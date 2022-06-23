Provider of Saudia’s new luggage transport service for pilgrims shows off its security features

You are here

JMC’s operations manager said the collected luggage will be taken to a facility where security checks will take place, including X-ray scans. (SPA)
(SPA)
(SPA)
(SPA)
Updated 23 June 2022
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

  • Ameer Al-Sulaimani, operations manager with Jeddah Management Company, explained the process and gave Arab News a guided tour of the specially equipped van that will transport the bags
  • The convenient service will pick up luggage from the pilgrim’s accommodation in Jeddah, Makkah or Madinah 24 hours before their flight, take it to the airport and check it in for them
JEDDAH: Following the announcement by Saudia this week of a new luggage service for pilgrims that means they will not have to haul it to the airport themselves, aviation services business Jeddah Management Company has provided more details about how the service will work and the security precautions that are in place.

The convenient service will pick up luggage from the pilgrim’s accommodation in Jeddah, Makkah or Madinah 24 hours before their flight, take it to the airport and check it in for them.

Ameer Al-Sulaimani, JMC’s operations manager, showed Arab News the site where the luggage will be stored, gave us a look at one of the specially equipped vans that will transport the luggage in the most secure way possible, and explained how the service will operate.

“(For this year’s Hajj), Saudia took the initiative to provide special services for pilgrims in Jeddah, Makkah and Madinah,” he said.

“A third party is going to provide these services and these services start from the Hajjis residence. JMC will start the check-in process from the residence of the Hajjis then clear all their baggage and issue their boarding pass and baggage tag as well.”

The collected luggage will be taken to a facility where security checks will take place, including X-ray scans, Al-Sulaimani said.

He then opened the van, which he said has been designed to the highest standards of safety and security, and showed how all luggage tags have unique numbers to help prevent any tracking errors. He said the aviation team has drawn on all its extensive experience to develop the process and ensure the vehicles are equipped with all the equipment required to provide a complete service, including a tracking system, camera, electronic scales and a wrapping machine.

“At the time these vehicles pick up individual items of luggage, every piece will be loaded individually to make sure no damage occurs and that all luggage is secured with a belt while it is being transferred from the residence of the airline customer to the airport,” Al-Sulaimani added.

“We can track the vehicles everywhere in the Kingdom. We can also communicate with the passenger in live communication through a camera and handheld device.”

When the luggage is picked up it is sealed using the wrapping machine to ensure it remains secure.

“All passengers will be reassured that their luggage is sealed and when they receive it in their country or residence at the arrival stage, they will find the seal intact,” said Al-Sulaimani.

“The numbers of tags will not be repeated with the next passenger. It’s one numbered tag, for this piece of luggage only.”

Camels on the global stage as Saudi Arabia celebrates a national symbol

Poster of the World Camel Day. (Saudi Camel Club photo)
Hebshi Alshammari

  • World Camel Day on June 22 aims to chart the future of the desert animal by educating people about its history
RIYADH: The animal most closely associated with Saudi Arabia took center stage on Wednesday as the Kingdom joined worldwide celebrations to mark World Camel Day.

Camels have been man’s companion for thousands of years since playing an integral part in the rise of ancient cultures.

World Camel Day on June 22 aims to chart the future of the desert animal by educating people about its history, as well as improving its living environment so that people can benefit fully from its products.

Fahd bin Hithleen, chairman of the Saudi Camel Club, said that the day helps to remind people of camel’s role in their lives.

 

 

Bin Hithleen, who also founded the International Camel Organization, said that since the organization’s inception, efforts have been made to remind people of the importance of camels and to promote a “culture of camel care.”

The Saudi Camel Club hopes to capitalize on World Camel Day by connecting owners in the Kingdom with their counterparts worldwide, opening the door for greater international participation in the King Abdulaziz Camel Festival.

Camel owners from France, the US and Mexico competed in the international open round of the festival’s previous edition, with some winning prizes.

According to bin Hithleen, the Saudi Camel Club has paved the way for a “prosperous economic sector that reflects on camel owners, opens large markets for them, as well as providing veterinary equipment and preserving rare breeds.”

ICO, a nonprofit organization based in Riyadh, was founded in 2019 and has about 105 member countries worldwide.

Mohammed Al-Ruwaili, a member of the Abdulrahman Al-Sudairy Cultural Center, said that camels have played a central role in the economic and cultural lives of the people of the Arabian Peninsula, particularly those living in the desert regions.

Mohammed Al-Ruwaili. (Supplied photo)

Al-Ruwaili, who is also a board member of Al-Jouf Literary and Cultural Club, highlighted the “pioneering initiative” launched by the late emir of Al-Jouf, Prince Abdulrahman Al-Sudairi, in holding the Kingdom’s first organized camel race in 1963.

Abdullah Alsharekh, who works in the department of archaeology at King Saud University, said camels have been a cultural, economic and national symbol of Arabia for thousands of years.

“The camel was a survival tool for the residents of Arabia and its desolate land. It was a source of food, a means of transport, and a vehicle used in warfare and hunting expeditions,” he said.

“A camel was sculpted in its natural size in Al-Jouf region, which came to be regarded as possibly the earliest life-sized sculpted camel in the world.”

Dr. Abdullah M. Alsharekh. (Supplied photo)

He said that thousands of rock art engravings and drawings over the mountains of Saudi Arabia are testimony to the historical movement of people for trade, pilgrimage and travel across Arabia and beyond.

Camel herding and ownership are still practiced today, with breeders keeping detailed genealogies.

Alsharekh said that camels continue to play a major role in modern society through breeding, and as a source of meat, as well as traditional crafts and materials.

Talal Al-Sharhan, chairman of the Heritage Ambassadors Association, said that camels have a long and glorious history for Saudis, in particular, and for Arab people in general.

Talal Al-Sharhan. (Supplied photo)

“They are a source of livelihood, and Arabs in the past relied on them, and still benefit and cherish them. Camels are mentioned in the Holy Qur’an,” he said.

Al-Sharhan added: “A nation with no history has no future, and those with no connection to their past will be unable to build their future.”

First prize at Makkah Createathon goes to board game that promotes Islamic values

Updated 23 June 2022
  • The four-day event, which attracted 100 entrants, challenged participants to come up creative gift and souvenir ideas for visitors to the holy cities, especially Hajj and Umrah pilgrims
  • Second place went to an electronic siwak, or tooth-cleaning stick, and third prize to a magnetic board on which visitors can record and display memories and feelings from their trip
MAKKAH: The four day Memory from Makkah Createathon, a competition that challenged participants to come up creative ideas for gifts and souvenirs designed for visitors to Makkah, especially Hajj and Umrah pilgrims, concluded on Tuesday with the announcement of the winning entries.

The event, organized by the Makkah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, attracted 100 entrants. The SR20,000 ($5,330) first prize was awarded to a team led by Alaa Zaatari for The Laden Ship, a board game for players of all ages designed to promote Islamic values and enrich morals.

The second prize, worth SR10,000, went to a team led by Sarah Al-Numan for an electronic siwak, or tooth-cleaning stick. A team led by Areej Abdul Majeed took the SR5,000 third prize for Memory of a Lifetime Journey, a magnetic board on which visitors to the holy cities can record and display the memories and feelings from their trip.

The jury honored a further 21 teams with incentive rewards in recognition of their creative, quality projects. Sponsors Wadi Makkah Technology Company and Al-Makan announced that they will assist entrants with the development of their ideas, with Al-Makan providing the three winners with fully equipped office space for a month at the Makkah Center for Entrepreneurship and Business, while Wadi Makkah will sponsor the projects for three months.

Hisham Kaaki, chairman of the board of directors at MCCI, said that the chamber is keen to support all efforts that serve the local business community, in line with the objectives of Makkah’s development strategy and the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 development and diversification agenda, by forming constructive partnerships and supporting initiatives that encourage young people to develop creative ideas in various fields that help boost Makkah’s profile and reputation.

Mohammed Burhan Seifeddine, a member of the MCCI board and general supervisor of its Studies and Research Center, said: “Integration, cooperation and collaboration between the government and private sector have resulted in this intellectual and creative event.

“All of these projects support local production and will strengthen the gifts and souvenirs sector, and emphasize our community’s innovation and the patriotism shown by many academics and professionals who volunteered to participate in the guidance committees.”

He added that Wadi Makkah’s three-month sponsorship of the projects will help with their development as they move toward a successful launch.

During the four-day Createathon, the participants received guidance and advice from experts in a number of fields, including technology, information, design, marketing and the arts, to help them develop and refine their ideas and turn them into a potentially commercial products consistent with the aims and work of the MCCI.

Meanwhile, a number of local craftsmen displayed their work in an exhibition that accompanied the event’s closing ceremony.

Saudi Arabia reports 1,082 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

Updated 22 June 2022
  • The health ministry said that 931 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom over the course of the pandemic to 769,018
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia reported 1,082 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, according to the Ministry of Health. As a result, the total number of cases in the Kingdom over the course of the pandemic grew to 788,294.

The authorities also confirmed three new COVID-19-related deaths, raising the total number of fatalities to 9,194.

Of the new infections, 424 were recorded in Riyadh, 133 in Jeddah, 116 in Dammam, 46 in Makkah, 36 in Hofuf and 30 in Madinah. Several other cities recorded fewer than 30 new cases each.

The ministry said that of the current cases, 140 were in critical condition.

The ministry also announced that 931 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom over the course of the pandemic to 769,018.

It said that 10,082 COVID-19 cases were still active, adding that 30,328 PCR tests were conducted in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number to more than 43 million.

Nearly 67 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered since the Kingdom’s immunization campaign began, with more than 25 million people fully vaccinated.

The ministry, which has 587 vaccine centers across the country, urged people who had not yet received a jab to register for a series of injections through the Sehhaty app.

250 electric umbrellas, marble flooring help keep worshippers cool at Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah

Updated 22 June 2022
  • The electric umbrellas create a more comfortable atmosphere for worshippers in the summer heat
JEDDAH: A total of 250 electric umbrellas covering the courtyard of the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah keep worshippers cool during the scorching summer heat.

The electric umbrellas installed on concrete pillars allow 500,000 visitors to worship comfortably at the mosque by preventing direct exposure to sunlight and moderating the temperature.

They are supported with fans that blow air mixed with drops of cold water using an accurate automated system that absorbs thermal energy from the air and reduces the temperature.

The marble floors also prevent heat absorption and help moderate the temperature.

Makkah Grand Mosque gets 80,000 new Qur’an copies for distribution to pilgrims

Updated 23 June 2022
  • All copies of the Qur’an available at the Two Holy Mosques are approved by the King Fahd Complex for the Printing of the Holy Qur’an
JEDDAH: The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques has received 80,000 new copies of the Qur’an for distribution to pilgrims at the Makkah Grand Mosque.

The new copies were printed at the Madinah-based King Fahd Complex for the Printing of the Holy Qur’an and were distributed across the corridors of the Grand Mosque.

According to Ghazi Al-Thubyani, from the General Presidency, shelves and cabinets with a number of Qur’an copies for the blind were also provided.

Copies containing information on interpretation were also provided in various languages, including English, Urdu and Indonesian.

In a statement, Al-Thubyani stressed the importance of the ongoing efforts to distribute the Qur’an and its translations in order to facilitate reading for worshipers across the globe.

The General Presidency has also prepared a special program to celebrate the arrival of pilgrims to the Grand Mosque, where it has allocated a Qur’an to be gifted to each pilgrim to accompany them on their Hajj journey.

Another program related to the interpretation of the Qur’an was also provided. The program can be viewed via a QR barcode so pilgrims can download it to their smart devices.

All these initiatives come at the directives of Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Sudais, the General Presidency’s chief, and Badr bin Abdullah Al-Furaih, his deputy.

The General Presidency also gifted more than 30,000 copies of the Qur’an to visitors of the Grand Mosque during the previous Ramadan season.

Throughout the year, the General Presidency carries out services to preserve and care for the Qur’an, conducting a number of inspection tours to ensure the authenticity of these copies so that those who visit the Grand Mosque find the correct and approved edition.

All copies of the Qur’an available at the Two Holy Mosques are approved by the King Fahd Complex for the Printing of the Holy Qur’an.

