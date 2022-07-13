You are here

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman receives calls from Arab leaders congratulating him on Hajj success

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman received a phone call on Wednesday from UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed who extended greetings on the advent of Eid Al-Adha and the congratulating him on the success of this year’s Hajj season.
King Salman also received similar phone calls from his Bahraini counterpart King Hamad, Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, and Tunisian President Kais Saeed.
The king thanked them for their sincere sentiments and called for many happy returns and more prosperity for the Islamic nation.

Topics: Saudi Arabia King Salman Hajj 2022 - Special Coverage eid al-adha Hajj 2022

INTERVIEW: French ambassador welcomes ties between Paris and Riyadh

Ludovic Pouille, French ambassador to Saudi Arabia. (Supplied)
INTERVIEW: French ambassador welcomes ties between Paris and Riyadh

  • Ludovic Pouille talks to Arab News about the progress made in Franco-Saudi ties
  • Lauds progress made in sport, trade and other links between the two nations
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and France share an ancient diplomatic relationship dating back to 1839, with the opening of the first French diplomatic post in the Arabian Peninsula.

The ties thrived over time, eventually encompassing all aspects of bilateral cooperation on trade, cultural, educational and political agreements.

Celebrating Bastille Day, Arab News en Francais met with French Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Ludovic Pouille to discuss the Global Strategic Partnership between the Kingdom and France as well as the ambassador’s aspirations in the country.

Regarding cultural cooperation between the two states, the ambassador told Arab News: “Since the intergovernmental agreement signed during Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s visit to Paris in 2018, the project of AlUla has been a remarkable medium of cooperation between the two countries in all fields, most notably tourism, culture and heritage.”

The aforementioned visit took Franco-Saudi relations to another level, during which an emblematic bilateral agreement for the development of interconnected urban centers and cultural and tourism institutions in the AlUla region and around the Mada’in Saleh Nabataean archaeological site was born.

“Archaeology is a historical key player in this cooperation. In 2002, the very first Franco-Saudi archaeological excavation, led by the French archaeologist Laila Nehme, was launched in Mada’in Saleh. This year we celebrate the 20th anniversary of this cooperation, which has expanded with no less than 16 Franco-Saudi archaeological missions in the Kingdom,” said Pouille, adding that this partnership will continue to progress with the upcoming construction of Villa Hegra, a cultural complex dedicated to contemporary art in AlUla.

The ambassador said he was proud to have participated in the opening of a branch of the Alliance Française in AlUla in November 2021, and believes it will bring together the Saudi and French speaking communities.

Cultural and artistic cooperation, already deep rooted, is constantly developing and blooming. June 2022 has witnessed the first edition of the music festival in Diriyah, organized by the Embassy of France in Saudi Arabia.

“Similarly, Mohammed Abdo’s concert in Paris on July 22nd will be an opportunity to introduce the traditional Saudi songs to the French public” he said, adding that these events promote the rapprochement of peoples and intercultural dialogue because they create bridges between cultures.

“France is the forerunner in several sectors, such as cinema, music, culinary arts, video games and the performing arts,” Pouille said. “We wish to promote the excellence and know-how of our institutions to the Saudis, especially with regard to the production of events, the presentation of artists and their works, the training and the opening of art schools. We have a lot to do together.”

Despite the lion’s share of cultural programs, the growth in Franco-Saudi relations is not limited to that. Sports cooperation between France and Saudi Arabia is developing rapidly.

The French ambassador does not hide his avid support for Al-Hilal Saudi Football Club. He told Arab News that several agreements have been signed in recent years by the Saudi Ministry of Sports and various French entities, especially with the French Football Federation, the National Institute of Sport and Performance and the French Handball Federation.

Several football training centers for Saudi youth are being developed in the Kingdom, in collaboration with the FFF, but that is not all. “French players specializing in the organization of sports competitions have excelled in recent years on the Saudi scene,” Pouille said.

“The first thing that comes to my mind is the Rally Dakar, organized since 2020 in Saudi Arabia by Amaury Sports Organization, which is a flagship event of our sports cooperation. ASO has also launched other major events with Saudi authorities, such as the first tour of Arabia in cycling in 2020, the Baja Rally in the Eastern Province, the AlUla eco-trail and the Riyadh Marathon. As a sports nation and organizer of international events such as the Paris Olympics in 2024, France has a lot of experience to convey.”

At an economic level, Saudi Arabia and France have always had a privileged relationship but it was boosted after the visit of President Emmanuel Macron in 2017 to the Kingdom.

“French investments in Saudi Arabia reached around $3 billion in 2020, mainly in the energy sector, while Saudi invested about $600 million in France, mainly in hotels and real estate,” said Pouille.

The French ambassador noted that, on the trade front, merchandise trade between France and Saudi Arabia amounted to $6 billion in 2021, up by 25 percent year-on-year, reflecting the strength of bilateral trade relations. In the ranking of Saudi Arabia’s supplier countries, France ranks eighth and retains a market share of about 3.4 percent of total Saudi imports.

When asked where he sees this cooperation in five years, Pouille said that he is very optimistic.

“Saudi Arabia has launched a series of giga-projects: NEOM, AlUla, Red Sea Project, Qiddiya, AMALA, Diriyah, and many development projects in the capital and the rest of the country in areas covering tourism and entertainment, arts and culture, renewable energy, new technologies and innovation,” he said.

“Thanks to partnerships with Saudi companies, especially those concluded during the business forum on the sidelines of President Emmanuel Macron’s visit, French companies are already present in these sectors, which will certainly be very promising in the years to come. The sky will be our limit.”

There is an active and dynamic French community living in Saudi Arabia, many of whom are executives working in large French or foreign groups in the energy, defense, transport and tourism sectors. As per the ambassador, as of July 2022, there are 5,600 registered French people living in the Kingdom — 2,500 in Riyadh and 600 in the Eastern Province (Dammam, Alkhobar, and Jubail), as well as 2,500 in Jeddah, Madinah and Makkah.

“I am indeed pleased to see more and more compatriots choosing to come to Saudi Arabia thanks to the many economic and cultural projects being developed as part of Vision 2030,” said Pouille.

He added that the French community in Saudi Arabia enjoys an excellent quality of life, with access to good services, especially digital, as well as an increasingly varied array of leisure activities in a secure environment.

For Pouille, the presence of three prominent French international schools in Riyadh, Jeddah and Alkhobar, alongside a network of five Alliance Francaises in the country, reinforce the attractiveness of the Kingdom for French and French-speaking families.

“Access to high-level medical infrastructure is a plus and the French community has particularly appreciated the rigorous management of the pandemic by the Saudi authorities,” he said.

At the end of the interview, the ambassador seized the opportunity to wish readers a happy National Day saying: “On this July 14, our National Day, I hope that, in the years to come, the French will visit Arabia in greater numbers and that more and more tourists and Saudi investors will visit France.”

 

Topics: French National Day Special French Ambassador Ludovic Pouille Saudi Arabia

Saudi border patrol thwarts attempt to smuggle drugs

Saudi border patrol thwarts attempt to smuggle drugs

  • 30 smugglers were apprehended including 16 Saudi nationals and 14 foreigners
RIYADH: Various attempts to smuggle drugs in the regions of Jazan, Najran, Asir, and Tabuk have been thwarted, the official spokesman of the General Directorate of Border Guard Colonel Misfer bin Ghannam Al-Quraini said.

Attempts to smuggle 296kg of the narcotic khat, 230kg of hashish, 334,000 amphetamine tablets, 278g of opium and 1.8g of cocaine were foiled, Saudi Press Agency reported.

30 smugglers were apprehended including 16 Saudi nationals and 14 foreigners of Ethiopian, Somali, Eritrean, and Egyptian nationality.

After the initial legal procedures against them were completed, the smugglers were handed over to the authorities.

Topics: drug smugglers

King Salman, El-Sisi discuss regional, global issues

King Salman, El-Sisi discuss regional, global issues

  • During a phone call, they exchanged congratulations on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha
CAIRO: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi discussed regional and international issues of common interest.

During a phone call, they exchanged congratulations on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha.

King Salman expressed his wish that God will provide Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and other Arab and Islamic nations with goodness and blessings.

El-Sisi expressed his best wishes to the people and government of Saudi Arabia for continued progress, peace and prosperity.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Egypt

Ithra lights up Eid with spectacular experiences

Ithra lights up Eid with spectacular experiences

DHAHRAN: Ithra celebrated Eid Al-Adha by offering interactive activities, live performances, inspiring talks and dining options.

The iconic building was illuminated with festive lights, while inside there was live music, the aroma of fresh Saudi gahwa or coffee, bottled Zamzam water, and children skipping about in their best thobes and dresses.

As part of the Eid celebration, award-winning Kuwaiti artist Humood Al-Khudher performed his first concert at the Ithra Theater as an enthusiastic audience sang along.

Inspired by gold embroidery from the holiest places in Islam, Suq Majaz, a shop from Al-Ahsa, offered free craft options at the Ithra Museum, helping visitors make their own bisht-inspired gold necklaces and bracelets. The bisht is a traditional cloak typically worn by men on celebratory occasions.

Closeup of the bisht-inspired necklaces donated by Suq Majaz, a local store from Al-Ahsa that specializes in traditional Saudi heritage crafts (Jasmine Bager)

Other mosque-related content could be viewed at Enigma at the Ithra Cinema, where families solved puzzles and joined a grand quest to help the Tamim family (introduced during the event) to continue their journey into Makkah.

The library hosted a talk about the Grand Mosque and how it felt to be a pilgrim performing Hajj, while offering insights on the different traditions centered around the holy site.

Photos could be taken at the Ithra Tower with the backdrop giving participants the illusion they were standing at Al-Haram in Makkah.

The Energy Exhibit also offered the chance for science-loving children to perform experiments, and offered an interactive show that bridged science and storytelling.

The Children’s Museum at Ithra was bustling with an extra burst of excitement for Eid. Short talks were given by expert staff who discussed the various stones in Al-Haram in Makkah to help deepen everyone’s understanding about the area.

Families and friends enjoying the outdoor Eid celebrations at Ithra. (Ahmed Al-Thani)

For curious and creative youngsters who struggle to sit still, the museum offered plenty of interactive activities throughout the different spaces, which encouraged children of all ages to fully engage while learning.

Along the windows at Ithra, a selection of local artists were asked to draw their interpretation of the holiday.

Sara Aljoughiman, a self-taught artist, said: “I’m one of the group artists participating right now in Ithra to do some sketches related to Hajj and Eid Al-Adha in general. The idea for this sketch came from a scene that happened here. I saw a kid following a pigeon in the outside area and the idea came from that scene that I saw. We usually see a lot of pigeons in Al-Haram; it’s a symbol of peace usually, and that’s why I thought of drawing it with the minaret and some Islamic designs.”

For those willing to venture outside the window and into the sweltering summer heat, the Ithra Market was modeled after the markets in Makkah. Food trucks were lined up with offerings from crispy fried chicken via the popular Al-Baik to cold fresh juices. A cluster of independent local vendors also sold other goods.

Eid at the Children’s Museum at Ithra. (Ahmed Al-Thani)

One vendor, Bodour Amer, said that her shop, Dan Store, specializes in “pretty products that are good for the environment.”

The shop is one of several selling goods for last-minute Eid gifts.

“We are a curated online shop that selects environmentally-friendly goods from abroad. We have handmade soy candles, ceramic mugs, 100 percent organic cotton tote bags, and notebooks — made from 100 percent recycled paper with eco-friendly ink,” Amer told Arab News.

(Jasmine Bager)

“This is our second time participating at Ithra’s Eid celebration and we are so happy to offer this opportunity for locals to buy from us directly during Eid, before, hopefully, checking out the full selection at our online store.”

Myrna Madrideo, an overseas Filipino worker, decided to check out the Eid festivities at Ithra in order to deepen her knowledge of Saudi and Muslim culture — and to just have some fun.

 “I wanted to come to Ithra’s Eid celebration to experience Saudi culture and to experience Eid. When I came to Ithra, I was amazed— it’s beautiful and interesting. I loved the bookstore,” she said.

“I came to Saudi five years now, and this Eid at Ithra, I learned more about Muslims and about the culture. I feel happy to know about this, about them, about here inside Saudi. It’s all very beautiful.”

Topics: Eid Saudi Arabia

Djibouti’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia congratulates Kingdom on successful Hajj

Djibouti’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia congratulates Kingdom on successful Hajj

  • The Kingdom on Monday announced the incident-free completion of Hajj rites
  • Bamakhrama cited the “excellent services” extended to pilgrims by the Saudi government, private sector and the Saudi people
RIYADH: Dean of the Diplomatic Corps and Ambassador of Djibouti to Saudi Arabia Dya-Eddine Said Bamakhrama has congratulated King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for overseeing this year’s successful Hajj.

“The dean of the Diplomatic Corps congratulates the leadership of the Kingdom on the success of the Hajj 2022 season and appreciates the role of the Kingdom, and its leadership, for the appreciable efforts in organizing and caring,” the envoy tweeted.

“Praise be to Allah who has granted the pilgrims the opportunity to perform their full Hajj rites. I pray the Almighty to bring them back to their homes safe and sound, with a forgiven sin and an accepted Hajj, and many thanks and gratitude to King Salman,  Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and the government of Saudi Arabia for the care they have provided to the pilgrims of my country, Djibouti, and to the guests of Allah from all over the world,” the envoy told Arab News.

Bamakhrama cited the “excellent services” extended to pilgrims by the Saudi government, private sector and the Saudi people, despite the difficult circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Kingdom on Monday announced the incident-free completion of Hajj rites.

Prince Khaled Al-Faisal, governor of the Makkah region and president of the Central Hajj Committee, said that this year’s Hajj season, which welcomed about 1 million pilgrims for the first time after two years of COVID-19 restrictions, has “been a success.”

He added: “I am pleased to announce that this year’s pilgrimage has been successful on the security, service and health fronts.”

Saudi Health Minister Fahad Al-Jalajel hailed the Hajj health plan, revealing that the pilgrimage was free from outbreaks of illness.

Al-Jalajel attributed the success to early preparation and integration among all government sectors, citing the more than 230 health facilities that provided medical services to pilgrims at the holy sites.

Leadership from Muslim countries on Tuesday congratulated the Saudi leadership on the success of this year’s Hajj as the annual pilgrimage comes to a close.

Topics: Hajj 2022 Saudi Arabia Djibouti

