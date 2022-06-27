You are here

Commodities Update — Gold rises; Corn falls on improving weather prospects; Copper gains on easing Covid restrictions

Commodities Update — Gold rises; Corn falls on improving weather prospects; Copper gains on easing Covid restrictions
Spot gold rose 0.5 percent to $1,835.75 per ounce by 0520 GMT. (Shutterstock)
Updated 27 June 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Gold prices gained on Monday, as news of some Western nations planning to officially ban imports of the metal from Russia for its invasion of Ukraine sparked some interest in bullion.

Spot gold rose 0.5 percent to $1,835.75 per ounce by 0520 GMT. 

US gold futures were up 0.4 percent at $1,837.30. 

Silver rises

Spot silver rose 1.3 percent to $21.38 per ounce, while platinum gained 0.7 percent to $913.51. 

Palladium climbed 2.6 percent to $1,925.31.

Corn, soybeans drop

Chicago corn fell on Monday weighed by the prospect of improving weather in some producing regions.

Wheat edged up, while soybeans dropped slightly.

The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade slid 1.53 percent to $7.38-3/4 a bushel. Chicago wheat rose 0.19 percent to $9.38-1/4 a bushel, while soybean shed 0.26 percent to $14.2-1/2 a bushel.

US Midwest corn crop was more likely to receive some much-needed rain early in its yield-determining pollination phase of development, according to the latest weather outlook.

Copper gains

London copper prices gained on Monday as the easing of COVID-19 restrictions in top metals consumer China raised hopes of a revival in demand, although fears of a global economic slowdown due to rapid interest rate hikes limited gains.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 0.5 percent at $8,420 a ton, as of 0441 GMT, after dropping to its lowest since February 2021 at $8,122.50 in the previous session.

The most-traded August copper contract in Shanghai fell 0.6 percent to $9,579.37 a ton by the midday trade.

(With inputs from Reuters) 

