You are here

  • Home
  • SARCO plans to build the world's largest algae farm, says chairman 

SARCO plans to build the world's largest algae farm, says chairman 

SARCO plans to build the world's largest algae farm, says chairman 
SARCO has signed an alternative energy development agreement with Christoph Global. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2y89w

Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

SARCO plans to build the world's largest algae farm, says chairman 

SARCO plans to build the world's largest algae farm, says chairman 
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia Refineries company plans to build the world's largest algae farm on 1,400 hectares of land, Chairman Aiad Mohammad Mushaikh told Asharq. 

He said SARCO has signed an alternative energy development agreement with Christoph Global, adding that the agreement is very important for their entry into investments in this sector.

The benefit that the Kingdom will gain from this project is that it will help reduce carbon emissions by a very large percentage while providing many job opportunities for Saudi youth, Meshaikh added.

Topics: Investment saudi arabian refinary

Related

SARCO partners with Christof Impact to explore renewable energy projects
Business & Economy
SARCO partners with Christof Impact to explore renewable energy projects

Saudi stock exchange approves listing of $1.5bn government debt

Saudi stock exchange approves listing of $1.5bn government debt
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi stock exchange approves listing of $1.5bn government debt

Saudi stock exchange approves listing of $1.5bn government debt
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi stock exchange has approved the listing of SR5.44 billion ($1.5 billion) worth of government debt instruments submitted by the Ministry of Finance, it said in a statement.

Divided into two issuances, the first is valued at SR2.86 billion, while the other one has a size of SR2.58 billion.

The listing and trading of the instruments will start on June 27.

Topics: Saudi STOCK EXCHAGE Tadawul TASI

Related

Business & Economy
S&P forum to study risks for Saudi debt capital markets
Special Saudi bond index inclusion paves way for $30bn regional windfall
Business & Economy
Saudi bond index inclusion paves way for $30bn regional windfall

Sipchem collaborates with Maersk to expand export base

Sipchem collaborates with Maersk to expand export base
Updated 1 min 57 sec ago
Arab News

Sipchem collaborates with Maersk to expand export base

Sipchem collaborates with Maersk to expand export base
Updated 1 min 57 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi petrochemicals maker Sipchem has signed an agreement with shipping giant Maersk that will enable the two parties to collaborate on ocean transportation and storage at the King Abdullah Port.

Through this agreement, Sipchem is aiming to expand its export base, the company said in a press release.

The deal will enable Sipchem to gain a stronger position among regional and international petrochemical producers, it said.

The company said it will play a leading role in contributing to the growth of Saudi Arabia’s export market.

“This new business direction will see us take full advantage of the Kingdom’s unique geographical position, which has helped make it a major global trade hub. Capitalizing on the port’s capabilities also reflects our commitment to furthering the Kingdom’s broader Vision 2030 ambitions for global trade and commerce,” Sipchem’s Vice President Mater Aldhafeeri said.

Topics: SIPCHEM Maersk

Related

Saudi petrochemicals maker Sipchem posts 162% surge in quarterly profits
Business & Economy
Saudi petrochemicals maker Sipchem posts 162% surge in quarterly profits

NRG Matters: Japan stops financing coal projects; Qatar wants EU countries to sign long-term LNG deals 

NRG Matters: Japan stops financing coal projects; Qatar wants EU countries to sign long-term LNG deals 
Updated 10 min 3 sec ago
Dana Abdelaziz

NRG Matters: Japan stops financing coal projects; Qatar wants EU countries to sign long-term LNG deals 

NRG Matters: Japan stops financing coal projects; Qatar wants EU countries to sign long-term LNG deals 
Updated 10 min 3 sec ago
Dana Abdelaziz

RIYADH: On a macro level, Japan will end financing key coal power plant projects in Bangladesh and Indonesia as it seeks withdrawal from fossil fuels, while Qatar plans to ask EU countries to sign long-term liquified natural gas deals. 

Zooming in,  the Saudi Electricity Co. has secured two ISO certificates for information technology service management and information security management. 

Looking at the bigger picture:

Japan will end financing key coal power plant projects in Bangladesh and Indonesia amid global efforts that aim to accelerate withdrawal from fossil fuels, Bloomberg reported.

The country will stop the government-backed yen loans to the Matarbari 2 coal expansion project in Bangladesh and the Indramayu plant in Indonesia. 

• Qatar plans to demand EU countries to sign long-term liquefied natural gas contracts, while they need a shorter duration as they seek to cut emissions. 

The move will complicate the EU’s pollution reduction goals and the bloc’s plan to reduce dependence on Russian fuel, Bloomberg reported.  

Through a micro lens:

• Munich-based Siemens Energy has formed a joint venture with Air Liquide to produce industrial scale renewable hydrogen electrolyzers in Europe. 

With production expected to start in the second half of 2023, the Franco-German partnership will enable the emergence of a sustainable hydrogen economy in Europe, Trade Arabia reported. 

The project’s annual capacity will reach 3 GW by 2025. 

• The Saudi Electricity Co. has secured two ISO certificates from the total quality assurance provider Intertek for complying with international standards for Information Technology Service Management and Information Security Management. 

Topics: Japan coal project Qatar LNG

Related

NRG Matters: China’s EVs exports more than double; Toyota partners with Tesla to recycle batteries
Business & Economy
NRG Matters: China’s EVs exports more than double; Toyota partners with Tesla to recycle batteries

TASI flat on back of lower oil prices, fears of inflation: Closing bell

TASI flat on back of lower oil prices, fears of inflation: Closing bell
Updated 17 min 52 sec ago
Arab News

TASI flat on back of lower oil prices, fears of inflation: Closing bell

TASI flat on back of lower oil prices, fears of inflation: Closing bell
Updated 17 min 52 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi stocks ended almost flat in the last trading session of the week on persistent concerns over rising interest rates and US President Joe Biden’s plan to lower fuel costs that sent oil prices plummeting in the Gulf.

The main index, TASI, fell 0.08 percent to reach 11,310, while the parallel market, Nomu, added 0.38 percent to 20,728.

In the energy market, Brent crude traded at $111.65 a barrel and while US West Texas Intermediate crude reached $105.97 a barrel, as of 3:31 p.m. Saudi time.

Saudi Aramco, the largest player in the Saudi oil market, finished Thursday’s trading flat.

In the financial sector, the Kingdom’s largest valued bank Al Rajhi increased 0.97 percent, while Alinma Bank fell 0.46 percent

Also in the banking sector, Saudi British Bank edged up 1.18 percent, while The Saudi National Bank shed 0.31 percent

Saudi Fisheries Co.. climbed 10 percent to lead the gainers, followed by Tihama Advertising and Public Relations Co., which added 9.95 percent.

Al Moammar Information Systems Co. slid 5.33 percent, following its shareholders’ approval to increase its capital by 20 percent to SR300 million ($80 million).

The National Medical Care Co. led the laggards with a 6.34 percent decline, followed by Saudi Pharmaceutical Industries and Medical Appliances Corp. with a 5.64 percent fall.

In the pharma sector, Aldawaa Medical Services Co. rose 1.08 percent, while Nahdi Medical Co. gained 2.82 percent.

The shares of telecom giants stc increased 0.94 percent, while Zain KSA added 0.56 percent.

Saudi Arabia Refineries Co. added 0.62 percent, following the signing of two non-binding agreements for renewable energy with the UK-based Christof Global Impact.

Topics: TASI NOMU

Related

TASI remains at one of its lowest levels on recession fears: Opening bell
Business & Economy
TASI remains at one of its lowest levels on recession fears: Opening bell

India In-Focus — Shares buck a broader downturn; probe underway in Tata Motors EV fire incident

India In-Focus — Shares buck a broader downturn; probe underway in Tata Motors EV fire incident
Updated 19 min 39 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

India In-Focus — Shares buck a broader downturn; probe underway in Tata Motors EV fire incident

India In-Focus — Shares buck a broader downturn; probe underway in Tata Motors EV fire incident
Updated 19 min 39 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

MUMBAI: Indian shares bucked a broader downturn on Thursday as weak metal and oil prices drove beaten-down automakers to their best day since April 2020.

The NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.93 percent to 15,556.65, while the S&P BSE Sensex climbed 0.86 percent to 52,265.72.

The indexes have added around 1.7 percent so far this week, after two consecutive weeks of decline fueled by concerns over interest rate hikes and growth.

Tata Motors EV fire incident

India has ordered an investigation into a fire incident involving a Tata Motors’ electric vehicle, a government official said on Thursday, after the automaker described it as an “isolated thermal incident.”

A video on social media, which has gone viral, showed one of the company’s electric cars engulfed in flames. The video showed firefighters trying to extinguish the fire in a Nexon model electric vehicle in a suburb of Mumbai. 

Defense Research and Development Organization, a government agency, will lead the investigation, the official said.

“A detailed investigation is currently being conducted to ascertain the facts of the recent isolated thermal incident that is doing the rounds on social media. We will share a detailed response after our complete investigation,” India’s biggest manufacturer of electric cars said in a statement.

The company said this was the first such incident, having sold more than 30,000 EVs, the bulk of which are its Nexon model.

The incident follows a spate of e-scooter fires that have triggered an investigation by the Indian government.

India to support Lanka

India’s top diplomat held talks with Sri Lanka’s president and prime minister on Thursday as India signaled its willingness to go beyond the $4 billion in loans, swaps and aid that it has already provided its cash-strapped neighbor.

Sri Lanka is facing its worst economic crisis in seven decades, with a severe foreign exchange shortage hampering the import of essentials, including food, fuel and medicines.

The island nation off the tip of southern India needs about $5 billion in the next six months to cover basic necessities for its 22 million people, who have been struggling with long queues for basic items, worsening shortages and power cuts.

Indian Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra, accompanied by other officials, held talks with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on providing further financial assistance to the country, the president’s office said in a statement.

“Indian Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra has said that the government of India will extend its fullest support to Sri Lanka in overcoming the current difficult situation as a close friend,” the statement said.

“The Indian delegation stated that the government of India and the political authorities are committed to provide continued support to Sri Lanka,” it added.

 

Topics: India shares Tata EV Sri Lanka economy

Related

India In-Focus — Shares fall; IKEA India to source more products locally
Business & Economy
India In-Focus — Shares fall; IKEA India to source more products locally

Latest updates

SARCO plans to build the world's largest algae farm, says chairman 
SARCO plans to build the world's largest algae farm, says chairman 
Fancy a vegan shawarma? Dubai eatery partners with Impossible Foods for fresh take on street food
Fancy a vegan shawarma? Dubai eatery partners with Impossible Foods for fresh take on street food
2 Nigerians charged in UK over alleged organ-harvesting plan
2 Nigerians charged in UK over alleged organ-harvesting plan
Saudi stock exchange approves listing of $1.5bn government debt
Saudi stock exchange approves listing of $1.5bn government debt
Sipchem collaborates with Maersk to expand export base
Sipchem collaborates with Maersk to expand export base

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.