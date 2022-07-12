You are here

Rivian plans hundreds of layoffs as staffing surges: Bloomberg
Rivian had increased its workforce by double last year to ramp up production (Shutterstock)
RIYADH: American electric vehicle maker Rivian Automotive is planning hundreds of job cuts, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter. 

The company, which has 14,000 employees, is now aiming to cut its workforce by 5 percent. 

According to the report, the job cuts will focus on nonmanufacturing roles, including teams with duplicate functions. 

People who wished to stay anonymous also noted that Rivian would announce this decision in the coming weeks. 

Rivian had increased its workforce by double last year to ramp up production.

Earlier, Tesla’s Elon Musk also revealed that his company would cut its salaried workforce by 10 percent as worries of an economic downturn loom.

RIYADH: Gulf Keystone Petroleum is preparing to invite bids for a second drilling rig at its operations in the Kurdistan region of Iraq.

Jon Harris, CEO of the Bermuda-based oil and gas exploration company, confirmed the plans as part of a drive to ramp up production in the Shaikan field area of the country. 

“We are extending some contracts and are going out to bid for a range of items,” said Harris, according to MEED.

Gulf Keystone is tendering oil field equipment, including downhole equipment, trees, tubular casing, and water handling units.

The company had recently submitted its field development plan to Iraqi Kurdistan’s Ministry of Natural Resources and is currently waiting for approval.

Harris added that the company is also expanding the existing processing facilities, which include installing water and salt handling units to remove impurities from the produced oil.

He said: “We produce a very small amount of water, and when the oil is processed and heated, the water evaporates, leaving salt in the oil. 

“The new units will wash out that salt so that the oil can be sold to buyers. 

“We are in the process of tendering for these water washing and salt handling units at the moment.”

RIYADH: Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency internationally, traded lower on Tuesday, down 2.49 percent to $19,894 at 09.20 p.m. Riyadh time.

Ether, the second most traded cryptocurrency, was priced at $1,084, down 4.87 percent, according to data from CoinDesk.

Citron’s Left says crypto is a ‘complete fraud’

On Monday, Andrew Left, founder of Citron Research and one of the world’s best-known short-sellers, described cryptocurrencies as a “fraud.”

At a conference about fraud in financial markets where he saw potential fraud, Left told the audience: “I think crypto is just complete fraud, over and over and over.”

He did not say whether he had investments in cryptocurrencies.

Binance served crypto traders in Iran for years despite US sanctions

The world’s largest crypto exchange Binance continued to process trades by clients in Iran despite US sanctions and a company ban on doing business there, a Reuters investigation has found.

In 2018, the US reimposed sanctions that had been suspended three years earlier as part of Iran’s nuclear deal with major world powers. That November, Binance informed traders in Iran it would no longer serve them, telling them to liquidate their accounts.

But in interviews with Reuters, seven traders said they skirted the ban. The traders said they continued to use their Binance accounts until as recently as September last year, only losing access after the exchange tightened its anti-money laundering checks a month earlier. Until that point, customers could trade by registering with just an email address.

 “There were some alternatives, but none were as good as Binance,” said Asal Alizade, a trader in Tehran who said she used the exchange for two years until September 2021. “It didn’t need identity verification, so we all used it.”

Eleven other people in Iran beyond those interviewed by Reuters said on their LinkedIn profiles that they too traded crypto at Binance after the 2018 ban. However, none of them responded to questions.

(With input from Reuters) 

RIYADH: Gold prices fell to a fresh nine-month low on Tuesday, pressured by the dollar’s continuing rally, even as investors awaited the US inflation data that could prompt the Federal Reserve to solidify its aggressive stance on monetary policy.

Spot gold fell 0.3 percent to $1,728.58 per ounce by 0457 GMT, after hitting its lowest since Sept. 30 at $1,722.36 earlier in the session.

US gold futures eased 0.3 percent to $1,727.20.

Silver, platinum, palladium prices fall

Spot silver fell 0.4 percent to $19.01 per ounce, while platinum dipped 0.8 percent to $862.66. 

Palladium dropped 2.3 percent to $2,113.18. 

Corn, soybean, wheat prices gain 

Chicago corn and soybean prices rose for the fifth session on Tuesday on forecasts for hot, dry conditions across the Midwest farm belt and positioning ahead of monthly supply and demand reports from the US Department of Agriculture.

Wheat prices rose after closing sharply lower on Monday.

The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade was up 0.4 percent at $6.31-1/4 a bushel at 0207 GMT, and soybeans added 0.7 percent to $14.15 a bushel.

Wheat gained 0.6 percent to 8.61-3/4 a bushel.

Copper falls on demand worries

Copper prices in London extended losses for a third straight session on Tuesday, hit by a strong dollar and demand worries amid COVID-19 curbs in top consumer China and higher benchmark interest rates globally.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell 0.5 percent to $7,550 a ton by 0430 GMT. 

The most-traded August copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange declined 1.2 percent to $8,616.85 a ton.

(With input from Reuters)

RIYADH: Oil prices fell on Tuesday as fresh COVID-19 curbs in China, the world’s biggest crude importer, and fears of a global economic slowdown weighed on the fuel demand outlook.

Brent crude futures for September fell $1.35, or 1.3 percent, to $105.75 a barrel by 0305 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude for August delivery was at $102.64 a barrel, down $1.45, or 1.4 percent.

Russian oil price cap failure could jack up oil prices

The global price of oil could surge by 40 percent to around $140 per barrel if a proposed price cap on Russian oil is not adopted, along with sanction exemptions that would allow shipments below that price, a senior US Treasury official said on Tuesday.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will discuss the implementation of the US price cap proposal and global economic developments with Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki when they meet later on Tuesday, the official said.

The goal was to set the price at a level that covered Russia’s marginal cost of production, so Moscow is incentivized to continue exporting oil, but not high enough to allow it to fund its war against Ukraine, the official said.

Japanese officials had expressed concern about the price cap being set too low but had not rejected a potential price range of $40 to $60 per barrel outright, the official said.

Yellen is using her first trip to the Indo-Pacific region as treasury secretary to build support for the proposed price cap on Russian oil.

She will also answer nagging questions about the efficacy of the proposed cap if India, China and others buying cheap Russian oil don’t participate.

In June, the US, the Group of Seven rich nations — Britain, Canada, Germany, France, Italy and Japan — and the EU agreed to explore imposing the cap to reduce Moscow’s revenues and deplete its war chest, but details are still being worked out.

India’s Russian oil imports in June surge to record high

India’s oil imports from Russia surged to a record of around 950,000 barrels per day in June, accounting for nearly a fifth of overall imports by the world’s third-largest oil consumer, data provided by trade sources showed.

Indian refiners have been snapping up Russian oil sold at hefty discounts to Brent and Middle East staples after some Western companies and countries shunned purchases from Moscow following its invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.

India shipped in about 4.8 million bpd of oil in June, down 3.8 percent from May but about 23 percent higher than a year earlier, the data showed. Last year, India’s oil imports were low as a second deadly coronavirus wave hit fuel demand.

Oil imports from Russia rose 15.5 percent in June from May, while those from Iraq and Saudi Arabia dropped by 10.5 percent and 13.5 percent, respectively, dragging the share of the Middle East to 56.5 percent from 59.3 percent, the data showed.

Russia continued to be the second-largest oil supplier to India after Iraq, while Saudi Arabia remained in the third spot for the second month in a row.

(With input from Reuters) 

 

TOKYO: The global price of oil could surge by 40 percent to around $140 per barrel if a proposed price cap on Russian oil is not adopted, along with sanction exemptions that would allow shipments below that price, a senior US Treasury official said on Tuesday.
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will discuss implementation of the US price cap proposal and global economic developments with Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki when they meet later on Tuesday, the official said.
The goal was to set the price at a level that covered Russia’s marginal cost of production so Moscow is incentivized to continue exporting oil, but not high enough to allow it to fund its war against Ukraine, the official said.
Japanese officials had expressed concern about the price cap being set too low, but had not rejected a potential price range of $40 to $60 per barrel outright, the official said.
Yellen is using her first trip to the Indo-Pacific region as treasury secretary to build support for the proposed price cap on Russian oil and answer nagging questions about its efficacy if India, China and others now buying cheap Russian oil don’t participate.
The United States and other Group of Seven rich nations — Britain, Canada, Germany, France, Italy and Japan, along with the European Union — in June agreed to explore imposing the cap to reduce Moscow’s revenues and deplete its war chest, but details are still being worked out.
As the European Union prepares to impose a phased embargo on Russian oil and ban maritime insurance for any tanker that carries Russian oil, a move expected to be matched by Britain, Yellen sees the cap as a way to keep oil flowing and avert a further price spike that could lead to a recession.

‘Price exception’
Washington has proposed a “price exception” that would rescind that ban on maritime insurance for orders below the agreed price to prevent millions of barrels a day of Russian oil production getting stuck due to a lack of insurance.
Treasury modeling showed that implementing the sanctions without the price exception could trigger significant increases in the price of crude oil, potentially sending it to around $140 per barrel from around $100 per barrel now, the Treasury official said.
However, there was some uncertainty about the estimates, particularly around the assumptions about the elasticity of demand for oil, the official added.
EU, British and US firms account for about 90 percent of global oil shipping insurance and reinsurance, which would make it difficult for Russia to keep oil flowing once those sanctions took effect at the end of this year, the official said.
While some experts believe Russia, India and China could step in with sovereign insurance, Treasury officials did not share that view, the official said. 

