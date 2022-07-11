You are here

Commodities Update — Gold prices flat; grains up on strong demand; copper falls
Spot gold held its ground at $1,741.84 per ounce at 0531 GMT (Shutterstock)
Updated 11 July 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

Updated 11 July 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Gold prices were flat on Monday as a rising US dollar put pressure on demand for greenback-priced bullion and pinned it near the nine-month lows seen last week.

Spot gold held its ground at $1,741.84 per ounce at 0531 GMT. 

US gold futures dipped 0.1 percent to $1,740.10. 

Silver, Palladium fall

Spot silver fell 0.2 percent to $19.26 per ounce, while platinum slipped 1.2 percent to $886.22. 

Palladium dropped 3.5 percent to $2,106.89 after rising nearly 10 percent on Friday.

Grains surge

Chicago corn futures climbed more than 4 percent on Monday, extending the previous session’s rally on concerns over global supplies and strong demand, while wheat rose to its highest since late June.

Soybeans jumped more than 1 percent, rising for a fourth consecutive session.

The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade rose 4.2 percent to $6.49-1/2 a bushel at 0430 GMT and wheat added 2.5 percent to $9.14 a bushel after hitting its highest since June 30 at $9.40 a bushel.

Soybeans gained 1.4 percent to $14.15-1/2 a bushel.

Copper down

Copper prices fell on Monday as new COVID-19 restrictions in top consumer China and fears of rapid interest rate hikes leading to a global economic slowdown dent demand for metals.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange dropped 2.5 percent to $7,614.50 a ton by 0544 GMT.

The most-traded August copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was down 2.8 percent at $8,652.99 a ton.

(With input from Reuters)

Topics: Commodities Update Gold grain wheat

CAIRO & MOSCOW: Growth in Saudi banks’ aggregate credit to the private and public sectors slipped  to 14.1 percent in May year-on-year, down from 14.7 percent in April, the most recent data from the Saudi Central Bank revealed.

As for banks’ deposits, the rate of annual growth also slowed to 8.9 percent in May versus 9.4 percent in April. In absolute terms, the difference between the deposits and credit turned negative for the first time at least since 2013, according to data compiled by Arab News.

Figures are not available for before this date.

In May 2022, the balance of total bank credit exceeded the balance of total bank deposits by SR14.5 billion ($3.9 billion). This compares to a shortfall of SR5.4 billion in April.   

In absolute terms, total bank credit increased by SR16.3 billion to SR2.19 trillion in May from SR2.18 trillion in April while total deposits decreased by SR3.6 billion over the same period.

On a year-on-year basis, growth in deposits, which are an important source of funding bank loans, slowed to a much lower rate of 8.9 percent in May from 9.4 percent in April, according to data compiled by Arab News.

The annual growth in credit as well as deposits has slowed noticeably from the peak numbers observed in June last year – 16.8 percent and 10.2 percent, respectively. However, looking at net changes over the same period, the balance of total credit grew by SR240.1 billion while that of total deposits increased by a much smaller SR148.3 billion.

As a result, the loan-to-deposit ratio exceeded 100.7 percent in May compared to 99.8 percent in April 2022 and 96.2 percent in June 2021, data compiled by Arab News showed.

“The pressure on banks’ liquidity stems from deposit growth remaining lower than lending expansion over the past few years,” S&P Global Ratings said in a research note issued at the end of June.

“Over the past couple of years, on average, 60 percent of lending growth has been financed by the increase in customer deposits. In 2021, the remaining lending growth was financed by an increase in external debt and a drop in liquid assets,” the note added.

Following the central bank’s SR50 billion injection in bank liquidity reported earlier this year, Saudi banks are facing less short-term liquidity and the chances that the system would have to decelerate lending growth have diminished, the S&P note concluded.

Looking at lending breakdown by sectors, the picture looks relatively the same. The year-on-year growth in credit to the private sector in 2022 reached a low of 14 percent in May since the 16 percent peak of May 2021, according to a statistical bulletin published by the Saudi Central Bank.

Saudi banks’ credit to the private sector, which mainly consists of loans, advances and overdrafts but excludes investment in private securities, increased by SR18 billion in May, as stated by SAMA in their report.

The total balance of such credit at the end of May stood at SR2.098 trillion, with a year-on-year increase of SR257.1 billion, which translates to an annual growth rate of 14 percent.

Bank credit to the private sector grew 16 percent year-on-year in May 2021, when the annual rate rose to its second-highest level since October 2014.

On a monthly basis, the balance amount increased by 0.87 percent in May, the slowest rate in the Kingdom in the last four months.

In 2022 the month-on-month bank credit to the private sector started to increase. The first three months recorded a 0.91 percent, 1.67 percent and 2.22 percent increase.

Furthermore, the monthly rate of change started to decline in April and May to 0.98 percent and 0.87 percent, respectively.

Topics: Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) Saudi banks

RIYADH: Bitcoin is predicted to plunge to $10,000, slashing its current value roughly in half, rather than bounce back to $30,000, according to a new survey.

Sixty percent of the 950 investors who responded to the Bloomberg MLIV Pulse survey suggested that the virtual currency will further fall in the coming days. In comparison, 40 percent expected a rebound to $30,000.

It was on June 19 that cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin and Ethereum, plummeted beyond investors’ expectations. Bitcoin dropped below $19,000 on June 19; as of July 11, it is priced at $20,539.

According to data compiled by CoinGecko, approximately $2 trillion has vanished from the market value of cryptocurrencies since late last year.

“It’s very easy to be fearful right now, not only in crypto but generally in the world,” said Jared Madfes, partner at Tribe Capital.

He also added that a further drop in the value of Bitcoin could indicate people’s “inherent fear in the market.”

Bitcoin had lost almost 65 percent since it peaked in November 2021, when the virtual currency was valued at over $68,000.

Topics: bitcoin Crytpo

RIYADH: Guyana President Mohamed Irfaan Ali has said his government will remove bureaucratic hurdles to smooth the journey for Saudis looking to invest in his country.

Irfaan Ali made this promise to a 65-member Saudi delegation from the private and public sectors, led by Deputy Minister for Investors Outreach Badr Al Badr, who attended the Saudi Arabia-Guyana Investment Engagement.

“We want to partner with you. We want to partner with the world, but you must understand that we also want to move quickly. We have an obligation to the people of this country to deliver to them as fast as we can,” said Irfaan Ali, according to local media reports

He added: “I can assure you that we can get our technical people in a room with you, and we will not leave until we finish the project.”

Al Badr said his government would set up a Saudi desk at the Ministry of Finance to help facilitate trade, but the Guyana president wanted to go further with establishing economic and diplomatic ties.

“We are prepared to make the land available for you to establish your embassy in this region in Guyana, and I expect in the next quarter that we must have positive movement on this. We are ready for you to have your permanent footprint here,” Irfaan Ali said.

 

 

 

Topics: Guyana Mohamed Irfaan Ali

RIYADH: Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency internationally, traded lower on Monday, down 3.70 percent to $20,539 at 12.10 p.m. Riyadh time.

Ether, the second most traded cryptocurrency, was priced at $1,144, down 3.67 percent, according to data from CoinDesk.

G20 watchdog to propose first global crypto rules in October

The Financial Stability Board on Monday said it would propose “robust” global rules for cryptocurrencies in October, following recent turmoil highlighting the need to regulate the “speculative” sector.

The FSB, a body of regulators, treasury officials and central bankers from the Group of 20 economies, has limited itself to monitoring the crypto sector, saying it did not pose a systemic risk.

But recent turmoil in crypto markets has highlighted their volatility, structural vulnerabilities and increasing links to the wider financial system, the FSB said.

“The failure of a market player, in addition to imposing potentially large losses on investors and threatening market confidence arising from crystallization of conduct risks, can also quickly transmit risks to other parts of the crypto-asset ecosystem,” the FSB said in a statement.

 “The FSB will report to the G20 finance ministers and Central Bank governors in October on regulatory and supervisory approaches to stablecoins and other crypto-assets,” the statement added.

 The FSB has no lawmaking powers but its members commit to applying its regulatory principles in their jurisdictions.

Blockchain.com faces $270m hit on bad loans

Cryptocurrency exchange Blockchain.com could lose $270 million on its loans to bankrupt crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

The development comes days after 3AC filed for Chapter 15 bankruptcy, seeking protection from creditors in the United States after one of the most high-profile blowups of the crypto crash this year.

 “Three Arrows is rapidly becoming insolvent, and the default impact is approximately $270 million worth of cryptocurrency and US dollar loans from Blockchain.com,” Blockchain.com’s CEO Peter Smith said in a letter to shareholders, according to a company spokesperson.

CoinDesk first reported the news.

Earlier this week, digital asset exchange Genesis Trading also said it had been exposed to 3AC but had mitigated its losses after the hedge fund failed to meet a margin call.

Topics: crypto moves bitcoin ether

RIYADH: Indian shares fell on Monday, as IT services major Tata Consultancy Services dragged down technology companies after posting poor results last week, while the rupee hit another record low.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.30 percent at 16,172 at 0447 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.36 percent to 54,284.71.

The Indian rupee opened lower at 79.30 per dollar. Then, it slid further, breaching its previous record low of 79.37. On Friday, the Indian rupee had an all-time closing low of 79.26 against the US dollar.

Supreme Court holds businessman Vijay Mallya guilty of contempt

India’s Supreme Court sentenced former liquor baron and fugitive Vijay Mallya on Monday to four months in jail for refusing to disclose his assets after defaulting on a loan of 90 billion rupees ($1.13 billion) since the collapse of his defunct Kingfisher Airlines.

The businessman is now in Britain, and India has tried to extradite him. However, despite several summons, Mallya has refused to appear before the court.

The court found him guilty of contempt for not obeying its orders and imposed a fine of 2,000 rupees.

Lawyers for the lenders have said Mallya transferred $40 million to his family members even though the bank loan remains unpaid.

The court has also set a four-week deadline for Mallya and his family to deposit $40 million, along with the accrued interest, or face further legal action.

Mallya, who also co-owned the Formula One motor racing team Force India until 2019, has denied all wrongdoing and has previously said the case against him is politically motivated.

Mahindra open to investing in EV battery cell company: CEO

India’s Mahindra & Mahindra could consider investing in a battery-cell company to meet future electrification needs, its CEO said, after raising funds for its new electric vehicle unit at a $9.1 billion valuation.

Mahindra on Thursday raised $250 million from British International Investment for the unit and is exploring a partnership with Volkswagen to source such EV components as batteries and motors. 

While the Volkswagen deal would meet Mahindra’s “short to medium term” battery needs, Mahindra CEO Anish Shah said the company was open to looking at “investment with a global leader” in the battery-cell space if needed to secure future supplies.

“Our intent is not to get into manufacturing batteries,” Shah said in an interview. 

He added: “There are people who do it very well. We can partner with them; we could be a co-investor in some form. We don’t need to own it and run it.”

Mahindra plans to launch five electric sport-utility vehicles over the next few years. These models are expected to contribute up to 30 percent, or about 200,000 units, of its total annual SUV sales by March 2027.

(With input from Reuters)

Topics: India In-Focus rupee Vijay Mallya

