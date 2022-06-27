LuLu festival offers exclusive deals on smartphones

New low-cost Wizz Air flights connect Kingdom to Europe, UAE

European ultra-low-cost airline Wizz Air has announced new routes between Dammam and Rome, Vienna and Abu Dhabi. The Abu Dhabi route will be operated by Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, Wizz Air’s joint venture airline with ADQ. Launching in September, the new destinations are the first step toward the airline’s growing presence in the Kingdom, which will provide affordable, hassle-free, point-to-point travel for tourists and residents in the Kingdom, Europe and the UAE, strengthening global connectivity.

Tickets for all routes are already on sale on wizzair.com and the airline’s mobile app, with fares starting from 24.99 euros ($26).

Last month, Wizz Air signed a memorandum of understanding with the Saudi Ministry of Investment, supported by the Saudi National Air Connectivity Programme (a Ministry of Tourism initiative), to support the development of the Saudi tourism sector. The MoU reflects a shared vision between the parties on the potential Wizz Air could bring to the Kingdom to stimulate tourist demand, thereby making a significant contribution to Saudi Arabia’s planned growth.

The new destinations support the growing Saudi tourism sector, aligning with Vision 2030, a strategic and ambitious vision to triple passenger traffic in the Kingdom by 2030.

Robert Carey, president of Wizz Air, said: “Saudi Arabia is a very exciting market and our expansion will bring ultra-low cost travel to the Kingdom. Our regular flights to Dammam will provide year-round sun for tourists, and provide a mix of destinations for residents of the Kingdom. We want to thank our partners for their support during the expansion, especially the Air Travel Connectivity Program, the Ministry of Investment, GACA, the Dammam Airport, and the government of Saudi Arabia. The recently signed MoU demonstrates our commitment to supporting travelers to and from Saudi by bringing in a new era of air travel with our ultra-low fares, point-to-point network, and high-quality onboard service.”

Khalil Lamrabet, CEO of the Air Connectivity Programme, said: “We are delighted to have been able to work with both Wizz Air and Dammam Airport to grow traffic, in particular inbound tourism, from key European markets into the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”

Fahd bin Sulaiman Al-Harbi, CEO of Dammam Airports Company, said: “We are very happy to welcome Wizz Air flights at King Fahd International Airport. Strengthening the global connectivity of the Kingdom is very important and Dammam Airport Company continues to develop new destinations to serve the citizens and residents of the Eastern Province. We are ready to welcome tourists and impress them with the beauty of Dammam ”