TASI bounces back after heavy losses: Closing bell

The main index, TASI, gained 1.79 percent to close at 11,513, while the parallel market, Nomu, shed 0.85 percent to 20,681.
The main index, TASI, gained 1.79 percent to close at 11,513, while the parallel market, Nomu, shed 0.85 percent to 20,681.
Updated 26 June 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Saudi stocks gained in the first trading session of the week, rebounding slightly following steep declines, despite fears about upcoming rate hikes and a recession.

The main index, TASI, gained 1.79 percent to close at 11,513, while the parallel market, Nomu, shed 0.85 percent to 20,681.

Saudi Arabia Refineries Co. and National Gypsum Co. both surged 10 percent to lead the gainers, followed by Saudi Advanced Industries Co. with a 9.98 percent gain.

Dar Al Arkan Real Estate Development Co. led the decliners with a 6.20 percent decline, followed by Taleem REIT Fund with a 1.86 percent fall.

Saudi Aramco, the largest player on the Saudi oil market, ended today’s trading up 1.21 percent.

In the financial sector, the Kingdom’s largest valued bank Al Rajhi rose 1.93 percent, while Alinma Bank added 3.83 percent.

In the pharma sector, Aldawaa Medical Services Co. improved 2.60 percent, while Nahdi Medical Co. gained 1.04 percent.

Both telecom giants stc and Zain KSA climbed 2.06 percent and 6.08 percent, respectively.

Methanol Chemicals Co. increased 1.93 percent, after reporting that it would pay SR273 million ($73 million) as an early loan payment to SIDF and lenders.

Middle East Healthcare Co. rose 1.70 percent, after reporting that it has opened a Saudi German clinic complex in the Al Samer District of Abha city, accommodating 30 clinics.

Due to tight supply, oil prices on Friday rose to $113.12 a barrel for Brent crude and $107.62 a barrel for West Texas Intermediate crude.

 

US aims to raise $200bn as part of G7 rival to China’s Belt & Road

US aims to raise $200bn as part of G7 rival to China’s Belt & Road
Updated 26 June 2022
Reuters

US aims to raise $200bn as part of G7 rival to China’s Belt & Road

US aims to raise $200bn as part of G7 rival to China’s Belt & Road
Updated 26 June 2022
Reuters

WASHINGTON: The US aims to raise $200 billion in private and public funds over five years to fund needed infrastructure in developing countries under a G7 initiative aimed at countering China’s multitrillion-dollar Belt and Road project, the White House said on Sunday.
US President Joe Biden will unveil the plans, flanked by other Group of Seven leaders, some of whom have already unveiled their own separate initiatives, at their annual gathering being held this year at Schloss Elmau in southern Germany.

Partnership
Increasingly worried about China, G7 leaders first floated plans for the project last year, and are formally launching it now under a fresh title, “Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment” while dropping the moniker “Build Back Better World” first coined by Biden during his presidential campaign.
Biden will unveil several specific projects at a G7 side event, joined by leaders from Britain, Germany, Japan, the European Union and Canada, vowing to focus on projects that help tackle climate change as well as improve global health, gender equity and digital infrastructure. Notably absent will be French President Emmanual Macron who had formally joined the Chinese infrastructure program.
“The president’s not thinking that we need to spend dollar for dollar versus China ... though if you add up what the US and the G7 partners are going to be announcing, it comes pretty close to the number,” one senior US official told reporters.
The funds would be raised through grants and federal funds, and by leveraging private-sector investments, the White House said, adding that hundreds of billions of additional dollars could come from multilateral development banks, development finance institutions, sovereign wealth funds and others.

BRI scheme
China’s Belt and Road Initiative scheme, which Chinese President Xi Jinping launched in 2013, involves development and investment initiatives in over 100 countries, with a range of projects including railways, ports and highways.
White House officials say Xi’s plan to create a modern version of the ancient Silk Road trade route has provided little tangible benefit for many developing countries, with top jobs going to Chinese workers, while increasing rates of forced and child labor.
Biden will highlight several flagship projects, including a $2 billion solar development project in Angola with support from the Commerce Department, the US Export-Import Bank, US firm AfricaGlobal Schaffer, and US project developer Sun Africa.
Together with G7 members and the EU, Washington will also provide $3.3 million in technical assistance to Institut Pasteur de Dakar in Senegal as it develops an industrial-scale flexible multi-vaccine manufacturing facility in that country that can eventually produce COVID-19 and other vaccines.

Childcare Incentive Fund
The US Agency for International Development will also commit up to $50 million over five years to the World Bank’s new global Childcare Incentive Fund, a project aimed at address the gap in suitable childcare infrastructure.

Saudi-Italian forum to explore opportunities to boost bilateral trade

Saudi-Italian forum to explore opportunities to boost bilateral trade
Updated 26 June 2022
Arab News

Saudi-Italian forum to explore opportunities to boost bilateral trade

Saudi-Italian forum to explore opportunities to boost bilateral trade
Updated 26 June 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Investment will host a high-level Italian business delegation led by Italian Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Luigi Di Maio on Monday.

With the aim of exploring mutually beneficial investment opportunities, the Saudi-Italian Investment Forum will see participation by a range of private sector representatives from both countries, according to a statement. 

The forum will focus on finance, infrastructure and mobility, tourism and culture, and renewable energy. 

It will conclude with bilateral business meetings. It will serve as a platform for Italian investors to explore the support services available from Invest Saudi, the Kingdom’s investment promotion platform.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Italy Invest Saudi

Egypt’s chemical industry exports rise by 33% to $3.5bn 

Egypt’s chemical industry exports rise by 33% to $3.5bn 
Updated 26 June 2022
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt’s chemical industry exports rise by 33% to $3.5bn 

Egypt’s chemical industry exports rise by 33% to $3.5bn 
Updated 26 June 2022
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egypt's chemical and fertilizer industries’ exports have increased by 33 percent to a record $3.5 billion during the first five months of 2022, compared to $2.6 billion during the same period last year, the latest official data revealed.

According to the Chemical Industries and Fertilisers Export Council, the sector ranked first in terms of the volume of its exports from Egypt's total non-oil exports.

The chemical and fertilizer sector accounted for around 22 percent of Egypt’s total non-oil exports. This was followed by the building materials sector, which accounted for 20 percent of the total exports, with a value of about $3.2 billion.

According to official data, most of the sector's exports witnessed increases in varying proportions.

Fertilizers ranked first, with an estimated export volume of $1.16 billion, compared to $768 million during the same period last year, with a growth rate of 51 percent.

Plastics exports came in second place, with exports estimated at $1.09 billion, an increase of 12 percent over the same period last year when exports amounted to about $970 million.

In third place came the inorganic chemicals, which witnessed a noticeable increase in the volume of their exports by 144 percent, rising from $225 million to $550 million. 

Egypt In-Focus — Fintech startups raise $167m; deal signed to import 180K tons of wheat from India

Egypt In-Focus — Fintech startups raise $167m; deal signed to import 180K tons of wheat from India
Updated 26 June 2022
Hala Hisham Koura
Nirmal Narayanan

Egypt In-Focus — Fintech startups raise $167m; deal signed to import 180K tons of wheat from India

Egypt In-Focus — Fintech startups raise $167m; deal signed to import 180K tons of wheat from India
Updated 26 June 2022
Hala Hisham Koura Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Fintech startups in Egypt have raised $167 million in the first half of 2022, according to a report published in Fintech Galaxy. 

According to the report, the amount was collected in 31 transactions of which series A and B funding accounted for around 90 percent. 

The growth of the fintech sector in Egypt is primarily driven by the Central Bank of Egypt’s Sandbox and the recent launch of Nclude Fintech fund, the report added. 

Egypt to import 180,000 tons of wheat from India

The Egyptian government has successfully closed a deal to import 180,000 tons of wheat from India, Reuters reported citing Supply Minister Aly Moselhy.

The minister said that the contracted wheat will be shipped once it reaches the Indian ports. 

Strategic reserves

Egypt has strategic reserves of wheat sufficient for 5.7 months, the supply minister said in a news conference on Sunday, adding that the country has procured 3.9 million tons of wheat in the local harvest so far.

Egypt is one of the world’s biggest wheat importers.

He added that the strategic reserves for sugar were sufficient for more than six months and those for vegetable oils are sufficient for 6.2 months, while the country is self-sufficient for rice for 3.3 months.

 

(With input from Reuters) 

UAE In-Focus — First Dubai E-Sports event in October; Etihad Airways to resume direct flights to Beijing

UAE In-Focus — First Dubai E-Sports event in October; Etihad Airways to resume direct flights to Beijing
Updated 26 June 2022
Dana Alomar

UAE In-Focus — First Dubai E-Sports event in October; Etihad Airways to resume direct flights to Beijing

UAE In-Focus — First Dubai E-Sports event in October; Etihad Airways to resume direct flights to Beijing
Updated 26 June 2022
Dana Alomar

DUBAI: Dubai Silicon Oasis, the technology park in Dubai’s integrated free zone, will host its first E-Sports event in October in partnership with Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority and Seed, according to Emirates News Agency, WAM.

Seed specializes in ecosystem building and has experience in E-Sports, blockchain, and payments.

Seed and DIEZ will also partner with SiGMA, a major E-Sports, artificial intelligence, and blockchain event organizer, to bring to Dubai an E-Sports exhibition annually.

They will also assess the feasibility of building an E-Sports campus arena, which will serve as an educational academy for all stakeholders, including parents, gamers, and corporations, the report said.

The center will also be a training ground for local, regional, and international gamers, as well as anyone interested in pursuing a career as a referee or commentator.

In addition to hosting E-Sports tournaments, the arena will provide a monitored social environment where youth can develop their technical skills and learn from others, the statement concluded.

Etihad Airways to resume direct flights from Abu Dhabi to Beijing

The UAE’s national carrier Etihad Airways will resume direct flights between Abu Dhabi and Beijing from 29th June, Emirates News Agency WAM stated.

This is the first regular direct international passenger flight to recommence for Beijing, under the latest mandate of the Chinese Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism of the State Council.

Etihad Airways said that the resumption of direct flights between the two capitals is an example of the comprehensive strategic partnership between the UAE and China.

Taking advantage of the world’s most efficient aircraft, it said the airline will operate a weekly flight on the Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

