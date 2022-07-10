Lebanon’s music festivals make modest comeback after crisis

BAALBEK: Lebanon’s international music festivals kicked off at the weekend with a performance in the Roman ruins of Baalbek, the first performance there since the country’s economic crisis.
Under the title of “Baalbek Nights Return,” conductor Lubnan Baalbaki – whose first name means “Lebanon” and whose last name means “from Baalbek” — led the orchestra on Friday night alongside his sister, singer Soumaya.
The country once held several music festivals every summer, drawing international acts every weekend.
This year, the modest reopenings feature almost exclusively Lebanese performers.
Members of the audience in Baalbek swayed and sang along as Soumaya crooned Arabic tunes on a stage set up inside the temple of Bacchus, her silver gown glittering under the spotlights.
She performed traditional ballads as well as original songs written by Lebanese poets and scored by her brother.
For many, the evening was a welcome escape from the crises that have hit Lebanon over the last three years.
A financial meltdown described by the World Bank as one of the worst since the industrial revolution has led to rampant power cuts and medicine shortages across the country.
Lebanese have been further strained by the Beirut port blast of 2020 and several waves of the coronavirus pandemic.
“This is an exceptional day,” Soumaya said after the performance.
“Despite all the difficulties that have shadowed our work, we put on this festival. It’s an act of defiance — an act of faith in this country, in its image as a nation of art, culture and soft power that generates change.”
It was her first ever performance in her namesake city.
Her brother last performed there in 2019, just months before Lebanon’s collapse began.
“Music and arts were the most hard-hit by the coronavirus pandemic. Artists were the first to stop working and the last to return. This moment is so important for musicians and on a nationwide level,” said Lubnan.
“The crisis has pushed us to return to Lebanese talent and real Lebanese voices. Tonight, Soumaya’s performance on the stage in Baalbek reminded us how important and refined our musical culture is,” said Micheline
Abi Samra, a member of the audience.
“We were so happy and the coming days will be even better,” she said.
Upcoming acts at Baalbek include Lebanese rock band Adonis, French-Lebanese pianist Simon Ghreichy, and Iranian dancer Rana Gharghani.
“We are living through very difficult circumstance and very dark days,” said journalist Ricardo Karam, who attended the Baalbaki performance on Friday.
“They made them beautiful, they made them vibrant.”
Saudi security forces use latest technology to monitor Hajj
The Royal Saudi Air Force is responsible for managing the airspace over the holy sites, in addition to supporting other relevant government sectors
Updated 14 min 24 sec ago
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI
MINA: Saudi Arabia is using the latest technology to monitor the movement of Hajj pilgrims and ensure their safety and security.
Cameras on the ground and mounted on helicopters flying over the holy sites are linked to operation centers where information is analyzed in real time to ensure that any emergencies are dealt with quickly and efficiently.
The Presidency of State Security says that its state-of-the-art joint operation center is equipped with the latest technology which has raised the level of coordination between the presidency and other security organizations involved in ensuring that this year’s Hajj goes as smoothly as possible.
The Royal Saudi Air Force is responsible for managing the airspace over the holy sites, in addition to supporting other relevant government sectors.
According to the commander of the participating RSAF group, Col. Khaled bin Abdullah Al-Mutairi, the RSAF team is using several helicopters equipped with the latest technology and is also supervising the air traffic of all aircraft participating in the Hajj mission from other sectors.
On Monday, July 4, Saudi Interior Minister and Chairman of the Supreme Hajj Committee Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif attended a ceremony and military parade showcasing security measures aimed at ensuring the safety of worshippers taking part in this year’s annual pilgrimage.
Prince Abdulaziz watched security personnel demonstrate how they would deal with a number of possible scenarios.
DHAKA/ISLAMABAD/JAKARTA/KUALA LUMPUR: Hundreds of thousands of Asian pilgrims are performing Hajj in Islam’s holiest cities, many of them as part of the Makkah Route initiative, which offers them ease of travel and relief after two difficult years of the pandemic.
One of Islam’s five pillars of faith, Hajj was restricted over coronavirus fears to only 1,000 Saudis in 2020. In 2021, the Kingdom limited the pilgrimage to 60,000 domestic participants, compared with the pre-pandemic 2.5 million.
But this year, as it has already lifted most of its COVID-19 restrictions, Saudi Arabia is welcoming nearly 900,000 domestic and foreign pilgrims. About a third of foreigners arriving for Hajj are coming from Bangladesh, Indonesia, Malaysia and Pakistan.
These Asian nations, along with Morocco, are the five Muslim-majority countries where Saudi Arabia launched the Makkah Route initiative in 2019, allowing their nationals to fulfil all requirements for Hajj at the place of departure and save hours of waiting before, and on reaching, the Kingdom.
Saudi immigration staff worked at these countries’ main airports to help facilitate the journeys of the pilgrims, thousands of whom arrived wrapped in white robes to start their hours’-long journeys from distant parts of the world.
At Shah Jalal International Airport in the Bangladeshi capital, dozens of Saudi officers worked round the clock to streamline the departure process for Bangladeshi travelers.
“It’s a new thing that opened a new horizon,” Saiful Islam, the Dhaka Hajj Office director, told Arab News. “Our heartiest gratefulness to the Saudi authorities.”
The initiative includes the issuance of visas, customs and passport procedures, and facilitating health requirements. It also involves transportation to Makkah and Madinah as well as luggage and housing arrangements.
For Mohammad Mozammel Huq, who was departing from Dhaka, the pre-immigration process was “very smooth.”
“We are very happy with the Hajj management system,” he said.
Huq has been dreaming of performing Hajj since he saw his father embarking on the pilgrimage decades ago. When the pandemic upended his plans in 2020, he was not sure that he would get another chance.
“I am happy that this time I am able to travel to the Kingdom,” he told Arab News as he and his wife completed the Makkah Route process. “It was my lifelong dream.”
For the family of Rokeya Khatun Lata, a homemaker traveling with four family members, the process was also very quick.
“It took me less than 30 minutes to complete the immigration process,” she told Arab News. “I am feeling very happy from the very outset of the journey.”
Huq, Lata and their families are among 60,000 Bangladeshis arriving for the pilgrimage this year.
The number of those coming from another Muslim-majority South Asian nation, Pakistan, is even higher, with 83,300 set to perform the rituals, which include walking in a circle around the Kaaba, the most sacred site of Islam at the center of the Grand Mosque.
INNUMBERS
Foreigners granted Hajj e-visas:
102,178 Indonesia
83,433 Pakistan
80,772 India
60,354 Bangladesh
45,201 Nigeria
45,086 Turkey
39,635 Iran
22,189 Egypt
18,970 Algeria
Source: Saudi MoFA
Those who departed from the Pakistani capital were received at a dedicated Makkah Route lounge at Islamabad International Airport.
“The arrangements at the airport are very good and we don’t have to face any difficulty during the whole process,” Muhammad Akhtar, a pilgrim who arrived in Islamabad from Faisalabad, told Arab News.
“I was applying for Hajj for the last four years and got approval this year. I am grateful to Almighty Allah for granting me this opportunity.”
Another Pakistani pilgrim, Lubna Asad, was grateful for the cooperativeness of the Makkah Route staff.
“I am very happy and thankful to Saudi Arabia,” she said.<
In the Malaysian capital of Kuala Lumpur, some were amazed at the welcoming attitude of Saudi officials, many of whom went the extra mile to welcome the pilgrims in their native language. A total of 14,300 Malaysian pilgrims will make the Hajj journey this year.
“We are not even in Saudi yet, but I can already feel the warmth. This is very welcoming,” said Ariff Abdullah, who boarded a flight to Jeddah from Kuala Lumpur International Airport.
“I was joking with the chap at the immigration counter. He even knew a couple of Malay words!”
The pre-immigration process allows pilgrims to focus on their spiritual journey, as all practical aspects of it are taken care of.
“The Makkah Route is very convenient,” said Johar Yusof, another pilgrim departing from Kuala Lumpur. “I love it.”
Zainab Binti Awang, a wheelchair user accompanied by her sister, was relieved that under Makkah Route, she would be saved from the burden of regular departure and arrival procedures.
“When we reach Jeddah, we are all cleared and there is no need to wait and queue for immigration there,” she said. “We can straight away take the bus and head to our hotel.”
The officers who assisted Abdullah, Yusof, Awang, and many others at the Kuala Lumpur airport, told Arab News it was an honor for them to be a part of the Makkah Route initiative.
“The initiative aims to facilitate the pilgrims’ immigration process at their country of origin, including fingerprinting and finalizing the entry (to Saudi Arabia), and delivery of luggage to their chosen accommodations in a very short time,” Sgt. Maj. Anas Muhammad, who arrived from Jeddah, told Arab News. “I am honored to participate in the Makkah Route initiative.”
Muhammad’s colleague, Sgt. Kholoud Al-Ahmadi, was happy that she could assist Malaysian pilgrims.
“I am honored to be part of the Makkah Route initiative in Malaysia,” she said. “I am very glad to be part of this initiative, especially since it’s my first time in Malaysia.”
In neighboring Indonesia, the world’s largest Muslim-majority nation, 100,000 pilgrims are going to fulfill their spiritual obligation this year.
Many of these would-be pilgrims had to spend long years on waiting lists. Though their country’s pilgrim quota is always the highest, with a population of more than 270 million, it takes time to facilitate them all.
Kamariah, a pilgrim from Aceh who waited 12 years for her turn, could not find the words to describe how moved she was that she would be able to pray at the Grand Mosque in Makkah.
“I don’t know how to express how happy I am to see the Kaaba,” she told Arab News. “It feels like I will never want to leave it.”
Like other pilgrims, Kamariah has been preparing for the journey, especially spiritually.
“Before we go to the holy land, we must have already cleansed our hearts,” she said. “We hope to become good Hajj pilgrims.”
The Makkah Route program was available to Indonesians at Soekarno–Hatta International Airport in Jakarta.
Iis Nuraisah, who arrived in the capital from West Java province, said that her departure at the airport was overseen by Saudi officials and the process was “very satisfying.”
“It’s very nice, and it really helps ease and expedite things so that we don’t have to go through any checks once we arrive in the holy land,” Nuraisah told Arab News.
“It certainly makes things easier. It’s very helpful for Hajj pilgrims.”
The pre-departure satisfaction is added to by the hospitality with which pilgrims have been received in the Kingdom.
“Whether it’s the hotel service, food, laundry, service at the shops, or the people, everyone has been friendly,” Amalia Sabrina, a doctor from of Aceh who arrived in Saudi Arabia last month, told Arab News.
“My family and I have not stopped expressing our gratitude to Allah, because we have been called this year to go for Hajj.”
The changing ground realities of global urban living
As the influx of city dwellers rises, ultra-high net worth individuals scout for robust real estate investments that ensure premium living and quality of life
Updated 28 min 2 sec ago
Hawazen Esber
DUBAI: In 2020, headlines around the globe proclaimed the “death of the city” and predicted a widespread pandemic-prompted urban exodus. Yet, while several city dwellers abandoned the urban streets searching for greener pastures, many stayed and even more are now flocking back, drawn by the vibrant, cosmopolitan lifestyle that only the world’s greatest cities can provide.
With the world’s cities coming back to life, the prediction that two-thirds of the world’s population — nearly seven billion people — will live in an urban environment by 2050, with 630 million located across 40 global megacities by 2025- 2030, remains valid.
However, not all cities are created equal, with vast discrepancies evident in the quality of life, safety, health care provision, and affordability.
While real estate markets everywhere softened during the pandemic, the past twelve months have seen a resurgence.
In particular, the global prime markets have seen an uptick in volume and values, driven by the world’s wealthiest seeking to minimize risk by diversifying their portfolios with increased investments in real estate, which is widely seen as a safer, more tangible asset class.
The world’s population of ultra-high net worth individuals is forecast to increase by 27 percent by 2025, which will see over 660,000 individuals each having US$30 million or more in net assets. And with around two-thirds of this wealth typically being tied up in property, the outlook for prime capital values across the world’s global gateway cities is overwhelmingly positive.
Dubai Market Overview
Despite being widely perceived as a seller’s market, residential real estate in Dubai remains affordable, with a prime capital value of $630 per square foot, substantially less than comparable global gateway cities.
In addition, residents enjoy a very high quality of life, a safe environment, moderate cost of living and a meager property price to income ratio.
Dubai’s residential real estate market rebounded in 2021, recording 85,000 residential real estate transactions with a total value of AED 300 billion, representing a 65 percent increase in transaction volumes and a 71 percent rise in value over the previous year.
Villa sales have performed especially well since the pandemic, rising by an average of 22 percent as buyers sought access to private outdoor space and the benefits of community facilities. However, ample room for growth remains in the mid to long term, with the residential market currently 29 percent lower than it was during the 2014 peak.
In Dubai, the top end of the market is seeing strong demand, particularly for super-premium villas, which saw sales last year reach their highest level since 2015.
According to Knight Frank, 93 homes valued in excess of US$10 million were sold in Dubai in 2021, which was more than in the previous five years combined. In addition, the super-prime segment demonstrated an annual capital value growth rate of 17 percent in 2021, which remains below the market high of December 2014.
In comparison to other global gateway cities, Dubai remains significantly undervalued and, consequently, offers high appeal to ultra-high net worth individuals looking for global real estate investments with significant room for growth in an increasingly friendly environment for foreign direct investment and offers an excellent quality of life. In the future, price acceleration will be fueled by increasing demand and a scarcity of super-prime properties in the market.
London Market Overview
In London, prime real estate remains at around 20 percent below levels seen in the peak period of 2014, with growth expected to remain slow due to uncertainty around post-Brexit, lenders increasing mortgage rates and the resumption of stamp duty charges. In fact, Savills, the UK’s top real estate services company, predicts a growth rate of around 4 percent this year, rising to 13.7 percent by 2026.
For most residents, affordability remains a significant barrier to ownership as growth outstrips wage inflation and a high Property Price to Income Ratio of 14.51 persists. In addition, London residents are burdened with a high cost of living with the added drawback of a moderate quality of life.
At the top end of the market, however, the outlook is very different, with buoyant sales in the super-prime sector driven by domestic and UK-domiciled high net worth individuals looking to capitalize on stagnant values to upgrade their homes in size, amenities and location.
Savills reports that the fourth quarter of 2021 saw the strongest performance on record for transactions on properties valued at over GBP10 million.
New York Market Overview
The US economy grew by around 6 percent in 2021, a significant rebound from the 3.4 percent contraction experienced the year prior. As Wall Street profits boomed, the economy got back on track, and New York City reopened for business, the real estate market started to pick up.
The year 2021 proved to be a record-breaking year for the New York residential sales, despite an initial downturn at the start of the pandemic and a mass exodus — 320,000 people moved out of the city in 2020, a 237 percent increase over the previous year.
The average cost for an apartment in Manhattan stands at $1.95 million, and the median price has increased by 11 percent in the fourth quarter of 2021. While city residents currently enjoy a moderate property price to income ratio, the cost of living is very high, and the quality of life is moderate.
In the super-prime market, New York is a top global performer, with 2022 sales of above US$10 million recorded in 2021; the segment is also fast-moving, with homes taking an average of 97 days to sell. In the same year, Manhattan recorded a total sales value of US$30 billion, more than half of which was in the form of cash transactions as HNWIs sought to mitigate potential exposure to risk by diversifying their assets and strengthening their real estate portfolios in the United States.
MINA: Pilgrims at Hajj 2022 continued the “stoning of the devil” ritual for the second day at the massive Jamarat complex in Mina on Sunday. They each threw 21 pebbles at the three pillars that symbolize Satan.
Multiple pathways were provided on all five levels of the complex to ensure a steady flow of pilgrims who, after completing the ritual, spent time in prayer and supplication in their tents. Most of them will depart Mina after completing their remaining rituals on Monday.
The five-level Jamarat complex has been designed to ensure that large numbers of pilgrims can complete the ritual as quickly and easily as possible. They are only permitted to move through it in one direction to prevent congestion and delays.
After thorough preparations, all the necessary arrangements were in place to ensure the complex could cope with more than 300,000 pilgrims an hour. About 226 eco-friendly electric vehicles were provided on Jamarat Bridge to transport and serve them.
“Everything was easy, from organizing the crowd for the stoning in Jamarat, to the tawaf (walking around the Holy Kaaba at the Grand Mosque in Makkah),” said Nussaiba, a Palestinian pilgrim who only gave her first name.
Hajj operations at the holy sites have been overseen by Prince Khaled Al-Faisal, the governor of Makkah, and Interior Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif. A number of agencies, including security authorities and health workers, have been involved in providing all the services that pilgrims might require.
The latest technology is being used to monitor the movement of pilgrims and ensure their safety and security. Cameras on the ground and in helicopters flying over the holy sites are connected to operation centers where information is analyzed in real time to ensure that any problems or emergencies are dealt with quickly and efficiently.
The Ministry of Health said there have been no outbreaks of disease during Hajj.
The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has implemented a comprehensive health insurance program for foreign pilgrims as part of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 program.
SGBF to find solutions to drive UN development goals in the region
Green-innovative leaders are driving cities and governments to reduce climate change effects: Official
Updated 10 July 2022
Dana Alomar
DUBAI: The Saudi Green Building Forum hosted a virtual event on the emerging carbon-free principles in the construction sector alongside the UN’s High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development, being held from July 5-15 in Riyadh.
Titled “Green Principles, Procedures, and Applications to Build Better Post-COVID-19,” the event will convene a panel on July 11 featuring experts that will find solutions to link civil society with sustainable development goals, according to a statement.
The conference seeks to “achieve sustainable development goals while enhancing the capacity of the construction sector to be carbon-free, efficient and flexible,” the statement added.
Last year, SGBF hosted a virtual event on sustainable and resilient recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic to promote economic, social, and environmental measurements of sustainable development. It met to find a comprehensive approach to implementing the UN’s 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development Goals.
Faisal Al-Fadl, secretary-general of the SGBF, said in the statement: “We are delighted, proud and encouraged by the Kingdom’s interest, action and progress on environmental issues on the announcement that the largest oil exporter in the world will reach ‘zero net carbon’ by the year 2060.”
“While climate change has occurred before, humans have had a monumental impact on the planet’s climate system since the mid-20th century,” he added.
Despite the challenges, Al-Fadl said that green-innovative leaders are driving cities and governments to reduce climate change effects.
Al-Fadl, chair of the United Nations High-Level Political Forum’s side event hosted by SGBF, aims to discuss best design and operation practices in the future planning of cities and buildings.
The statement said that SGBF provides programs to build social, humanitarian, and environmental responsibility by enhancing its portfolio with its saaf certification.
The event, according to the statement, focuses on three objectives. Firstly, it looks at education to achieve gender balance, increase community participation and facilitate best professional practices.
The second objective, the statement stated, is to build comprehensive natural resource efficiency.
By utilizing technologies around green buildings, the SBGF aims to map more than 1,000 projects in the Kingdom’s buildings.
Lastly, the third objective is to implement local-national development plans and carry out long-term strategies to achieve zero carbon emissions by 2050 through ensuring partnerships.
SGBF is a nonprofit organization that works toward realizing the ambitions of the Kingdom and the wider Arab world in sustainable development, it added.
In 2020, the nonprofit organization was granted accreditation as an observer at the governing body of the UN Environment Program.
SGBF has been an observer at all public meetings and sessions of the UNEP and its subsidiaries.
Among their supporting allies, the statement said, is the UN Global Compact Saudi Arabia Network which was established in September 2021 to support the private sector in achieving the 17 Sustainable Development Goals in Saudi Arabia in line with Vision 2030.