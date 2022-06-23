You are here

  • Home
  • Biden administration leans on Tesla for guidance in renewable fuel policy reform

Biden administration leans on Tesla for guidance in renewable fuel policy reform

Biden administration leans on Tesla for guidance in renewable fuel policy reform
The Biden administration contacted Tesla on its first day in office (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/pdksj

Updated 21 sec ago
Reuters

Biden administration leans on Tesla for guidance in renewable fuel policy reform

Biden administration leans on Tesla for guidance in renewable fuel policy reform
Updated 21 sec ago
Reuters

US President Joe Biden rarely mentions electric car maker Tesla Inc. in public. But privately his administration has leaned on the company to help craft a new policy to allow electric vehicles to benefit from the nation’s lucrative renewable fuel subsidies, according to emails reviewed by Reuters.

The Biden administration contacted Tesla on its first day in office, marking the start of a series of meetings on the topic between federal officials and companies linked to the EV industry over the months that followed, according to the emails.

The administration’s early and extensive outreach reflects that expanding the scope of the US Renewable Fuel Standard to make it a tool for electrifying the nation’s automobile fleet is one of Biden’s priorities in the fight against climate change.

The RFS, which dates back to 2005, is a federal program that requires transportation fuel sold in the United States to contain a minimum volume of renewable fuels. Until now, it has been primarily a subsidy for corn-based ethanol.

The White House’s outreach to Tesla also shows that, despite a public grudge match between Biden and Tesla founder Elon Musk, the Biden team tried early on to involve the carmaker in one of its key policy pushes. Biden has set a target to make half of all new vehicles sold in 2030 zero-emissions vehicles.

The US Environmental Protection Agency, which administers the RFS, is expected to unveil proposed changes to the policy sometime this year, defining new winners and losers in a multibillion-dollar market for credits, known as RINs, that has supported corn growers and biofuels producers for more than a decade.

Early signs are that the administration is leaning toward a rule that benefits carmakers like Tesla, giving them the greatest access to so-called e-RINS, or electric RINs. But the reform could also spread the subsidy to related industries too, like car charging companies and landfills that supply renewable biogas to power plants, according to industry players.

“We have heard through the grapevine that car companies are really, really going to like this rule,” said Maureen Walsh, director of federal policy with the American Biogas Council, speaking at a conference in May. But she added: “We have all been scrapping at that pile.”

The idea of including electric vehicles in the RFS has been under consideration for years, but gained steam as Biden’s transition team zeroed in on EVs as a job-friendly solution to the climate crisis.

Transport accounts for more than a quarter of US greenhouse gas emissions.

The White House did not respond to requests for comment.

The EPA said it was consulting “all interested stakeholders” in its RFS policy review.

The current RFS requires oil refiners to blend ethanol and other biofuels into the fuel pool or buy RINs from those who do. That policy has spurred an economic boom in Farm Belt states. But it has also angered environmental groups who say the extra corn production damages land and water while prolonging the era of the internal-combustion engine.

Friends of the Earth, an environmental group, has voiced disapproval over an e-RIN program. The group sees the RFS as a policy that has failed to increase production of new generation lower-carbon fuels, while also harming the environment. It also sees expanding the program as a slippery slope toward increasing the use of feedstocks for wood and wood waste, which can generate electricity.

“The RFS should be reformed to tackle giveaways for dirty corn ethanol. It shouldn’t be expanded to include new giveaways for factory farming and woody biomass,” said Friends of the Earth spokesman Lukas Ross.

Turn To Tesla 




(Shutterstock)


On the morning of Biden’s presidential inauguration in January 2021, EPA staffer Dallas Burkholder emailed a top Tesla lobbyist, Rohan Patel, to set up a meeting on how to incorporate electric cars into the RFS, according to the documents reviewed by Reuters. They scheduled a meeting for a week later, records show.

Since then, the Biden EPA has had additional meetings on the topic with Tesla, groups representing biogas producers like Waste Management Inc. and Republic Services Inc. and charging station companies like ChargePoint Holdings Inc., according to the documents.

The EPA has also set up at least one meeting with White House staff members, including climate adviser Ali Zaidi, to discuss the reforms, according to the emails.

The Biden White House has been an unapologetic supporter of the EV industry, pinning much of its climate hopes on getting more electric cars on the road. The bipartisan infrastructure bill that passed last year included $7.5 billion for new EV charging stations and Biden has sought to reinstate expired tax credits to help consumers pay for new vehicles.

Even so, Tesla’s CEO, Musk, has often been at odds with the White House, sending out harsh tweets directed at Biden. In February, Biden publicly acknowledged the role of Tesla in EV manufacturing, after Musk repeatedly complained about being ignored.

What Everyone Wants 

Tesla is seeking changes to the RFS that will allow it to earn renewable fuel credits based on kilowatt hours driven or similar metrics, according to two sources familiar with the plan. The company has also explored partnerships with biogas-producers to give them leverage in whatever market emerges from the new rule, the sources say.

Tesla did not respond to requests for comment for this story.

Members of the car-charging industry, meanwhile, are also pushing for a share.

Matthew Nelson, a lobbyist with Electrify America, a charging company trade group, wrote to the EPA in October and told them that e-RINs would do more to enable Biden’s 2030 goals of 500,000 charging stations and 50 percent EV sales than any other policy, according to the emails. He added that charging companies need the credit to compete with gasoline.

The United States currently has about 48,000 charging stations, concentrated around coastal regions, according to Department of Energy data.

Biogas producers, like landfills, also want credits, arguing they provide renewable fuel to the grid that generates the power for electric vehicles.

Biogas-derived electricity is already eligible for generating RINs. But the EPA has never approved an application from the industry because it has yet to determine the best way to trace the power entering EVs back to its origin.

In 2020, landfill gas generated about 10 billion kilowatt hours of electricity, or 0.3 percent of US utility-scale power.

“We feel that implementing the electricity program in the RFS aligns well with the Biden administration’s climate goals,” Carrie Annand, executive director of the Biomass Power Association, wrote to the EPA, according to the documents. 

Topics: Joe Biden Tesla

Related

NRG Matters: China’s EVs exports more than double; Toyota partners with Tesla to recycle batteries
Business & Economy
NRG Matters: China’s EVs exports more than double; Toyota partners with Tesla to recycle batteries
Biden calls Chevron CEO ‘mildly sensitive’ as he urges for clear energy policy
Business & Economy
Biden calls Chevron CEO ‘mildly sensitive’ as he urges for clear energy policy

Here’s what you need to know as Tadawul wraps up the trading week

Here’s what you need to know as Tadawul wraps up the trading week
Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News

Here’s what you need to know as Tadawul wraps up the trading week

Here’s what you need to know as Tadawul wraps up the trading week
Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi stocks ended Wednesday with a steep decline despite a recent rebound, as the threat of a recession continued to weigh on investor sentiment.

TASI, the main index, approached one of its lowest levels in months again, dropping 2.9 percent to 11,319. The parallel Nomu market also lost 1.1 percent to 20,649.

Stock exchanges in Dubai, Qatar, and Abu Dhabi were down 0.9, 1.1, and 1.8 percent, respectively, followed by marginal declines in indexes of Bahrain, Oman, and Kuwait.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s index EGX30 erased gains from a day earlier to close 0.8 percent lower.

Oil prices retreated after US President Joe Biden called for a suspension of gas and diesel taxes in response to rising energy prices.

Brent crude reached $110.37 a barrel on Thursday and US West Texas Intermediate traded at $104.58 a barrel at 9:29 a.m. Saudi time.

Stock news

AlSagr Cooperative Insurance Co. was suspended from trading again starting June 23 until it announces its financial statements for the first quarter of 2022

Shareholders of Al Moammar Information Systems Co. approved a capital raise of 20 percent to SR300 million ($80 million) through granting bonus shares

Arabian Centres Co. named Fawaz Al-Hokair chairman and Salman Al-Hokair vice-chairman of the board

Saudi Cable Co. selected Wasatah Capital to advise on the company’s planned capital reduction of 75 percent to SR66.7 million

Basic Chemical Industries Co. appointed Abdullah Al-Moaibed as board chairman and Suleiman Al-Qadi as vice chairman of the board

Saudi Arabian Refineries Co. signed two non-binding agreements with Christof Global Impact for renewable energy projects aimed at reducing carbon emissions

Gulf Union Al Ahlia Cooperative Insurance Co. reported that its accumulated losses have been reduced to 29.63 percent of capital

Calendar

June 26, 2022

Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co.’s subscription to new shares ends

June 27, 2022

End of Alamar Foods’ IPO book-building

Retal Urban Development Co. will start trading its shares on TASI

June 28, 2022

End of the Saudi Investment Bank’s Sukuk offering

 

Topics: Tadawul TASI shares Market stock

Related

TASI lower as investors fret growth fears: Opening bell
Business & Economy
TASI lower as investors fret growth fears: Opening bell
TASI fails to rebound as investor sentiment dips: Closing bell
Business & Economy
TASI fails to rebound as investor sentiment dips: Closing bell

Saudi developer Retal Urban to debut on TASI next week after $384m IPO

Saudi developer Retal Urban to debut on TASI next week after $384m IPO
Updated 34 min 49 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi developer Retal Urban to debut on TASI next week after $384m IPO

Saudi developer Retal Urban to debut on TASI next week after $384m IPO
Updated 34 min 49 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Retal Urban Development Co. will list its shares on Saudi Arabia’s main market TASI early next week, after raising SR1.44 billion ($384 million) in an initial public offering.

Planned to debut on June 27, the Saudi-based developer floated 12 million shares, representing 30 percent of its capital, according to a bourse filing.

The offer price was set at SR120 per share, after generating an order book of SR90.3 billion from institutional investors, according to a bourse filing.

The developer’s share sale also attracted a demand of SR1.28 billion from retail investors as they rushed to subscribe to shares.

Retal Urban’s share sale comes in a bid to solidify its position in the Saudi real estate sector.

Topics: retal urban development IPO shares

Related

Saudi developer Retal Urban IPO draws $340m from retail investors
Business & Economy
Saudi developer Retal Urban IPO draws $340m from retail investors
Saudi developer Retal’s IPO priced at $32 per share, oversubscribed 62 times
Business & Economy
Saudi developer Retal’s IPO priced at $32 per share, oversubscribed 62 times

Saudi Fawaz Alhokair Group invests $480m in Egypt, targets renewable energy

Saudi Fawaz Alhokair Group invests $480m in Egypt, targets renewable energy
Updated 57 min 24 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Fawaz Alhokair Group invests $480m in Egypt, targets renewable energy

Saudi Fawaz Alhokair Group invests $480m in Egypt, targets renewable energy
Updated 57 min 24 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Fawaz Alhokair Group’s investments in Egypt exceed SR1.8 billion ($480 million), the CEO of its subsidiary FAS Real Estate Co., Turki Alhokair told Al-Arabiya TV.

In the coming period, the group plans to enter the Egyptian energy sector and is negotiating several renewable energy projects including one with a SR500 million investment, he added.

Topics: Saudi Egypt Investment

Kingdom Holding closes $3.4bn multi-sector investment program

Kingdom Holding closes $3.4bn multi-sector investment program
Updated 23 June 2022
Arab News

Kingdom Holding closes $3.4bn multi-sector investment program

Kingdom Holding closes $3.4bn multi-sector investment program
Updated 23 June 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Kingdom Holding Co. has concluded a multisector investment program valued at SR12.8 billion ($3.4 billion).

According to the filing, the program took place over a period of two years starting from the second quarter of 2020 until the ongoing quarter.

The program is the first major announcement for KHC following the sale of shares to the Kingdom's sovereign wealth fund, Public Investment Fund. 

Saudi billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal earlier this year sold part of his stake in KHC to the PIF in a $1.5 billion deal, reducing his interest to 78.13 percent.

KHC allocated the amount across various fields including, but not limited to, mobility, energy, digital media, e-commerce, insurance, and commodities, a bourse filing showed.

The new sectors complement the company’s portfolio, with existing investments in banking, real estate, healthcare, education, petrochemicals, hotel management, social media, mining, and aviation.

Topics: Kingdom Holding

Saudi Arabia's non-oil exports increase 37% to $7.3bn in April

Saudi Arabia's non-oil exports increase 37% to $7.3bn in April
Updated 23 June 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia's non-oil exports increase 37% to $7.3bn in April

Saudi Arabia's non-oil exports increase 37% to $7.3bn in April
Updated 23 June 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's non-oil exports increased by 36.6 percent in April, compared to the same period last year, as the country continues to diversify its economy to achieve the goals outlined in Vision 2030, the General Authority for Statistics, also known as GASTAT, said in a report.

According to the report, Saudi Arabia's non-oil exports in April stood at SR27.4 billion ($7.3 billion), against SR20 billion in the same period last year. 

Non-oil exports in April 2022, however, decreased by SR1.5 billion or 5.3 percent when compared to March 2022.

In April the Kingdom’s merchandise imports grew 11.2 percent year-on-year, to SR55.3 billion, while it fell 1 percent compared to last month.

Overall merchandise exports in April increased by 98 percent to SR137 billion, up from SR69.3 billion in April 2021.

Chemical and allied industries driving non-oil exports

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil exports were driven by chemical and allied industries which accounted for 36.6 percent of non-oil merchandise exports, the GASTAT report stated.

The report further noted that the most imported merchandises were machinery and mechanical appliances, along with electrical equipment parts which accounted for 18.9 percent of total merchandise imports.

 

Topics: Saudi non-oil export Data

Latest updates

Biden administration leans on Tesla for guidance in renewable fuel policy reform
Biden administration leans on Tesla for guidance in renewable fuel policy reform
Saudi Arabia beat Libya to reach quarterfinals of Arab Futsal Cup in Dammam
Saudi Arabia beat Libya to reach quarterfinals of Arab Futsal Cup in Dammam
Iran orders US to pay compensation for slain nuke scientists
Iran orders US to pay compensation for slain nuke scientists
Here’s what you need to know as Tadawul wraps up the trading week
Here’s what you need to know as Tadawul wraps up the trading week
Four-time major champion Brooks Koepka joins LIV Golf
Four-time major champion Brooks Koepka joins LIV Golf

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.