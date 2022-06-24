Netflix lays off 300 employees in cost-cutting drive

LONDON: Netflix Inc. said it laid off 300 employees, or about 4 percent of its workforce, in the second round of job cuts aimed at lowering costs after the streaming giant lost subscribers for the first time in more than a decade.
The move mostly affected its US workforce and came after the company cut 150 jobs last month.
“While we continue to invest significantly in the business, we made these adjustments so that our costs are growing in line with our slower revenue growth,” Netflix said in a statement on Thursday.
The world’s dominant streaming service has come under pressure in recent months as inflation, the war in Ukraine and fierce competition weigh on subscriber growth. After the subscriber drop in the first quarter, Netflix has forecast even deeper losses for the current period.
To arrest that downtrend, the company plans to introduce a cheaper, ad-supported subscription tier for which it is in talks with several companies.
UN says Al Jazeera journalist killed by Israeli fire
Palestinian-American journalist was killed on May 11 while covering an Israeli army operation in Jenin camp
UN finds no information suggesting presence of armed Palestinians in vicinity of journalists
Updated 24 June 2022
AFP
GENEVA: The United Nations said Friday that its findings showed that the shot that killed Al Jazeera TV journalist Shireen Abu Akleh on May 11 was fired by Israeli forces.
The Palestinian-American journalist, who was wearing a vest marked “Press” and a helmet, was killed on May 11 while covering an Israeli army operation in Jenin camp in the northern West Bank.
“We find that the shots that killed Abu Akleh came from Israeli security forces,” UN Human Rights Office spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani told reporters in Geneva.
“It is deeply disturbing that Israeli authorities have not conducted a criminal investigation.
“We at the UN Human Rights Office have concluded our independent monitoring into the incident.
“The shots that killed Abu Akleh and injured her colleague Ali Sammoudi came from Israeli security forces and not from indiscriminate firing by armed Palestinians, as initially claimed by Israeli authorities” she said.
She added that the information came from the Israeli military and the Palestinian attorney general.
“We have found no information suggesting that there was activity by armed Palestinians in the immediate vicinity of the journalists,” Shamdasani said.
In line with its human rights monitoring methodology, the UN rights office inspected photo, video and audio material, visited the scene, consulted experts, reviewed official communications and interviewed witnesses.
The findings showed that seven journalists arrived at the western entrance of the Jenin refugee camp soon after 6:00 am.
At around 6:30 am, as four of the journalists turned into a particular street, “several single, seemingly well-aimed bullets were fired toward them from the direction of the Israeli security forces.
“One single bullet injured Ali Sammoudi in the shoulder; another single bullet hit Abu Akleh in the head and killed her instantly.”
UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet has urged Israel to open a criminal investigation into Abu Akleh’s killing and into all other killings by Israeli forces in the West Bank and in the context of law enforcement operations in Gaza.
CNN Academy Abu Dhabi returns with expanded training program for journalists
Following the success of last year’s inaugural event, the number of participants has been increased, as have activities and events, which will include an innovative simulated newsroom
Senior CNN journalists, content creators and production specialists will share the organization’s best practices in news gathering, verification of sources and content production for various platforms
Updated 24 June 2022
Zaira Lakhpatwala
DUBAI: Applications are being accepted for the second round of the CNN Academy Abu Dhabi journalism training program, which will begin in September.
The inaugural program, which began in January 2021, offered a full-time, five-week course featuring a combination of online learning and in-person workshops at CNN’s offices at twofour54 in Abu Dhabi.
Now it once again is offering a hybrid, intensive training program that includes workshops, this time at Yas Creative Hub, along with online webinars presented by senior CNN journalists, content creators and production specialists who will share the organization’s best practices in news gathering, verification of sources and content production for its various platforms.
“Participants in this year’s CNN Academy Abu Dhabi will go through a very clear student-learning journey,” Alireza Hajihosseini, the director of CNN Academy, told Arab News.
The class size has been expanded to accommodate 25 students, he added, and the number in-person activities and events have also increased.
During the initial stages, the participants will complete 10 courses covering core topics such as ethics in journalism, writing for TV news, and mobile storytelling and editing. They will also have the opportunity to attend the Global Media Congress alongside delegates from CNN.
CNN Academy “wants to empower the next generation of global journalists,” which means equipping participants with the tools “they need to succeed in a digital-first news ecosystem,” said Hajihosseini.
“Among the most important of those skills is the ability to gather and verify news via social media,” he added. “To do this effectively, you must combine traditional journalism skills with digital technology.”
With this in mind, the program includes courses on mobile storytelling and multiplatform storytelling. “We are living in a golden age of content production, where more people have access to a wider array of tools to tell the stories they want,” Hajihosseini said. “Most of us have smartphones, which have effectively removed the barriers to the production and dissemination of content.”
The mobile storytelling course will teach participants how to film and edit engaging content using a smartphone, which is especially useful when producing stories for social media, or for field reporting during a breaking news event, he added.
“Online formats provide a huge range of opportunities and affordances to storytellers, so journalists need to understand the tools they have at their disposal to present their work,” said Hajihosseini.
The multiplatform storytelling class, he added, will consider questions such as: What are the foremost considerations for writers to ensure that users engage with their content? And how do you structure and design new digital platforms, such as newsletters?
During the final week of the program, the participants will take part in the first CNN Academy Newsroom Simulation at Yas Creative Hub, which has been designed in consultation with CNN journalists from around the world and Professor Rex Brynen from McGill University in Montreal, Canada.
This competitive challenge will require participants to investigate and report on a fictional breaking news story that puts their journalism skills to the test in a realistic, fast-paced setting. Each element of the scenario has been tailored to reinforce the journalistic best practices they have learned in conjunction with the broader CNN Academy curriculum.
“It is a week-long event where participants will work in teams to get to the bottom of a fast-developing story with multiple characters and sources,” said Hajihosseini.
The simulation will also include a specially developed, artificial social media platform “that will introduce challenges such as how to filter out the noise and avoid going down rabbit holes of misinformation,” he added.
At the end of the challenge, participants will produce video reports that will be judged by a panel of experienced CNN staff.
Several graduates of the first CNN Academy Abu Dhabi have gone on to establish a career in the media, including five who worked for CNN through paid internships, fixed-term positions or full-time roles.
Mohammed Abdelbary, for example, took part in the academy last year and subsequently joined CNN Abu Dhabi as an associate producer on the show “Connect the World with Becky Anderson.”
“CNN Academy opened my eyes to the type of journalist I could be,” he told Arab News.
He came from a marketing background, with no academic or work experience in journalism, and said he found the program unique in that “it was made for anyone and everyone to experience. The program positions itself for storytellers, not just journalists.”
He added: “I started the program with no experience in the world of journalism but came out with the tools to get my foot in the door. I can honestly say CNN Academy fast-tracked my career by at least two to three years.”
Applications for CNN Academy Abu Dhabi are being accepted now and must be submitted by July 15. It is is open to UAE nationals and residents over the age of 21 who have a background and/or interest in media and multiplatform storytelling.
Abu Dhabi Media names Starzplay as its exclusive partner for advertising sales
The streaming platform will handle global advertising and commercial services for broadcaster and media company ADM’s entire portfolio
Updated 24 June 2022
Arab News
ABU DHABI: Abu Dhabi Media, the UAE-based public broadcaster and media company, has appointed streaming platform Starzplay to exclusively handle advertising sales and commercial services for its entire portfolio.
As part of the long-term deal, Starzplay, supported by its shareholder E-Vision, will manage ADM’s commercial and advertising deals in all general entertainment fields, including TV, radio, digital and publishing, across the Middle East and North Africa region and beyond.
The partnership will “contribute significantly to enhancing Abu Dhabi Media’s commercial proposition” and support the company’s “mission to further extend our reach to new commercial partners in line with our strategic priorities, while also being able to create new opportunities with our existing advertisers,” said Abdulraheem Alnuaimi, ADM’s general manager.
Starzplay already has a “long-standing relationship” with ADM and the deal “further strengthens our market leadership and we look forward to offering cutting-edge solutions to our partners, in conjunction with our shareholder E-Vision,” said Danny Bates, Starzplay’s co-founder and chief commercial officer.
Further to the agreement, Starzplay has assembled an internal advertising-sales business team, led by Hamad Malik, and plans to expand its sales network across the Gulf Cooperation Council region.
“The market is continuously evolving and, as leaders in the industry, we have always striven to innovate and evolve with the changing trends,” Bates added. “The addition of advertising sales is a long-term strategic decision and we look forward to exploring multiple opportunities in this space.”
New mobile app offers 24/7 help for survivors of domestic violence in the Middle East
Developed by non-profit organization Shamsaha and funded by the L’Oreal Fund for Women, the app provides easy access to free and confidential support services
Updated 24 June 2022
Arab News
DUBAI: Shamsaha, a non-profit organization that advocates for the empowerment and protection of women throughout the Middle East, has launched a new mobile app that, for the first time, offers free, 24/7 crisis-care services to vulnerable women in the region.
The organization provides coaching on issues such as sub-conscious bias and violence against women, and trains healthcare workers to provide services for women, especially those who have been subjected to violence and other forms of abuse.
It also provides round-the-clock free and confidential support services, in English and Arabic, for survivors of domestic violence. The new mobile app makes easier than ever for women across the region to access them, by connecting them instantly with Shamsaha’s trained and certified volunteers based in Bahrain.
Through the app, women can receive emotional support, advice and information, along with referrals to legal and therapy services. It also includes a variety of resources and support tools, along with details of Shamsaha’s fundraising activities and training opportunities.
The organization is working to expand its presence across the Arab region and the launch of the app represents the first phase of this project. It will be followed by the establishment of in-person support services in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Oman, in collaboration with local partners.
“When I founded Shamsaha as a non-profit in Bahrain, I hoped to support as many survivors of abuse as possible and now our certified and culturally sensitive support services will be available for women across the Middle East,” said Mary-Justine Todd, the organization’s founder and executive director.
The organization’s regional expansion and development of its mobile app is being funded by the L’Oreal Fund for Women, which was launched by the cosmetics company in 2020 to support and empower vulnerable women worldwide. The development of the app was also supported by the US and British embassies in Bahrain.
“A great deal of hard work, commitment and support has gone into developing our mobile application,” said Shamsaha’s advisory president Munira Al-Shaikh.
“We want to thank everyone who dedicated their efforts to making this launch a success, including our most valued partners. We would also like to extend our gratitude to the community in Bahrain and the wider Arabian Gulf for welcoming this unique program and for furthering women’s empowerment and protection activities.”
The launch of the mobile app is in line with Shamsaha’s commitment to the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, specifically the aim of achieving gender equality and the empowerment of all women and girls.
‘TikTok is home to a new kind of shopping culture: community commerce’
Fahad Almaghrabi, head of business partnerships, global business solutions for TikTok in Saudi Arabia, tells Arab News how the platform helps entrepreneurs
Updated 23 June 2022
Zaira Lakhpatwala
DUBAI: Last year, TikTok overtook Google as the most popular website, according to internet-security company Cloudflare. The unprecedented popularity of the short-form video app has spurred a new wave of content creators and influencers, and given rise to new types of content and shopping trends.
The consumption of technology-related content on the platform grew by 302 percent last year across the Gulf Cooperation Council area, as users shared and learned more about new devices and virtual technologies. Meanwhile, beauty-related content increased by 169 percent in the region, with many users sharing makeup tutorials and skin-care regimens, according to TikTok’s recent What’s Next report. Food and fashion, also among the leading categories of content, experienced growth of 197 percent and 287 percent respectively.
One of the most notable recent trends on the platform has been the rise of #TikTokMadeMeBuyIt. Videos uploaded with the hashtag have amassed a global total of 13 billion views as of June 2022.
Moreover, 92 percent of TikTok users said they take action after watching a TikTok video, with one in four globally saying they are inspired to research a product or even make a purchase, according to a TikTok Marketing Science global study conducted by Kantar.
“On TikTok, creativity can take a lot of different forms, especially when it comes to brands,” Fahad Almaghrabi, the head of business partnerships, global business solutions for TikTok in Saudi Arabia, told Arab News.
“Because of TikTok’s community-driven approach, we’ve seen entrepreneurs become creators on the platform and creators become entrepreneurs.”
Almaghrabi shared with Arab News more information about the potential for growth that TikTok offers entrepreneurs and how the platform is helping independent and small businesses.
Can you share some examples of the kinds of small businesses and entrepreneurs that are using TikTok as an effective marketing tool?
We are creating an environment where brands, creators and communities are in complete harmony. One example is that of @abdulrahman_khaalid, who is using the platform to educate followers on entrepreneurship and to promote his e-commerce courses.
Small businesses, such as Dubai-based Uncle Fluffy, a Japanese cheesecake franchise, are also utilizing the platform. Uncle Fluffy, known for its fun and engaging content, has built its brand heavily on TikTok. TikTok provides (the brand) with highly organic engagement that has a huge impact on brand awareness.
To further build on this engagement, Uncle Fluffy wanted to take its TikTok presence to the next level and reach more followers. It promoted its organic content with Spark ads, a native ad format that allows brands to boost their own organic content (or the content of other creators) as TikTok ads.
Within just 14 days, Uncle Fluffy hit one million followers by gaining 878,000 new followers, purely through the efforts of this campaign.
What are the advantages for small businesses of using TikTok over other social media platforms?
TikTok offers an authentic and community-driven approach, giving brands and sellers of all sizes a platform to showcase their creativity and personalities in a new way.
Our participatory nature is creating an entirely new way for brands to connect with their communities — it has made product discovery and shopping a native, engaging and entertaining experience for users, which isn’t the same for other platforms.
The magic of TikTok was never limited to creation and expression; it’s also a chance to discover — and be discovered. With TikTok for Business, our goal is to give everyone, from legacy brands to local SMEs (small and medium-size enterprises), the tools to be discovered and connect with broader communities.
Through TikTok for Business, small business owners can represent the most authentic version of their brand on TikTok without limits or judgment, get discovered by a captivated audience that can’t be reached elsewhere, in a sound-on environment, and easily create paid-ad campaigns within minutes to reach their ideal customers.
Additionally, through our TikTok Self-Serve Platform, we give businesses of all sizes an affordable and simple option for reaching the people who matter to them.
Are there any particular types of businesses for which TikTok is particularly well suited?
TikTok is home to a new kind of shopping culture: community commerce, which is the blend of community, entertainment and shopping that makes product discovery unique on TikTok.
Community commerce is where consumers seek validation when making a purchase, and the TikTok community is there to be a trusted source for peer review and word-of-mouth recommendations.
This isn’t limited to any particular business; whether it’s apparel and accessories, beauty and personal care, tech and electronics, or food and beverage, there’s an opportunity to connect and thrive.
To give you an example, in 2021, according to our What’s Next report, the consumption of fashion content in the GCC grew by 287 percent and the consumption of beauty content grew by 169 percent. Needless to say, our communities are thriving and are looking to connect.
What do entrepreneurs need to know about advertising on TikTok?
We have seen how entertainment fuels product discovery and it’s clearing shelves for brands. Our community is fundamentally shifting how people experience commerce. We look to build an experience where brands can showcase their creativity and personalities in a new way, and where people can easily go from discovery to purchase.
There are a host of advertising solutions available through TikTok for Business to support any business’s marketing needs, whether it’s driving traffic to your website, growing online sales or attracting new sales leads, to name a few.
One example of the ads available through our Ads Manager is Spark Ads, which we launched last year in the region. It’s an ad-display format that enables brands and businesses to boost not only their own popular organic posts but also amplify relevant content shared by the community.
We also offer TopView, where when you first open TikTok you may see it as the first piece of content. It is rich, with sound-on and up to 60 seconds long. Our other solutions include branded hashtag challenges, brand takeovers and in-feed ads.
What are the metrics of success that small businesses should look out for?
TikTok has the advantage of being the newest player, allowing us to build an ecosystem of measurement solutions with fresh eyes — a disrupted field of marketing where gaps are created by evolving technology and regulation, and audience behavior presents an opportunity to find new and better ways to achieve brand and business goals.
That brings us to our Measurement Framework goal, which helps brands make smarter advertising decisions on TikTok with a full set of measurement tools made to drive full-funnel business impact. TikTok’s solution is a multi-layer framework, built to be customizable based on the measurement goals an advertiser has identified.
The TikTok Measurement Framework has three primary purposes. Firstly, to be safe and seen, which means that our solutions assure brands that ads are being seen by real people in a safe, fraud-free environment.
Secondly, to build performance through our toolset, which helps advertisers attribute campaign impact and optimize campaign performance. And thirdly, to analyze impact by unpacking the impact of different media investments with TikTok.
Brands should consider these three strategies as buttons to push based on the goals they are trying to measure. The idea is to activate one, two or all three to build a purposeful powerhouse on the TikTok platform, giving brands a clear output to measure success.