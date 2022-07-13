You are here

  • Home
  • Ithra lights up Eid with spectacular experiences

Ithra lights up Eid with spectacular experiences

Ithra lights up Eid with spectacular experiences
1 / 6
Children listening attentively to an informative talk as part of the Eid celebration at Ithra. (Ahmed Al-Thani)
Ithra lights up Eid with spectacular experiences
2 / 6
Little girls in Eid dresses watch as a Bahraini band performs traditional Eid songs. (Jasmine Bager)
Ithra lights up Eid with spectacular experiences
3 / 6
Children enjoying the Eid festivities at Ithra (Ahmed Al-Thani)
Ithra lights up Eid with spectacular experiences
4 / 6
Visitors, young and old, made crafts with a representative from Suq Majaz, a local store from Al-Ahsa that specializes in traditional Saudi heritage crafts (Ahmed Al-Thani)
Ithra lights up Eid with spectacular experiences
5 / 6
Local artist Sara Aljoughiman sketching on the window at Ithra as part of the Eid celebration activities (Jasmine Bager)
Ithra lights up Eid with spectacular experiences
6 / 6
Entrance at Ithra welcomes visitors (Jasmine Bager)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ym427

Updated 8 sec ago
Jasmine Bager

Ithra lights up Eid with spectacular experiences

Ithra lights up Eid with spectacular experiences
Updated 8 sec ago
Jasmine Bager

DHAHRAN: Ithra celebrated Eid Al-Adha by offering interactive activities, live performances, inspiring talks and dining options.

The iconic building was illuminated with festive lights, while inside there was live music, the aroma of fresh Saudi gahwa or coffee, bottled Zamzam water, and children skipping about in their best thobes and dresses.

As part of the Eid celebration, award-winning Kuwaiti artist Humood Al-Khudher performed his first concert at the Ithra Theater as an enthusiastic audience sang along.

Inspired by gold embroidery from the holiest places in Islam, Suq Majaz, a shop from Al-Ahsa, offered free craft options at the Ithra Museum, helping visitors make their own bisht-inspired gold necklaces and bracelets. The bisht is a traditional cloak typically worn by men on celebratory occasions.




Closeup of the bisht-inspired necklaces donated by Suq Majaz, a local store from Al-Ahsa that specializes in traditional Saudi heritage crafts (Jasmine Bager)

Other mosque-related content could be viewed at Enigma at the Ithra Cinema, where families solved puzzles and joined a grand quest to help the Tamim family (introduced during the event) to continue their journey into Makkah.

The library hosted a talk about the Grand Mosque and how it felt to be a pilgrim performing Hajj, while offering insights on the different traditions centered around the holy site.

Photos could be taken at the Ithra Tower with the backdrop giving participants the illusion they were standing at Al-Haram in Makkah.

The Energy Exhibit also offered the chance for science-loving children to perform experiments, and offered an interactive show that bridged science and storytelling.

The Children’s Museum at Ithra was bustling with an extra burst of excitement for Eid. Short talks were given by expert staff who discussed the various stones in Al-Haram in Makkah to help deepen everyone’s understanding about the area.




Families and friends enjoying the outdoor Eid celebrations at Ithra. (Ahmed Al-Thani)

For curious and creative youngsters who struggle to sit still, the museum offered plenty of interactive activities throughout the different spaces, which encouraged children of all ages to fully engage while learning.

Along the windows at Ithra, a selection of local artists were asked to draw their interpretation of the holiday.

Sara Aljoughiman, a self-taught artist, said: “I’m one of the group artists participating right now in Ithra to do some sketches related to Hajj and Eid Al-Adha in general. The idea for this sketch came from a scene that happened here. I saw a kid following a pigeon in the outside area and the idea came from that scene that I saw. We usually see a lot of pigeons in Al-Haram; it’s a symbol of peace usually, and that’s why I thought of drawing it with the minaret and some Islamic designs.”

For those willing to venture outside the window and into the sweltering summer heat, the Ithra Market was modeled after the markets in Makkah. Food trucks were lined up with offerings from crispy fried chicken via the popular Al-Baik to cold fresh juices. A cluster of independent local vendors also sold other goods.




Eid at the Children’s Museum at Ithra. (Ahmed Al-Thani)

One vendor, Bodour Amer, said that her shop, Dan Store, specializes in “pretty products that are good for the environment.”

The shop is one of several selling goods for last-minute Eid gifts.

“We are a curated online shop that selects environmentally-friendly goods from abroad. We have handmade soy candles, ceramic mugs, 100 percent organic cotton tote bags, and notebooks — made from 100 percent recycled paper with eco-friendly ink,” Amer told Arab News.




(Jasmine Bager)

“This is our second time participating at Ithra’s Eid celebration and we are so happy to offer this opportunity for locals to buy from us directly during Eid, before, hopefully, checking out the full selection at our online store.”

Myrna Madrideo, an overseas Filipino worker, decided to check out the Eid festivities at Ithra in order to deepen her knowledge of Saudi and Muslim culture — and to just have some fun.

 “I wanted to come to Ithra’s Eid celebration to experience Saudi culture and to experience Eid. When I came to Ithra, I was amazed— it’s beautiful and interesting. I loved the bookstore,” she said.

“I came to Saudi five years now, and this Eid at Ithra, I learned more about Muslims and about the culture. I feel happy to know about this, about them, about here inside Saudi. It’s all very beautiful.”

Topics: Eid Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi point-of-sale transactions plunge in post-Ramadan month 
Business & Economy
Saudi point-of-sale transactions plunge in post-Ramadan month 

Djibouti’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia congratulates Kingdom on successful Hajj

Djibouti’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia congratulates Kingdom on successful Hajj
Updated 13 July 2022
Rashid Hassan

Djibouti’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia congratulates Kingdom on successful Hajj

Djibouti’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia congratulates Kingdom on successful Hajj
  • The Kingdom on Monday announced the incident-free completion of Hajj rites
  • Bamakhrama cited the “excellent services” extended to pilgrims by the Saudi government, private sector and the Saudi people
Updated 13 July 2022
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: Dean of the Diplomatic Corps and Ambassador of Djibouti to Saudi Arabia Dya-Eddine Said Bamakhrama has congratulated King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for overseeing this year’s successful Hajj.

“The dean of the Diplomatic Corps congratulates the leadership of the Kingdom on the success of the Hajj 2022 season and appreciates the role of the Kingdom, and its leadership, for the appreciable efforts in organizing and caring,” the envoy tweeted.

“Praise be to Allah who has granted the pilgrims the opportunity to perform their full Hajj rites. I pray the Almighty to bring them back to their homes safe and sound, with a forgiven sin and an accepted Hajj, and many thanks and gratitude to King Salman,  Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and the government of Saudi Arabia for the care they have provided to the pilgrims of my country, Djibouti, and to the guests of Allah from all over the world,” the envoy told Arab News.

Bamakhrama cited the “excellent services” extended to pilgrims by the Saudi government, private sector and the Saudi people, despite the difficult circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Kingdom on Monday announced the incident-free completion of Hajj rites.

Prince Khaled Al-Faisal, governor of the Makkah region and president of the Central Hajj Committee, said that this year’s Hajj season, which welcomed about 1 million pilgrims for the first time after two years of COVID-19 restrictions, has “been a success.”

He added: “I am pleased to announce that this year’s pilgrimage has been successful on the security, service and health fronts.”

Saudi Health Minister Fahad Al-Jalajel hailed the Hajj health plan, revealing that the pilgrimage was free from outbreaks of illness.

Al-Jalajel attributed the success to early preparation and integration among all government sectors, citing the more than 230 health facilities that provided medical services to pilgrims at the holy sites.

Leadership from Muslim countries on Tuesday congratulated the Saudi leadership on the success of this year’s Hajj as the annual pilgrimage comes to a close.

Topics: Hajj 2022 Saudi Arabia Djibouti

Related

Departing Hajj pilgrims receive copies of the Qur’an at Jeddah airport
Saudi Arabia
Departing Hajj pilgrims receive copies of the Qur’an at Jeddah airport

New rules requiring taxi drivers in Saudi Arabia to wear uniforms come into force

The decision, announced in May, applies to male and female drivers of all types of taxis and ride-hailing services. (File/SPA)
The decision, announced in May, applies to male and female drivers of all types of taxis and ride-hailing services. (File/SPA)
Updated 13 July 2022
Arab News

New rules requiring taxi drivers in Saudi Arabia to wear uniforms come into force

The decision, announced in May, applies to male and female drivers of all types of taxis and ride-hailing services. (File/SPA)
  • Men must wear national dress or a long-sleeved gray shirt, black trousers and a black belt; women can wear an abaya or a blouse and trousers with a jacket or coat
Updated 13 July 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: New rules from Saudi Arabia’s Transport General Authority that require taxi drivers to wear approved uniforms came into force on July 12.

The decision, announced in May, applies to male and female drivers of all types of taxis and ride-hailing services, including private-hire vehicles. Authorities warned that penalties will be imposed on anyone who fails to follow them.

Men must wear national dress or a long-sleeved gray shirt, black trousers and a black belt. Jackets may be worn as required. Women can wear an abaya or a blouse and trousers with a jacket or coat. All drivers must also carry their ID cards.

The TGA said the decision to introduce mandatory requirements for drivers’ clothing forms part of its ongoing process of reviewing and updating regulations governing the sector, and is designed to enhance the authority’s development efforts, increase the quality of transport services in general, improve the overall appearance of drivers, and reflect public-decency regulations.

The authority advised all drivers to visit its website for full details of approved uniform options, and urged passengers to notify the TGA or lodge a complaint if they become aware of drivers who are not following the regulations.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Taxi drivers Transport General Authority (TGA) Saudi public transport Taxis

Related

Saudi health ministry said that of the current cases, 148 were in critical condition. (REUTERS)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia reports 407 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths
Saudi deputy Foreign Minister Waleed Al-Khuraiji meets Maldivian minister Abdulla Shahid in Jeddah. (Supplied)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi deputy FM meets Maldivian minister in Jeddah

Saudi Arabia’s sacrifice project ‘Adahi’ says over 400,000 sheep slaughtered during this year’s Hajj season

Saudi Arabia’s sacrifice project ‘Adahi’ says over 400,000 sheep slaughtered during this year’s Hajj season
Updated 13 July 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s sacrifice project ‘Adahi’ says over 400,000 sheep slaughtered during this year’s Hajj season

Saudi Arabia’s sacrifice project ‘Adahi’ says over 400,000 sheep slaughtered during this year’s Hajj season
  • Around 30,000 workers took part in the project, along with 600 veterinarians and 600 legal specialists
Updated 13 July 2022
Arab News

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s project to benefit from sacrifices announced the success of its operational plan for this year’s Hajj season, by integrating with all relevant governmental and private sectors, Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday.
Adahi said that with the sunset of the third day of Tashreeq, the implementation of the pilgrims’ rituals for this year has been completed, and distribution operations will start at home and abroad over the coming days.
During this year’s Hajj season, 444,554 sheep that were imported from the Horn of Africa were slaughtered in accordance with legal and health requirements, after undergoing several stages of veterinary examination before and after slaughter to ensure their medical and legal safety.
Around 30,000 workers took part in the project in various administrative, security, medical, engineering and technical fields, which operate according to a single work system with well-thought-out and systematic plans. 600 veterinarians and 600 legal specialists also took part, in addition to the other specialists who participated to ensure the smooth flow of work.
Adahi expressed its thanks and appreciation to King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for the unlimited support they provide to the project, which was dedicated to serving pilgrims in carrying out their rituals in a legitimate and healthy manner.

Topics: Saudi Arabia sacrifice Hajj 2022 - Special Coverage Hajj 2022

Related

Volunteers aid pilgrims during the Hajj pilgrimage. (File/SPA)
Saudi Arabia
More than 100,000 volunteers served pilgrims in this year’s Hajj: Saudi ministry
Departing Hajj pilgrims receive copies of the Qur’an at Jeddah airport
Saudi Arabia
Departing Hajj pilgrims receive copies of the Qur’an at Jeddah airport

More than 100,000 volunteers served pilgrims in this year’s Hajj: Saudi ministry

Volunteers aid pilgrims during the Hajj pilgrimage. (File/SPA)
Volunteers aid pilgrims during the Hajj pilgrimage. (File/SPA)
Updated 13 July 2022
Arab News

More than 100,000 volunteers served pilgrims in this year’s Hajj: Saudi ministry

Volunteers aid pilgrims during the Hajj pilgrimage. (File/SPA)
  • More than 35, 000 volunteer opportunities were available this year
Updated 13 July 2022
Arab News

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development on Tuesday announced that 100,570 volunteers had taken part in this year’s Hajj season to serve pilgrims in completing their rituals with ease.
The ministry also said that more than 35, 000 volunteer opportunities were available this year, and the initiatives are meant to contribute to achieving the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.
It added that the forms of volunteer work and assistance provided to the pilgrims during the Hajj season varied in a large number of areas, most notably health, organization, services, community, education, and awareness.
The ministry said that young men and women volunteers had been active in helping pilgrims in more than one location from the moment of their arrival, in coordination with the concerned authorities at land and sea ports, airports, grouping and screening points, all the way to the Grand Mosque and the holy sites in Mina, Arafat, Muzdalifah, and the central area surrounding the mosque.
They also aided in the pilgrims’ housing to provide them with all means of comfort without trouble or hassle.
The ministry is working to attract volunteers according to their experiences and skills to participate in initiatives in the Grand Mosque and the holy sites, to provide the best field, organizational, and hospitality services to pilgrims.
Their volunteer hours are added through the National Volunteer Work Platform and they are issued with a certificate in appreciation of their efforts and dedication.

Topics: hajj Saudi Arabia Saudi volunteers Hajj volunteers Hajj 2022 - Special Coverage Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development

Related

Departing Hajj pilgrims receive copies of the Qur’an at Jeddah airport
Saudi Arabia
Departing Hajj pilgrims receive copies of the Qur’an at Jeddah airport
Saudi scouts guide over 92,000 lost pilgrims over Hajj period
Saudi Arabia
Saudi scouts guide over 92,000 lost pilgrims over Hajj period

Dhu Al-Hijjah moon will be nearest, third largest full moon in 2022: Jeddah astronomer

Dhu Al-Hijjah moon will be nearest, third largest full moon in 2022: Jeddah astronomer
Updated 13 July 2022
Arab News

Dhu Al-Hijjah moon will be nearest, third largest full moon in 2022: Jeddah astronomer

Dhu Al-Hijjah moon will be nearest, third largest full moon in 2022: Jeddah astronomer
  • When the moon is at aphelion, it will be 30% larger than the smallest full moon
Updated 13 July 2022
Arab News

JEDDAH: The Arab region will witness the completion of the Dhu Al-Hijjah moon on Wednesday, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Tuesday.

The moon on Dhu Al-Hijjah will be the third largest and closest full moon of the year, and it will be visible all night. Majed Abu Zahra, head of the Jeddah Astronomical Society, said that the moon will arrive at 12:05 p.m. Makkah time. This year, at a distance of 357,263 kilometers, it will be closest to Earth.

"The giant full moon will then rise from the southeastern horizon with sunset, and it will be noticed that its apparent size is large during its rising when it is near the horizon. This is just an optical illusion that occurs in the middle of each lunar month, after its rise in the sky returns to its usual size," Abu Zahra explained.

Abu Zahra continued: "The moon will reach the moment of fullness at 09:37 p.m. Makkah time, reaching half of its orbit around the Earth during the month nine hours and 38 minutes after arriving at the perigee. This synchronization will increase its size and brightness by 14%."

When the moon is at aphelion, it will be 30% larger than the smallest full moon.

In Arabic, the giant full moon is known as "Badr Al-Hadeed." This means that the moon is closest to the earth when the distance between the moon's center and the earth's center is less than 362,146 kilometers.

This time of month is ideal for viewing the moon's radioactive craters through binoculars or a small telescope.

The moon will rise about an hour later every day for the next few nights, and it will be visible only in the dawn and early morning sky after a few days.

Topics: Dhu Al-Hijjah moon astronomy #jeddah

Related

Supreme Court calls on all Muslims in Saudi Arabia to sight the Dhu Al-Hijjah crescent moon
Saudi Arabia
Supreme Court calls on all Muslims in Saudi Arabia to sight the Dhu Al-Hijjah crescent moon

Latest updates

Ithra lights up Eid with spectacular experiences
Ithra lights up Eid with spectacular experiences
Dubai’s Select Group buys luxury hotel in the UK
Dubai’s Select Group buys luxury hotel in the UK
Review: Netflix’s ‘Hello, Goodbye and Everything In Between’ is a surprisingly mature teen rom-com
The film stars Jordan Fisher and Talia Ryder. (Supplied)
Al-Hilal retain midfielder Matheus Pereira ahead of season start
Al-Hilal retain midfielder Matheus Pereira ahead of season start
Saudi point-of-sale transactions plunge in post-Ramadan month 
Saudi point-of-sale transactions plunge in post-Ramadan month 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.