Australia's privacy watchdog to investigate retail giants over possible facial recognition breach

Bunnings and Kmart.
Bunnings and Kmart. (Twitter)
Updated 13 July 2022
Arab News

Australia’s privacy watchdog to investigate retail giants over possible facial recognition breach

Bunnings and Kmart. (Twitter)
  • Their report found that three of “Australia’s most trusted retailers,” Bunnings, Kmart and The Good Guys, “were capturing the biometric data of their customers,” which they described as “unethical and invasive”
Updated 13 July 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Australia’s privacy watchdog launched an investigation on Tuesday against retail giants Bunnings and Kmart for allegedly using facial recognition technology in their stores without customers’ consent.

The office of the Australian Information Commissioner probed the retailers following a report from consumer advocacy group Choice published last June.

Their report found that three of “Australia’s most trusted retailers,” Bunnings, Kmart and The Good Guys, “were capturing the biometric data of their customers,” which they described as “unethical and invasive.”

“Using facial recognition technology in this way is similar to Kmart, Bunnings or The Good Guys collecting your fingerprints or DNA every time you shop,” said Choice’s consumer data advocate Kate Bower.

Hardware firm Bunnings and department store Kmart defended the use of facial recognition technology as an anti-theft and safety measure.

“This technology is used solely to help keep team and customers safe and prevent unlawful activity in our stores, and we have strict controls around its use,” a Bunnings spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, a Kmart spokesperson said: “Our trial of the use of this technology in some stores was for limited purposes, including loss prevention, and we have strict controls around its use.”

Bunnings Chief Operating Officer Simon McDowell said that the company was aware of the investigation and both companies will cooperate with the relevant authorities.

The Good Guys was the only retailer to stop using the technology.

Choice accused the retailers of only disclosing their use of the technology in small “conditions of entry” notices at the front of stores.

“Most of these privacy policies you have to search for online, and they’re often not easy to find,” said Bower.

“But because we’re talking about in-person retail shops, it’s likely that no one is reading a privacy policy before they go into a store.”

Choice also found that 76 percent of customers were unaware of retailers using facial recognition technology and expressed concern over its use.

In June, Bunnings expressed disagreements with Choice’s findings.

“Our use is solely for the purpose of preventing threatening situations and theft, which is consistent with the Privacy Act.”

While businesses in Australia are generally allowed to use CCTV to photograph customers on their premises, facial recognition technology remains a grey area.

Academics and digital privacy groups have called for a ban on its use until proper regulations are put in place to protect the public.

 

Italian journalist who helped revolutionize Italian press dies aged 98

Italian journalist who helped revolutionize Italian press dies aged 98
Updated 15 July 2022
GABRIELE MALVISI

Italian journalist who helped revolutionize Italian press dies aged 98

Italian journalist who helped revolutionize Italian press dies aged 98
  • Founder of La Repubblica, Eugenio Scalfari popularized the tabloid format in Italy, providing an alternative format to traditional layout
Updated 15 July 2022
GABRIELE MALVISI

LONDON: Italian journalist Eugenio Scalfari, considered by many to have revolutionized Italian journalism, died on Thursday at the age of 98.

In 1978, Scalfari founded La Repubblica, one of the country’s leading newspapers, where he held the position of editor-in-chief for its first 20 years.

La Repubblica changed Italian print media by helping popularize the tabloid format, which provided readers with an alternative to the more traditional broadsheet layout.

“Eugenio Scalfari combined the main qualities of La Repubblica’s editorial team: Innovation and reformism,” Maurizio Molinari, the current editor-in-chief of La Repubblica, told Arab News.

“Innovation in terms of the newspaper’s relationship with journalism, and reformism in its adherence to the values of liberal socialism and equality.”

The news of his death was reported by the paper he founded and announced by the Senate during a bill debate, where a minute of silence was held to honor one of the pioneers of Italian journalism.

“Between constant curiosity about new digital technologies, passion for the transformations of Italy, and attention to the European horizon, Scalfari’s words and thoughts made me aware of the strength and energy of the newspaper,” Molinari added.

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi mourned the late journalist in a statement, saying that “Scalfari’s passing … leaves a gaping hole in our country’s public life.

“The clarity of his prose, and depth of his analyses (and) the courage of his ideas have accompanied Italians for over 70 years,” Draghi added, describing the journalist’s writings as “essential reading.”

Since its inception, the left-leaning Rome-based daily has achieved great success on Italy’s already crowded newsstands, and is praised by its readers for its fresh writing style and punchy headlines.

A law graduate, Scalfari began his career working for the influential postwar magazines Il Mondo and L'Europeo, before co-founding the Radical Party in 1955.

In October of the same year, he co-founded L’Espresso, one of Italy’s foremost news magazines.

He was highly praised for his writing, which consisted of weekly columns and investigative articles, in which he often explored controversial and difficult topics ranging from the economy to philosophy to religion.

Nintendo acquires Dynamo Pictures in a move into the entertainment business

Nintendo acquires Dynamo Pictures in a move into the entertainment business
Updated 15 July 2022
Arab News

Nintendo acquires Dynamo Pictures in a move into the entertainment business

Nintendo acquires Dynamo Pictures in a move into the entertainment business
  • The announcement comes as other video game companies shift towards the film and TV industry
Updated 15 July 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Nintendo announced on Thursday that the video gaming company signed an agreement to “acquire 100 percent of outstanding shares of Dynamo Pictures,” a Tokyo-based CG production studio.

In the statement, Nintendo said it is acquiring Dynamo with the intention “to strengthen the planning and production structure of visual content in the Nintendo group” and focus on developing “visual content utilizing Nintendo IP.”

The company expects to close the deal on Oct. 3 and will rename the production studio Nintendo Pictures under the new acquisition.

Dynamo Pictures was founded in 2011 and has a rich portfolio of projects including the animated “Pikmin” short movies — created in collaboration with Nintendo — as well as “Ghost in the Shell,” “Death Stranding,” “Monster Hunter: World,” “Final Fantasy XIII-2,” “Persona 5,” “Yuri on Ice,” “Earwig and the Witch” and more.

The acquisition comes as Nintendo prepares for the release of the widely anticipated animated movie based on the Super Mario Bros. franchise, which is expected to hit cinemas in April 2023.

The film, which will be produced by Illumination (Universal Pictures), stars Chris Pratt, Seth Rogan, and Anya Taylor-Joy and will be the first Mario movie in 30 years.

Nintendo’s acquisition of Dynamo Pictures also comes as other video game companies shift their interest towards the film and TV industry.

Earlier this year, Sony released a film based on the “Uncharted” games and is already in development on an HBO series based on the video game series “The Last of Us.”

In 2021 Riot Games debuted on Netflix with the animated series “Arcane,” a spinoff of the popular online game “League of Legends.”

Sega has also ventured into film and animation, with multiple “Sonic the Hedgehog” productions released or currently in development.

Experts believe that by purchasing the video production studio, Nintendo is acquiring the freedom to produce its own content and is likely preparing for a future where film and TV shows based on its gaming titles will be produced in-house.

Facebook-owner Meta releases first human rights report

Facebook-owner Meta releases first human rights report
Updated 15 July 2022
Reuters

Facebook-owner Meta releases first human rights report

Facebook-owner Meta releases first human rights report
  • Meta releases its first annual human rights report following accusations of turning a blind eye to online abuse
  • The report includes a summary of a controversial human rights impact assessment of India that Meta commissioned law firm Foley Hoag to conduct
Updated 15 July 2022
Reuters

LONDON: Facebook owner Meta released its first annual human rights report on Thursday, following years of accusations that it turned a blind eye to online abuses that fueled real-world violence in places like India and Myanmar.
The report, which covers due diligence performed in 2020 and 2021, includes a summary of a controversial human rights impact assessment of India that Meta commissioned law firm Foley Hoag to conduct.
Human rights groups including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch have demanded the release of the India assessment in full, accusing Meta of stalling in a joint letter sent in January.
In its summary, Meta said the law firm had noted the potential for “salient human rights risks” involving Meta’s platforms, including “advocacy of hatred that incites hostility, discrimination, or violence.”
The assessment, it added, did not probe “accusations of bias in content moderation.”
Ratik Asokan, a representative from India Civil Watch International who participated in the assessment and later organized the joint letter, told Reuters the summary struck him as an attempt by Meta to “whitewash” the firm’s findings.
“It’s as clear evidence as you can get that they’re very uncomfortable with the information that’s in that report,” he said. “At least show the courage to release the executive summary so we can see what the independent law firm has said.”
Human Rights Watch researcher Deborah Brown likewise called the summary “selective” and said it “brings us no closer” to understanding the company’s role in the spread of hate speech in India or commitments it will make to address the issue.
Rights groups for years have raised alarms about anti-Muslim hate speech stoking tensions in India, Meta’s largest market globally by number of users.
Meta’s top public policy executive in India stepped down in 2020 following a Wall Street Journal report that she opposed applying the company’s rules to Hindu nationalist figures flagged internally for promoting violence.
In its report, Meta said it was studying the India recommendations, but did not commit to implementing them as it did with other rights assessments.
Asked about the difference, Meta Human Rights Director Miranda Sissons pointed to United Nations guidelines cautioning against risks to “affected stakeholders, personnel or to legitimate requirements of commercial confidentiality.”
“The format of the reporting can be influenced by a variety of factors, including security reasons,” Sissons told Reuters.
Sissons, who joined Meta in 2019, said her team is now comprised of eight people, while about 100 others work on human rights with related teams.
In addition to country-level assessments, the report outlined her team’s work on Meta’s COVID-19 response and Ray-Ban Stories smart glasses, which involved flagging possible privacy risks and effects on vulnerable groups.
Sissons said analysis of augmented and virtual reality technologies, which Meta has prioritized with its bet on the “metaverse,” is largely taking place this year and would be discussed in subsequent reports.

Amazon offers concessions to head off EU antitrust cases

Britain’s competition watchdog opened a similar probe into Amazon last week, looking into concerns that the online retailer is a
Britain’s competition watchdog opened a similar probe into Amazon last week, looking into concerns that the online retailer is a
Updated 15 July 2022
AP

Amazon offers concessions to head off EU antitrust cases

Britain’s competition watchdog opened a similar probe into Amazon last week, looking into concerns that the online retailer is a
  • The US online retail giant, seeking to resolve two European Union antitrust investigations, offered to make a number of commitments to ease competition concerns.
Updated 15 July 2022
AP

LONDON: Amazon, seeking to resolve two European Union antitrust investigations, has promised to treat third-party merchants on its website fairly, the bloc’s competition watchdog said Thursday.
The US online retail giant offered to make a number of commitments to ease competition concerns, and the European Commission, the 27-nation bloc’s top antitrust enforcer, said it will now seek feedback on them from “interested parties.”
The commission launched an investigation four years ago over concerns Amazon breached EU competition rules by using data from merchants selling products on its platform to gain an unfair advantage over them.
It also opened a separate investigation into whether Amazon favors its own retail business and merchants that use its logistics and delivery system over other sellers.
The investigations are part of the bloc’s wider efforts to curb the power of big technology companies. Amazon also is facing similar scrutiny in the US
Amazon said that while it disagreed with several of the conclusions, it has “engaged constructively with the commission to address their concerns and preserve our ability to serve European customers and the more than 185,000 European small- and medium-sized businesses selling through our stores.”
The company also said it has “serious concerns” about new EU digital regulations, known as the Digital Markets Act, that it said are “unfairly targeting Amazon and a few other US companies.” The act, part of the EU’s overhaul of its digital rulebook, aims to prevent tech giants from becoming dominant by making them treat smaller rivals fairly under threat of hefty fines.
Under the commission’s investigation, Amazon had faced a possible fine of up to 10 percent of its annual worldwide revenue, which could have amounted to billions of dollars.
Britain’s competition watchdog opened a similar probe into Amazon last week, looking into concerns that the online retailer is abusing its dominance to undermine rivals.
The EU commission suspected Amazon of distorting competition by accessing and analyzing real-time data from independent vendors selling goods on its platform to help decide which new products of its own to launch and how to price and market them.
To address the problem, Amazon has promised to refrain from using “non-public data” from the vendors’ activities to compete with them through its own sales of branded goods or “private label” products.
To settle the second investigation, Amazon committed to allowing sellers on its Prime membership service to use any logistics and delivery company of their choosing and to set “non-discriminatory” criteria for who gets chosen to sell on Prime.
The company also promised to give equal treatment to all sellers when ranking their product offers for the site’s “buy box,” which lets shoppers add items directly to their shopping baskets. The box features a single seller’s product even though multiple merchants might offer the item, so Amazon also is promising to show a second, competing offer to give consumers more choice.
If accepted, Amazon’s commitments would remain in force for five years. The commission is receiving feedback on the proposals until Sept. 9.
Amazon’s dominance is also a concern across the Atlantic. In April, the Wall Street Journal reported that the Securities and Exchange Commission was investigating how the company disclosed some of its business practices, including how it handles seller data.
A month prior, federal lawmakers had asked the Justice Department for a criminal probe into the tech giant’s testimony over its competitive practices. In a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland, the House Judiciary Committee accused Amazon of attempting to “influence, obstruct or impede” a congressional investigation into the company’s market dominance, a charge the company denies.
Simultaneously, federal lawmakers are leading a push to pass bipartisan legislation aiming to rein in anticompetitive practices from Amazon, Google, Meta and Apple.

SEC steps up scrutiny over Musk comments on $44 bln Twitter deal

Musk said on Friday he was terminating the deal because the social media company had breached multiple provisions of the merger
Musk said on Friday he was terminating the deal because the social media company had breached multiple provisions of the merger
Updated 15 July 2022
Reuters

SEC steps up scrutiny over Musk comments on $44 bln Twitter deal

Musk said on Friday he was terminating the deal because the social media company had breached multiple provisions of the merger
  • The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) asked Musk in a letter whether he should have amended his public filing to reflect his intention to suspend or abandon the deal.
Updated 15 July 2022
Reuters

SAN FRANCISCO: The US securities regulator quizzed Elon Musk last month over a tweet in which the world’s richest person raised doubts over whether he would move ahead with his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter Inc. due to concerns over the number of fake users on the platform.
The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) asked Musk in a letter whether he should have amended his public filing to reflect his intention to suspend or abandon the deal, according to the June 2 letter made public on Thursday.
The agency was referring to his May 17 tweet in which he said the “deal cannot move forward” until Twitter provided more data about how the company handled fake accounts.
The letter shows the SEC has been tracking Musk’s statements on the blockbuster deal, increasing pressure on the Tesla Inc. boss who has been locked in a feud with the SEC over his tweets about Tesla since 2018. The agency already has several open probes into Musk, according to court filings and media reports.
The SEC said in the letter it had inquired about the May 17 tweet with Musk’s legal counsel the following day, but had not received a response more than two weeks later. The SEC added if Musk did not respond, it may decide to release publicly all correspondence, including the letter.
Musk’s lawyers said in a June 7 letter that the tweet did not require an amendment because Musk’s plans for the deal had not changed at that time.
Musk said on Friday he was terminating the deal because the social media company had breached multiple provisions of the merger agreement, although on Tuesday Twitter sued Musk alleging he had broken the terms of the deal and made misleading statements about its operations.
Securities lawyers said they expected the SEC would scrutinize Musk’s public statements on the deal to assess whether he misled the market as to his intentions, Reuters reported on Thursday.
In April, the SEC asked Musk whether the disclosure of his Twitter stake was late and why it indicated that he intended to be a passive shareholder. Musk later refiled the disclosure to indicate he was an active investor.

