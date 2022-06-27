Thai deputy PM receives OIC delegation

JEDDAH: A delegation from the Organization of Islamic Cooperation was welcomed by Thailand’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Don Pramudwinai.
The OIC delegation was headed by Ambassador Yousef bin Mohammed Al-Dobeay, assistant secretary-general for political affairs.
The two sides commended the brotherly relations between the organization and Thailand, which is an observer state in the OIC.
They underlined the importance of further strengthening dialogue and cooperation in all fields. They also discussed a number of issues of mutual concern, including in particular the situation of the Muslim community in the southern border provinces of Thailand. The OIC delegation held a number of meetings with senior officials of the Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs, including the deputy minister of foreign affairs.
The delegation also visited the Halal Science Center at Chulalongkorn University in Bangkok, where it was briefed on the Center’s role and programs in terms of scientific research, technology and innovation in the halal industry.
During the next two days, the delegation will visit the southern border provinces of Thailand where it will take stock of the conditions of the Muslim community.
