.”
UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade Thani Al-Zeyoudi said that the talks presented a “big opportunity” to boost ties “with a trusted trading partner, further diversify supply chains, and accelerate knowledge transfer.”
Trevelyan pointed out that the Gulf states would benefit from expanded access to UK markets, adding that clean energy technology was likely to be a priority given Gulf countries’ efforts toward carbon footprint reductions.
The securing of a GCC-wide deal was the first priority of the UK, she said, but the deal would function as a “starting point” for Gulf countries who “want to go further.”
UK government figures show that there were around 600 GCC-owned businesses in the UK in 2019, which created about 25,000 jobs.
If successful, the UK-GCC deal would increase bilateral trade by at least 16 percent, injecting almost $2 billion per year into the UK economy.

Topics: UK GCC economy trade

Related

GCC banks’ profits surge to $10.9bn in Q1 on lower costs
Business & Economy
GCC banks’ profits surge to $10.9bn in Q1 on lower costs
GCC-listed companies hit record $65.4bn profit in Q1 with Saudi firms on top
Business & Economy
GCC-listed companies hit record $65.4bn profit in Q1 with Saudi firms on top

India In-Focus — Shares fall; IKEA India to source more products locally

India In-Focus — Shares fall; IKEA India to source more products locally
Updated 22 June 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

India In-Focus — Shares fall; IKEA India to source more products locally

India In-Focus — Shares fall; IKEA India to source more products locally
Updated 22 June 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

MUMBAI: Indian shares fell more than 1 percent on Wednesday, with the metal index plunging over 4 percent, while global investors remained concerned over monetary tightening policy and recession fears.

The NSE Nifty 50 index fell 1.09 percent to 15,468.5, as of 0443 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex dropped 0.9 percent to 52,026.81. Both indexes had clocked their best session in three weeks on Tuesday.

Skincare startup eyes $3bn valuation in IPO

Sequoia Capital-backed Indian skincare startup Mamaearth is in talks to raise at least $300 million in a planned initial public offering next year and is seeking a valuation of around $3 billion, three people with direct knowledge of the company’s plans told Reuters.

Founded in 2016, Mamaearth has become popular in India with its range of “toxin-free” products such as face washes, shampoos and hair oils. It competes with Unilever’s India unit, Hindustan Unilever, and Procter & Gamble Co. in the booming personal care industry.

The company was last valued at $1.2 billion in January this year when it raised fresh funds from investors including Sequoia and Belgium’s Sofina.

Mamaearth is targeting a valuation of around $3 billion — 10-12 times forward revenue, a person briefed on the discussions said. It plans to file draft regulatory papers by the end of this year, said sources, who declined to be named as the plan is private.

Two of those sources said Mamaearth is in early-stage discussions to raise at least $300 million in its IPO, with a third source pegging the number at $350 million.

IKEA India to source more products locally 

IKEA India plans to source more products locally to combat rising inflation, as the Swedish furniture group looks to sell more to the country’s burgeoning middle class with the launch of its latest store on Wednesday.

“We need to work on local sourcing which will help us to lower prices even more. We are working with our own costs to keep them down as much as possible, so that is how we navigate with affordability,” Susanne Pulverer, chief executive officer and chief sustainability officer at IKEA India, told Reuters on Tuesday.

IKEA sources about 25 percent to 27 percent of its products locally, with a goal to increase that to at least half in the long term.

As prices soar, the average Indian is becoming more conscious of spending on non-essential items.

India’s retail inflation touched an eight-year high in April, easing marginally last month. 

 

(With input from Reuters) 

Topics: IKEA shares IPO

Related

India In-Focus — Shares flat; Vedanta to sell copper smelter complex; Air India in talks with Airbus and Boeing
Business & Economy
India In-Focus — Shares flat; Vedanta to sell copper smelter complex; Air India in talks with Airbus and Boeing

Al Rajhi shares dip 15% during June, steepest drop since August 2015

Al Rajhi shares dip 15% during June, steepest drop since August 2015
Updated 22 June 2022
Arab News

Al Rajhi shares dip 15% during June, steepest drop since August 2015

Al Rajhi shares dip 15% during June, steepest drop since August 2015
Updated 22 June 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Shares of Al Rajhi, Saudi Arabia’s largest valued bank, have slumped 15 percent since June started, suffering the biggest monthly decline since August 2015 when it fell 17.7 percent, data from Asharq Business shows.

This came after investors reacted cautiously to major central banks’ plans to raise interest rates.

In Wednesday afternoon's trading, shares of Al Rajhi fell 2.44 to SR83.80 ($22), at 12:12 p.m. Saudi time.

Topics: Al Rajhi Bank

Related

TASI lower as investors fret growth fears: Opening bell
Business & Economy
TASI lower as investors fret growth fears: Opening bell

Latest updates

UAE government expenditure crosses $3bn in Q1 led by public sector spending 
UAE government expenditure crosses $3bn in Q1 led by public sector spending 
China In-Focus — Shares down; Swedish court upholds ban on Huawei 5G gear; Heatwaves drive up power demand
China In-Focus — Shares down; Swedish court upholds ban on Huawei 5G gear; Heatwaves drive up power demand
Sri Lanka says economy collapsed, pins last hopes on IMF
Sri Lanka says economy collapsed, pins last hopes on IMF
Emirates to operate additional Hajj flights to meet rising demand
Emirates to operate additional Hajj flights to meet rising demand
Crown prince of Kuwait dissolves parliament, calls for national vote
Crown prince of Kuwait dissolves parliament, calls for national vote

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.