Saudi Arabia’s DGDA launches event-filled Eid program

Short Url

  • The authority’s community engagement department is keen to offer a diverse array of events and initiatives to the community on religious, cultural, social and national days
RIYADH: The Diriyah Gate Development Authority’s Eid Al-Adha festivities are now underway, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The Islamic holiday, which marks the end of the annual Hajj rite, will see DGDA host a series of special events, activities and attractions throughout the Diriyah community.

The Diriyah Happiness Tour will involve two tour buses cruising the city’s streets to deliver more than 10,000 gifts to the community.

Teams from the food delivery app Jahez, together with DGDA, will also be giving away more than 14,000 candy boxes to the community throughout the same period, the report said.

DGDA is also working with the Diriyah municipality to enable preparations for the Eid feast. This includes setting up an air-conditioned tent at the livestock market, complete with comfortable seating, drinking water and refreshment arrangements. Complementary recycling bags and Eid gifts will also be made available.

The authority’s community engagement department is keen to offer a diverse array of events and initiatives to the community on religious, cultural, social and national days. Plans and schedules are drawn up well in advance to ensure success, and venues are carefully chosen to guarantee access for as many people as possible.

Public parks are beautified, gifts and candy are given away, and special events are held to commemorate each occasion.

The authority is also keen to engage the local community to assert its strategic role as a guardian of culture and heritage, a mission aided by partnerships with various government agencies and private sector organizations.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s grand Mufti received his Chechen counterpart at his residence in Mina, Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday.

Sheikh Salakh Mezhiev called on Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al-Asheikh to greet the Saudi scholar and congratulate him on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha.

Eid Al-Adha began on Saturday and lasts for four days.

Local firewood violators arrested in Riyadh, Asir

RIYADH: The Saudi Special Forces for Environmental Security have apprehended dozens of firewood offenders as part of a recent crackdown.

The forces said that 28 suspects were arrested in the Riyadh and Asir regions after they were caught in possession of more than 40 cubic meters of local firewood used in commercial activities.

The violators were 25 Saudi citizens, two Pakistani residents and one Sudanese resident.

The environmental forces stated that legal measures were taken against them and the seized firewood was handed over to the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture.

The ministry said that the crackdown was part of its efforts to develop natural vegetation, fight desertification, revive biodiversity and rehabilitate degraded vegetation sites.

It stressed that the penalty for using local firewood in commercial activities is a fine of up to SR32,000 ($8,500) per cubic meter.

The forces urged citizens and residents to report any cases that constitute a threat to the environment or the wildlife by calling 911 in the regions of Makkah and Riyadh, and 999 and 996 in the rest of the Kingdom.

The crackdown comes after the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture announced new regulations related to lumbering in the Kingdom, which categorize violations and penalties.

The violations include: Transporting, selling and storing local firewood and charcoal without a license, its use in commercial activities such as in restaurants and bakeries, and selling and storing imported firewood and charcoal without a license.

Saudi Red Crescent volunteers ‘proud’ to serve Hajj pilgrims

MINA: Saudi Red Crescent Authority volunteers have provided numerous services and have many responsibilities toward the pilgrims of Makkah during the Hajj season.

They are assigned many roles and tasks, including the provision of ambulatory, awareness and advisory services, from the arrival of pilgrims to Makkah until their departure after performing their rituals in peace and comfort.

Many volunteers highlighted their sense of pride in the efforts and services they provide for the guests of God, seen in diverse scenes in every corner of Makkah and the holy sites, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Saudi Red Crescent volunteers at the Grand Mosque in Makkah, Abdulaziz bin Akil and Abdullah bin Jentih, said that they performed their duties faithfully along with colleagues working in other sectors of the pilgrimage. This allowed them to truthfully, mercifully and compassionately help the elderly, the disabled and the sick, who came in response to God’s calling, seeking His forgiveness, mercy and acceptance.

Ambulance trainer, Ouhoud Al-Maliki, and her colleagues, Fahima Sindabi, Maha Al-Khalidi and Shoumoukh Al-Mouwaled, were happy to express their feelings of happiness and satisfaction for providing the pilgrims with ambulatory services.

They also contributed to raising awareness about the need to abide by preventive measures when on Mount Arafat and while performing other rituals. They encouraged pilgrims to avoid heat stress — resulting from sun exposure, heat and jostling — while performing their pilgrimage. This was achieved by getting plenty of rest, drinking liquids and using bright solar umbrellas, they said.

People in charge of serving the pilgrims, including volunteers in the Saudi Red Crescent teams, said that they had many memories of humanitarian services, kept between them and God in the hope that He would reward them. They strove to carry out their tasks to serve pilgrims and help them complete their pilgrimage whenever they had the opportunity, they said.

Saudi minister receives British Hajj pilgrim who walked to Makkah

RIYADH: A British man of Iraqi-Kurdish origin who walked from Wolverhampton, England to Makkah to perform Hajj this year was received by a Saudi minister in Mina on Sunday.

Adam Mohamed, 52, walked through the Netherlands, Germany, Austria, Hungary, Serbia, Bulgaria, Turkey, Lebanon and Jordan to reach Saudi Arabia, covering a distance of almost 6,500 kilometers in 11 months and 25 days.

Mohamed was received by the Acting Minister of Media Majid bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi in Mina, Saudi Press Agency reported.

He expressed his thanks and appreciation to the Saudi government and Al-Qasabi for hosting him and finalizing his Hajj permit procedures.

On his arrival in Makkah last month, Mohamed told Arab News that he was eager to perform Hajj and was overwhelmed by the welcome he received.“I was so happy to finish my journey and I am overwhelmed by the great welcome, generosity, and love of Saudis and other nationalities. I am so eager to perform Hajj because Hajj has been my greatest dream,” he said.

ThePlace: Masjid Al-Qiblatain, where Prophet switched Muslim prayer direction from Al-Aqsa Mosque in Palestine to Makkah

Thousands of pilgrims arriving for Hajj this year will again flock to Masjid Al-Qiblatain in Madinah, where Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) was urged by Qur'anic injunction to change the direction of prayers from Al-Aqsa Mosque in Palestine to the Grand Mosque in Makkah.

Masjid Al-Qiblatain, meaning “two directions,” was built two years after Prophet Mohammed arrived in Madinah, a city known for its rich Islamic history, and a customary stop for millions of Umrah and Hajj pilgrims every year.

It was in Madinah where the Almighty revealed a Qur'anic verse to His messenger: “Verily! We have seen the turning of your face towards the sky. Surely, We shall turn you to a Qibla that shall please you. So, turn your face in the direction of Al-Masjid-Al-Haram.”

Mud bricks, fronds, and palm trunks were the initial material used to build the mosque.

It has been renovated and expanded several times over the centuries, with the first expansion taking place during the era of Caliph Omar bin Abdulaziz in 706. The size of the mosque remained unchanged for nearly 800 years. It was then renovated by Shaheen Al-Jamali in 1488.

King Abdulaziz in the early 1930s also ordered further renovations which included the construction of a minaret, a surrounding wall, and the expansion of the mosque to 425 square meters.

