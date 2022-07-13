You are here

  • Home
  • Commodities Update — Gold flat; China to sign quarantine agreement on Brazilian corn; copper hits 20-month low

Commodities Update — Gold flat; China to sign quarantine agreement on Brazilian corn; copper hits 20-month low

Commodities Update — Gold flat; China to sign quarantine agreement on Brazilian corn; copper hits 20-month low
Spot gold was steady at $1,725.83 per ounce at 0543 GMT (Shutterstock)
Updated 12 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

Commodities Update — Gold flat; China to sign quarantine agreement on Brazilian corn; copper hits 20-month low

Commodities Update — Gold flat; China to sign quarantine agreement on Brazilian corn; copper hits 20-month low
Updated 12 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Gold prices held their ground near the lowest levels in more than nine months on Wednesday as investors cautiously awaited US inflation data for cues on the road ahead for the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy stance.

Spot gold was steady at $1,725.83 per ounce at 0543 GMT, dropping to its lowest since late September at $1,722.30 earlier in the session. 

US gold futures dipped 0.2 percent to $1,722.00.

Spot silver firmed 0.4 percent to $18.97 per ounce, while platinum eased 0.3 percent to $843.58. Palladium gained 0.2 percent to $2,031.18.

Soybean, corn prices fall, wheat rebounds

Chicago soybean and corn futures slid for a second session on Wednesday to a one-week low as a US government forecast of lower demand and higher production weighed on prices.

Wheat gained ground after Tuesday’s losses, but hopes of a resumption in exports from war-torn Ukraine limited gains.

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade was down 0.8 percent at $13.31-3/4 a bushel at 0217 GMT, and corn lost 0.4 percent to $5.84 a bushel. Both markets hit their lowest levels since July 6.

Wheat rose 0.8 percent to $8.20-3/4 a bushel.

China preps for Brazilian commodity imports

China will complete the signing of the quarantine agreement for imports of Brazilian corn, peanuts, and soybeans from Malawi as part of its diversification of grain imports, said Li Kuiwen, a spokesman for the General Administration of Customs, during a news conference in Beijing on Wednesday.

Customs said in May they had finalized an agreement to allow imports of Brazilian corn, lining up an alternative to US corn to replace imports from Ukraine.

Copper at 20-month low

London copper prices fell to a near 20-month low on Wednesday as a high US dollar, renewed COVID-19 restrictions in top consumer China and fears of rapid interest rate hikes stifled demand.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was flat at $7,352.50 a ton by 0214 GMT, after hitting its lowest since Nov. 23, 2020, at $7,202.50 in early Asian trade.

The most-traded August copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 2.7 percent to $8,386.24 a ton.

Topics: Commodities Update Gold China Brazil copper

Related

Commodities Update — Gold hits nine-month low; grains up ahead of USDA report; copper falls
Business & Economy
Commodities Update — Gold hits nine-month low; grains up ahead of USDA report; copper falls

Female entrepreneurship surged 68% in the UAE as pandemic hit:  LinkedIn

Female entrepreneurship surged 68% in the UAE as pandemic hit:  LinkedIn
Updated 25 sec ago
Arab News

Female entrepreneurship surged 68% in the UAE as pandemic hit:  LinkedIn

Female entrepreneurship surged 68% in the UAE as pandemic hit:  LinkedIn
Updated 25 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Female entrepreneurship in the UAE grew 68 percent as the pandemic struck, according to newly released LinkedIn data. 

The number of women starting their own businesses outstripped the increase in male entrepreneurship in 2020 — which also rose 46 percent.

LinkedIn’s data — published in the World Economic Forum’s 2022 Global Gender Gap Report — suggested the rise was driven by economic headwinds and inequitable workplaces during the pandemic. 

Women entrepreneurship rose 54 percent in the educational sector, followed by wellness and fitness at 50 percent, and healthcare by 44 percent. 

Sue Duke, head of Global Public Policy at LinkedIn, said: “Given the economic and workplace turmoil of the past few years, women have sought to take control of their careers and set up their own businesses. 

“While some women were pursuing their passions or seeking out greater flexibility, many women became ‘necessity entrepreneurs’, due to a need for income or because of a lack of opportunities at work.”

According to the report, women’s careers faced several challenges as COVID-19 swept the globe, and it compelled them to seek greater flexibility than they were offered by their employers. 

The pandemic also created new business opportunities, as most of the industries started operating digitally, which in turn helped to reduce some start-up costs which involve the non-necessity of a physical office.

The LinkedIn data also added that men are 23 percent more likely to get internal promotions for leadership roles than women in the UAE. 

Globally, men are 33 percent more likely to be promoted internally. 

The Global Gender Gap Report added that targeted action should be taken to make workplaces and societies more equal. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Topics: UAE Female entrepreneurs Linkedin

Related

UAE In-Focus — Chinese bank lists $2.68 bn bonds on Nasdaq Dubai; Abu Dhabi citizens get $410m in housing benefits
Business & Economy
UAE In-Focus — Chinese bank lists $2.68 bn bonds on Nasdaq Dubai; Abu Dhabi citizens get $410m in housing benefits

Saudi ports cargo volumes jump 16.1 percent to 27m tons: Mawani

Saudi ports cargo volumes jump 16.1 percent to 27m tons: Mawani
Updated 13 July 2022
Arab News

Saudi ports cargo volumes jump 16.1 percent to 27m tons: Mawani

Saudi ports cargo volumes jump 16.1 percent to 27m tons: Mawani
Updated 13 July 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s ports witnessed a 16.1 percent increase in cargo throughput volumes in June 2022 compared to the same period a year before, according to the latest release by the Saudi Ports Authority, also known as Mawani.

According to figures published by the organisation, 27.1 million tons went through the nine ports managed by the authority, compared to 23.4 million in June 2021.

The rise in cargo throughput volume was primarily driven by a 55.7 percent increase in general cargo, at a total of 790,500 tons.

Liquid bulk cargo throughput also increased by 31.8 percent to 15.5 million tons.

Dry bulk cargo, however, went down by 6.9 percent to 3.9 million tons.

The container throughput volume rose by 5.5 percent to hit 642.3 thousand twenty-foot equivalent units compared to last year’s June volumes of 608,800 TEUs.

Transshipment throughput volume went up 4.2 percent higher year-on-year at 244.6 thousand TEUs compared to the previous year’s tally of 234,700 TEUs.

According to Mawani, Saudi ports received 1,126 vessels in June, rising by 13.6 percent compared to the same period last year.

Vehicle imports stood at 74,000 units, rising by 25.8 percent compared to June 2021.

Due to the Hajj season, passenger traffic improved to 79,000 by 79.28 percent in June, while 990,000 cattle heads were unloaded at a massive growth rate of 265.5 percent.

Topics: General Authority for Ports (Mawani)

Related

Oil Updates — Crude prices slide; Russian oil cap botch could see prices hit $140; India’s Russian oil imports surges
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — Crude prices slide; Russian oil cap botch could see prices hit $140; India’s Russian oil imports surges

Oil Updates — Crude up after slipping below $100; Libya to replace NOC chairman; Germany to stop buying Russian coal, oil

Oil Updates — Crude up after slipping below $100; Libya to replace NOC chairman; Germany to stop buying Russian coal, oil
Updated 13 July 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

Oil Updates — Crude up after slipping below $100; Libya to replace NOC chairman; Germany to stop buying Russian coal, oil

Oil Updates — Crude up after slipping below $100; Libya to replace NOC chairman; Germany to stop buying Russian coal, oil
Updated 13 July 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Oil edged up on Wednesday, a day after it fell through $100 a barrel for the first time since April, while traders looked toward US inflation data that could weaken the market.

Brent crude futures were up 24 cents, or 0.2 percent, at $99.73 a barrel at 0325 GMT. 

US West Texas Intermediate crude gained 10 cents, or 0.1 percent, to $95.94.

Libya’s government to replace National Oil Corp. chairman

Libya’s Government of National Unity decided to replace the National Oil Corp. chairman and board on Tuesday as control over the state energy producer was drawn further into a complex political standoff between rival factions.

According to the text of the decision confirmed to Reuters by a GNU official, Prime Minister Abdulhamid Al-Dbeibah will replace veteran NOC chairman Mustafa Sanalla with Farhat Bengdara, the central bank governor before Libya’s 2011 revolution.

The GNU did not announce the decision, which circulated widely in local and social media, but the Oil Ministry later welcomed the move in a statement.

Separately, NOC said it was resuming oil exports from two ports and hoping to restart output at closed fields, signaling a possible end to a blockade by eastern forces imposed as a tactic to drive Dbeibah from office.

Access to state oil revenue through NOC and the Central Bank of Libya has been the main prize for sparring factions since the 2011 NATO-backed uprising that led to years of chaos and violence in the North African country.

In March, the eastern-based parliament appointed a new government under Fathi Bashagha to take over in Tripoli, but Dbeibah refused to step down.

Libya’s Oil Minister Mohamed Oun, who has feuded with Sanalla, said the NOC board changes were “an important step to preserve oil wealth.”

Germany to stop buying Russian coal, oil

Germany will stop buying Russian coal on Aug. 1, and Russian oil on Dec. 31, marking a major shift in the source of the country’s energy supply, deputy finance minister Joerg Kukies said at a conference in Sydney.

The key challenge ahead will be filling the huge gap that will be left when the EU weans itself off the 158 billion cubic meters per year of gas that Russia supplies, Kukies said.

“We will be off Russian coal in a few weeks,” he told the Sydney Energy Forum, co-hosted by the Australian government and the International Energy Agency.

He said that Russia previously supplied 40 percent of Germany’s coal and 40 percent of its oil.

 “Anyone who knows the history of the Druzhba pipeline, which was already a tool of the Soviet empire over eastern Europe, ridding yourself of that dependence is not a trivial matter, but it is one that we will achieve in a few months,” Kukies said.

(With input from Reuters)

Topics: oil updates crude oil Libya

Related

Brent oil closes under $100/barrel for first time since April
Business & Economy
Brent oil closes under $100/barrel for first time since April

Dubai PMI climbs to three-year high driven by upswing in travel and tourism: S&P Global

Dubai PMI climbs to three-year high driven by upswing in travel and tourism: S&P Global
Updated 13 July 2022
Arab News

Dubai PMI climbs to three-year high driven by upswing in travel and tourism: S&P Global

Dubai PMI climbs to three-year high driven by upswing in travel and tourism: S&P Global
Updated 13 July 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Dubai’s Purchasing Managers’ index climbed to a three-year high of 56.1 in June from the previous month’s 55.7, according to S&P Global.

This upturn indicates a robust improvement in Dubai’s non-oil private sector, primarily driven by travel and tourism.

According to S&P Global, any reading above 50.0 indicates an improvement in operating conditions.

“The Dubai PMI continued to trend upwards in June, reflecting further strength in new business and activity. Travel demand continued to support sales, and there was a renewed increase in new work in the construction sector,” said David Owen, an economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

New business volumes in June also witnessed a sharp surge in June, with the growth rate accelerating to the highest since July 2019.

Meanwhile, Dubai non-oil companies saw a sharp and accelerated rise in input costs in June due to a fuel price hike driven by supply chain concerns.

 “The economy also faced the challenge of rising inflationary pressures, which led to the quickest increase in input prices since the start of 2018. The sharp uptick in global energy prices weighed heavily on businesses, with consumers also likely to feel the pinch on spending as fuel prices spike,” added Owen.

Topics: Dubai Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) S&P Global Ratings

Related

Dubai approves $11.98 million worth of social benefits for Emirati people of determination
Middle-East
Dubai approves $11.98 million worth of social benefits for Emirati people of determination
UAE non-oil sector sees input cost rises to 11-year high in June: S&P Global
Business & Economy
UAE non-oil sector sees input cost rises to 11-year high in June: S&P Global

GCC nationals expected to increase investments in the UK real estate: Report

GCC nationals expected to increase investments in the UK real estate: Report
Updated 13 July 2022
Arab News

GCC nationals expected to increase investments in the UK real estate: Report

GCC nationals expected to increase investments in the UK real estate: Report
  • BLME said that investors concerned with wealth preservation should concentrate on London as a "safe" investment bet
Updated 13 July 2022
Arab News

LONDON: In the face of global inflationary pressures, supply-chain disruption, and interest rate rises, GCC nationals are expected to increase their investments in UK real estate, according to a new report.

The Bank of London and The Middle East (BLME), a London-based independent Shariah-compliant bank, stated that there is a "clear opportunity for GCC investors to unleash the post-pandemic potential of property assets across the United Kingdom, with regional markets now outpacing London's growth.

"BLME stated that investors concerned with wealth preservation should concentrate their efforts in London, despite lower potential yield and capital appreciation, because the city is regarded as a "safe" investment bet.

However, for higher yield potential, investors might look at regions away from the capital.

"For example, prime City of London office yields are currently at 3.75 percent, whereas their equivalent in the regions is 4.75 percent," the bank said.

According to a May report by property consultancy Knight Frank, Gulf-based high-net-worth families have returned to property investments in recent months as the real-estate market recovered from the worst effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It was recently reported that GCC investors are leveraging a weak pound to buy assets in the UK's luxury property market after the pound fell to its lowest level against the dollar since March 2020 in early June.According to Knight Frank, the number of offers accepted in prime central and outer London reached a 10-year high in May.

Topics: business economy property UK GCC

Related

Middle East buyers look to London property market as pandemic impact eases
Business & Economy
Middle East buyers look to London property market as pandemic impact eases
Middle East’s ‘pent-up’ demand for London property predicted to explode
Business & Economy
Middle East’s ‘pent-up’ demand for London property predicted to explode

Latest updates

Commodities Update — Gold flat; China to sign quarantine agreement on Brazilian corn; copper hits 20-month low
Commodities Update — Gold flat; China to sign quarantine agreement on Brazilian corn; copper hits 20-month low
Owner of South African bar where 21 teens died arrested, police say
Owner of South African bar where 21 teens died arrested, police say
Female entrepreneurship surged 68% in the UAE as pandemic hit: LinkedIn
Female entrepreneurship surged 68% in the UAE as pandemic hit: LinkedIn
EU official: Adapted, two-strain vaccines to lift COVID-19 protection
EU official: Adapted, two-strain vaccines to lift COVID-19 protection
Hong Kong’s ‘Grandma Wong’ jailed for democracy protests
Hong Kong’s ‘Grandma Wong’ jailed for democracy protests

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.