China In-Focus — Yuan edges up; China's industrial profits slump in May; Central Bank makes biggest daily cash injection in 3 months

China In-Focus — Yuan edges up; China’s industrial profits slump in May; Central Bank makes biggest daily cash injection in 3 months
Profits at China’s industrial firms shrank at a slower pace in May following a sharp fall in April. (Shutterstock)
Updated 17 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

China In-Focus — Yuan edges up; China’s industrial profits slump in May; Central Bank makes biggest daily cash injection in 3 months

China In-Focus — Yuan edges up; China’s industrial profits slump in May; Central Bank makes biggest daily cash injection in 3 months
Updated 17 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

BEIJING: China’s yuan edged up against the dollar on Monday, after Shanghai declared victory against COVID-19 over the weekend, but gains were limited ahead of more convincing signs of a recovery.

Shanghai, the country’s commercial hub, will gradually resume dining-in in restaurants from June 29 after the city’s Communist Party chief declared victory in the battle against the latest wave of COVID shocks that put the city under lockdown for two months.

Prior to market opening, the People’s Bank of China set the midpoint rate at a more than two-week high of 6.6850 per dollar, 150 pips or 0.22 percent firmer than the previous fixing of 6.7.

In the spot market, the onshore yuan opened at 6.6890 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.6876 at midday, 22 pips firmer than the previous late session close.

China’s May industrial profits slump

Profits at China’s industrial firms shrank at a slower pace in May following a sharp fall in April, as activity in major manufacturing hubs resumed, but COVID-19 restrictions still weighed on factory production and squeezed factory margins.

Profits fell 6.5 percent from a year earlier, less than the 8.5 percent decline in April, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics on Monday.

May’s improvement was driven by surging profits in the coal mining and oil and gas extraction sectors, as the Russia-Ukraine war sparked a rally in global commodity prices.

However, profits in the manufacturing sector dropped 18.5 percent in May as equipment manufacturing improved significantly, Zhu Hong, senior NBS statistician, said in a statement. 

April profits were down a sharper 22.4 percent.

The gap between profit margins of upstream and downstream sectors narrowed in May, analysts at Goldman Sachs said in a note, adding the divergence of profits across various sectors and firms remained significant.

PBOC makes biggest daily cash injection

China’s central bank made the biggest daily cash injection into the banking system via open market operations in nearly three months on Monday, to ease pressure from rising cash demand toward the end of the first half of the year.

The People’s Bank of China injected 100 billion yuan ($14.95 billion) worth of seven-day reverse repos, the biggest daily injection via the liquidity tool since March 31.

The central bank said the operation was to keep “half year-end liquidity stable,” according to an online statement.

The PBOC started pumping more cash into the financial system last Friday. Demand usually surges toward the end of the quarter, when commercial banks also have to shore up cash positions for an administrative quarterly health check by the central bank. 

With 10 billion yuan worth of such reverse repos due on Monday, the PBOC net injected 90 billion yuan on the day.

(With inputs from Reuters) 

Topics: China export Central Bank COVID-19

Commodities Update — Gold rises; Corn falls on improving weather prospects; Copper gains on easing Covid restrictions

Commodities Update — Gold rises; Corn falls on improving weather prospects; Copper gains on easing Covid restrictions
Updated 15 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

Commodities Update — Gold rises; Corn falls on improving weather prospects; Copper gains on easing Covid restrictions

Commodities Update — Gold rises; Corn falls on improving weather prospects; Copper gains on easing Covid restrictions
Updated 15 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Gold prices gained on Monday, as news of some Western nations planning to officially ban imports of the metal from Russia for its invasion of Ukraine sparked some interest in bullion.

Spot gold rose 0.5 percent to $1,835.75 per ounce by 0520 GMT. 

US gold futures were up 0.4 percent at $1,837.30. 

Silver rises

Spot silver rose 1.3 percent to $21.38 per ounce, while platinum gained 0.7 percent to $913.51. 

Palladium climbed 2.6 percent to $1,925.31.

Corn, soybeans drop

Chicago corn fell on Monday weighed by the prospect of improving weather in some producing regions.

Wheat edged up, while soybeans dropped slightly.

The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade slid 1.53 percent to $7.38-3/4 a bushel. Chicago wheat rose 0.19 percent to $9.38-1/4 a bushel, while soybean shed 0.26 percent to $14.2-1/2 a bushel.

US Midwest corn crop was more likely to receive some much-needed rain early in its yield-determining pollination phase of development, according to the latest weather outlook.

Copper gains

London copper prices gained on Monday as the easing of COVID-19 restrictions in top metals consumer China raised hopes of a revival in demand, although fears of a global economic slowdown due to rapid interest rate hikes limited gains.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 0.5 percent at $8,420 a ton, as of 0441 GMT, after dropping to its lowest since February 2021 at $8,122.50 in the previous session.

The most-traded August copper contract in Shanghai fell 0.6 percent to $9,579.37 a ton by the midday trade.

(With inputs from Reuters) 

Topics: commodities CORN Gold silver

Saudi Arab National Bank to pay $200m dividend for first half following strong Q1 result

Saudi Arab National Bank to pay $200m dividend for first half following strong Q1 result
Updated 15 min 36 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arab National Bank to pay $200m dividend for first half following strong Q1 result

Saudi Arab National Bank to pay $200m dividend for first half following strong Q1 result
Updated 15 min 36 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Arab National Bank’s board has proposed a dividend payout of SR750 million ($200 million) for the first half of 2022 following strong earnings in the first quarter of the year.

It will distribute SR0.5 per share dividend to 1.5 billion eligible shares on July 18, according to a bourse filing.

The Saudi lender had earlier posted a 12-percent surge in its quarterly profit to SR650 million, from SR582 million in the same period last year.

The profit growth was primarily attributed to higher gains from special commissions, financing, and investment activities, along with a rise in net exchange and trading income.

Founded in 1979, Riyadh-based Arab National Bank is one of the 10 largest in the Middle East, operating through 156 branches in the Kingdom.

 

Topics: Arab National Bank suadi Profit dividend

Oil Updates — Crude gains ahead of G7 discussions; Ecuador's oil output halved; Ukraine attacks Crimean oil-drilling platform

Oil Updates — Crude gains ahead of G7 discussions; Ecuador’s oil output halved; Ukraine attacks Crimean oil-drilling platform
Updated 29 min 13 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

Oil Updates — Crude gains ahead of G7 discussions; Ecuador’s oil output halved; Ukraine attacks Crimean oil-drilling platform

Oil Updates — Crude gains ahead of G7 discussions; Ecuador’s oil output halved; Ukraine attacks Crimean oil-drilling platform
Updated 29 min 13 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Oil prices extended gains on Monday as investors stood on guard for any moves against Russian oil and gas exports that might come out of a meeting of leaders of the Group of Seven nations meeting in Germany.

Brent crude futures edged up 22 cents, or 0.2 percent, to $113.34 a barrel by 0342 GMT after rebounding 2.8 percent on Friday. 

US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $107.73 a barrel, up 11 cents, or 0.1 percent, following a 3.2 percent gain in the previous session.

The prospect of more supply tightness loomed over the market as western governments sought ways to cut Russia’s ability to fund its war in Ukraine, even though G7 leaders were also expected to discuss a revival of the Iran nuclear deal — which might lead to more Iranian oil exports.

Producer nations in OPEC+, which includes Russia, will likely stick to a plan for accelerated oil output increases in August when they meet on Thursday, sources said.

Ecuador’s oil output halved

Ecuador’s oil production has fallen by more than half due to road blockades and vandalism connected to nearly two weeks of anti-government protests, the energy ministry said on Sunday.

The sometimes-violent demonstrations by largely indigenous marchers demanding lower fuel and food prices, among other things, began on June 13 and have led to at least six civilian deaths.

President Guillermo Lasso, whose already-adversarial relationship with the national assembly has worsened during the marches, has offered concessions including easing security measures, subsidized fertilizers and debt forgiveness, and his government met on Saturday with indigenous groups.

“Oil production is at a critical level. Today the figures show a reduction of more than 50 percent,” the energy ministry said in a statement. 

He added, “In 14 days of demonstrations, the Ecuadorean state has stopped receiving around $120 million.”

Vandalism, the takeover of oil wells and road closures have prevented the transport of necessary supplies, the ministry said.

Before the protests, oil production was about 520,000 barrels per day.

The public oil sector, private producers of flowers and dairy products, tourism businesses and others have lost about $500 million, the ministry of production said in a statement.

Protesters reiterated on Sunday that marches would continue until Lasso has answered all of their demands.

“The central issues have not been won yet,” said CONAIE indigenous organization leader Leonidas Iza, adding that protesters want guarantees on fuel prices and a limit to the expansion of oil and mining. 

“We are going to return with results.”

Ukraine attacks Crimean oil-drilling platform 

Ukrainian forces have attacked a drilling platform in the Black Sea owned by a Crimean oil and gas company, Tass news agency cited local officials as saying on Sunday, the second strike in a week.

The platform is operated by Chernomorneftegaz, which Russian-backed officials seized from Ukraine’s national gas operator Naftogaz as part of Moscow’s annexation of the peninsula in 2014.

“It’s shelling by the armed forces of Ukraine, there are no casualties,” Tass cited a member of Crimea’s emergency services as saying. 

It gave no further details.

Last Monday Crimean officials said three people were wounded with seven missing after a Ukrainian strike that forced the suspension of work on three platforms. Chernomorneftegaz is under US and European Union sanctions.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Topics: Oil ecudor Russia OPEC

France urges producers to cap oil price over Ukraine

France urges producers to cap oil price over Ukraine
Updated 26 June 2022
Reuters

France urges producers to cap oil price over Ukraine

France urges producers to cap oil price over Ukraine
Updated 26 June 2022
Reuters

ELMAU, Germany: France on Sunday urged oil producers to cap the price of the commodity in order to put the squeeze on Russia which is benefiting from soaring energy prices.

Paris backs a US proposal for a maximum oil price, but said that “it would be much more powerful if it came from the producing countries,” said the French presidency.

To make such a measure work, it was “necessary to get into a discussion with OPEC+ and with the world’s oil producers,” said the source.

The US had suggested a price cap decided by consuming countries, a proposal that is due to be discussed by G7 leaders meeting in the Bavarian Alps on Sunday.

But Germany believes that the measure would be too difficult to put in place.

A senior German official said: “We are still intensively discussing how this would work and how that can fit in with the American, British, European and Japanese sanction regimes.”

EU President Charles Michel also said discussions were ongoing but “we want to go more into the details.”

“We want to make sure that ... the goal is to target Russia and not to make our life more difficult and more complex,” he said.

Topics: France Oil Price Russia G7 OPEC OPEC+

US aims to raise $200bn as part of G7 rival to China's Belt & Road

US aims to raise $200bn as part of G7 rival to China’s Belt & Road
Updated 26 June 2022
Reuters

US aims to raise $200bn as part of G7 rival to China’s Belt & Road

US aims to raise $200bn as part of G7 rival to China’s Belt & Road
Updated 26 June 2022
Reuters

WASHINGTON: The US aims to raise $200 billion in private and public funds over five years to fund needed infrastructure in developing countries under a G7 initiative aimed at countering China’s multitrillion-dollar Belt and Road project, the White House said on Sunday.
US President Joe Biden will unveil the plans, flanked by other Group of Seven leaders, some of whom have already unveiled their own separate initiatives, at their annual gathering being held this year at Schloss Elmau in southern Germany.

Partnership
Increasingly worried about China, G7 leaders first floated plans for the project last year, and are formally launching it now under a fresh title, “Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment” while dropping the moniker “Build Back Better World” first coined by Biden during his presidential campaign.
Biden will unveil several specific projects at a G7 side event, joined by leaders from Britain, Germany, Japan, the European Union and Canada, vowing to focus on projects that help tackle climate change as well as improve global health, gender equity and digital infrastructure. Notably absent will be French President Emmanual Macron who had formally joined the Chinese infrastructure program.
“The president’s not thinking that we need to spend dollar for dollar versus China ... though if you add up what the US and the G7 partners are going to be announcing, it comes pretty close to the number,” one senior US official told reporters.
The funds would be raised through grants and federal funds, and by leveraging private-sector investments, the White House said, adding that hundreds of billions of additional dollars could come from multilateral development banks, development finance institutions, sovereign wealth funds and others.

BRI scheme
China’s Belt and Road Initiative scheme, which Chinese President Xi Jinping launched in 2013, involves development and investment initiatives in over 100 countries, with a range of projects including railways, ports and highways.
White House officials say Xi’s plan to create a modern version of the ancient Silk Road trade route has provided little tangible benefit for many developing countries, with top jobs going to Chinese workers, while increasing rates of forced and child labor.
Biden will highlight several flagship projects, including a $2 billion solar development project in Angola with support from the Commerce Department, the US Export-Import Bank, US firm AfricaGlobal Schaffer, and US project developer Sun Africa.
Together with G7 members and the EU, Washington will also provide $3.3 million in technical assistance to Institut Pasteur de Dakar in Senegal as it develops an industrial-scale flexible multi-vaccine manufacturing facility in that country that can eventually produce COVID-19 and other vaccines.

Childcare Incentive Fund
The US Agency for International Development will also commit up to $50 million over five years to the World Bank’s new global Childcare Incentive Fund, a project aimed at address the gap in suitable childcare infrastructure.

Topics: US G7 BRI China

