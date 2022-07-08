Russian forces unlikely to leave southern Ukraine, ambassador says

You are here

Ukrainian service members ride an armored personnel carrier in Donetsk region on July 7, 2022. (Reuters)
Updated 08 July 2022
Reuters

LONDON: Russia will defeat Ukrainian forces in the whole of the eastern Donbas region and is unlikely to withdraw from a vast swathe of land across Ukraine’s southern coast, Russia’s ambassador to London said.
Since the Feb. 24 invasion, Russian forces have taken control of a big chunk of territory across Ukraine’s southern flank above Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014, and is slowly pushing Ukrainian forces out of two Russian-backed rebel regions of east Ukraine which it has recognized as independent states.
When asked how the conflict might end, Russian Ambassador Andrei Kelin said Ukraine forces would be pushed back from all of Donbas and that it was difficult to see Russian and Russian-backed forces withdrawing from the south of Ukraine.
“We are going to liberate all of the Donbas,” Kelin said in an interview in his London residence where Winston Churchill used to discuss World War Two strategy with Josef Stalin’s ambassador.
“Of course it is difficult to predict the withdrawal of our forces from the southern part of Ukraine because we have already experience that after withdrawal, provocations start and all the people are being shot and all that.”
Sooner or later, Kelin said, Ukraine would have to decide: strike a peace deal with Russia or “continue slipping down this hill” to ruin.

LONDON: Former British finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Friday he was running to replace Boris Johnson after Johnson announced the previous day that he would stand down as prime minister .
“Someone has to grip this moment and make the right decisions. That’s why I’m standing to be the next leader of the Conservative Party and your prime minister,” Sunak said in a campaign video released on Twitter.
Sunak quit as finance minister on Tuesday, one of two unexpected resignations that set in motion a chain of events that led to Johnson’s decision to step down.
The rules and timetable for the contest to replace Johnson are due to be set out next week by a party committee.
Sunak said in his resignation letter it had become clear that his approach to the economy had been too different to Johnson’s, as the two had tried to agree on the next steps for the country.
He continued on that theme in his candidacy announcement video.
“The decisions we make today will decide whether the next generation of British people will also have the chance of a better future,” he said.
“Do we confront this moment with honesty, seriousness and determination? Or do we tell ourselves comforting fairy tales that might make us feel better in the moment, but will leave our children worse off tomorrow?“

JAKARTA: Top diplomats from the world’s leading rich and developing nations failed to find common ground on how to deal with Russia’s war in Ukraine and its global impact as they met in Bali on Friday.

The conflict in Ukraine, one of the world’s breadbaskets, has disrupted global supply chains and stoked an energy crisis, as international sanctions slapped on Moscow — a major oil and gas producer — have led to rising inflation in many countries.

The Group of 20 foreign ministers’ meeting took place as Indonesia, which this year holds the rotating presidency, has been facing pressure to exclude Russia from the G-20 summit, which is scheduled to take place in Bali in November.

The group includes Western countries that have accused Russia of war crimes in Ukraine, but also nations like China, India and South Africa that have remained neutral.

Amid deep divisions within the bloc, Friday’s gathering also saw the first meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken since the start of the Russian invasion in February.

Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, who hosted the meeting, told reporters there was a “strong push from many participants for an immediate end to the war and peaceful resolution of conflict through diplomacy and negotiations.”

“Some members expressed condemnation on the act of invasion; the war has caused tremendous suffering to the civilian population,” she said, adding that participants had agreed that “there is an urgent need to strengthen multilateralism.”

“Multilateralism remains the best way to resolve global challenges, cooperation in pandemic response including ensuring equitable access to vaccines is one of multilateralism’s success story.”

Marsudi’s final press statement and her opening session remarks — in which she called for settling differences “at the negotiating table, not at the battlefield” — were the only part of the conference to which access was granted to the media.

Lavrov, at whom reporters shouted, “When will you stop the war?” as he posed for a photo with Marsudi on his arrival at the meeting’s venue, the Hilton Bali Resort in Nusa Dua, left the conference before it concluded, Russian Embassy spokesperson Denis Tetiushin told Arab News.

He said there was no particular reason for Lavrov’s early departure, as “he usually doesn’t join the last agenda.”

Lavrov also reportedly walked out several times during the proceedings, including when Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba addressed the conference via a video link.

“I think that after everything Russia has done in the past half a year, it has no place at any international fora,” Kuleba was quoted as saying in a statement issued by the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“Stopping Moscow’s aggressive colonialism is the global priority No. 1 if we want to preserve stability, avert a deepening food and energy crisis, and protect multilateralism from those who try to destroy it.”

DHAKA: Eid holidays could prove to be a coronavirus superspreader event in Bangladesh, experts said on Friday, as the number of new cases has risen to its highest level since February.

Millions of Bangladeshis, who no longer wear masks or follow other pandemic precautions, have started to travel home, where they will gather at mosques, markets and family celebrations during the holiday that will start on Saturday evening and run through July 13.

The exodus to rural areas from urban centers — where most of the new COVID-19 cases have been recorded — comes as the average daily caseload has risen to nearly 2,000 from just about 50 one month ago, according to data from the health ministry. The last time the daily average hit this high was in late February.

“Observing the infection rate, we were fearing a new wave in this time. Probably, we are at the peak of transmission,” Dr. Mohammad Mushtuq Husain, a public health expert and adviser to the government-run Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control and Research (IEDCR), told Arab News.

“Many people are traveling to the countryside areas during this Eid Al-Adha. It may trigger further spread of the virus. We may witness another round of increase in infection rate after two weeks of the festival.”

He said the new outbreak was fueled by a new sub-variant of omicron — the highly transmissible strain of COVID-19 which wreaked havoc around the world last year.

Dr. A.S.M. Alamgir, former chief scientific officer at IEDCR, said the current pandemic situation was a “cause of concern” as he blamed the spike in infections on public defiance of health rules.

“We are experiencing an infection rate of around 17 percent now,” he told Arab News. “It’s a new wave in the country.”

About 10 million Bangladeshis are expected to travel home for Eid from the capital Dhaka alone, where crowds of people have been flocking to railway and bus stations over the weekend.

“I am fearing to get infected,” said Forhad Hossain, a 43-year-old traveling from Dhaka to Gaibandha in the country’s north. “There is no way to maintain social distancing while traveling during Eid. Buses are overloaded.”

But for people such as Lovely Begum, a 35-year-old who was traveling to Jamalpur, some 135 km from the capital, there was no other time she could travel as the days before Eid were the only ones when she could take time off.

“We have holidays on Eid only for couple of days,” she said, after taking a cramped train from Dhaka. “I had no other options since my parents are living in a village.”

PARIS: Airborne French firefighters and hundreds of emergency crew battled on Friday to bring under control a wildlife near the Mediterranean coast, local authorities said.
Nearly 700 firefighters were tackling the blaze in the Gard department, which had burned more than 600 hectares (1,480 acres) and forced the evacuation of some residents.
“The fire went on all night and is still not under control but the situation is now more favorable,” the Gard department prefect said in a statement.
Eighteen firefighters have been hurt tackling the fire. It would take several more days to extinguish the blaze, a fire brigade spokesman said.
Public access to forests in the Gard was prohibited until Monday.
The location of the fire is little more than 100 kilometers (60 miles) from the Mediterranean coast, where a mix of high temperatures, tinder-box conditions and strong winds is forecast in coming days.

BENI, DR Congo: Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebels have killed 13 people and torched a clinic in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo, local officials said Friday.
Kasereka Ise Mighambo, the mayor of Lume in North Kivu province, said ADF fighters entered the town Thursday night and burned down a health clinic, killing four patients inside.
He added that the militants killed nine more civilians before retreating into Virunga National Park, a world-renowned wildlife haven in Congo’s conflict-torn east.
Local nurse Kule Bwengue also said health authorities had registered 13 deaths in the attack.
A Congolese army spokesman, Captain Antony Mualushayi, reported the loss of nine lives, including those of three children.
He added that an armed group “that supports ADF terrorists” conducted the raid.
AFP was unable to independently confirm the details of the attack.
Claimed by the Daesh group as its Central African offshoot, the ADF has been accused of massacring Congolese civilians and carrying out terrorist attacks in neighboring Uganda.
The DRC and Uganda launched a joint offensive against the ADF in November 2021 to crush the rebels, but violence against civilians continues.
More than 120 armed groups roam eastern DRC.

