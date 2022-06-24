Saudi Arabia reports 927 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia reported 927 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, according to the Ministry of Health. As a result, the total number of cases in the Kingdom over the course of the pandemic grew to 790,294.
The authorities also confirmed three new COVID-19-related deaths, raising the total number of fatalities to 9,198.
Of the new infections, 363 were recorded in Riyadh, 137 in Jeddah, 68 in Dammam and 47 in Hofuf. Several other cities recorded fewer than 30 new cases each.
The ministry also announced that 1,004 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom over the course of the pandemic to 771,081.
It said that 10,015 COVID-19 cases were still active.
Nearly 67 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered since the Kingdom’s immunization campaign began, with more than 25 million people fully vaccinated.
The ministry, which has 587 vaccine centers across the country, urged people who had not yet received a jab to register for a series of injections through the Sehhaty app.
Meanwhile, testing hubs and treatment centers set up throughout the country have helped millions of people since the outbreak of the pandemic.
Taakad centers provide COVID-19 testing for those who show no or mild symptoms or believe they have come into contact with an infected individual, while Tetamman clinics offer treatment and advice to those with virus symptoms such as fever, loss of taste and smell, and breathing difficulties.
