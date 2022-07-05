You are here

  • Home
  • Commodities Update — Gold edges up; Copper falls; Russian wheat prices down

Commodities Update — Gold edges up; Copper falls; Russian wheat prices down

Commodities Update — Gold edges up; Copper falls; Russian wheat prices down
Harvester working in a wheat field at sunset in the Krasnodar territory of Russia (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2zk3w

Updated 05 July 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

Commodities Update — Gold edges up; Copper falls; Russian wheat prices down

Commodities Update — Gold edges up; Copper falls; Russian wheat prices down
Updated 05 July 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Gold prices rose marginally on Tuesday, buoyed by economic growth concerns, although an elevated dollar and impending interest rate hikes kept gains in check.

Spot gold was up 0.1 percent to $1,810.45 per ounce at 0501 GMT. US gold futures gained 0.6 percent to $1,812.20.

Silver gains

Spot silver gained 1 percent to $20.16 per ounce, while platinum fell 0.4 percent to $882.50. 

Palladium climbed 1.1 percent to $1,943.16.

Copper down

Copper prices extended a decline on Tuesday to a 17-month low as a cocktail of factors from aggressive interest rates, a spike in COVID-19 cases in China, potential recession, and rising inventories weighed on investor sentiment.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange dropped 1.5 percent to $7,888 a ton, as of 0719 GMT, its lowest since February 2021 and down for a fourth straight session.

The most-traded August copper contract in Shanghai ended daytime trading down 1.9 percent to $8,975.66 a ton by midday.

Russian wheat prices down as new crop arrives

Russian wheat export prices fell last week due to pressure from the new crop, which farmers have just started harvesting, a reduced export tax and a decline in Chicago prices, analysts said on Monday.

Sanctions-hit Russia reduced its grain exports taxes sharply last week to support shipments in the July-June marketing season.

Prices for the new wheat crop with 12.5 percent protein content and for supply from Black Sea ports fell by $25 to $375 per ton free on board at the end of last week, the IKAR agriculture consultancy said.

Sovecon, another consultancy, said wheat prices for supply in July-August were at $375-385 per ton compared to $390-$400 a week ago.

Russia exported 250,000 tons of grain last week compared with 500,000 tons a week earlier, Sovecon said, citing data from ports.

(With input from Reuters)

 

Topics: Commodities Update Gold copper wheat

Related

Update King Salman approves $5.32bn to help citizens affected by rise in global commodity prices
Business & Economy
King Salman approves $5.32bn to help citizens affected by rise in global commodity prices
Commodities Update — Gold inches up; Copper hovers near 17-month low
Business & Economy
Commodities Update — Gold inches up; Copper hovers near 17-month low

Oil slumps $10 per barrel as recession fears darken demand outlook

Oil slumps $10 per barrel as recession fears darken demand outlook
Updated 13 sec ago
Reuters

Oil slumps $10 per barrel as recession fears darken demand outlook

Oil slumps $10 per barrel as recession fears darken demand outlook
Updated 13 sec ago
Reuters

NEW YORK: Oil plummeted by about $10 a barrel on Tuesday on concerns of a looming global recession curtailing demand, even with expected supply disruptions as oil and gas workers in Norway began to strike.

Global benchmark Brent crude was down $10.77, or 9.5 percent, at $102.73 a barrel by 11:43 a.m. EDT (1543 GMT). US West Texas Intermediate crude fell $9.30, or 8.6 percent, to $99.13 a barrel from Friday’s close. There was no WTI settlement on Monday because of a US holiday.

“The market is getting tight, but still we're getting creamed and the only way you can explain that away is fear of recession in every risk asset,” said Robert Yawger, director, energy futures at Mizuho, New York. “You’re feeling the pressure.”

Oil futures sank along with equities, which often serve as demand indicator for crude, as investors fretted about the possibility of an economic downturn as central banks across the world take aggressive actions to limit inflation.

Supply concerns still linger, initially lifting WTI and Brent earlier in the session, due to potential output disruption in Norway, where offshore workers began a strike.

The strike is expected to reduce oil and gas output by 89,000 barrels per day, of which gas output makes up 27,500 bpd, Norwegian producer Equinor has said.

Saudi Arabia, the world’s top oil exporter, raised August crude oil prices for Asian buyers to near record levels amid tight supply and robust demand.

Meanwhile, Russia’s former President Dmitry Medvedev said a reported proposal from Japan to cap the price of Russian oil at about half its current level would mean less oil on the market and could push prices above $300-$400 a barrel.

G7 leaders agreed last week to explore the feasibility of introducing temporary import price caps on Russian fossil fuels, including oil, in an attempt to limit resources to finance Moscow’s “special military operation” in Ukraine.

Topics: Oil prices recession WTI Brent

Related

Oil sector under siege due to underivestment, says OPEC secretary-general
Business & Economy
Oil sector under siege due to underivestment, says OPEC secretary-general

Oil sector under siege due to underivestment, says OPEC secretary-general

Oil sector under siege due to underivestment, says OPEC secretary-general
Updated 4 min 12 sec ago
Reuters

Oil sector under siege due to underivestment, says OPEC secretary-general

Oil sector under siege due to underivestment, says OPEC secretary-general
Updated 4 min 12 sec ago
Reuters

ABUJA: The oil and gas industry is facing huge challenges on multiple fronts and is “under siege” due to years of underinvestment globally that has led to market tightness, Mohammad Barkindo, the OPEC secretary-general,  said on Tuesday.

“Our industry is now facing huge challenges along multiple fronts,” he told delegates at an energy conference in Nigeria’s capital.

“And these threaten our investment potential now and in the long term, to put it bluntly, my dear friends, the oil and gas industry is under siege,” he said, citing geopolitical developments in Europe.

The fallout from the war in Ukraine has left many countries globally vulnerable to soaring energy prices. 

He said the supply shortage could be eased if extra supplies from Iran and Venezuela were allowed to flow.

Years of sanctions have limited supplies from Iran and Venezuela.

In addition, the West has imposed sanctions on Russia, a member of OPEC+ that groups the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, tightening oil markets further.

“We could, however, unlock resources and strengthen capacity if the oil produced by the Islamic Republic of Iran and Venezuela were allowed to return to the market,” Barkindo said.

Strain on the industry has been increased by some countries' efforts to divest from hydrocarbons, he said.

While they are seeking to limit global warming, he said oil demand was growing even as investment in capacity falls and prices surge.

Nigeria’s Oil Minister Timipre Sylva said Africa’s top oil producer would not abandon fossil fuels.

“For us in Nigeria, fossil fuel will always have a share in our energy mix, for the foreseeable future. We will not at this time abandon fossil fuels. We have adopted ... gas as a transition fuel,” he said.

 

Topics: oil and gas OPEC OPEC+

Related

OPEC+ must produce more oil, says British premier
Business & Economy
OPEC+ must produce more oil, says British premier

Macro Snapshot — South Korea inflation at 24-year high; Australia increases interest rate again

Macro Snapshot — South Korea inflation at 24-year high; Australia increases interest rate again
Updated 05 July 2022
Farida El-Gazzar

Macro Snapshot — South Korea inflation at 24-year high; Australia increases interest rate again

Macro Snapshot — South Korea inflation at 24-year high; Australia increases interest rate again
Updated 05 July 2022
Farida El-Gazzar

RIYADH: South Korea’s inflation rose to a 24-year high in June, while Australia’s central bank increased the country’s interest rate for the third month in a row. 

Inflation in South Korea

South Korea’s inflation last month hit the highest since the Asian financial crisis more than two decades ago, adding to signs of building strains on the open, trade-dependent economy and fanning expectations of a big rate hike by the central bank.

Data showed on Tuesday the consumer price index grew a slightly faster-than-expected 6 percent in June over a year earlier — the highest since November 1998 — while other data showed foreign exchange reserves shrank by the most since late 2008.

Australia ups interest rates

Australia’s central bank on Tuesday raised interest rates for a third straight month and flagged more ahead as it struggles to contain surging inflation even at the risk of triggering an economic downturn.

Wrapping up its July policy meeting, the Reserve Bank of Australia lifted its cash rate by 50 basis points to 1.35 percent, marking 125 basis points of hikes since May and the fastest series of moves since 1994.

“The Board expects to take further steps in the process of normalizing monetary conditions in Australia over the months ahead,” said RBA Gov. Philip Lowe in a statement.

Japan’s service sector

Japan’s services sector activity expanded at the fastest pace in over eight years in June as the easing of coronavirus curbs boosted sentiment among businesses such as those in tourism.

The pick-up in activity is welcome news for a government betting on domestic demand to put the world’s third-largest economy firmly on a recovery track and help overcome production pressures on the country’s manufacturing industry.

The final au Jibun Bank Japan Services purchasing managers’ index rose to a seasonally adjusted 54, marking the fastest pace of expansion since October 2013.

That was stronger than May’s final 52.6 growth, though it remained below a 54.2 flash reading for June released last month.

Wages in Japan

Japan’s real wages extended a decline in May to post the biggest year-on-year drop in nearly two years, government data showed on Tuesday, as consumer inflation hovering near a seven-year-high outpaced nominal wage growth, reducing households’ spending power.

Higher living costs amid low-wage growth are likely to curb Japan’s consumption-led economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

Inflation is also a top issue for voters in an upper house election on Sunday, although Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s ruling party is likely to increase the number of seats it holds, according to an opinion poll published on Monday.

 

 

 

With input from Reuters

Topics: South Korea Japan Australia PMI

Related

Macro Snapshot — Eurozone unemployment falls to record low; UK balance of payments deficit balloons
Business & Economy
Macro Snapshot — Eurozone unemployment falls to record low; UK balance of payments deficit balloons

India In-Focus — Shares end lower; Rupee hits record-low; Twitter pursues judicial review of Indian content takedown orders

India In-Focus — Shares end lower; Rupee hits record-low; Twitter pursues judicial review of Indian content takedown orders
Updated 05 July 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

India In-Focus — Shares end lower; Rupee hits record-low; Twitter pursues judicial review of Indian content takedown orders

India In-Focus — Shares end lower; Rupee hits record-low; Twitter pursues judicial review of Indian content takedown orders
Updated 05 July 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

MUMBAI: Indian shares closed lower on Tuesday, giving up more than 1 percent gains made during the day, as investor sentiment soured in global markets, while the rupee hit a fresh record low on concerns of a bigger current account deficit.

The NSE Nifty 50 index ended down 0.15 percent at 15,810.85, while the S&P BSE Sensex dropped 0.2 percent to 53,134.35. Both the indexes had gained over 1 percent in morning trade.

The slide in the value of the Indian rupee continued on Tuesday, and it closed at 79.37 against the US dollar on June 5. 

India to address volatility of Indian rupee against dollar

India is trying to “address volatility” in the Indian rupee that has tumbled to record lows against the dollar in recent weeks, a government official said on Monday, amid concerns of a widening trade deficit and sell-off of assets by foreign investors.

The rupee has plunged 6 percent against the dollar this year, weighed down by broad strength in the greenback and as investors retreated from the domestic share markets.

Twitter pursues judicial review of Indian content takedown orders

Twitter is seeking to overturn some Indian government orders to take down content, a source familiar with the matter said, in a legal challenge which alleges abuse of power by officials.

The US social media company's attempt to get a judicial review is part of a growing confrontation with New Delhi over content regulation. Twitter was warned by India's Information Technology Ministry of criminal proceedings if it did not comply with some orders.

Twitter has been asked by Indian authorities over the past year to act on content including accounts supportive of an independent Sikh state and on dozens of tweets that were critical of the government's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

India's IT ministry did not immediately respond on Tuesday to a request for comment about Twitter's legal move.

(With inputs from Reuters) 

Topics: India shares trading Twitter

Related

India In-Focus — Shares slip; India to drop windfall tax if oil prices fall $40 a barrel
Business & Economy
India In-Focus — Shares slip; India to drop windfall tax if oil prices fall $40 a barrel
India In-Focus — China’s Great Wall Motor halts $1bn India plans; Ban on single-use plastic; Toyota unveils hybrid car
Business & Economy
India In-Focus — China’s Great Wall Motor halts $1bn India plans; Ban on single-use plastic; Toyota unveils hybrid car

Saudi Al-Khaleej Training acquires 60% of Al-Faisaliah schools for $16m

Saudi Al-Khaleej Training acquires 60% of Al-Faisaliah schools for $16m
Updated 05 July 2022
Arab News

Saudi Al-Khaleej Training acquires 60% of Al-Faisaliah schools for $16m

Saudi Al-Khaleej Training acquires 60% of Al-Faisaliah schools for $16m
Updated 05 July 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Al-Khaleej Training and Education Co. has acquired a 60 percent stake in Al-Faisaliah National Schools Co.

The acquisition deal is worth SR60 million ($16 million) and is subject to obtaining the necessary regulatory approvals, according to a bourse filing.

Listed on Saudi Arabia’s main stock index TASI, Al-Khaleej Training narrowed its net losses by 33 percent to SR5.09 million during the first quarter of 2022, down from SR7.6 million in the same period a year ago.

 

Topics: Al-Khaleej Training

Related

Saudi stocks finish down for 3rd time in a week amid fears of economic instability: Closing bell
Business & Economy
Saudi stocks finish down for 3rd time in a week amid fears of economic instability: Closing bell

Latest updates

Oil slumps $10 per barrel as recession fears darken demand outlook
Oil slumps $10 per barrel as recession fears darken demand outlook
Oil sector under siege due to underivestment, says OPEC secretary-general
Oil sector under siege due to underivestment, says OPEC secretary-general
TikTok ad policy is ‘clear abuse’ of EU law: activists
TikTok ad policy is ‘clear abuse’ of EU law: activists
Wimbledon quarterfinalist Kyrgios due in court in Australia
Wimbledon quarterfinalist Kyrgios due in court in Australia
Blackburn Rovers to host Eid-Al-Adha prayers at Ewood Park
Blackburn Rovers to host Eid-Al-Adha prayers at Ewood Park

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.