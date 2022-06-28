Saudi education commission signs up to Seoul Accord

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Education and Training Evaluation Commission, represented by the National Center for Academic Accreditation and Evaluation, is the first in the Middle East to become a provisional signatory to the Seoul Accord for computing programs and information technology.
The Seoul Accord is an international accreditation agreement for professional computing and information technology academic degrees between the bodies responsible for accreditation in its signatory countries.
The commission has also been awarded full recognition status by the World Federation for Medical Education until 2032.
Membership aims to enhance learning capabilities and graduate mobility between member states, as well as provide job opportunities for graduates of national academic institutions accredited by national centers in computer and information technology across the world.
It will also improve and develop relations with quality assurance agencies and networks globally, as well as localize international best practices in accreditation. This will enhance the commission’s position as a reference in accrediting computer and information technology programs in higher education locally and globally.
Mohammed Bashammakh, executive director of the National Center for Academic Accreditation and Evaluation, said that membership will aid the authority in a number of ways, including the mutual recognition of computer and information technology certificates in recognized programs through quality assurance networks.
He added that this will also help the commission exchange knowledge at international forums on the best practices in computer and information technology specialties.
