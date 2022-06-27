You are here

Petro Rabigh’s rights issue yields $2.1bn in proceeds amid 91% capital hike

Petro Rabigh’s rights issue yields $2.1bn in proceeds amid 91% capital hike
Close-up of industrial pipelines of an oil-refinery plant. (Shutterstock)
Updated 42 sec ago
Arab News

Updated 42 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi-listed Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co.’s rights issue has generated SR7.65 billion ($2 billion) in proceeds amid a 91-percent capital hike plan.

The company, better known as Petro Rabigh, offered 795 million shares, out of which 96.26 percent were subscribed, according to a bourse filing.

This allowed the company to increase its capital to SR16.7 billion from SR8.8 billion.

The decision to offer new shares comes in a bid to raise additional capital, strengthen equity, and cut debt.

Topics: Petro Rabigh

Updated 32 sec ago
Arab News

Updated 32 sec ago
Arab News

NEOM's circular energy production plan key to sustainability, says NOMAC’s official

NEOM's circular energy production plan key to sustainability, says NOMAC’s official
Updated 1 min 9 sec ago
Fahad Abujadayel
Nirmal Narayanan 

Updated 1 min 9 sec ago
Fahad Abujadayel Nirmal Narayanan 

RIYADH: Circularity in electricity production is crucial for ensuring sustainability in Saudi Arabia's 500-billion futuristic city of NEOM, said Thorsten Schwarz from First National Operation and Maintenance Co., also known as NOMAC. 

Power will be generated using both water and hydrogen in the city.

While speaking at a virtual conference during the MEA Energy Week, Schwarz — who is  executive director of grid technology and projects at the firm — said that sustainability is not just about environmental protection, but is also a human need. 

He admitted that NOMAC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of ACWA Power, is seeing some disruptions coming up due to the traditional design of grids, which are challenging to NEOM’s concept. 

NOMAC is spearheading independent operations and maintenance services for the power and desalination industry in Saudi Arabia. 

He further noted that NEOM has currently positioned itself as a human progress destination. 

Schwarz revealed that the renewable energy transition in NEOM will happen in phases, and will finally reach the 100 percent renewable target in 2030. 

Talking about the usage of renewable energy sources in NEOM, he said: “In NEOM, we will start 50 percent renewable from day one,  up to 100 percent in 2030 or earlier as possible.” 

He also added that blockchain technology should be also activated in NEOM to achieve sustainability goals. 

NEOM is one of Saudi Arabia’s flagship projects aimed at transforming the Kingdom, as it plans to move away from an oil-dependent economy, outlined in its Vision 2030. 

Aimed at functioning as a tourist destination, NEOM will be a smart city, adopting all advanced technologies.

One of the main highlights of the NEOM project is The Line, a 170-kilometer linear city which will have 1 million citizens without conventional cars, no streets, and no carbon emissions.

Other notable highlights in the NEOM project include NEOM Bay, NEOM Bay Airport, and NEOM Industrial City. 

Topics: NEOM NOMAC sustainability Renewable Energy MEA Week

Saudi Aramco launches research hub to help hit net-zero emissions by 2050

Saudi Aramco launches research hub to help hit net-zero emissions by 2050
Updated 16 min 57 sec ago
Arab News

Updated 16 min 57 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Aramco has launched a new research center to accelerate the development of low-carbon energy solutions using advanced analytics as the oil giant moves ahead with hitting its net-zero ambition. 

Inaugurated today at the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology, the Aramco Research Center will deploy artificial intelligence and machine learning to develop ways to advance low-carbon solutions and enable a circular carbon economy, a press release said.

“The Aramco Research Center at KAUST offers a unique opportunity to strengthen our collaboration with KAUST and accelerate the development of cutting-edge technologies that will contribute to a low-carbon future,” Chief Technology Officer Ahmad Al-Khowaiter said. 

He added that the research at this new facility will help the company meet its obligations to customers and energy consumers worldwide, while also supporting its ambition of reaching operational net-zero emissions by 2050. 

This comes after the world’s biggest oil exporter released its first sustainability report earlier this month, pledging to reduce its upstream carbon intensity by at least 15 percent to 8.7 kilograms of carbon dioxide by 2035.

With the establishment of the research center, Aramco looks to leverage on KAUST’s capabilities in areas such as super-computing and data analytics.

Topics: Aramco Saudi KAUST Net Zero

Saudi industrial sector investments reach $361bn in April

Saudi industrial sector investments reach $361bn in April
Updated 32 min 57 sec ago
Arab News

Updated 32 min 57 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s industrial sector investments reached SR1.35 trillion ($361 billion) in April 2022, according to the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources.

The number of valid licenses stood at 2,126, including 1,359 for building materials quarries, 559 for exploration, 164 for exploitation, 29 for reconnaissance and 15 for surplus ore, Argaam reported.

During January to April 2022, the ministry issued 302 mining licenses, including 26 for building materials quarries, 21 for exploration, one for reconnaissance and 13 for surplus ore.

Topics: Saudi Industrial Production Investment

Cybersecurity industry expected to hit $300bn by 2024, study shows

Cybersecurity industry expected to hit $300bn by 2024, study shows
Updated 38 min 36 sec ago
Arab News

Updated 38 min 36 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The cybersecurity industry is expected to grow by more than double to hit $300 billion by 2024, according to a study by Global Market Insights.  

By 2026, the cybersecurity market in the Middle East and Africa is expected to reach $2.89 billion and register a compound annual growth rate of 7.9 percent between 2021 and 2026. 

Saudi Arabia’s cybersecurity market is predicted to increase to over SR21 billion ($5.5 billion) by 2023, according to a statement. 

The Middle East is moving rapidly toward adopting transformative digital technologies to enable economic diversification.

Topics: Cybersecurity Saudi Arabia IT Digital

