Queues at a popular Parisian Lebanese ice cream parlor sparks mixed reactions

The Bachir ice cream shop was first established by founding brothers Maurice and Edward Bachir in the Lebanese town of Bikfaya in 1936.
Since its Parisian opening in 2016, “Glace Bachir” has enjoyed long queues of customers, even in the winter.
The ice cream parlor is a popular food destination for the many Lebanese living in Paris, as well as residents and tourists, who have queued in front of ice cream shops to fight the torrid heatwave that has gripped Paris in the last week.
Afghan refugee leading troops in Ukraine receives social media praise
Updated 12 July 2022
Arab News
LONDON: An Afghanistan-born commander in the Ukrainian army has received praise from social media users on Monday after the BBC released a video report showcasing his bravery.
Jalal Noory, an Afghan refugee in Ukraine, is commanding a unit of 12 soldiers defending Kyiv in the war against Russia.
“Jalal Noory, an Afghan refugee, is commanding Ukrainian troops,” tweeted Chris Blackburn, a political analyst in the UK. “I’m not sure how I feel. I’m glad he’s an inspiration to Ukraine and is also an asset to the Afghan people. But it’s also a sign of the times. Conflict is spreading.”
Noory moved to Ukraine with his parents in the aftermath of the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan in 1979. The conflict forced millions of people to leave the country and led to decades of instability in the region.
“If Russians hadn’t invaded Afghanistan, we would have had a better life,” Noory said. “I wouldn’t be a refugee in Ukraine. I would be in Afghanistan.”
Almost 25 years later, Noory witnessed a similar invasion in his adoptive country, prompting him to leave his job in security and join the Ukrainian army.
“I did not want to surrender and see a Russian flag over my head,” he said. “I had two options: To defend or die.
“Back in Afghanistan I was underage, and as a child, I had to follow my parents. But this time I knew I’d defend Ukraine because it’s my home.”
Social media users applauded Noory’s bravery, with some tweeting messages of support and praise.
“This man is a warrior,” one Instagram user said, while another commented “Respect.”
Texas woman says unborn baby counts as passenger in HOV lane
Updated 12 July 2022
AP
DALLAS: When an officer pulled Brandy Bottone over for driving by herself in a high occupancy vehicle lane in Texas just days after the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, she pointed to her pregnant belly and told him her unborn daughter now counts as a person.
“I said, ‘Well, not trying to throw a political mix here, but with everything going on, this counts as a baby,” said Bottone, who was eight months pregnant when she was pulled over June 29.
Bottone, who lives in the Dallas suburb of Plano, plans to fight the ticket in court next week. Her story was first reported by The Dallas Morning News.
“I was driving to pick up my son. I knew I couldn’t be a minute late, so I took the HOV lane,” she said.
Bottone’s ticket came five days after the Supreme Court stripped away women’s constitutional protections for abortion. The ruling is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states. In Texas, the fall of Roe put in motion a trigger law that will ban virtually all abortions in the coming weeks, and defines an unborn child as a living human from fertilization to birth. And in the meantime, a ruling by the Texas Supreme Court led to clinics halting abortion services.
Last year in Texas, a law banning most abortions after about six weeks — before many women know they are pregnant — took effect.
Bottone said the stand she’s taking on the ticket isn’t for or against abortion, but that the law should be uniform. “If there’s a pro-women category, that’s my stance,” she said.
“One law is saying that this is a baby and now he’s telling me this baby that’s jabbing my ribs is not a baby,” said Bottone, 32. “Why can’t it all make sense?”
Dallas attorney Chad Ruback said different judges might have different takes on her argument.
“I find her argument creative, but I don’t believe based on the current itineration of Texas Transportation Code that her argument would likely succeed in front of an appellate court,” Ruback told the Washington Post. “That being said, it’s entirely possible she could find a trial court judge who would award her for her creativity.”
An Arizona woman tried to argue in 2006 that her unborn child counted as a passenger after she was fined for driving alone in a carpool lane, but a judge rejected the claim, saying the rules were designed to fill empty seats in a vehicle.
Meanwhile in Texas, Republican state Rep. Brian Harrison, wrote on Twitter that he plans to introduce legislation to clarify that unborn babies should be treated as passengers. He said: “Unborn babies are persons (meaning they’re also passengers), and should be treated accordingly under Texas laws.”
Collapse of cryptocurrency value drives Arab collectors of second-hand luxury watches to look elsewhere
The second-hand watches market is the first luxury goods sector to witness the impact of cryptocurrency collapse
Updated 12 July 2022
Arab News
LONDON: Reports revealed last week that the prices of some of the most sought-after luxury watches have plunged in second-hand markets due to a collapse in cryptocurrency value.
The second-hand watches market, which includes popular brands like Rolex and Philippe Patek, is the first luxury goods sector to witness the impact of cryptocurrency collapse, and it is unlikely to be the last.
Higher interest rates, sky-rocketing inflation and the absence of Chinese and Russian buyers due to lockdowns and the conflict in Ukraine have brought the demand down, causing prices to drop by an estimated 25 percent.
Popular among wealthy Arab, Russian and Chinese clients, the market for luxury watches has not always been on the decline.
In fact, soaring global demands for second-hand luxury goods, including handbags, designer sneakers and fine jewelry, were previously bolstered by a mix of cryptocurrency and stock-market gains, stimulus cash and speculation.
Rampant inflation and the war in Ukraine also contributed to their appeal, as buyers sought to invest in alternative assets, including non-fungible tokens and luxury watches.
In addition, a new generation of buyers driven by ethical consumerism entered the market for the first time, which further contributed to the spike in demand for some of the most well-known models like the Rolex Daytona, Patek Philippe Nautilus and Audemars Piguet Royal Oak.
Today, the appetite for genuinely rare pieces, as opposed to those that are perceived as scarce, remains high, which benefits Arab collectors whose demand for these rare timepieces makes the items desirable and highly collectible.
However, buyers are becoming more cautious, and the market for second-hand luxury watches is taking a hit, which could see Arab watch collectors and new buyers shift toward NFTs.
So far, the demand for new watches is stable and the primary markets are holding strong. Recent events in the secondary market for luxury watches, however, are a stark reminder that the boom may not last.
That’s not cricket! — Indian police break up fake ‘IPL’ league
Police arrested four people in connection with the case on Friday
IPL, the world’s richest T20 league, was embroiled in an illegal betting scandal in 2013
Updated 11 July 2022
Reuters
AHMEDABAD: Laborers masquerading as cricket players, clever camera angles and fake team names were all part of an elaborate hoax cricket league in western India shown on YouTube that was used to draw money from gamblers in Russia, police said on Monday.
Fashioned along the lines of the popular Indian Premier League, a group of men in the western Indian state of Gujarat hired a field, set up cameras and asked local laborers to dress up in team uniforms and play cricket.
This was then streamed on YouTube to unsuspecting betting operations in Russia, who bet on match outcomes, Achal Tyagi, the top police official in Mehsana district told Reuters on Monday.
“They had umpires with walkie-talkie sets to officiate as they have in IPL and international cricket matches. The setup was good enough to trick unsuspecting people into believing it was a genuine cricket league,” Tyagi said.
Police arrested four people in connection with the case on Friday.
Tyagi said the umpires were telling players whether to score runs or get out depending on the instructions they were given on the walkie-talkie sets received from the organizers, who in turn were receiving instructions from an accomplice in Russia on the Telegram app.
Betting on cricket is illegal in India, and the four arrested have been charged with criminal conspiracy and gambling, local officials said.
IPL, the world’s richest T20 league, was embroiled in an illegal betting scandal in 2013 which led to two-year suspensions for its Chennai and Rajasthan franchises.
The 10-team league’s popularity could be gauged from the sale of its media rights for the next five years, which fetched the organizing Indian cricket board a whopping $6.2 billion last month.
Today, Fez serves as a monument to a highpoint of Islamic civilization, the 13th and 14th centuries when Muslim rulers governed from Morocco to western China
Updated 11 July 2022
AFP
FEZ, Morocco: In the narrow streets of Fez’s Old City, Morocco’s first capital, centuries-old places of learning are being revived to promote moderation in Islam, as their founders originally intended.
Studying at the 14th century Bou Inania madrassa (religious school), inside the UNESCO-listed walled city, offers a life “in the embrace of a venerable academic history,” according to student Moaz Soueif.
The Bou Inania madrassa is one of six such institutions to be renovated since 2017, under a program funded by Morocco’s government to preserve the city’s heritage and promote tourism.
Soueif, 25, shares the madrassa’s upper floor with around 40 students of the Qarawiyyin University, which was a world-leading spiritual and educational hub centuries before the European renaissance.
Adorned throughout with intricate inscriptions and mosaics, students are not Bou Inania’s only visitors. Tourists also flock to see the elegant open-air courtyard, graced by a central fountain and walls of carefully maintained tilework.
The madrassa sits just inside Bab Boujelloud, one of the Old City’s main entrances and a key landmark for tourists.
The nearby Cherratine and Attarine madrassas were also recently renovated for the benefit of tourists, who “usually say their time here feels spiritual and the Old City is really genuine,” according to guide Sabah Alawi.
Today, Fez serves as a monument to a highpoint of Islamic civilization, the 13th and 14th centuries when Muslim rulers governed from Morocco to western China.
That period also represents a golden age in the city’s history, which had just been reinstated as Morocco’s capital after three centuries of being overshadowed by Marrakesh further south.
Down a steep alley from Bou Inania lined with stalls selling traditional wares and local food, stands the Qarawiyyin mosque, built when the city was founded in the ninth century.
It later became the heart of the university of the same name — one of the oldest in the world.
Fez University history professor El-Hajj Moussa Aouni said the city thrived in the 13th-14th centuries along with other centers across the Maghreb region — from Marrakech to Oran in Algeria and Kairouan in Tunisia.
The madrassas of Fez are “add-ons to the main university, which were used for teaching sciences such as maths, medicine, mechanics and music, as well as Islamic studies and literature,” he said.
The Qarawiyyin mosque has a large, roofless courtyard surrounded by pillars separating it from the covered sections, which are set aside for prayer and study.
The site is off-limits to tourists — although some take advantage of the doors being opened shortly before prayers to snap photos in the courtyard.
At the time of its establishment the university was one of the best in the world and hosted noted scholars such as Tunisian Ibn Khaldoun, seen as the founding father of sociology.
Another prominent figure believed to have studied there was Gerbert of Aurillac, a polymath who introduced Arabic numerals to Europe, is credited with inventing the mechanical clock, and later became Pope Sylvester II.
As well as preserving the city’s architectural treasures, the renovation work is part of Morocco’s wider efforts to promote moderation in Islam.
The scholars have left their mark on the city — such as at the Qarawiyyin library, home to some 4,000 manuscripts including an original donated by Ibn Khaldoun himself.
“It’s among the oldest libraries in the Islamic world,” said its rector Abdulfattah Boukachouf.
The 14th-century institution sits on a courtyard filled with the ringing of hammers of brass and silver workers. But in the reading room, last extended by Sultan Mohammed V — grandfather of the current King Mohammed VI — silence reigns.
In a corner, a team of women expertly restore delicate manuscripts.
Qarawiyyin University has started a new program for post-graduate students who have excelled in writing and memorising the Qur'an.
Students cover “various Islamic studies, comparative religion, French, English and Hebrew, allowing them to understand other cultures,” said Soueif, from the northern town of Ksar El-Kebir.
“We should be a role model for tolerant Islam, at the same level of the great scholars who passed through here before us,” he said.