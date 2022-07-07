You are here

  • Home
  • Mount of Mercy area in Arafat set for facelift
Hajj 2022
Hajj 2022

Mount of Mercy area in Arafat set for facelift

Mount of Mercy area in Arafat set for facelift
The Kidana Development Company is spearheading the project to transform the areas adjacent to Jabal Al-Rahma on the plains of Arafat, as part of a plan to beautify the holy sites. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2ysfz

Updated 31 sec ago
Rahaf Jambi

Mount of Mercy area in Arafat set for facelift

Mount of Mercy area in Arafat set for facelift
  • New plan for street lights, toilets, parking bays, sitting areas, walking spaces and restaurants
  • Every Dhul Hijjah 9, millions of pilgrims travel from Mina to Jabal Al-Rahma to pray, seek Allah’s forgiveness
Updated 31 sec ago
Rahaf Jambi

MAKKAH: Jabal Al-Rahma, also called Mount of Mercy or Mount of Arafat, which is a 454-meter-high granodiorite hill located around 20 kilometers to the southeast of Makkah, will soon undergo a massive facelift to improve services for pilgrims.

The Kidana Development Company is spearheading the project to transform the areas adjacent to Jabal Al-Rahma on the plains of Arafat, as part of a plan to beautify the holy sites.

Pilgrims and visitors are expected to benefit from improved facilities and services throughout the year, and not just during the Hajj.

The project will include street lights, toilets, parking bays, sitting areas, and walking spaces. There will also be restaurants and cafes, platforms for TV channels, and security control towers.

A company official told Arab News that the initiative will also include new bus stations, and improved lighting over the 200,000-square-meter area. The aim is to ensure pilgrims can perform their rituals comfortably, the official said.

The area is significant for Muslims as Prophet Muhammad delivered his last sermon at the foot of the mountain.

On Dhul Hijjah 9, this year possibly on Friday, July 8, pilgrims travel from Mina to Arafat to pray, supplicate, and seek forgiveness from Allah.

The pilgrims them move to Muzdalifa, located nearly 8.8 kilometers west of Mount Arafat. Along the way, they pick up pebbles, which are used for the ritual of stoning the devil for three days at the Jamarat in Mina.

Topics: Hajj 2022 Saudi Arabia

Related

Hundreds of scouts assist Hajj pilgrims
Saudi Arabia
Hundreds of scouts assist Hajj pilgrims

Pilgrims cooled at Grand Mosque by world’s two largest stations

Pilgrims cooled at Grand Mosque by world’s two largest stations
Updated 28 sec ago
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

Pilgrims cooled at Grand Mosque by world’s two largest stations

Pilgrims cooled at Grand Mosque by world’s two largest stations
  • Machines have ultraviolet light to kill bacteria
  • Hot air is chilled over piped water at about 4 degrees Celsius
Updated 28 sec ago
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

MAKKAH: Two of the world’s largest cooling stations are set up in Makkah to provide chilled and fresh air to pilgrims at the Grand Mosque, an official told Arab News.

Sultan bin Ati Al-Qurashi, undersecretary-general for Technical, Operational Affairs, Maintenance and Facilities Management, said one is in Shamiya, which is 900 meters from the Grand Mosque and consumes energy of up to 159,000 refrigeration tons. The other one is in Ajyad, 500 meters away and can consume energy of up to 39,000 refrigeration tons.

Al-Qurashi said the stations work by cooling water in the system to about 4 or 5 degrees Celsius, which is then sent to the Air Handling Units, where hot air from the mosque passes over the chilled water. The cool air that is created is then pumped through air purification systems and into the mosque.

The agency renovates the air conditioning units periodically and replaces all heat exchangers and air purification filters with new ones, he said.

Al-Qurashi explained that the air is purified through air handling units after natural air is extracted from the surface of the Grand Mosque. It is done in several stages through high filtration technology, which prevents dust and other small particles from entering the air-conditioned environment. It is then sterilized with ultraviolet light that kills all types of bacteria.

The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques oversees the operation of the coolers, which are operated by several highly qualified and experienced Saudi engineers and technicians.

The technicians also balance the amount of air pumped into various areas of the Grand Mosque, depending on the number of visitors.

Al-Qurashi said that 25 percent more workers are deployed to the Grand Mosque during the Hajj period, to ensure the best services for pilgrims.

Topics: Hajj 2022

Related

Hundreds of scouts assist Hajj pilgrims
Saudi Arabia
Hundreds of scouts assist Hajj pilgrims

Pilgrims arrive in Mina for Tarwiyah

Pilgrims arrive in Mina for Tarwiyah
Updated 59 sec ago
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

Pilgrims arrive in Mina for Tarwiyah

Pilgrims arrive in Mina for Tarwiyah
  • With the sunrise on Friday, they will move to Arafat, where Prophet Muhammad delivered his final sermon over 1,400 years ago
Updated 59 sec ago
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

MINA: Hundreds of thousands of pilgrims arrived in Mina early Thursday morning for Tarwiyah, the eighth day of Dhul Hijjah, also known as Yaum Al-Tarwiyah.

Prior to their march to Arafat tomorrow, where they will witness the main day of pilgrimage, the worshippers will remain in the Tent City of Mina, about 5km from the Grand Mosque, performing prayers.

With the sunrise on Friday, they will move to Arafat, where Prophet Muhammad delivered his final sermon over 1,400 years ago.

It is estimated that 1 million fully vaccinated pilgrims will be performing Hajj this season, after two years of pandemic-imposed restrictions.

To ensure the safety of the pilgrims on this post-pandemic Hajj, Saudi authorities have made preparations to facilitate the performance of rituals.

The Saudi Health Ministry has prepared 23 hospitals and 147 health centers in Makkah and Madinah to accommodate pilgrims.

Security forces, meanwhile, are implementing measures to ensure a safe Hajj.

Lt. Gen. Mohammed Al-Bassami, the commander of the Hajj and Umrah Security Forces, said in a press conference on Monday that there was a security cordon around the holy sites to prevent entry by unauthorized persons.

Topics: #Hajj2022 Saudi Arabia

Related

Hundreds of scouts assist Hajj pilgrims
Saudi Arabia
Hundreds of scouts assist Hajj pilgrims

As pilgrims return to Saudi Arabia, their health and well-being remain a top priority

As pilgrims return to Saudi Arabia, their health and well-being remain a top priority
Updated 9 min 15 sec ago
Ghadi Joudah

As pilgrims return to Saudi Arabia, their health and well-being remain a top priority

As pilgrims return to Saudi Arabia, their health and well-being remain a top priority
  • A million people will perform Hajj this year and health authorities have been working hard to ensure they are fully prepared to care for them
  • The Ministry of Health has prepared 25 hospitals, 156 other health facilities, 180 ambulances, and 5,000 additional beds for patients
Updated 9 min 15 sec ago
Ghadi Joudah

JEDDAH: After two years of strict limits on pilgrim numbers, precautionary measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 have been relaxed in Saudi Arabia and the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has increased Hajj capacity. This year, the Kingdom will welcome a million pilgrims from all around the world.

Their health and well-being remains a top priority and the Ministry of Health has been working to prepare 25 hospitals, 156 other health facilities, 180 ambulances, and 5,000 additional beds for patients in Makkah and Madinah and at other holy sites.

This month, Health Minister Fahad Al-Jalajel met the directors of Hajj healthcare clusters as he carried out an inspection tour of the preparations being made at health facilities in the Arafat, Mina and Muzdalifah regions.

Accompanied by Dr. Hatem Al-Omari, the CEO of Makkah Health Cluster, Al-Jalajel visited a number of facilities in Arafat, include Arafat General Hospital, Arafat Health Center, East Arafat Hospital, Jabal Al-Rahma Hospital and Namira General Hospital.

He also toured 17 sites in Mina, including Mina Al-Jaser Hospital, Mina Al-Wadi Hospital, Mina Emergency Hospital and Mina New Street Hospital, in addition to healthcare departments at King Abdullah Medical City in Makkah.

Al-Omari said during the inspections on June 20 that the facilities are equipped with the latest medical equipment and their protocols ensure that emergency cases can be rapidly and efficiently transported to central facilities such as Al-Haram Hospital and Ajyad Hospital.

There are high levels of integration and coordination between all healthcare facilities and hospitals in Makkah to handle all types of cases that might arise, he added.

The Makkah Healthcare Cluster, under the direct supervision of the Ministry of Health, is dedicated to harnessing all the resources and capabilities provided by the government to offer the highest quality of health services and ensure the safety of pilgrims, Al-Omari said.

To help reach full operational capacity and contribute to a successful Hajj season, Makkah Health Cluster organized an intensive 12-day training program, titled Skills for Dealing with Guests of the Most Merciful in the Front Lines, for 300 male and female health workers at hospitals and other medical facilities.

It aims to familiarize them with the mechanisms for helping pilgrims, addressing their concerns and serving them through practical and flexible means of communication, including sign language. It is also designed to develop the capabilities and skills of those working in the field during Hajj so they can effectively provide high-quality, inclusive services.

Topics: Hajj 2022 Saudi Arabia

Related

Hundreds of scouts assist Hajj pilgrims
Saudi Arabia
Hundreds of scouts assist Hajj pilgrims

Hundreds of scouts assist Hajj pilgrims

Hundreds of scouts assist Hajj pilgrims
Updated 13 min 14 sec ago
SPA

Hundreds of scouts assist Hajj pilgrims

Hundreds of scouts assist Hajj pilgrims
Updated 13 min 14 sec ago
SPA

MINA: The Saudi Arabian Scouts Association has started supporting the Ministry of Health at hospitals and health centers in Makkah and the holy sites.

Four hundred scouts are involved in organizing the entry of pilgrims and visitors, directing them to clinics, medical laboratories, and pharmacies, and guiding them to their destinations after leaving hospitals and health centers.

Scout group leader, Abdullah Al-Saharan, said trained team members including scouts, roving scouts, scout leaders, and girl scouts, had been stationed at nine hospitals and 11 health centers.

Meanwhile, scouts working in the association’s service camps have begun their volunteer work in Mina care centers affiliated with the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah.

This year, the association recruited 1,100 scouts to help guide pilgrims through six centers in Mina and three in Arafat, making use of GPS devices and personal data recording processes.

Topics: Hajj 2022

Related

Top officials at Hajj services company sacked, Saudi ministry announces
Saudi Arabia
Top officials at Hajj services company sacked, Saudi ministry announces

Saudi Arabia welcomes reinforcement of Yemen truce

Saudi Arabia welcomes reinforcement of Yemen truce
Updated 15 min 56 sec ago
SPA

Saudi Arabia welcomes reinforcement of Yemen truce

Saudi Arabia welcomes reinforcement of Yemen truce
  • Truce aims primarily to pave the way for a permanent and comprehensive cease-fire in Yemen
Updated 15 min 56 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Thursday welcomed the reinforcement of the UN-sponsored truce in Yemen and affirmed the necessity of opening humanitarian crossings in Taiz.

The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed appreciation for the efforts of the UN Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg in strengthening the commitment to the truce.

In line with Saudi Arabia’s initiative, announced in March 2021, to end the crisis in Yemen and reach a comprehensive political solution, the ministry stressed the Kingdom’s firm and consistent stance in supporting measures to ensure stability and security in Yemen.

The ministry also affirmed that the truce aims primarily to pave the way for a permanent and comprehensive cease-fire in Yemen and start the political process between the Yemeni government and the Houthis.

The ministry also emphasized that it is important for the Houthis to commit to the provisions of the current truce, promptly open crossings in Taiz to alleviate the humanitarian crisis and deposit revenues in the Central Bank of Yemen to pay civilians’ salaries.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Yemen

Related

Yemen’s Taiz braced for new Houthi attacks
Middle-East
Yemen’s Taiz braced for new Houthi attacks
Houthis criticized over refusal to open main roads in Yemeni city of Taiz
Middle-East
Houthis criticized over refusal to open main roads in Yemeni city of Taiz

Latest updates

Mount of Mercy area in Arafat set for facelift
Mount of Mercy area in Arafat set for facelift
Pilgrims cooled at Grand Mosque by world’s two largest stations
Pilgrims cooled at Grand Mosque by world’s two largest stations
Pilgrims arrive in Mina for Tarwiyah
Pilgrims arrive in Mina for Tarwiyah
As pilgrims return to Saudi Arabia, their health and well-being remain a top priority
As pilgrims return to Saudi Arabia, their health and well-being remain a top priority
Lebanon’s Baalbeck International Festival to return in live format for the first time in 3 years
Lebanon’s Baalbeck International Festival to return in live format for the first time in 3 years

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.