Kingdom Holding closes $3.4bn multi-sector investment program

Image: Shutterstock
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Kingdom Holding Co. has concluded a multisector investment program valued at SR12.8 billion ($3.4 billion).

According to the filing, the program took place over a period of two years starting from the second quarter of 2020 until the ongoing quarter.

The program is the first major announcement for KHC following the sale of shares to the Kingdom's sovereign wealth fund, Public Investment Fund. 

Saudi billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal earlier this year sold part of his stake in KHC to the PIF in a $1.5 billion deal, reducing his interest to 78.13 percent.

KHC allocated the amount across various fields including, but not limited to, mobility, energy, digital media, e-commerce, insurance, and commodities, a bourse filing showed.

The new sectors complement the company’s portfolio, with existing investments in banking, real estate, healthcare, education, petrochemicals, hotel management, social media, mining, and aviation.

Topics: Kingdom Holding

Saudi Fawaz Alhokair Group invests $480m in Egypt, targets renewable energy

Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Fawaz Alhokair Group’s investments in Egypt exceed SR1.8 billion ($480 million), the CEO of its subsidiary FAS Real Estate Co., Turki Alhokair told Al-Arabiya TV.

In the coming period, the group plans to enter the Egyptian energy sector and is negotiating several renewable energy projects including one with a SR500 million investment, he added.

Topics: Saudi Egypt Investment

Saudi Arabia's non-oil exports increase 37% to $7.3bn in April

Updated 10 min 52 sec ago
Arab News

Updated 10 min 52 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's non-oil exports increased by 36.6 percent in April, compared to the same period last year, as the country continues to diversify its economy to achieve the goals outlined in Vision 2030, the General Authority for Statistics, also known as GASTAT, said in a report.

According to the report, Saudi Arabia's non-oil exports in April stood at SR27.4 billion ($7.3 billion), against SR20 billion in the same period last year. 

Non-oil exports in April 2022, however, decreased by SR1.5 billion or 5.3 percent when compared to March 2022.

In April the Kingdom’s merchandise imports grew 11.2 percent year-on-year, to SR55.3 billion, while it fell 1 percent compared to last month.

Overall merchandise exports in April increased by 98 percent to SR137 billion, up from SR69.3 billion in April 2021.

Chemical and allied industries driving non-oil exports

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil exports were driven by chemical and allied industries which accounted for 36.6 percent of non-oil merchandise exports, the GASTAT report stated.

The report further noted that the most imported merchandises were machinery and mechanical appliances, along with electrical equipment parts which accounted for 18.9 percent of total merchandise imports.

 

Topics: Saudi non-oil export Data

IT consulting firm Saudi Networkers posts 28% profit drop ahead of IPO

Updated 23 June 2022
Arab News

Updated 23 June 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Networkers Services Co., a Riyadh-based technical consulting services provider, has posted a 28-percent drop in profit ahead of its initial public offering.

Its profits fell from SR39.1 million ($10.4 million) to SR28.3 million in 2021, despite marginal revenue growth of 1.1 percent to SR473 million, Argaam reported.

Saudi Networkers attributed the year-on-year profit decline to a 4-percent rise in the cost of revenue as well as an increase in debt provisions from SR510,000 to SR2 million.

Earlier this week, the company said it intends to proceed with an initial share sale of a 25-percent stake, or 1.5 million shares, on Saudi Arabia’s parallel stock market Nomu.

It hired Aldukheil Financial to advise on the IPO, in addition to Derayah Capital to act as the lead manager of the offering which will open for subscription starting July 24 until July 28.

Topics: Saudi IT Network IPO Profit loss TASI Tadawul

Full Brexit yet to play out on British finance, lawmakers say

Updated 23 June 2022
Reuters

  • “You should be a little bit wary because there’s a lot still to play out in this.”
Updated 23 June 2022
Reuters

LONDON: Britain should avoid major, hasty reforms to make its financial sector more globally competitive following the industry’s separation from the European Union by Brexit, a parliamentary report said on Thursday.
The finance ministry has proposed scores of changes to rules governing capital markets, company listings and insurance to exploit independence from EU regulation and create an opportunity for Britain to innovate. Legislation is due this year.
The outlook for the “resilient” financial sector “seems relatively positive,” given that far fewer finance jobs than expected had moved to the EU, the House of Lords’ European Affairs Committee said in its report.
But committee chair Charles Hay said: “You should be a little bit wary because there’s a lot still to play out in this.”
Britain is proposing to give regulators a secondary objective of aiding financial sector competitiveness, but Hay said the committee was asking the government to explain exactly how this would work in practice.
A separate parliamentary report last week declined to back the objective, saying it risked weakening standards.
Bankers have called on the government to speed up reform, but Hay said it was critical to get the right sequencing to reach the “new place” for a sector that accounts for 10 percent of total British tax receipts.
“More important than the speed is the final answer because if you rush and do the wrong thing, then you will damage something very precious,” Hay said, outlining the report.
British relations with the EU are strained, with UK clearing house access to the bloc set to end in three years. A spat over Northern Ireland has put on ice a new British-EU financial regulatory cooperation forum.
While the government would be unwise to bet on “unlikely” future access to the EU for British finance, it should weigh up the benefits of diverging from rules it inherited from the bloc and thereby imposing new costs for companies, the report said.

Topics: Brexit

Saudi Arabia to raise FinTech companies by threefold under new strategic plan

Updated 23 June 2022
Nour El Shaeri & Rayana Alqubali

Updated 23 June 2022
Nour El Shaeri & Rayana Alqubali

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia plans to increase the number of FinTech companies in the Kingdom by threefold under a new national financial strategy.

The ministry of finance said in a statement that under the new FinTech strategy the number of firms is expected to increase from 82 to 230 by 2025.

The plan also aims at increasing the share of digital transactions to 70 percent of all financial dealings by 2025. 

 

 

 

Topics: fintech Fintech Saudi

