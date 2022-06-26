You are here

  • Home
  • Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Sunday

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Sunday

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Sunday
TASI, the main index, fell for a second consecutive day on Thursday to end 0.1 percent lower at 11,311 points. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/28es6

Updated 26 June 2022
Arab News

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Sunday

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Sunday
Updated 26 June 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's stock market declined to one of its lowest levels in months last week due to concerns that rising interest rates could push the global economy into recession.

TASI, the main index, fell for a second consecutive day on Thursday to end 0.1 percent lower at 11,311 points, while the parallel Nomu market added 0.4 percent to 20,728.

Qatar led the fall in the Gulf with a 1.6 percent decline, followed by a 1.1 percent drop in Dubai’s stock index.

Stock exchanges of Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Oman, and Kuwait all lost between 0.2 and 0.7 percent.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s index EGX30 closed 01.8 percent lower.

Oil prices rose on Friday, buoyed by tight supply. Brent crude settled at $113.12 a barrel and US West Texas Intermediate reached $107.62 a barrel.

Stock news

Mouwasat Medical Services Co. closed a SR295 million ($79 million) deal with Tareg Al-Jaafari Contracting Co. for the construction of a hospital in Yanbu industrial city

Methanol Chemicals Co. said it would pay SR273 million in total as an early loan repayment to the Saudi Industrial Development Fund and lending banks

The Saudi Stock Exchange will launch futures trading on single stocks on July 4, as its second derivatives product after introducing index futures in late 2020

Calendar

June 26, 2022

Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co.’s subscription to new shares ends

June 27, 2022

End of Alamar Foods’ IPO book-building

Retal Urban Development Co. will start trading its shares on TASI

June 28, 2022

End of the Saudi Investment Bank’s Sukuk offering

July 4, 2022

Start of single-stock futures trading on Tadawul

Topics: Tadawul stock shares TASI

Related

TASI flat on back of lower oil prices, fears of inflation: Closing bell
Business & Economy
TASI flat on back of lower oil prices, fears of inflation: Closing bell
TASI remains at one of its lowest levels on recession fears: Opening bell
Business & Economy
TASI remains at one of its lowest levels on recession fears: Opening bell

China In-Focus — China approves ICBC-Goldman JV; New rules to regulate private pension investment via mutual funds

China In-Focus — China approves ICBC-Goldman JV; New rules to regulate private pension investment via mutual funds
Updated 26 June 2022
Nirmal Narayanan 

China In-Focus — China approves ICBC-Goldman JV; New rules to regulate private pension investment via mutual funds

China In-Focus — China approves ICBC-Goldman JV; New rules to regulate private pension investment via mutual funds
Updated 26 June 2022
Nirmal Narayanan 

RIYADH: Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, also known as ICBC, said on Friday its wealth management joint venture with Goldman Sachs Group Inc. had received the country’s banking regulator’s approval to begin operations.

The China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission’s nod comes as the world’s second-largest economy opens up its giant financial sector to investments from foreign players, allowing them to collaborate with domestic banks.

Goldman Sachs ICBC Wealth Management, set up in May last year with a 51 percent funding contribution from US banking giant Goldman and 49 percent by ICBC, will now offer a broad range of investment products to the Chinese market over time, including quantitative investment strategies.

ICBC will “push forward” the joint venture to execute all the relevant procedures “in strict compliance with laws, regulations and regulatory requirements,” China’s biggest bank said in a statement.

Regulate private pension investment via mutual funds

China’s securities regulator proposed rules to regulate private pension investment via mutual funds, setting the criteria for qualified products and sales agents under a scheme that will channel fresh savings into the country’s capital markets.

The draft rules, published by the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) late on Friday, came after Beijing in April launched a milestone private pension scheme to tackle the challenges of the aging population.

Under the scheme, eligible Chinese citizens can buy mutual funds, savings deposits and insurance products via their own individual pension accounts, potentially boosting a pension market that has lured foreign asset managers including Fidelity International and BlackRock.

The proposed rules “have set a relatively high bar for products and institutions, and are designed to ensure safety of pension fund investment and protect investors’ interest,” the CSRC said in a statement on its website.

Initially, pension target funds with at least 50 million yuan ($7.48 million) of assets over the past four quarters are eligible under the pilot pension scheme, the CSRC said.

Senators seek update on US security review of TikTok

A group of six Republican senators on Friday asked US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen about an ongoing Biden administration national security review of the social media platform TikTok.

The US government’s Committee on Foreign Investment in the US, which reviews deals by foreign acquirers for potential national security risks, in 2020 ordered Chinese parent company ByteDance to divest TikTok because of fears that US user data could be passed on to China’s communist government.

Last week, TikTok said it has completed migrating information on its US users to servers at Oracle Corp., as it seeks to address US concerns over data integrity.

Senators Tom Cotton, Ben Sasse, Mike Braun, Marco Rubio, Todd Young and Roger Wicker asked Yellen numerous questions saying the administration “has seemingly done nothing to enforce” the August 2020 divestiture order.” They noted, “the results of the security reviews, likewise, have not been publicly released after one year.”

The senators want to know “will TikTok be locally managed in the United States?” and “Will the US government have the ability to routinely access and inspect the algorithm’s source code?” It also asks “what assurances does the US government have that TikTok will store US data and adopt privacy policies with adequate protections?” 

(With input from Reuters)

Topics: China TikTok US Investment

Related

China In-Focus — Philippines terminates joint energy exploration talks with China; CATL to produce next-gen EV battery
Business & Economy
China In-Focus — Philippines terminates joint energy exploration talks with China; CATL to produce next-gen EV battery
China In-Focus — Shares down; Swedish court upholds ban on Huawei 5G gear; Heatwaves drive up power demand
Business & Economy
China In-Focus — Shares down; Swedish court upholds ban on Huawei 5G gear; Heatwaves drive up power demand

Saudi Venture Capital invests in first venture debt fund to support SMEs 

Saudi Venture Capital invests in first venture debt fund to support SMEs 
Updated 26 June 2022
Arab News

Saudi Venture Capital invests in first venture debt fund to support SMEs 

Saudi Venture Capital invests in first venture debt fund to support SMEs 
Updated 26 June 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Venture Investment Co. has invested in a global specialty lending fund that focuses on offering venture debt instruments to high-growth startups, small and medium enterprises in sectors, such as technology, fintech, healthcare and life sciences. 

The first venture debt fund that SVC is investing is managed by Partners for Growth, a California-based firm that provides venture and growth stage debt instruments to startups and SMEs, according to a statement. 

“The investment in the venture debt fund by PFG is part of SVC’s Investment in Funds Program, and is to implement SVC’s latest strategy related to the launch of the ‘Investment in Venture Debt Funds’ product in order to fill the financing gaps in the venture capital ecosystem,” CEO said. 

“Venture debt funds provide financing solutions to high-growth startups and SMEs to prevent equity dilution for founders and existing investors and allow startups and SMEs to achieve greater progress during their growth journey,” Nabeel Koshak added. 

Established in 2018 by Monshaat as part of the Financial Sector Development Program, SVC is a government venture capital that contributes to the development of the VC ecosystem. 

Topics: SVC Debt fund Investment SMEs

Related

Saudi Venture Investment Co. launches initiative to support startups
Business & Economy
Saudi Venture Investment Co. launches initiative to support startups

Air Arabia adds 14 new shuttle flights for World Cup fans

Air Arabia adds 14 new shuttle flights for World Cup fans
Updated 26 June 2022
Arab News

Air Arabia adds 14 new shuttle flights for World Cup fans

Air Arabia adds 14 new shuttle flights for World Cup fans
Updated 26 June 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Air Arabia, a low-cost airline based in the UAE, has announced 14 daily shuttle flights from Sharjah International Airport to Hamad International Airport in Doha, Qatar starting from Nov. 21 until Dec. 18 to cater to visitors to the FIFA World Cup.

These shuttle flights are meant only for world cup ticket holders and will operate in conjunction with Air Arabia’s three daily scheduled flights to Doha, Zawya reported. 

“We are pleased to announce Air Arabia’s shuttle flights between Sharjah and Doha during the FIFA World Cup 2022, which will provide fans with easy, reliable, and timely access in and out of Doha to enjoy the matches and return right after,” Adel Al-Ali, CEO of Air Arabia said. 

The airline stated that passengers will be allowed 10 kg of hand luggage. 

 

Topics: Air Arabia World Cup Shuttle flights

Egypt launches digital platform for petroleum products

Egypt launches digital platform for petroleum products
Updated 26 June 2022
Arab News

Egypt launches digital platform for petroleum products

Egypt launches digital platform for petroleum products
Updated 26 June 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Egypt has launched a digital platform for petroleum products and natural gas, as the country moves ahead on the path toward digital transformation, Daily News Egypt reported. 

Announcing the launch of the initiative, Tarek El Molla, minister of petroleum and mineral resources, said the new digital services will provide an integrated system to manage and follow up on the supply of fuel to cars using a smart card instead of paper coupons. 

He said the new digital service platform will ensure secure transportation and circulation of petroleum products, which will preserve the rights of the contracting parties, through data that can be accessed through the smart card. 

El Molla further noted that cashout services will be available in gas stations, and the public can withdraw cash from gas stations using their bank cards. 

The minister revealed that withdrawal services are now made available at 400 petrol stations in the country.

Topics: Egypt digita petrol

Related

Egypt’s parliament approves 2022/23 budget with expenditures rising 15% 
Business & Economy
Egypt’s parliament approves 2022/23 budget with expenditures rising 15% 
Egypt petroleum ministry keen to resolve gas export disputes: Official
Business & Economy
Egypt petroleum ministry keen to resolve gas export disputes: Official

Egypt’s strategic wheat reserves sufficient for 5.7 months

Egypt’s strategic wheat reserves sufficient for 5.7 months
Updated 26 June 2022
Reuters

Egypt’s strategic wheat reserves sufficient for 5.7 months

Egypt’s strategic wheat reserves sufficient for 5.7 months
Updated 26 June 2022
Reuters

CAIRO: Egypt has strategic reserves of wheat sufficient for 5.7 months, Supply Minister Aly Moselhy said in a news conference on Sunday, adding that the country has procured 3.9 million tons of wheat in the local harvest so far.

Egypt is often the world’s biggest wheat importer.

He added that the strategic reserves for sugar were sufficient for more than six months and those for vegetable oils are sufficient for 6.2 months, while the country is self-sufficient for rice for 3.3 months.

Topics: Egypt wheat strategic reserves

Related

Egypt’s parliament approves 2022/23 budget with expenditures rising 15% 
Business & Economy
Egypt’s parliament approves 2022/23 budget with expenditures rising 15% 

Latest updates

Designer Amina Muaddi shows off streetstyle at Paris Men’s Fashion Week
The designer showed off a yellow-hued makeup look at the show. (Getty Images)
Qatar ‘likely’ venue for Iran, US nuclear deal talks: Report 
Qatar ‘likely’ venue for Iran, US nuclear deal talks: Report 
Refugee choir performs at UK’s Glastonbury Festival
The choir, which was founded in 2015 in response to the Syrian refugee crisis, is made up of 50 people. (Instagram)
China In-Focus — China approves ICBC-Goldman JV; New rules to regulate private pension investment via mutual funds
China In-Focus — China approves ICBC-Goldman JV; New rules to regulate private pension investment via mutual funds
Saudi Venture Capital invests in first venture debt fund to support SMEs 
Saudi Venture Capital invests in first venture debt fund to support SMEs 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.