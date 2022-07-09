Eid celebrated with religious fervor across Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: Eid Al-Adha is being celebrated across Saudi Arabia with Muslims performing prayers on Saturday morning at the Grand Mosque in Makkah, at the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah, and at all designated mosques throughout Saudi Arabia.
The event is celebrated in commemoration of the Prophet Ibrahim’s readiness to sacrifice his son Ismail to show obedience to Allah, only to be told at the last moment to sacrifice a sheep instead. The tradition of sacrificing an animal commemorates this gesture.
In Makkah, prayer in the Grand Mosque was led by Imam Dr. Abdullah bin Awwad Al-Juhani.
In Madinah, the Eid prayer in the Prophet’s Mosque was attended by Prince Faisal bin Salman, governor of Madinah region.
In Riyadh region, Prince Faisal bin Bandar, governor of Riyadh region, performed the prayer with the crowds of worshippers at Imam Turki bin Abdullah Mosque.
The Eid prayer was also performed in various other parts of the Kingdom. In their sermons, the imams at all the mosques called on Muslims to adhere to the Holy Qur’an and the Prophetic Sunnah.
The police and security forces, meanwhile, provided high-tech devices and vehicles along rounds to ensure total safety for pilgrims, natives, residents and guests on their way to pray.
In Riyadh, men, women and children, attired especially for the occasion, congregated for the dawn prayers at the hundreds of mosques and special designated areas to mark the beginning of the weeklong occasion known for feasting and family gathering.
After the special prayer, people exchanged greetings, congratulating each other on the pious occasion, wishing them a blessed Eid Al-Adha.
Markets across the country have been doing a roaring trade, with people busy shopping for sacrificial animals, be they cows, sheep, goats or camels.
However, many expressed concern that the price of livestock is soaring as a result.
“Looking for affordable cattle to slaughter, buyers are thronging various sheep markets in the capital for sacrificial animals that suit their pockets best,” said Mohammed Shabbir, a buyer in Al-Azizia district in Riyadh, which has a big cattle market.
GCC chief praises Saudi Arabia for ‘successful’ Hajj season
Updated 23 min 27 sec ago
Arab News
RIYADH: Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council Nayef Al-Hajraf has praised the efforts of the Saudi government in serving the holy sites and Hajj and Umrah pilgrims.
Al-Hajraf also praised the support of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in serving the Two Holy Mosques. This was a tribute to the Kingdom’s endeavors to organize the Hajj season every year.
Almost 900,000 Muslims are taking part in this year’s Hajj pilgrimage, which started on Wednesday, after two years of reduced numbers due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The secretary-general said that serving the Two Holy Mosques was a great honor and responsibility that the Kingdom had been executing since the era of the late founder King Abdulaziz and his sons.
Al-Hajraf extended his greetings to the king and crown prince, and the Saudi government and people on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha, which began on Saturday and marks the end of Hajj.
He also congratulated Saudi Arabia on organizing a successful Hajj season, during which the Kingdom elevated the services provided to pilgrims in a way that created an ideal environment for them to carry out their rituals with ease.
Al-Hajraf praised the efforts of all workers in sectors overseeing the organization of this year’s Hajj, wishing the Arab and Islamic world a happy Eid Al-Adha.
How award-winning Jamarat Bridge provides relief to pilgrims during key Hajj ritual
Structure experienced stampedes when pilgrims rushed to perform ritual symbolizing the stoning of the devil
Thanks to upgrades and improvements over several years, overcrowding and discomfort are a thing of the past
Updated 14 sec ago
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI
JEDDAH: The Jamarat Bridge project is a massive structure built to save pilgrims’ lives and facilitate a crucial Hajj ritual.
Pilgrims gather in this place to throw stones at the devil in a symbolic act as part of their Hajj. Without this act, their pilgrimage is incomplete and considered to be unaccepted.
The concept of stoning the devil began when Prophet Ibrahim intended to sacrifice his son Ismael upon Allah’s order. The devil tried to dissuade the prophet three times from carrying out the order.
On each of the three occasions, the prophet pelted the devil with seven small pebbles to drive him away, after which the devil disappeared. This act has become a symbolic ritual and an integral part of Hajj.
It takes place over two or three days, from the 10th day of Dhul Hijjah until before sunset on the 13th.
The three pillars were previously built of stone and mud with low barriers surrounding them. They were then covered with cement, with the size of the pillars remaining unchanged for years.
However, the increasing number of pilgrims called for a project to help manage the hundreds of thousands of worshippers gathering in one place.
According to Mohammed Idris, former vice dean of The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Institute for Hajj and Umrah Research, the three pillars were surrounded by circular walls until 1975.
“A substantial enlargement of the area took place in 1987, and other expansions followed to upgrade the Jamarat area’s capacity to ease pilgrim movement and avoid accidents. The exit points and entrances to the pillars were amended, and the curved paths to the Jamarat were made straight,” he told Arab News.
The Jamarat Bridge was originally a pedestrian structure built in 1963 to facilitate the stoning ritual. Since then, it has been expanded several times to accommodate the increasing number of pilgrims.
A substantial enlargement of the bridge took place in 1974, and other expansions followed to upgrade the bridge’s capacity to ease pilgrim movement and avoid accidents.
Despite this, the structure witnessed several deadly incidents owing to actions of pilgrims who violated instructions, thereby sparking stampedes and deaths.
In 1990, over 1,400 pilgrims were killed by trampling and suffocation in Al-Ma’aisim pedestrian tunnel, which led from Makkah to Mina. Between 1994 and 2006, more than 1,030 pilgrims were killed in stampedes while trying to stone the pillars. Around 470 others were injured.
The worst stoning-related incident in recent memory occurred on Sept. 25, 2015, when more than 700 pilgrims died and another 800 were injured when pilgrims surged toward the intersection of Street 204 and Street 223.
A doctor at an emergency department of a Mina hospital told Arab News at the time that most of the pilgrims died of asphyxiation.
A Saudi interior ministry spokesman had blamed the stampede on “unprecedented high numbers of pilgrims” as compared to previous years, plus the fact that a majority of the victims had descended onto a pathway during a time that they were not allowed to enter it.
Witnesses to the tragedy had confirmed that a large group of Iranian pilgrims passed through Souq Al-Arab Street and refused to return, ignoring Hajj guidelines.
FASTFACTS
• Stampedes and surges caused thousands of deaths at the Jamarat Bridge before the infrastructure was upgraded.
• The project, to alleviate overcrowding and avoid tragedies, cost $1.12 billion.
Regardless of the causes of the tragedies, they prompted the Saudi government to devise a solution that could save lives. After the 2015 incident, Saudi Arabia’s King Salman offered condolences and immediately ordered an urgent review of the Hajj plan.
Over four years, Saudi authorities studied and researched the site before the old structure was completely removed and replaced by the existing engineering marvel known as the Jamarat Bridge.
The new project details were approved by top engineering and architectural committees consisting of local experts and highly experienced US, German, and British engineers. The opinion of senior Muslim scholars was taken into consideration for the religious position on the project details.
“In 2005, the circular walls around the pillars were reshaped, making them elliptical to facilitate the movement of the pilgrims,” Idris told Arab News.
“ In 2007 the old Jamarat project was discarded, and work on the new project began. A year later, one floor as per the project was fully constructed. In 2009, the second floor was made ready to serve pilgrims. By 2010, the entire planned construction was fully complete.”
The bridge, which was constructed over three years by more than 11,000 workers, is 950 meters long and has six floors, including the basement, with a height of 12 meters per floor. Each floor can absorb up to 120,000 pilgrims per hour.
Its foundation was constructed to withstand 12 floors to accommodate 5 million pilgrims by 2030.
On the fifth level, umbrellas cover the site of the three Jamarat to enhance the comfort of pilgrims and protect them from the sun and heat.
The Hajj infrastructure showpiece, which has won several local and global awards, was built at a cost of over SR4.2 billion ($1.12 billion).
It has 12 entrances, 12 exit roads from four directions, two tunnels, 19 ramps, escalators, emergency exits, helipads, six service buildings, and an air-conditioning system with water sprinklers to cool the atmosphere and reduce the area’s temperature to 29 degrees Celsius.
The building also contains three electric stations and a standby generator that automatically supplies electricity in case of any temporary power cut.
Unlike the old circular shape of the walls around the three pillars, the new oval design has contributed to a better pilgrim flow. It has also assisted in increasing the bridge’s capacity for pilgrim numbers.
The new bridge was designed by Dar Al-Handasah and constructed by the Saudi Binladin Group. It features a wider and column-free interior space, longer Jamrah pillars, additional ramps and tunnels for easier access, large canopies to cover each of the three pillars to protect pilgrims from the sun, and ramps adjacent to the pillars to speed up evacuation in the event of an emergency.
No casualties have been reported at the Jamarat sites in six years. However, both Saudi Hajj and health authorities are prepared for any scenario. This year, 17 emergency centers will be present at Jamarat Bridge to assist in any emergencies — from crowd surges and falls to illness — that pilgrims may face on their Hajj journey.
Saudi Arabia tells citizens in Sri Lanka to avoid areas of unrest, warns against travel to country
Tens of thousands of people took to the streets of the capital in the biggest demonstration yet
Kuwait also called on its citizens to avoid areas of unrest and leave as soon as possible
Updated 09 July 2022
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Saturday warned its citizens in Sri Lanka to avoid areas of unrest and urged those wishing to travel to the country to postpone their trips, the Kingdom’s embassy in Colombo announced.
Protesters on Saturday broke into the Sri Lankan prime minister’s private residence and set it on fire hours after he said he would resign when a new government is formed, in the biggest day of angry demonstrations that also saw crowds storming the president’s home and office.
“In view of the current events of protests and demonstrations in Sri Lanka, (the Kingdom) calls on citizens wishing to travel there to postpone, and also calls on citizens residing and present throughout the country to take precautions and to stay away from places of gatherings and demonstrations and to abide by the instructions of the local authorities,” the embassy statement said.
Kuwait also called on its citizens present in Sri Lanka to avoid areas of unrest and protests, follow the instructions from local authorities, and work to leave the country as soon as possible.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs called on citizens wishing to travel to Sri Lanka to postpone their travel. and said the embassy in
It also said citizens present in Sri Lanka should contact the Kuwaiti embassy in Colombo to register their data, or if they require any information or assistance. (With AP)
Transport General Authority offers electric scooter service for pilgrims
This new service aims to improve pilgrims’ experience
Updated 09 July 2022
Arab News
Jeddah: The Transport General Authority has offered electric scooters as a new transportation service for pilgrims during this year’s Hajj season.
This new service aims at improving pilgrims’ experience, facilitating their movements while performing their rituals, and reducing the duration of their trips from Mount Arafat to Muzdalifah.
A journey by electric scooter saves 15 minutes for a distance that previously required walking for around an hour, with specific paths that are designated for scooters and maintaining safety.
The service has helped enrich the experience for many pilgrims. The TGA established a specialized team to raise awareness about using the scooters, and the authority will work on developing and improving the service for future Hajj seasons.
This comes as part of the TGA’s role in providing diverse transport options and adopting modern technology to offer pilgrims the best possible experience, and to ensure their safe mobility while performing their rituals.
55 hospitals and clinics serving pilgrims in Arafat
Updated 09 July 2022
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health has revealed details of its 55 health-care facilities in Arafat, dedicated to serving pilgrims during this year’s Hajj.
These hospitals and clinics are unique, as they provide their services for one day only during the Hajj season.
This year, there are three hospitals — Jabal Al-Rahma, Namira, and East Arafat — with a total capacity of 493 beds. Of those, 108 beds are in intensive care units, 54 in emergency departments, and seven in operating theaters. The hospitals cover all medical specialties.
There are also 52 clinics equipped to treat heat stroke, aided by 13 ambulances and 36 paramedic teams.