You are here

  • Home
  • Thai deputy PM receives OIC delegation

Thai deputy PM receives OIC delegation

The OIC delegation was headed by Ambassador Yousef bin Mohammed Al-Dobeay, assistant secretary-general for political affairs. (Twitter @OIC_OCI)
The OIC delegation was headed by Ambassador Yousef bin Mohammed Al-Dobeay, assistant secretary-general for political affairs. (Twitter @OIC_OCI)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jj6ta

Updated 15 sec ago
SPA

Thai deputy PM receives OIC delegation

The OIC delegation was headed by Ambassador Yousef bin Mohammed Al-Dobeay, assistant secretary-general for political affairs.
  • The delegation visited the Halal Science Center at Chulalongkorn University in Bangkok, where it was briefed on the Center’s role and programs in terms of scientific research, technology and innovation in the halal industry
Updated 15 sec ago
SPA

JEDDAH: A delegation from the Organization of Islamic Cooperation was welcomed by Thailand’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Don Pramudwinai.
The OIC delegation was headed by Ambassador Yousef bin Mohammed Al-Dobeay, assistant secretary-general for political affairs.
The two sides commended the brotherly relations between the organization and Thailand, which is an observer state in the OIC.
They underlined the importance of further strengthening dialogue and cooperation in all fields. They also discussed a number of issues of mutual concern, including in particular the situation of the Muslim community in the southern border provinces of Thailand. The OIC delegation held a number of meetings with senior officials of the Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs, including the deputy minister of foreign affairs.
The delegation also visited the Halal Science Center at Chulalongkorn University in Bangkok, where it was briefed on the Center’s role and programs in terms of scientific research, technology and innovation in the halal industry.
During the next two days, the delegation will visit the southern border provinces of Thailand where it will take stock of the conditions of the Muslim community. 

Topics: Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Yousef bin Mohammed Al-Dobeay

Related

Thai embassy announces Saudi visa exemption
Saudi Arabia
Thai embassy announces Saudi visa exemption
Thailand to seek fertilizer supply from Saudi producers
Business & Economy
Thailand to seek fertilizer supply from Saudi producers

Jeddah Season 2022 achieves unprecedented numbers since launch

Jeddah Season 2022 achieves unprecedented numbers since launch
Updated 1 min 37 sec ago
Arab News

Jeddah Season 2022 achieves unprecedented numbers since launch

Jeddah Season 2022 achieves unprecedented numbers since launch
  • More than 5 million visitors from the Kingdom and around the world have attended Jeddah Season
Updated 1 min 37 sec ago
Arab News

JEDDAH: Jeddah Season has achieved unprecedented visitor numbers over the past 55 days since its launch, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The number of visitors exceeded five million who arrived from more than 129 countries to attend 2,800 events.

The season drew the attention of numerous local and international media outlets, with over 11,000 news articles published in 26 languages.

The media coverage on Jeddah Season reached 68 countries and has received over 250 million views.

Not only did the Jeddah Season surpass its entertainment and events objectives, but also had a substantive impact on the Kingdom's economic development, SPA reported.

The season stimulated activity in several sectors, creating more than 74,000 job opportunities for citizens.

As it wraps up its program in 5 days, Jeddah Season has proven to be a regional success story, SPA said.

Topics: JeddahSeason Jeddah Season 2022

Related

Sky’s limit for Jeddah Season balloon-flight visitors
Saudi Arabia
Sky’s limit for Jeddah Season balloon-flight visitors
Jeddah Season has created thousands of jobs for Saudi citizens. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Season creates 74,000 jobs for Saudi youths

Saudi FM meets Italian counterpart in Riyadh

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets with Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs Luigi Di Maio. (SPA)
Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets with Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs Luigi Di Maio. (SPA)
Updated 15 sec ago
SPA

Saudi FM meets Italian counterpart in Riyadh

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets with Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs Luigi Di Maio. (SPA)
  • The prince and Di Maio reviewed the outcomes of the 12th session of the Saudi-Italian Joint Commission
Updated 15 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan on Monday received Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Luigi Di Maio at the ministry’s headquarters in Riyadh.

Marking the 90th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, the ministers hailed the historic links that both nations aimed to further strengthen.

The prince and Di Maio reviewed the outcomes of the 12th session of the Saudi-Italian Joint Commission, held in Riyadh on Monday to promote bilateral cooperation in a number of areas. They also discussed regional and international issues of mutual concern.

Topics: Luigi Di Maio Saudi Arabia Italy

Related

Exclusive Lauding social reforms in Saudi Arabia, Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio says Rome ready to support kingdom photos
Saudi Arabia
Lauding social reforms in Saudi Arabia, Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio says Rome ready to support kingdom
Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets his Italian counterpart Luigi Di Maio in Rome. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi, Italian foreign minister discuss G20, coronavirus

Saudi ministry launches UN mentoring program for Taif farmers

Saudi agricultural ministry in cooperation with the Chamber of Commerce, launched a mentoring program for farmers in Taif.
Saudi agricultural ministry in cooperation with the Chamber of Commerce, launched a mentoring program for farmers in Taif.
Updated 4 min 20 sec ago
Yasmin Jabri

Saudi ministry launches UN mentoring program for Taif farmers

Saudi agricultural ministry in cooperation with the Chamber of Commerce, launched a mentoring program for farmers in Taif.
  • The FAO has prepared 100 demonstration farms to promote modern practices and technologies, which are expected to positively impact farmers and encourage agricultural sustainability in rural areas
Updated 4 min 20 sec ago
Yasmin Jabri

RIYADH: Saudi agriculture officials on Monday launched a UN mentoring program for farmers in Taif aimed at encouraging sustainable development.

Initiated by the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture in cooperation with the Chamber of Commerce, and presented by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the UN, the scheme aims to help introduce more efficient farming practices through the sharing of information on proven techniques and by providing access to industry experts.

The ministry’s director for Taif, Hani Al-Kadi, said: “Taif is no less significant than other cities in the Kingdom, due to its agricultural diversity and yearly abundance in crops.”

FASTFACT

The FAO has prepared 100 demonstration farms to promote modern practices and technologies, which are expected to positively impact farmers and encourage agricultural sustainability in rural areas.

He noted that introducing farmers to effective agricultural concepts and objectives would greatly contribute toward, “producing safe and sustainable food, maintaining consumer confidence, ensuring mindfulness toward the exploitation of natural resources, and reducing environmental harm.”

Kakoli Ghosh, the FAO’s chief technical adviser to the program, said global advances in farming methods and agricultural practices had helped to increase production, job opportunities, and standards of living for small farmers, while also preserving natural resources for future generations.

She pointed out that the program would include visits to Taif farms at Al-Hada, Al-Shafa, Wadi Mahram, and Al-Dayha.

The FAO has prepared 100 demonstration farms to promote modern practices and technologies, which are expected to positively impact farmers and encourage agricultural sustainability in rural areas.

The Saudi ministry first launched the Sustainable Agricultural Rural Development Program in cooperation with the FAO in 2019. It has been designed to boost the production, processing, and marketing of fruit, fish, livestock, and Arabic coffee, and the cultivation of rain-fed crops.

The Vision 2030 reform plan aims to diversify the Kingdom’s economy and boost contributions to gross domestic product by pushing sustainable development in all sectors of the economy. One of the main areas of focus has been on the conservation of natural resources, including the rationalization of water consumption in agriculture and achieving food security.

Topics: Ministry of Environment water and Agriculture Saudi Arabia

Related

SR1.6 million allocated for Saudi farmers to go organic
Saudi Arabia
SR1.6 million allocated for Saudi farmers to go organic

Cambodian king praises Muslim World League efforts in strengthening civilizational alliance

Al-Issa praised the Cambodian model for achieving harmony among its national diversity. (Supplied)
Al-Issa praised the Cambodian model for achieving harmony among its national diversity. (Supplied)
Updated 27 June 2022
Arab News

Cambodian king praises Muslim World League efforts in strengthening civilizational alliance

Al-Issa praised the Cambodian model for achieving harmony among its national diversity. (Supplied)
  • Al-Issa expressed his appreciation for the prestigious university and praised the values of tolerance and coexistence adopted by Cambodians as they had become an inspiring role model in fighting all forms of hatred, racism, and discrimination
Updated 27 June 2022
Arab News

PHNOM PENH: King Norodom Sihamoni of Cambodia received Sheikh Dr. Mohammed bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa, secretary-general of the Muslim World League and chairman of the Muslim Scholars Association.

The king praised the tangible impact of the league’s efforts in strengthening the civilizational alliance among diverse groups around the world and awareness among Muslim societies.

Al-Issa visited the Islamic Center in Phnom Penh and met Cambodia’s Muslim leadership. He praised the Cambodian model for achieving harmony among its national diversity.

He gave the Friday sermon at the Grand Mosque of Phnom Penh upon the request of the Islamic leadership in Cambodia. Hundreds of worshippers attended the sermon, with Al-Issa addressing key issues facing the Muslim world.

Al-Issa met the Grand Buddhist Patriarch of Cambodia Tep Vong and Patriarch Bor Keri.

The Royal University of Phnom Penh hosted Al-Issa, where he gave a lecture titled: “Our Common Values and Civilizational Alliance.”

The Royal University of Phnom Penh is the biggest in Cambodia. It was founded 62 years ago and has 20,000 students in its undergraduate and graduate programs.

Al-Issa expressed his appreciation for the prestigious university and praised the values of tolerance and coexistence adopted by Cambodians as they had become an inspiring role model in fighting all forms of hatred, racism, and discrimination.

He shared his views about the common values among humans as these values had granted full rights to everyone in Cambodia, despite the differences of religion and race, and made modern Cambodia live in security and stability.

 

Topics: Muslim World League (MWL) King Norodom Sihamoni of Cambodia

Related

Dr. Al-Issa witnesses historic agreement between Muslim leaders in North and South America to establish independent body that brings together different sects. (SPA) photos
World
MWL sponsors transformation within Muslim societies in North, South America
Muslim World League Secretary-General Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa meets Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni in Phnom Penh.
Saudi Arabia
Muslim World League chief meets Cambodian leadership in Phnom Penh

Who’s Who: Dr. Fahad Al-Dossari, president of the General Authority for Statistics

Dr. Fahad Al-Dossari
Dr. Fahad Al-Dossari
Updated 1 min 3 sec ago
Arab News

Who’s Who: Dr. Fahad Al-Dossari, president of the General Authority for Statistics

Dr. Fahad Al-Dossari
Updated 1 min 3 sec ago
Arab News

Dr. Fahad Al-Dossari is the newly appointed president of the General Authority for Statistics.

As president, he is tasked with leading the authority through a critical period that includes the strategic transformation of data collection processes in the Kingdom.

Al-Dossari began his career in 1999 as an economics researcher at the Saudi Central Bank, and in 2009 became the head of the money and banking division in the bank’s research and statistics department.

While at the Saudi Central Bank, he became the director-general of the research and statistics department, and in 2013 its director of international affairs.

From 2013 to 2017, Al-Dossari held the position of director-general of the Institute of Finance, formerly known as the Institute of Banking. He also served as deputy governor for administrative affairs at the Saudi Central Bank from 2016 to 2019.

Before becoming president of the General Authority for Statistics, Al-Dossari served as deputy governor for research and international affairs at the Saudi Central Bank.

Al-Dossari is the chairman of the board of directors of the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa.

He is also a board member of multiple organizations including the Social Development Bank, Saudi Real Estate Development Fund, Agricultural Development Fund, and the Public Pension Agency.

Al-Dossari received a doctorate in economics in 2008 from the University of Leeds in the UK.

Topics: Who's Who

Related

Mohammed Al-Rumaih
Saudi Arabia
Who’s Who: Mohammed Al-Rumaih, CEO of the Saudi Exchange
Who’s Who: Motaz A. Al-Mashouk, vice president of engineering services at Saudi Aramco
Saudi Arabia
Who’s Who: Motaz A. Al-Mashouk, vice president of engineering services at Saudi Aramco

Latest updates

Violence at Spanish enclave sparks fear of worse to come
Violence at Spanish enclave sparks fear of worse to come
AU urges probe into deaths of Africans at Spain-Morocco border
AU urges probe into deaths of Africans at Spain-Morocco border
Lebanon PM holds talks in push for ‘last minute’ new government
Lebanon PM holds talks in push for ‘last minute’ new government
Jeddah Season 2022 achieves record numbers since launch
Jeddah Season 2022 achieves record numbers since launch
UAE producing near to its maximum oil production capacity: Energy minister
UAE producing near to its maximum oil production capacity: Energy minister

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.