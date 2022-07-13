Australia’s privacy watchdog to investigate retail giants over possible facial recognition breach

LONDON: Australia’s privacy watchdog launched an investigation on Tuesday against retail giants Bunnings and Kmart for allegedly using facial recognition technology in their stores without customers’ consent.

The office of the Australian Information Commissioner probed the retailers following a report from consumer advocacy group Choice published last June.

Their report found that three of “Australia’s most trusted retailers,” Bunnings, Kmart and The Good Guys, “were capturing the biometric data of their customers,” which they described as “unethical and invasive.”

“Using facial recognition technology in this way is similar to Kmart, Bunnings or The Good Guys collecting your fingerprints or DNA every time you shop,” said Choice’s consumer data advocate Kate Bower.

Hardware firm Bunnings and department store Kmart defended the use of facial recognition technology as an anti-theft and safety measure.

“This technology is used solely to help keep team and customers safe and prevent unlawful activity in our stores, and we have strict controls around its use,” a Bunnings spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, a Kmart spokesperson said: “Our trial of the use of this technology in some stores was for limited purposes, including loss prevention, and we have strict controls around its use.”

Bunnings Chief Operating Officer Simon McDowell said that the company was aware of the investigation and both companies will cooperate with the relevant authorities.

The Good Guys was the only retailer to stop using the technology.

Choice accused the retailers of only disclosing their use of the technology in small “conditions of entry” notices at the front of stores.

“Most of these privacy policies you have to search for online, and they’re often not easy to find,” said Bower.

“But because we’re talking about in-person retail shops, it’s likely that no one is reading a privacy policy before they go into a store.”

Choice also found that 76 percent of customers were unaware of retailers using facial recognition technology and expressed concern over its use.

In June, Bunnings expressed disagreements with Choice’s findings.

“Our use is solely for the purpose of preventing threatening situations and theft, which is consistent with the Privacy Act.”

While businesses in Australia are generally allowed to use CCTV to photograph customers on their premises, facial recognition technology remains a grey area.

Academics and digital privacy groups have called for a ban on its use until proper regulations are put in place to protect the public.