Philippines’ Nobel laureate Maria Ressa loses appeal of cyber libel conviction

Maria Ressa, above, and her former colleague Rey Santos Jr face lengthy jail sentences. (AFP)
Updated 11 sec ago
Ellie Aben

  • Case was filed by businessman Wilfredo Keng over a 2012 Rappler article that linked him to illegal activities
  • Rappler co-founder Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Ressa and journalist Rey Santos Jr. face more than six years in prison
Ellie Aben

MANILA: Philippine journalist and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Maria Ressa lost her appeal against a conviction for cyber libel, a court announced on Friday, days after authorities ordered her online news site Rappler to shut down.

Ressa and former Rappler journalist Rey Santos Jr. face more than six years in prison in a case filed by businessman Wilfredo Keng over a 2012 Rappler article that linked him to illegal activities. Keng filed the complaint in 2017.

In 2020, a regional court in Manila convicted Ressa and Santos — a decision both of them appealed.

The Court of Appeals of the Philippines dismissed their petition saying they “should have been more circumspect in what they published.”

“They are not media practitioners with a lack of social following; their words reverberate,” Associate Justice Roberto O. Quiron said in the court’s ruling shared with the media.

“This case comes at a time when the credibility of journalists is needed more than ever, when their tried-and-tested practice of adhering to their own code of ethics becomes more necessary, so that their truth may provide a stronger bulwark against the recklessness in social media.”

Rappler said in a statement that Ressa and Santos will use all legal remedies, including elevating the decision to the Supreme Court for review.

“While the decision is unfortunate, it is also a good opportunity for the Supreme Court to take a second look at the constitutionality of cyber libel and the continuing criminalization of libel, especially in light of the freedom of expression and freedom of the press,” the publication said.

“The decision weakens the ability of journalists to hold power to account. We call on our media colleagues, our community, and other advocates of a free and independent press to be vocal and vigilant now more than ever.”

The ruling comes less than two weeks after the Philippine corporate regulator ordered Rappler to shut down, upholding a decision to revoke its certificates of incorporation over what it said was a breach of a ban on foreign ownership of media outlets.

Co-founded by Ressa in 2012, Rappler has been known for its tough scrutiny of former president Rodrigo Duterte. The shutdown order was upheld on June 28, two days before the end of Duterte’s term in office.

Ressa, who last year became the first Nobel laureate from the Philippines — sharing the prize with Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov — was recognized by the Norwegian Nobel Committee for efforts to safeguard freedom of expression and her work and criticism of the Duterte regime’s “war on drugs”— an antidrug policy that since 2016 has since led to the deaths of thousands of Filipinos, mostly urban poor, and drawn international condemnation.

Elon Musk deal to buy Twitter in danger: report

Elon Musk deal to buy Twitter in danger: report
Updated 08 July 2022
Reuters

Elon Musk deal to buy Twitter in danger: report

Elon Musk deal to buy Twitter in danger: report
  • Musk has been unable to pin down the percentage of Twitter accounts that are not genuine, which could jeopardize the deal
Updated 08 July 2022
Reuters

SAN FRANCISCO: Twitter shares slid late Thursday after a Washington Post report that Elon Musk’s $44 billion deal to buy the social media giant is in danger.
The world’s richest man has previously expressed misgivings and even implied he could walk away from the deal over concerns about what he believes are an abundance of fake accounts.
According to the Post, however, Musk has been unable to pin down the percentage of Twitter accounts that are not genuine, despite being given access to internal data.
While Musk has already made comments putting his commitment to the deal in doubt, the latest report cited an anonymous source saying his team is preparing for a “change in direction.”
Twitter shares, which were already trading lower than the price offered by Musk, sank about four percent on the news in after-market trades.
“The Twitter soap opera is clearly coming to some sort of finale over the coming months as Musk makes the decision to stay (with a lower price) or go,” Wedbush analyst Dan Ives said in a note to investors.
“The Twitter deal has clearly caused chaos at Twitter.”
Ives expected Musk to reveal details of his fake account concerns in the coming weeks.
During the Qatar Economic Forum last month, Musk said that his Twitter purchase remained held up by “very significant” questions about the number of fake users on the social network.
“So we are still awaiting resolution on that matter and that is a very significant matter,” the Tesla car and SpaceX exploration chief said via a video link to the gathering.
Twitter executives have held firm that less than five percent of accounts are bogus, with Musk saying he believes the number to be much higher.
Musk said there were also questions about Twitter’s debt.
The chances of Musk buying Twitter as originally negotiated are slim, Ives said.
Wedbush set the chance of the deal happening at a lower price at 60 percent, leaving open the door to the possibility Musk will try to walk away with only paying a required $1 billion breakup fee.

Facebook owner Meta announces new virtual reality login system

Facebook owner Meta announces new virtual reality login system
Updated 08 July 2022
Reuters

Facebook owner Meta announces new virtual reality login system

Facebook owner Meta announces new virtual reality login system
  • Meta will roll out its new “Meta accounts” starting in August which can control device-level access and manage app purchases
Updated 08 July 2022
Reuters

LONDON: Meta Platforms Inc. is modifying how users log onto its virtual reality headsets, backtracking on an earlier change to require accounts from the company’s flagship Facebook app on the devices while preserving links to social connections there.
The company will roll out its new “Meta accounts” starting in August, Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said in a Facebook post on Thursday.
The social media giant announced plans to remove the Facebook login requirement last year, after a backlash from users who had previously accessed the headsets using separate accounts from Oculus, the virtual reality company that Meta, then known as Facebook, acquired in 2014.
With the new login structure, Meta accounts will control device-level access and manage app purchases, while Meta Horizon profiles will represent the users’ social presence in virtual reality, with associated user names and avatars, the company said in a blog post.
People will also have the option to connect their profiles in a unified Meta Accounts Center, which will integrate existing social connections from Facebook, Instagram or Messenger into their virtual reality experiences, it said.
For accounts not added to the Accounts Center, the company will only combine user data across apps for counting users and enforcing safety rules, a spokesperson told Reuters.
In a memo last week, product chief Chris Cox alluded to the change, which he referred to as Project Simile and said would “power continuity across the metaverse,” according to a copy of the post viewed by Reuters.
Meta has been pushing to integrate accounts and other products across its “family of apps,” which gives users cross-app functionality while enabling the company to consolidate data about their behavior in different environments.
The company announced plans to unify its messaging structure across apps in 2019 and later that year rolled out a payment service, now called Meta Pay, through which users can process transactions across Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp.

TikTok sued in US after girls die in ‘Blackout Challenge’

TikTok sued in US after girls die in ‘Blackout Challenge’
Updated 08 July 2022
AFP

TikTok sued in US after girls die in ‘Blackout Challenge’

TikTok sued in US after girls die in ‘Blackout Challenge’
  • TikTok is being sued in the US after children died taking part in a "Blackout Challenge"
  • TikTok has featured and promoted an array of challenges in which users film themselves taking part in themed acts that are sometimes dangerous
Updated 08 July 2022
AFP

SAN FRANCISCO: Video-sharing sensation TikTok is being sued in California after children died while taking part in a “Blackout Challenge” that makes a sport of choking oneself until passing out.
The lawsuit filed in state court in Los Angeles last week accuses TikTok software of “intentionally and repeatedly” pushing the Blackout Challenge that led to the deaths of an eight-year-old girl in Texas and a nine-year-old girl in Wisconsin last year.
“TikTok needs to be held accountable for pushing deadly content to these two young girls,” said Matthew Bergman, an attorney at the Social Media Victims Law Center, which filed the suit.
“TikTok has invested billions of dollars to intentionally design products that push dangerous content that it knows are dangerous and can result in the deaths of its users.”
TikTok, owned by China-based ByteDance, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The suit alleges that TikTok’s algorithm promoted the Blackout Challenge to each of the girls, who died from self-strangulation — one using rope and the other a dog leash.
It additionally listed children in Italy, Australia and elsewhere whose deaths have been linked to the TikTok Blackout Challenge.
TikTok has featured and promoted an array of challenges in which users film themselves taking part in themed acts that are sometimes dangerous.
Among the litany of TikTok challenges described in court documents was the “Skull Breaker Challenge” in which people have their legs kicked out from under them while jumping so they flip and hit their heads.
The “Coronavirus Challenge” involves licking random items and surfaces in public during the pandemic, and the “Fire Challenge” involves dousing things with flammable liquid and setting them ablaze, court documents said.
The suit calls for a judge to order TikTok to stop hooking children via its algorithm and promoting dangerous challenges, and to pay unspecified cash damages.

Women-only media start-up wants to fight stigma in Somalia

Two female journalists working for Bilan Media interview a woman running a restaurant in a market in Mogadishu on May 22, 2022.
Two female journalists working for Bilan Media interview a woman running a restaurant in a market in Mogadishu on May 22, 2022.
Updated 08 July 2022
AFP

Women-only media start-up wants to fight stigma in Somalia

Two female journalists working for Bilan Media interview a woman running a restaurant in a market in Mogadishu on May 22, 2022.
  • “As female Somali journalists, we encourage and advocate for the rights of the voiceless women,” she said
Updated 08 July 2022
AFP

MOGADISHU: Armed with mobile phones, tripods and laptops, the crew at Bilan Media, a Somali start-up staffed entirely by women, is on a mission to break the silence around gender violence in the troubled Horn of Africa nation.
A rarity in the conservative predominantly Muslim country, Bilan (meaning “beauty” in Somali) is funded by the United Nations Development Programme and operates out of the offices of Dalsan, a popular television and radio station based in the capital Mogadishu.
Its team of six journalists aims to challenge patriarchal norms by producing shows that focus on women.

Two female journalists working for Bilan Media, a Somali start-up staffed entirely by women, file a report from a market in Mogadishu on May 22, 2022. (AFP)

This includes profiles of prominent Somali women and coverage of issues often considered too sensitive for public broadcast in Somalia, including subjects such as domestic violence and rape.
“About 80 percent of the program will focus on stories which people may find shameful. Society must be informed about these stories,” said Bilan editor-in-chief Nasrin Mohamed Ibrahim.
The young journalists — all aged under 28 — worked in local media outlets before joining Ibrahim’s team.
It’s a wholly hands-on affair.
“Normally you have male involvement in the production of programs in other conventional media but for us, we write the script, do interviews, edit the videos, and present the program,” 21-year-old Ibrahim said in an interview with AFP.
Their shows are aired on Dalsan and on Bilan Media’s social networks, where Ibrahim hopes to gradually build an audience.

Fathi Mohamed Ahmed, deputy chief at Bilan Media, a Somali start-up staffed entirely by women, is photographed at their headquarters in Mogadishu on May 22, 2022. (AFP)

The biggest challenge lies in persuading Somali citizens to share their stories, Ibrahim said, pointing out that having an all-female team has proved to be an unexpected advantage in this regard.
“The information I can manage to get from a mother whose daughter was raped may not be available to male journalists because that mother will trust female journalists more,” she said.
“As a woman, we are the same and feel the same pain.”
Speaking up about gender violence carries huge risks in Somalia, where rape remains a rampant problem.
The country has yet to pass its first sexual offenses bill, which has been in the works since 2014.
Perpetrators have rarely been prosecuted or punished, while victims often face a backlash when they step forward.
But change is coming to this traditional society, according to Ibrahim.
“Many women wish to tell their stories to seek justice,” she said, recalling a case she covered in 2020 involving the alleged gang rape and murder of a young woman in a Mogadishu neighborhood.
“Her parents decided to talk about it — I myself interviewed her father and as of today her case is in court,” she said, rattling off other examples where families refused to let the stigma surrounding sexual violence stifle their voices.
“If these parents had not decided to talk about it publicly, the victims would have been buried with no justice served,” said Ibrahim.

The youngest member of the team, Shukri Mohamed Abdi, 19, told AFP that the audience response was encouraging.
“As female Somali journalists, we encourage and advocate for the rights of the voiceless women,” she said.
“We have recently done a story about a 16-year-old single mother... she returned to school to continue with her education after a gap and we have presented the challenges she has and ambitions for the future.
“People are pleased with stories like this because it discourages child marriage.”
Hafsa Abdulaziz, a mother-of-two who lives in Mogadishu, told AFP she had watched some reports on Bilan’s Facebook page following its launch in April.
“There are so many harrowing stories about the lives of shattered families which you don’t see normally or hear conventional media covering, so this is something special,” she said.
Not everyone is a fan though.
University graduate Abdullahi Adan told AFP: “Frankly speaking, I doubt the motive of this Bilan Media, all the journalists are female, and they only do programs... about women.”
“They may be trying to motivate women to stand against men,” he said.
But Ibrahim is unruffled.
“There is no task that comes without challenges so when you discuss (producing) programs like this you must get ready for the challenges,” she said.
“I believe that we can do whatever men can do or do it even better.”

Twitter says it removes 1 million spam accounts a day

Twitter says it removes 1 million spam accounts a day
Updated 07 July 2022
AP

Twitter says it removes 1 million spam accounts a day

Twitter says it removes 1 million spam accounts a day
  • Musk has argued that Twitter has significantly underestimated the number of these “spam bots”
  • Twitter said on the call that the spam accounts represent well below 5% of its active user base each quarter
Updated 07 July 2022
AP

DUBAI: Twitter said it removes 1 million spam accounts each day in a call with executives Thursday during a briefing that aimed to shed more light on the company’s fake and bot accounts as it tussles with Elon Musk over “spam bots.”
The Tesla CEO, who has offered to buy Twitter for $44 billion, has threatened to walk away from the deal if the company can’t show that less than 5 percent of its daily active users are automated spam accounts.
Musk has argued, without presenting evidence, that Twitter has significantly underestimated the number of these “spam bots” — automated accounts that typically promote scams and misinformation — on its service.
Twitter said on the call that the spam accounts represent well below 5 percent of its active user base each quarter. To calculate how many accounts are malicious spam, Twitter said it reviews “thousands of accounts” sampled at random, using both public and private data such as IP addresses, phone numbers, geolocation and how the account behaves when it is active, to determine whether an account is real.
Private data, which isn’t available publicly and thus not in the data “firehose” that was given to Musk, includes IP addresses, phone numbers and location.
Twitter said such private data helps avoid misidentifying real accounts as spam.
Fake social media accounts have been problematic for years. Advertisers rely on the number of users provided by social media platforms to determine where they will spend money. Spam bots are also used to amplify messages and spread disinformation. But Twitter noted in the call that not all automated accounts are malicious bots.
Last year, it came out with a label for automated accounts to identify what the company calls “good bots” — such as accounts that send news, health or weather updates, for instance.
The problem of fake accounts is well-known to Twitter and its investors. The company has disclosed its bot estimates to the US Securities and Exchange Commission for years, while also cautioning that its estimate might be too low.
Last month, Twitter offered Musk access to its “firehose” of raw data on hundreds of millions of daily tweets, according to multiple reports at the time, though neither the company nor Musk confirmed this.

