  Saudi Fawaz Alhokair Group invests $480m in Egypt, targets renewable energy

Saudi Fawaz Alhokair Group invests $480m in Egypt, targets renewable energy

Saudi Fawaz Alhokair Group invests $480m in Egypt, targets renewable energy
The group plans to enter the Egyptian energy sector. (Shutterstock)
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Fawaz Alhokair Group invests $480m in Egypt, targets renewable energy

Saudi Fawaz Alhokair Group invests $480m in Egypt, targets renewable energy
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Fawaz Alhokair Group’s investments in Egypt exceed SR1.8 billion ($480 million), the CEO of its subsidiary FAS Real Estate Co., Turki Alhokair told Al-Arabiya TV.

In the coming period, the group plans to enter the Egyptian energy sector and is negotiating several renewable energy projects including one with a SR500 million investment, he added.

Topics: Saudi Egypt Investment

Saudi Arabia's non-oil exports increase 37% to $7bn in April

Saudi Arabia's non-oil exports increase 37% to $7bn in April
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia's non-oil exports increase 37% to $7bn in April

Saudi Arabia's non-oil exports increase 37% to $7bn in April
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's non-oil exports increased by 36.6 percent in April, compared to the same period last year, as the country continues to diversify its economy to achieve the goals outlined in Vision 2030, the General Authority for Statistics, also known as GASTAT, said in a report.

According to the report, Saudi Arabia's non-oil exports in April stood at SR27.4 billion ($7.2 billion), against SR20 billion in the same period last year. 

 

Topics: Saudi non-oil export Data

IT consulting firm Saudi Networkers posts 28% profit drop ahead of IPO

IT consulting firm Saudi Networkers posts 28% profit drop ahead of IPO
Updated 28 min 14 sec ago
Arab News

IT consulting firm Saudi Networkers posts 28% profit drop ahead of IPO

IT consulting firm Saudi Networkers posts 28% profit drop ahead of IPO
Updated 28 min 14 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Networkers Services Co., a Riyadh-based technical consulting services provider, has posted a 28-percent drop in profit ahead of its initial public offering.

Its profits fell from SR39.1 million ($10.4 million) to SR28.3 million in 2021, despite marginal revenue growth of 1.1 percent to SR473 million, Argaam reported.

Saudi Networkers attributed the year-on-year profit decline to a 4-percent rise in the cost of revenue as well as an increase in debt provisions from SR510,000 to SR2 million.

Earlier this week, the company said it intends to proceed with an initial share sale of a 25-percent stake, or 1.5 million shares, on Saudi Arabia’s parallel stock market Nomu.

It hired Aldukheil Financial to advise on the IPO, in addition to Derayah Capital to act as the lead manager of the offering which will open for subscription starting July 24 until July 28.

Topics: Saudi IT Network IPO Profit loss TASI Tadawul

Full Brexit yet to play out on British finance, lawmakers say

Full Brexit yet to play out on British finance, lawmakers say
Updated 23 June 2022
Reuters

Full Brexit yet to play out on British finance, lawmakers say

Full Brexit yet to play out on British finance, lawmakers say
  • “You should be a little bit wary because there’s a lot still to play out in this.”
Updated 23 June 2022
Reuters

LONDON: Britain should avoid major, hasty reforms to make its financial sector more globally competitive following the industry’s separation from the European Union by Brexit, a parliamentary report said on Thursday.
The finance ministry has proposed scores of changes to rules governing capital markets, company listings and insurance to exploit independence from EU regulation and create an opportunity for Britain to innovate. Legislation is due this year.
The outlook for the “resilient” financial sector “seems relatively positive,” given that far fewer finance jobs than expected had moved to the EU, the House of Lords’ European Affairs Committee said in its report.
But committee chair Charles Hay said: “You should be a little bit wary because there’s a lot still to play out in this.”
Britain is proposing to give regulators a secondary objective of aiding financial sector competitiveness, but Hay said the committee was asking the government to explain exactly how this would work in practice.
A separate parliamentary report last week declined to back the objective, saying it risked weakening standards.
Bankers have called on the government to speed up reform, but Hay said it was critical to get the right sequencing to reach the “new place” for a sector that accounts for 10 percent of total British tax receipts.
“More important than the speed is the final answer because if you rush and do the wrong thing, then you will damage something very precious,” Hay said, outlining the report.
British relations with the EU are strained, with UK clearing house access to the bloc set to end in three years. A spat over Northern Ireland has put on ice a new British-EU financial regulatory cooperation forum.
While the government would be unwise to bet on “unlikely” future access to the EU for British finance, it should weigh up the benefits of diverging from rules it inherited from the bloc and thereby imposing new costs for companies, the report said.

Topics: Brexit

Saudi Arabia to raise FinTech companies by threefold under new strategic plan

Saudi Arabia to raise FinTech companies by threefold under new strategic plan
Updated 23 June 2022
Nour El Shaeri & Rayana Alqubali

Saudi Arabia to raise FinTech companies by threefold under new strategic plan

Saudi Arabia to raise FinTech companies by threefold under new strategic plan
Updated 23 June 2022
Nour El Shaeri & Rayana Alqubali

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia plans to increase the number of FinTech companies in the Kingdom by threefold under a new national financial strategy.

The ministry of finance said in a statement that under the new FinTech strategy the number of firms is expected to increase from 82 to 230 by 2025.

The plan also aims at increasing the share of digital transactions to 70 percent of all financial dealings by 2025. 

 

 

 

Topics: fintech Fintech Saudi

NEOM appoints founding president of its flagship university

NEOM appoints founding president of its flagship university
Updated 22 June 2022
Arab News

NEOM appoints founding president of its flagship university

NEOM appoints founding president of its flagship university
Updated 22 June 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: NEOM on Wednesday announced the appointment of Dr. Andreas Cangellaris as the founding president of NEOM U – the megacity city’s first university. 

Dr. Cangellaris is joining NEOM from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, where he is the M. E. Van Valkenburg Professor in electrical and computer engineering and has been serving as vice-chancellor for academic affairs and provost since 2018.

Dr. Cangellaris will lead the development of NEOM U on its journey to become a pre-eminent knowledge institution that supports NEOM’s vision as an innovation hub. It will be a university without boundaries, leveraging next-generation educational technologies with on-site and online learning. 

Commenting on the new appointment, Nadhmi Al-Nasr, CEO of NEOM, said: “Education is central to achieving NEOM’s vision and ambitious goals. I am delighted that we have attracted a person of the caliber of Dr. Cangellaris to lead one of the critical pillars of our education sector. 

“NEOM U is our first step toward developing a postsecondary education that is accessible to all, attracting the brightest students from all over Kingdom and the world. We want it to be a differentiator and a powerful signal of NEOM’s commitment to pioneering ideas in a world inspired by innovation.”

Initial academic and research programs will cover computer science, engineering and design, media, art and entertainment, as well as business. One common theme will be a CS+X undergraduate core curriculum rooted in the natural sciences, arts, humanities and social sciences.

I am delighted that we have attracted a person of the caliber of Dr. Cangellaris to lead one of the critical pillars of our education sector. 

Nadhmi Al-Nasr

Dr. Cangellaris has overseen the academic and research programs of a highly regarded US academic institution with over 50,000 students, 15 colleges and 150+ programs of study and in excess of $600 million in annual research expenditures. 

A distinguished scholar in the fields of computational electromagnetics and electronic design automation, he received his bachelor of science degree in electrical engineering from the University of Thessaloniki, Greece and his graduate degrees, a master of science and Ph.D., in electrical engineering from the University of California, Berkeley.

HIGHLIGHTS

Dr. Cangellaris received his bachelor of science degree in electrical engineering from the University of Thessaloniki, Greece.

He received his graduate degrees, a master of science and Ph.D., in electrical engineering from the University of California, Berkeley.

Dr. Cangellaris has overseen the academic and research programs of a highly regarded US academic institution with over 50,000 students, 15 colleges and 150+ programs of study.

Commenting on his appointment, Dr. Cangellaris said: “I am thrilled and honored to have been given the opportunity to be the founding president of NEOM U, to help build it and to lead it in its quest to inspire, catalyze, foster and enable the positive change NEOM aspires to bring to the world.” 

Dr. Jean-Lou Chameau, the chair of the International Steering Council that advises NEOM, said: “Dr. Cangellaris can drive NEOM U’s efforts to become a destination as a global university for the best scholars and students.”

Topics: NEOM NEOM U Education SaudiVision2030

