Saudi Arabia’s DGDA launches event-filled Eid program

RIYADH: The Diriyah Gate Development Authority’s Eid Al-Adha festivities are now underway, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The Islamic holiday, which marks the end of the annual Hajj rite, will see DGDA host a series of special events, activities and attractions throughout the Diriyah community.

The Diriyah Happiness Tour will involve two tour buses cruising the city’s streets to deliver more than 10,000 gifts to the community.

Teams from the food delivery app Jahez, together with DGDA, will also be giving away more than 14,000 candy boxes to the community throughout the same period, the report said.

DGDA is also working with the Diriyah municipality to enable preparations for the Eid feast. This includes setting up an air-conditioned tent at the livestock market, complete with comfortable seating, drinking water and refreshment arrangements. Complementary recycling bags and Eid gifts will also be made available.

The authority’s community engagement department is keen to offer a diverse array of events and initiatives to the community on religious, cultural, social and national days. Plans and schedules are drawn up well in advance to ensure success, and venues are carefully chosen to guarantee access for as many people as possible.

Public parks are beautified, gifts and candy are given away, and special events are held to commemorate each occasion.

The authority is also keen to engage the local community to assert its strategic role as a guardian of culture and heritage, a mission aided by partnerships with various government agencies and private sector organizations.