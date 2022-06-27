Petro Rabigh’s rights issue yields $2.1bn in proceeds amid 91% capital hike

NEOM's circular energy production plan key to sustainability, says NOMAC’s official

RIYADH: Circularity in electricity production is crucial for ensuring sustainability in Saudi Arabia's 500-billion futuristic city of NEOM, said Thorsten Schwarz from First National Operation and Maintenance Co., also known as NOMAC.

Power will be generated using both water and hydrogen in the city.

While speaking at a virtual conference during the MEA Energy Week, Schwarz — who is executive director of grid technology and projects at the firm — said that sustainability is not just about environmental protection, but is also a human need.

He admitted that NOMAC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of ACWA Power, is seeing some disruptions coming up due to the traditional design of grids, which are challenging to NEOM’s concept.

NOMAC is spearheading independent operations and maintenance services for the power and desalination industry in Saudi Arabia.

He further noted that NEOM has currently positioned itself as a human progress destination.

Schwarz revealed that the renewable energy transition in NEOM will happen in phases, and will finally reach the 100 percent renewable target in 2030.

Talking about the usage of renewable energy sources in NEOM, he said: “In NEOM, we will start 50 percent renewable from day one, up to 100 percent in 2030 or earlier as possible.”

He also added that blockchain technology should be also activated in NEOM to achieve sustainability goals.

NEOM is one of Saudi Arabia’s flagship projects aimed at transforming the Kingdom, as it plans to move away from an oil-dependent economy, outlined in its Vision 2030.

Aimed at functioning as a tourist destination, NEOM will be a smart city, adopting all advanced technologies.

One of the main highlights of the NEOM project is The Line, a 170-kilometer linear city which will have 1 million citizens without conventional cars, no streets, and no carbon emissions.

Other notable highlights in the NEOM project include NEOM Bay, NEOM Bay Airport, and NEOM Industrial City.