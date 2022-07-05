You are here

Chinese firm signs deal to build three cranes for Dammam project
King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam. (File/SPA)
RIYADH: China’s Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries has signed a deal with Saudi Global Ports to build three quay cranes at King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam, according to a MEED report.

These cranes will have a minimum outreach of 25 rows. SGP is also exploring the possibility of equipping the cranes with remote operations and photovoltaic panels.

According to the report, the agreement is in line with SGP’s commercial concession worth SR7 billion ($1.8 billion) with the Saudi Ports Authority, also known as Mawani.

Signed in April 2020, SGP’s commercial concession with Mawani is a 30-year agreement aimed at developing and modernizing facilities to turn the Dammam port into a container terminal hub by increasing its capacity to 7.5 million twenty-foot equivalent units.

Topics: King Abdulaziz Port Saudi Global Ports Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries

RIYADH: Korea Electric Power Corp., also known as KEPCO, has won the contract to develop Saudi Aramco’s planned Jafurah cogeneration independent steam and power plant.

The South Korean utility developer and investor won the contract after facing tough competition from two local firms ACWA Power and Al Jomaih, MEED reported, quoting people familiar with the matter. 

Aramco issued the request for proposals for the scheme in the final quarter of last year, and bids were received in February 2022. 

The proposed Jafrua cogen plant will have a power capacity of 270-320 MW and low-pressure steam demand of 77-166 thousand pounds an hour and high-pressure steam demand of 29-126 klb/hour by 2023, the report added. 

The report further noted that the LP and HP steam demand will increase to 283-373 klb/hr and 66-321 klb/hr respectively by 2027

Topics: Aramco KEPCO project Contract Saudi gas field

RIYADH: Crude oil may drop to $65 a barrel by the end of this year and could sink to $45 a barrel by the end of 2023, if the recession hits, warns Citigroup as reported by Bloomberg.

Citigroup analysts including Francesco Martoccia and Ed Morse said in a report that this scenario may arise in the absence of any intervention by producers from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+, and a decline in oil investments.

It made this prediction after comparing the current energy market with the crises of the 1970s.

“For oil, the historical evidence suggests that oil demand goes negative only in the worst global recessions. But oil prices fall in all recessions to roughly the marginal cost,” said the analysts in the report.

The Citigroup warning is contradictory to a recent prediction from JPMorgan.

Analysts from the institution, including Natasha Kaneva, warned global oil prices will hit $380 a barrel if US and European penalties compel Russia to inflict retaliatory crude output cuts.

Topics: Citigroup Oil Price jp mogan recession

RIYADH: Gold prices rose marginally on Tuesday, buoyed by economic growth concerns, although an elevated dollar and impending interest rate hikes kept gains in check.

Spot gold was up 0.1 percent to $1,810.45 per ounce at 0501 GMT. US gold futures gained 0.6 percent to $1,812.20.

Silver gains

Spot silver gained 1 percent to $20.16 per ounce, while platinum fell 0.4 percent to $882.50. 

Palladium climbed 1.1 percent to $1,943.16.

Copper down

Copper prices extended a decline on Tuesday to a 17-month low as a cocktail of factors from aggressive interest rates, a spike in COVID-19 cases in China, potential recession, and rising inventories weighed on investor sentiment.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange dropped 1.5 percent to $7,888 a ton, as of 0719 GMT, its lowest since February 2021 and down for a fourth straight session.

The most-traded August copper contract in Shanghai ended daytime trading down 1.9 percent to $8,975.66 a ton by midday.

Russian wheat prices down as new crop arrives

Russian wheat export prices fell last week due to pressure from the new crop, which farmers have just started harvesting, a reduced export tax and a decline in Chicago prices, analysts said on Monday.

Sanctions-hit Russia reduced its grain exports taxes sharply last week to support shipments in the July-June marketing season.

Prices for the new wheat crop with 12.5 percent protein content and for supply from Black Sea ports fell by $25 to $375 per ton free on board at the end of last week, the IKAR agriculture consultancy said.

Sovecon, another consultancy, said wheat prices for supply in July-August were at $375-385 per ton compared to $390-$400 a week ago.

Russia exported 250,000 tons of grain last week compared with 500,000 tons a week earlier, Sovecon said, citing data from ports.

(With input from Reuters)

 

Topics: Commodities Update Gold copper wheat

RIYADH: Brent oil prices were little changed on Tuesday, reversing earlier gains of $1, as investors weighed supply concerns, highlighted by a potential production cut in Norway, and worries about a possible global recession curtailing fuel demand.

Brent crude futures for September settlement edged up 0.2 percent, or 22 cents, to $113.73 a barrel by 0432 GMT.

US West Texas Intermediate crude climbed $1.95, or 1.8 percent, to $110.38 a barrel, from Friday’s close. There was no settlement for WTI on Monday because of the Independence Day public holiday in the US.

Dragon Oil extends Turkmenistan partnership in $1 billion deal

Dubai-based Dragon Oil signed a $1 billion deal to renew its production partnership in Turkmenistan with state-owned Turkmen Oil for 10 years after the current contract expires in May 2025, state news agency WAM said on Monday.

Of the total value, $500 million will be paid in cash while the remaining $500 million will be paid over 13 years.

Ecuador oil output recovers by about 90 percent 

Ecuador’s oil output has recovered by about 90 percent since a deal between the government and demonstrators ended nationwide protests late last week, the ministry of mines and energy said on Monday.

Protests erupted in Ecuador in June to demand lower fuel prices and limits on the expansion of the mining and oil industries. The demonstrations led to at least eight deaths and devastated the country’s oil production.

Last Thursday, the government of President Guillermo Lasso and indigenous leaders signed a pact to end the crisis. At the time, oil output was around 262,000 barrels per day. It has since rebounded to 461,637 bpd, the ministry of mines and energy said in a statement.

“Some 952 oil wells have been reactivated, which means that about 10 percent of the suspended wells still need to be recovered,” Ecuador’s Energy Minister Xavier Vera said in the statement.

State-run oil company Petroecuador on Monday also reported a 90 percent recovery in production.

While the company on Friday estimated it would take a week to recover 90 percent of its output, production had risen to 361,535 bpd as of Sunday, it said.

“Thanks to these efforts, just 82 wells remain closed, of the almost 1,000 that were affected by acts of vandalism,” Petroecuador’s manager Italo Cedeno said in a statement.

The company was forced to issue a wide force majeure declaration across the oil industry on June 18 amid the protests.

The notice, enforced at the end of June, is expected to be lifted on July 7, once the company can assure customers that supply contracts will be fulfilled.

Norwegian oil and gas workers start strike, cutting output

Norwegian offshore workers on Tuesday began a strike that will reduce oil and gas output, the union leading the industrial action told Reuters.

The strike, in which workers are demanding wage hikes to compensate for rising inflation, comes amid high oil and gas prices, with supplies of natural gas to Europe especially tight after Russian export cutbacks.

“The strike has begun,” Audun Ingvartsen, the leader of the Lederne trade union said in an interview.

The Norwegian government has said it was following the conflict “closely.” It can intervene to stop a strike if there are exceptional circumstances.

On Tuesday, oil and gas output will be reduced by 89,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, of which gas output makes up 27,500 boepd, Equinor has said.

On Wednesday, the strike will deepen the cut to the country’s gas output to a total of 292,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, or 13 percent of output, NOG said on Sunday. 

From Wednesday oil output will be cut by 130,000 barrels per day, the lobby had said, corresponding to around 6.5 percent of Norway’s production, according to a Reuters calculation.

(With inputs from Reuters) 

 

Topics: Oil ecodor OPEC Russia

RIYADH: Saudi stocks opened higher on Tuesday’s opening bell, but investors were still worried about the impact inflation will have on the economy.

The main index, TASI, gained 0.18 percent to reach 11,378, while the parallel market, Nomu, started flat at 20,684, as of 10:09 a.m. Saudi time.

This was led by a 1.29 percent rise in Saudi chemicals maker Petro Rabigh and 0.26 percent gain in Saudi Aramco, the largest player on the Saudi oil market.

In the banking sector, Al Rajhi, the Kingdom’s largest valued bank, rose 0.75 percent, and Saudi National Bank climbed 0.30 percent.

Saudi British Bank lost 1.10 percent of its share price in early trading.

Saudi Research and Media Group and Saudi Fisheries Co. led gainers with 2.25 percent and 3.31 percent gains, respectively.

Ataa Educational Co. topped the decliners in the early morning session, shedding 2.68 percent.

In the energy sector, West Texas Intermediate crude was trading at $110.01 per barrel and Brent crude was trading at $113.36 per barrel as of 10:03 a.m. Saudi time.

Topics: Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul)

