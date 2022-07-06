You are here

  • Home
  • India In-Focus — Palm oil imports surging to 10-month high; Sri Lanka to organize roadshows in India

India In-Focus — Palm oil imports surging to 10-month high; Sri Lanka to organize roadshows in India

India buys palm oil mainly from Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand, while soybean oil is mainly sourced from Argentina, Brazil and the United States. India imports sunflower oil from Ukraine and Russia.
India buys palm oil mainly from Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand, while soybean oil is mainly sourced from Argentina, Brazil and the United States. India imports sunflower oil from Ukraine and Russia.
Short Url

https://arab.news/n3fhz

Updated 06 July 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

India In-Focus — Palm oil imports surging to 10-month high; Sri Lanka to organize roadshows in India

India In-Focus — Palm oil imports surging to 10-month high; Sri Lanka to organize roadshows in India
Updated 06 July 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: India’s palm oil imports in July are set to jump to a 10-month high due to a hefty correction in prices and as Indonesia allows more exports of the product, four dealers told Reuters.

Higher purchases by India, the world’s biggest importer of vegetable oils, may add support for Malaysian palm oil prices, which are trading near a one-year low.

India’s palm oil imports in July may rise to between 700,000 to 800,000 tons, the highest since September 2021, the dealers said.

Indian buyers contracted to purchase nearly 250,000 tons of palm oil for prompt shipment last week, but this week’s drop in prices has confused many buyers and they are waiting for prices to stabilize, said another one of the dealers, who is based in New Delhi with a global trading firm.

India buys palm oil mainly from Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand, while soybean oil is mainly sourced from Argentina, Brazil and the United States. India imports sunflower oil from Ukraine and Russia.

Sri Lanka looks to Indians visitors

Sri Lanka will hold road shows in five key Indian cities to attract more visitors from its populous northern neighbor in a bid to bring more foreign currency into the crisis-hit island, its tourism minister said on Wednesday.

Sri Lanka is grappling with its worst financial crisis in seven decades, partly triggered by economic mismanagement and the coronavirus disease pandemic, which wiped out its lucrative tourism industry.

The country of 22 million people is now without enough foreign currency to import essentials, leading to shortages of medicine, food, and fuel.

Despite the turmoil, Sri Lanka has seen a steady trickle of 61,951 Indian tourists — the most from any foreign country — in the first five months of this year, and the government is keen to bring in more Indians.

“Sri Lanka must have tourism revenue if it is to emerge from this crisis. That is essential,” Tourism Minister Harin Fernando told reporters.

Sri Lanka’s Tourism Ministry will hold road shows in five major Indian cities, seeking to draw business and leisure travelers, besides destination weddings, Fernando said.

“India is a very important market for us,” he said.

SpiceJet warned over safety lapses

India’s aviation regulator has issued a warning notice to SpiceJet Ltd. after a review of recent incidents by the watchdog showed “poor internal safety oversight and inadequate maintenance actions.”

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation, also known as DGCA, said that a review of several incidents involving SpiceJet’s planes since April 1 showed that “the aircraft either turned back to its originating station or continued landing to the destination with degraded safety margins.”

“The review transpires that poor internal safety oversight and inadequate maintenance actions (as most of the incidents are related to either component failure or system related failure) has resulted in degradation of the safety margins,” the DGCA said in its letter.

The airline has been given three weeks to respond to the regulator’s warning notice before any action is taken.

The letter dated July 5 was made public by India’s civil aviation ministry on Twitter on Wednesday.

 

(With input from Reuters) 

Topics: palm oil Soybean oil imports

Related

India In-Focus — Shares end lower; Rupee hits record-low; Twitter pursues judicial review of Indian content takedown orders
Business & Economy
India In-Focus — Shares end lower; Rupee hits record-low; Twitter pursues judicial review of Indian content takedown orders

Egypt In-Focus — PMI sees its biggest slump in 2 years; trade balance deficit falls by 53% 

Egypt In-Focus — PMI sees its biggest slump in 2 years; trade balance deficit falls by 53% 
Updated 5 min 28 sec ago
Dana Abdelaziz

Egypt In-Focus — PMI sees its biggest slump in 2 years; trade balance deficit falls by 53% 

Egypt In-Focus — PMI sees its biggest slump in 2 years; trade balance deficit falls by 53% 
Updated 5 min 28 sec ago
Dana Abdelaziz

CAIRO: Sharply rising prices and currency devaluation have resulted in Egypt’s non-oil private sector’s biggest drop in two years in June. Additionally, the country’s trade balance deficit fell by 53 percent during April. 

Egypt’s non-oil private sector

Egypt’s non-oil private sector has seen its biggest drop in two years during the month of June, in the face of sharply rising prices and a devalued Egyptian pound, according to the S&P Global Purchasing Managers’ Index. 

The North African country’s PMI registered 45.2 in June, down from 47 during the month earlier. 

Trade balance deficit

Egypt’s trade balance deficit fell by 53 percent during April 2022 to reach $1.7 billion compared to April 2021’s $3.62 billion, according to the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics.

According to CAPMAS’ monthly bulletin, the country’s exports rose by 54.2 percent to hit $4.94 billion during April, compared to $3.2 billion in the same period last year. 

Acquisition

Cairo-based real estate developer Sixth of October for Development and Investment Co., or Sodic, has submitted a non-binding offer to acquire up to 100 percent of the share capital of state-owned developer Madinet Nasr Housing & Development.

The transaction could value the company, to be acquired, at $328 million, according to MEED.

This comes in line with Sodic’s strategy to expand its portfolio of mixed-use residential communities in Cairo.

Sodic is majority-owned by a consortium comprising Abu Dhabi-based Aldar and ADQ. 

 

Topics: Egypt non-oil trade balance

Related

Egypt In-Focus — Suez Canal’s revenues rise 20.7%; efforts on to develop sustainable transport sector
Business & Economy
Egypt In-Focus — Suez Canal’s revenues rise 20.7%; efforts on to develop sustainable transport sector

US targets Iranian oil and petrochemical trade network

US targets Iranian oil and petrochemical trade network
Updated 9 sec ago
Reuters

US targets Iranian oil and petrochemical trade network

US targets Iranian oil and petrochemical trade network
  • The US Treasury Department said the network used a web of front companies based in the Gulf
Updated 9 sec ago
Reuters

WASHINGTON: The US on Wednesday imposed sanctions on a network of people and entities it accused of helping to deliver and sell Iranian petroleum and petrochemical products to East Asia, applying pressure on Tehran as Washington seeks to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.
The US Treasury Department in a statement said the network used a web of front companies based in the Gulf to facilitate the delivery and sale of hundreds of millions of dollars worth of the products from Iranian companies to East Asia.
In Doha last week, indirect talks between Tehran and Washington ended without a breakthrough over how to salvage Iran’s 2015 JCPOA nuclear pact.
“While the United States is committed to achieving an agreement with Iran that seeks a mutual return to compliance with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, we will continue to use all our authorities to enforce sanctions on the sale of Iranian petroleum and petrochemicals,” Brian Nelson, the Treasury’s under secretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, said in the statement.
Among those designated in Wednesday’s move was Iran-based Jam Petrochemical Company, which the Treasury accused of exporting petrochemical products worth hundreds of millions of dollars to companies throughout East Asia, many of which the Treasury said were sold to Iran Petrochemical Commercial Company for shipment to China.

Topics: United States Iran Iran oil sanctions Iran oil US sanctions on Iran

Related

Iran adds demands in nuclear talks, enrichment levels ‘alarming’: US envoy
Middle-East
Iran adds demands in nuclear talks, enrichment levels ‘alarming’: US envoy
US offers cash rewards to curb Iran smuggling
Middle-East
US offers cash rewards to curb Iran smuggling

Oil drops to 12-week low on recession worries

Oil drops to 12-week low on recession worries
Updated 31 min 9 sec ago
Reuters

Oil drops to 12-week low on recession worries

Oil drops to 12-week low on recession worries
Updated 31 min 9 sec ago
Reuters

NEW YORK: Oil prices dropped to a 12-week low in volatile trade on Wednesday, extending Tuesday’s heavy losses as growing fears of demand destruction from a global recession outweighed supply concerns.

Brent futures for September delivery fell $2.99, or 2.9 percent, to $99.78 a barrel by 10:57 a.m. EDT (1457 GMT), while US West Texas Intermediate crude fell $3.19, or 3.2 percent, to $96.31.

That puts WTI and Brent on track for their lowest closes since April 11, after Brent fell 9 percent and WTI fell 8 percent on Tuesday.

It also put both benchmarks in technically oversold territory with a relative strength index below 30 for a second day in a row. If Brent closes at that level, it would be the first time it remains in oversold territory for two days since December 2021.

Oil prices were also knocked down by a soaring US dollar , which rose to a near 20-year high against a basket of other currencies.

A stronger US dollar makes oil more expensive for holders of other currencies, which can curb demand.

In China, the world’s biggest oil importer, the market worried that new COVID-19 lockdowns could cut demand.

China’s crude oil imports from Russia, meanwhile, soared 55 percent from a year earlier to a record level in May. Russia displaced Saudi Arabia as the top supplier as refiners cashed in on discounted supplies amid sanctions on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.

Adding to downward pressure on oil prices, Equinor ASA said all oil and gas fields affected by a strike in Norway’s petroleum sector are expected to be back in full operation within a couple of days.

Topics: Oil OPEC Dollar

Related

Oil slumps $10 per barrel as recession fears darken demand outlook
Business & Economy
Oil slumps $10 per barrel as recession fears darken demand outlook

NRG Matters: Egypt, UAE agree to establish 10 GW wind power project; Shell to build Europe’s largest hydrogen plant 

NRG Matters: Egypt, UAE agree to establish 10 GW wind power project; Shell to build Europe’s largest hydrogen plant 
Updated 06 July 2022
Dana Abdelaziz

NRG Matters: Egypt, UAE agree to establish 10 GW wind power project; Shell to build Europe’s largest hydrogen plant 

NRG Matters: Egypt, UAE agree to establish 10 GW wind power project; Shell to build Europe’s largest hydrogen plant 
Updated 06 July 2022
Dana Abdelaziz

RIYADH: On a macro level, Egypt and the UAE agreed to establish a 10GW wind power project. Zooming in, British oil firm Shell has decided to build Europe’s largest hydrogen plant from renewable power. 

Looking at the bigger picture

• Egypt and the UAE have agreed to establish a 10 GW wind farm, Ahram newspaper reported citing Electricity Minister Mohamed Shaker. 

Without providing further details, Shaker added that the deal is set to be signed after the Eid Al-Adha holidays. 

• The EU plans to become the top investor in the world’s tallest dam in Tajikistan, Reuters reported citing EU officials.

It is part of the strategy aimed at helping the Central Asia cut its reliance on Russian energy. 

Through a micro lens:

• South Korea’s Doosan Heavy Industries and Construction will implement Saudi Aramco’s estimated $500 million Jafurah cogeneration independent steam and power plant project, according to MEED.

• British oil firm Shell has decided to build Europe’s largest plant producing hydrogen from renewable power, according to Bloomberg. 

The Holland Hydrogen I will include 200 MW of electrolyzers, powered by a wind farm off the coast of the Netherlands, which is 10 times the size of the largest existing green hydrogen facility in Europe. 

Topics: Egypt UAE Shell Hydrogen renewable

Related

NRG Matters: QatarEnergy signs deal with Shell for $30bn North Field East project; Germany’s renewable energy consumption up
Business & Economy
NRG Matters: QatarEnergy signs deal with Shell for $30bn North Field East project; Germany’s renewable energy consumption up

Techies in Dubai boast top-dollar salaries 

Techies in Dubai boast top-dollar salaries 
Updated 06 July 2022
Arab News

Techies in Dubai boast top-dollar salaries 

Techies in Dubai boast top-dollar salaries 
  • Software engineers in Dubai earn nearly 30% more than workers in London, Amsterdam and Berlin
Updated 06 July 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Software engineers in Dubai with at least three years of experience earn the third highest salaries in the world compared to other global technology hubs, according to global consulting firm Mercer.

When compared to other global tech hubs such as London, Amsterdam, and Berlin, software engineers in Dubai earn nearly 30 percent more.

This reaffirms the UAE’s ambition to attract top digital talent and become a global tech talent magnet that fuels the digital economy’s growth.

Mercer’s Cost of Living 2022 survey also revealed that while Dubai ranked as the 31st most expensive city to live and work in for expatriates this year, its cost of living remains significantly lower than most tech hubs, including London (seventh), Singapore (eighth), New York (11th), San Francisco (19th), and Amsterdam (25th).

Almost 60 percent of UAE employers provide flexible working, reducing employees’ transportation costs. Dubai is also less expensive in terms of housing and rental costs, which accounts for a significant portion of the cost of living in a city.

“Dubai’s status as a global business hub, coupled with its income tax-free environment, world-class infrastructure, safety, and high quality of life make the emirate a very attractive market for talent,” said Vladimir Vrzhovski, workforce mobility leader at Mercer Middle East.

He added: “The demand for tech talent, in particular, will continue to grow in the UAE given the nation’s drive to be a global capital of the digital economy. Above all, a key incentive for tech talent is the opportunity for a significant uplift in salary when compared to other tech hubs, where the cost of living is higher in terms of transportation and housing.

“While inflation and rising fuel costs are a pressure on the cost of living around the globe, Dubai is building a nurturing and highly competitive tech ecosystem that pays highly competitive salaries — creating an environment that promises to attract and retain the best talent globally.

“Over the years, the UAE has also implemented several initiatives that make it easier for talent to live, work and stay in the country. The launch of the Golden Visa program in addition to Dubai’s recently announced Talent Pass aims to attract global professionals in the fields of technology amongst other key areas.

“National initiatives, such as the National Program for Coders launched last year, is designed to attract 100,000 coders from around the globe and set up 1,000 digital companies by 2026.”

Topics: #tech cost of living #dubai Tech Hub

Related

UAE In-Focus – UAE launches ‘NextGen FDI’; Dubai’s hotel profitability soars; AD Ports signs JV with Uzbekistan’s SEG 
Business & Economy
UAE In-Focus – UAE launches ‘NextGen FDI’; Dubai’s hotel profitability soars; AD Ports signs JV with Uzbekistan’s SEG 
Arab world’s young innovators make their pitches at Dubai tech event
Business & Economy
Arab world’s young innovators make their pitches at Dubai tech event

Latest updates

Egypt In-Focus — PMI sees its biggest slump in 2 years; trade balance deficit falls by 53% 
Egypt In-Focus — PMI sees its biggest slump in 2 years; trade balance deficit falls by 53% 
Saudi Arabia’s KSrelief distributes Eid clothes for Syrian refugees in Jordan
Saudi Arabia’s KSrelief distributes Eid clothes for Syrian refugees in Jordan
US targets Iranian oil and petrochemical trade network
US targets Iranian oil and petrochemical trade network
Oil drops to 12-week low on recession worries
Oil drops to 12-week low on recession worries
Turkey should face international court over Yazidi genocide, UK report says
Turkey should face international court over Yazidi genocide, UK report says

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.