India In-Focus — Shares drop; poll says high inflation to prolong; Pernod puts new India investments on hold

India In-Focus — Shares drop; poll says high inflation to prolong; Pernod puts new India investments on hold
French spirits group Pernod Ricard has put new Indian investments on hold (Shutterstock)
Updated 16 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

India In-Focus — Shares drop; poll says high inflation to prolong; Pernod puts new India investments on hold

India In-Focus — Shares drop; poll says high inflation to prolong; Pernod puts new India investments on hold
Updated 16 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH:  Indian shares tracked Asian peers lower on Tuesday, with cautious investors awaiting a slew of inflation data due this week for clues on the scale of monetary tightening by central banks while the rupee hit another record low.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.4 percent at 16,154 at 0504 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.3 percent to 54,220.50.

India’s high inflation to prolong, rates to rise more: Poll

India’s inflation will hold above the top of the central bank’s tolerance band for at least the rest of 2022, longer than previously thought, making several more interest rate hikes in the coming months inevitable, a Reuters poll showed.

One of the later entrants in the current round of global monetary policy tightening, the Reserve Bank of India raised its repo rate by a total of 90 basis points in May and June, but the inflation outlook has deteriorated since an April poll.

Soaring global commodity prices have kept inflation above the RBI’s 6 percent upper tolerance range all year.

So far, New Delhi’s fiscal response to the rising costs of living in the country of 1.4 billion has been modest.

Inflation was set to measure 7.3 percent and 6.4 percent in the third quarter and fourth quarter of 2022, respectively, according to forecasts from the July 4-11 Reuters poll. 

In the previous survey, inflation was set to return to the RBI’s tolerance band by end-year.

“In India, inflation will prove much more stubborn than in other parts of the region. Things will get better, but they will get better much faster in other parts of Asia,” said Miguel Chanco, chief emerging Asia economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics.

Average inflation this fiscal year was penciled in at 6.8 percent according to a survey of 42 economists, a sharp upgrade from 5.5 percent in the April poll, coming down to 5.2 percent and 4.7 percent in the following two years, respectively.

The RBI is expected to further hike the repo rate, currently at 4.90 percent, by other three-quarters of a percentage point to 5.65 percent by end-year. That is slightly higher than a separate survey taken in June, which put rates at 5.50 percent by then.

The poll further revealed that 25 of the 48 economists surveyed forecast rates to be at 5.50 percent or higher by the end of this quarter.

Pernod puts new India investments on hold

French spirits group Pernod Ricard has put new Indian investments on hold due to long-running tax disputes with authorities on valuing liquor imports, according to Reuters.

Its shares fell 1.8 percent on the news, underperforming peers.

The world’s second-biggest spirits group said its legal wrangles have progressively worsened since it started nearly 30 years ago, making it tough to do business in the country and raising the prospect of a significant financial hit.

The maker of Chivas Regal, Glenlivet Scotch whisky and Absolut vodka is lobbying Indian authorities, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s office, to resolve the matter.

“This ever-lasting litigation has been a big strain on our ease of doing business and has inhibited fresh investment by our group headquartered in Paris for expansion of business in India,” Pernod wrote in a Nov. 24 letter to Modi’s office.

(With input from Reuters)

 

Topics: India In-Focus

North Asian refiners to receive full Saudi crude allocation in August

North Asian refiners to receive full Saudi crude allocation in August
Updated 13 sec ago
Reuters

North Asian refiners to receive full Saudi crude allocation in August

North Asian refiners to receive full Saudi crude allocation in August
Updated 13 sec ago
Reuters

SINGAPORE: Saudi Aramco has notified at least three North Asian buyers that it will supply full contractual volumes of crude oil in August, sources with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday, according to Reuters.

The world’s top oil exporter cut supply to some refiners, mostly Chinese, in July as more cheap Russian oil heads to the world’s top oil importer while demand for Saudi crude climbed in Europe in the absence of Russian cargoes.

“The market seems less tight this month although fuel demand remains very strong,” said a Singapore-based trader.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies, a group known as OPEC+, decided to increase output each month by 648,000 barrels per day in July and August, up from a previous plan to add 432,000 bpd per month.

China and India, two major oil importers in Asia, meanwhile, are cutting back on supplies from Middle Eastern countries including Saudi Arabia and are taking more crude oil from Russia at steep discount.

Saudi Arabia has hiked its August official selling prices to a near-record high level to Asian buyers on the back of solid refining margins.

Topics: Saudi Aramco Oil

Rivian plans hundreds of layoffs as staffing surges: Bloomberg

Rivian plans hundreds of layoffs as staffing surges: Bloomberg
Updated 16 min 1 sec ago
Arab News

Rivian plans hundreds of layoffs as staffing surges: Bloomberg

Rivian plans hundreds of layoffs as staffing surges: Bloomberg
Updated 16 min 1 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: American electric vehicle maker Rivian Automotive is planning hundreds of job cuts, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter. 

The company, which has 14,000 employees, is now aiming to cut its workforce by 5 percent. 

According to the report, the job cuts will focus on nonmanufacturing roles, including teams with duplicate functions. 

People who wished to stay anonymous also noted that Rivian would announce this decision in the coming weeks. 

Rivian had increased its workforce by double last year to ramp up production.

Earlier, Tesla’s Elon Musk also revealed that his company would cut its salaried workforce by 10 percent as worries of an economic downturn loom.

Topics: Rivian

Gulf Keystone Petroleum to tender second drill rig at Shaikan field

Gulf Keystone Petroleum to tender second drill rig at Shaikan field
Updated 41 min 7 sec ago
Arab News

Gulf Keystone Petroleum to tender second drill rig at Shaikan field

Gulf Keystone Petroleum to tender second drill rig at Shaikan field
Updated 41 min 7 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Gulf Keystone Petroleum is preparing to invite bids for a second drilling rig at its operations in the Kurdistan region of Iraq.

Jon Harris, CEO of the Bermuda-based oil and gas exploration company, confirmed the plans as part of a drive to ramp up production in the Shaikan field area of the country. 

“We are extending some contracts and are going out to bid for a range of items,” said Harris, according to MEED.

Gulf Keystone is tendering oil field equipment, including downhole equipment, trees, tubular casing, and water handling units.

The company had recently submitted its field development plan to Iraqi Kurdistan’s Ministry of Natural Resources and is currently waiting for approval.

Harris added that the company is also expanding the existing processing facilities, which include installing water and salt handling units to remove impurities from the produced oil.

He said: “We produce a very small amount of water, and when the oil is processed and heated, the water evaporates, leaving salt in the oil. 

“The new units will wash out that salt so that the oil can be sold to buyers. 

“We are in the process of tendering for these water washing and salt handling units at the moment.”

Topics: Gulf Keystone Petroleum Iraqi Kurdistan Shaikan field

Crypto Moves — Bitcoin, Ether down; Citron founder says crypto is complete fraud; Binance served Iran traders despite US sanctions

Crypto Moves — Bitcoin, Ether down; Citron founder says crypto is complete fraud; Binance served Iran traders despite US sanctions
Updated 12 July 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

Crypto Moves — Bitcoin, Ether down; Citron founder says crypto is complete fraud; Binance served Iran traders despite US sanctions

Crypto Moves — Bitcoin, Ether down; Citron founder says crypto is complete fraud; Binance served Iran traders despite US sanctions
Updated 12 July 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency internationally, traded lower on Tuesday, down 2.49 percent to $19,894 at 09.20 p.m. Riyadh time.

Ether, the second most traded cryptocurrency, was priced at $1,084, down 4.87 percent, according to data from CoinDesk.

Citron’s Left says crypto is a ‘complete fraud’

On Monday, Andrew Left, founder of Citron Research and one of the world’s best-known short-sellers, described cryptocurrencies as a “fraud.”

At a conference about fraud in financial markets where he saw potential fraud, Left told the audience: “I think crypto is just complete fraud, over and over and over.”

He did not say whether he had investments in cryptocurrencies.

Binance served crypto traders in Iran for years despite US sanctions

The world’s largest crypto exchange Binance continued to process trades by clients in Iran despite US sanctions and a company ban on doing business there, a Reuters investigation has found.

In 2018, the US reimposed sanctions that had been suspended three years earlier as part of Iran’s nuclear deal with major world powers. That November, Binance informed traders in Iran it would no longer serve them, telling them to liquidate their accounts.

But in interviews with Reuters, seven traders said they skirted the ban. The traders said they continued to use their Binance accounts until as recently as September last year, only losing access after the exchange tightened its anti-money laundering checks a month earlier. Until that point, customers could trade by registering with just an email address.

 “There were some alternatives, but none were as good as Binance,” said Asal Alizade, a trader in Tehran who said she used the exchange for two years until September 2021. “It didn’t need identity verification, so we all used it.”

Eleven other people in Iran beyond those interviewed by Reuters said on their LinkedIn profiles that they too traded crypto at Binance after the 2018 ban. However, none of them responded to questions.

(With input from Reuters) 

Topics: crypto moves bitcoin ether Citron iran sanctions

Commodities Update — Gold hits nine-month low; grains up ahead of USDA report; copper falls

Commodities Update — Gold hits nine-month low; grains up ahead of USDA report; copper falls
Updated 12 July 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

Commodities Update — Gold hits nine-month low; grains up ahead of USDA report; copper falls

Commodities Update — Gold hits nine-month low; grains up ahead of USDA report; copper falls
Updated 12 July 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Gold prices fell to a fresh nine-month low on Tuesday, pressured by the dollar’s continuing rally, even as investors awaited the US inflation data that could prompt the Federal Reserve to solidify its aggressive stance on monetary policy.

Spot gold fell 0.3 percent to $1,728.58 per ounce by 0457 GMT, after hitting its lowest since Sept. 30 at $1,722.36 earlier in the session.

US gold futures eased 0.3 percent to $1,727.20.

Silver, platinum, palladium prices fall

Spot silver fell 0.4 percent to $19.01 per ounce, while platinum dipped 0.8 percent to $862.66. 

Palladium dropped 2.3 percent to $2,113.18. 

Corn, soybean, wheat prices gain 

Chicago corn and soybean prices rose for the fifth session on Tuesday on forecasts for hot, dry conditions across the Midwest farm belt and positioning ahead of monthly supply and demand reports from the US Department of Agriculture.

Wheat prices rose after closing sharply lower on Monday.

The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade was up 0.4 percent at $6.31-1/4 a bushel at 0207 GMT, and soybeans added 0.7 percent to $14.15 a bushel.

Wheat gained 0.6 percent to 8.61-3/4 a bushel.

Copper falls on demand worries

Copper prices in London extended losses for a third straight session on Tuesday, hit by a strong dollar and demand worries amid COVID-19 curbs in top consumer China and higher benchmark interest rates globally.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell 0.5 percent to $7,550 a ton by 0430 GMT. 

The most-traded August copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange declined 1.2 percent to $8,616.85 a ton.

(With input from Reuters)

Topics: Commodities Update Gold

