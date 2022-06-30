You are here

DP World, India's NIIF expand partnership with $300m investment in Hindustan Ports

The latest investment from the NIIF Master Fund extends the already existing DP World and NIIF partnership, which was formed in 2018 through the creation of Hindustan Infralog Private Ltd. 
The latest investment from the NIIF Master Fund extends the already existing DP World and NIIF partnership, which was formed in 2018 through the creation of Hindustan Infralog Private Ltd. 
Updated 30 June 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: India’s National Investment and Infrastructure Fund has broadened its existing partnership with UAE’s DP World by investing around $300 million to acquire around 22.5 percent in Hindustan Ports Private Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of DP World, according to a statement. 

“With this transaction, which is also the Master Fund’s single largest investment, NIIF’s investment under this partnership will reach around $500 million,” the companies said in a statement. 

The statement added that the transaction is subjected to customary completion conditions, and is expected to close by the first quarter of 2023.

The latest investment from the NIIF Master Fund extends the already existing DP World and NIIF partnership, which was formed in 2018 through the creation of Hindustan Infralog Private Ltd. 

HPPL is one of India’s leading container terminal platforms. It operates five container terminals managing more than five million twenty-foot equivalent units, also known as TEU, of capacity, representing a national market share of over 20 percent. 

“The broadening of our partnership with NIIF to include our flagship India ports platform is a natural extension of our existing relationship and aligns both parties to focus on delivering end-to-end supply chain solutions,” said Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, group chairman and CEO of DP World. 

Saudi Arabia's Retal signs $91m deal with PIF-backed Roshn to purchase plots in SEDRA

Saudi Arabia’s Retal signs $91m deal with PIF-backed Roshn to purchase plots in SEDRA
Updated 30 June 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s Retal signs $91m deal with PIF-backed Roshn to purchase plots in SEDRA

Saudi Arabia’s Retal signs $91m deal with PIF-backed Roshn to purchase plots in SEDRA
Updated 30 June 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Retal Urban Development has signed a SR339 million ($90.5 million) deal with the Public Investment Fund-backed Roshn Real Estate to buy 372 plots within its integrated community SEDRA in Riyadh.

Saudi-listed Roshn said it plans to develop the land according to its guidelines for SEDRA, according to MEED. 

Located in the north of Riyadh, the project was launched last August by Roshn, with a plan to include 30,000 homes across eight phases. 

The agreement is expected to directly impact Retal’s financials between 2022 and 2024.

Saudi authority approves Tibbiyah's 51% acquisition of UAE health company 

Saudi authority approves Tibbiyah’s 51% acquisition of UAE health company 
Updated 30 June 2022
Arab News

Saudi authority approves Tibbiyah’s 51% acquisition of UAE health company 

Saudi authority approves Tibbiyah’s 51% acquisition of UAE health company 
Updated 30 June 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi-based Arabian International Healthcare Holding Co., known as Tibbiyah, has got the General Authority for Competition’s approval to acquire a 51 percent stake in UAE’s Innovative Healthcare Co.

Operating as a holding company, Tibbiyah, through its subsidiaries, offers medical systems, healthcare equipment, and medical supplies in the Kingdom. 

The authority also approved Growth Avenue Investment Co.’s acquisition of a 40 percent stake in Saudi Medical System.

Since the beginning of 2021, the authority has approved 101 acquisitions. 

Egypt In-Focus: Egypt to buy 815,000 tons of wheat; power interconnection project with KSA underway

Egypt In-Focus: Egypt to buy 815,000 tons of wheat; power interconnection project with KSA underway
Updated 30 June 2022
Dana Abdelaziz

Egypt In-Focus: Egypt to buy 815,000 tons of wheat; power interconnection project with KSA underway

Egypt In-Focus: Egypt to buy 815,000 tons of wheat; power interconnection project with KSA underway
Updated 30 June 2022
Dana Abdelaziz

CAIRO: Egypt has contracted to buy the largest quantity of wheat in a tender in at least a decade, as it takes advantage of the recent price drop. Additionally, the World Bank has agreed to provide the North African country $500 million in development funds to boost food security.
Egypt has contracted to buy the largest quantity of wheat in a tender in at least a decade, as it takes advantage of the recent price drop, Bloomberg reported. 

The country’s General Authority for Supply Commodities bought 815,000 tons to bolster stockpiles as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine disrupted global supplies.

According to data compiled by Bloomberg, the order is considered the largest single purchase since at least 2012. 

Food security

The World Bank has agreed to provide Egypt with $500 million in development funds to boost food security.

Egypt-Saudi electrical interconnection

The minister of electricity and renewable energy has said work is currently in progress on the electrical interconnection project with Saudi Arabia to exchange 3,000 MW at a cost of $1.8 billion. 

Mohamed Shaker told Daily News Egypt that the project is set to be operational by 2026.

Saudi low-cost airline flyadeal launches 5 new summer destinations for 2022

Saudi low-cost airline flyadeal launches 5 new summer destinations for 2022
Updated 30 June 2022
Arab News

Saudi low-cost airline flyadeal launches 5 new summer destinations for 2022

Saudi low-cost airline flyadeal launches 5 new summer destinations for 2022
Updated 30 June 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s low-cost airline flyadeal has launched new summer destinations for 2022.

The news destinations include Amman in Jordan, Tbilisi in Georgia, Baku in Azerbaijan, Sharm El Sheikh in Egypt and Khartoum in Sudan. 

The budget airline’s network currently includes 24 domestic and international routes. 

The company operates a new fleet of 24 Airbus 320 aircraft with an age of only 2.1 years, CEO Con Korfiatis said. 

He added the airline approached 15 million passengers in a period of less than 5 years, which is an unprecedented number for an emerging airline.

Hub71 and e& enterprise open region's first AI Center of Excellence in Abu Dhabi

Hub71 and e& enterprise open region's first AI Center of Excellence in Abu Dhabi
Updated 30 June 2022
Arab News

Hub71 and e& enterprise open region's first AI Center of Excellence in Abu Dhabi

Hub71 and e& enterprise open region's first AI Center of Excellence in Abu Dhabi
  • Scale-ups participating in e& enterprise’s innovation programs will be given priority access to Hub71's value-add programs
Updated 30 June 2022
Arab News

ABU DHABI: Hub71 and e& enterprise have opened the region's first AI Center of Excellence (AI CoE).The AI CoE will serve as a platform for AI initiatives in Abu Dhabi to be built and scaled.

The center's goal is to transform the future of AI, support an ecosystem of innovation, promote local talent, and boost socio-economic growth.

The partnership agreement was signed by the acting Chief Executive Officer of Hub71, Badr Al-Olama, and the Chief Executive Officer of e& enterprise, Salvador Anglada

“The region’s first AI Center of Excellence at Hub71 will provide a robust ecosystem for innovative technology ideas to grow and scale, and will allow startups to benefit from Hub71’s community, programs and knowledge sharing platforms.” Al-Olama said.

“The AI Center of Excellence, supported by our strategic partner DataRobot, will further progress our vision to be the leading digital enabler for our enterprise and government clients as we empower them to become data-driven and highly automated organizations.” Anglada said

“We look forward to driving the digital transformation conversation by leveraging the expertise of disruptive scale-ups and AI companies while establishing long-term partnerships with major accelerators and technology providers regionally and globally,” he added.

At the AI CoE, e& enterprise plans to launch new ventures using cutting-edge business models.

Scale-ups that participate in its innovation-led programs, such as FutureNow, will be given priority access to Hub71's value-add programs.

Startups will also benefit from Hub71's expanding capital ecosystem, which includes venture capital firms with assets worth nearly $1.72 billion.

Startups can apply to join the AI CoE through The Outliers, a Hub71 program that aims to solve corporate and government challenges through innovative solutions.

