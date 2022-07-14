Hajj pilgrims from Turkey, Europe, US and Australia depart Makkah bound for Madinah

Groups of pilgrims from Turkey, Europe, the US and Australia have begun leaving Makkah after performing Hajj, bound for Madinah where they will visit the Prophet’s Mosque.
Zuhair Mohammed Khattab Shaker, the managing director of the Hajj service for the pilgrims from these areas, said that the process for those who travel from Makkah to Madinah, or to Jeddah from where they will depart for their homelands, is carried out in accordance with approved official procedures.
These procedures offer pilgrims the chance to perform one last tawaf around the Kaaba in the Grand Mosque and include regular bus services to take the pilgrims to their next destination, he said.
The departure of pilgrims is facilitated by Al-Rifada (Hajj service) centers, using workers provided by the General Syndicate of Cars to transport luggage, which means that pilgrims do not have to personally visit the offices of authorities to complete departure procedures themselves.
INTERVIEW: French ambassador welcomes ties between Paris and Riyadh
Ludovic Pouille talks to Arab News about the progress made in Franco-Saudi ties
Lauds progress made in sport, trade and other links between the two nations
Updated 16 sec ago
Sarah Sfeir
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and France share an ancient diplomatic relationship dating back to 1839, with the opening of the first French diplomatic post in the Arabian Peninsula.
The ties thrived over time, eventually encompassing all aspects of bilateral cooperation on trade, cultural, educational and political agreements.
Celebrating Bastille Day, Arab News en Francais met with French Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Ludovic Pouille to discuss the Global Strategic Partnership between the Kingdom and France as well as the ambassador’s aspirations in the country.
Regarding cultural cooperation between the two states, the ambassador told Arab News: “Since the intergovernmental agreement signed during Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s visit to Paris in 2018, the project of AlUla has been a remarkable medium of cooperation between the two countries in all fields, most notably tourism, culture and heritage.”
The aforementioned visit took Franco-Saudi relations to another level, during which an emblematic bilateral agreement for the development of interconnected urban centers and cultural and tourism institutions in the AlUla region and around the Mada’in Saleh Nabataean archaeological site was born.
We wish to promote the excellence and know-how of our institutions to the Saudis, especially with regard to the production of events, the presentation of artists and their works, the training and the opening of art schools.
Ludovic Pouille, French Ambassador to Saudi Arabia
“Archaeology is a historical key player in this cooperation. In 2002, the very first Franco-Saudi archaeological excavation, led by the French archaeologist Laila Nehme, was launched in Mada’in Saleh. This year we celebrate the 20th anniversary of this cooperation, which has expanded with no less than 16 Franco-Saudi archaeological missions in the Kingdom,” said Pouille, adding that this partnership will continue to progress with the upcoming construction of Villa Hegra, a cultural complex dedicated to contemporary art in AlUla.
The ambassador said he was proud to have participated in the opening of a branch of the Alliance Française in AlUla in November 2021, and believes it will bring together the Saudi and French speaking communities.
Cultural and artistic cooperation, already deep rooted, is constantly developing and blooming. June 2022 has witnessed the first edition of the music festival in Diriyah, organized by the Embassy of France in Saudi Arabia.
“Similarly, Mohammed Abdo’s concert in Paris on July 22nd will be an opportunity to introduce the traditional Saudi songs to the French public” he said, adding that these events promote the rapprochement of peoples and intercultural dialogue because they create bridges between cultures.
“France is the forerunner in several sectors, such as cinema, music, culinary arts, video games and the performing arts,” Pouille said. “We wish to promote the excellence and know-how of our institutions to the Saudis, especially with regard to the production of events, the presentation of artists and their works, the training and the opening of art schools. We have a lot to do together.”
Despite the lion’s share of cultural programs, the growth in Franco-Saudi relations is not limited to that. Sports cooperation between France and Saudi Arabia is developing rapidly.
The French ambassador does not hide his avid support for Al-Hilal Saudi Football Club. He told Arab News that several agreements have been signed in recent years by the Saudi Ministry of Sports and various French entities, especially with the French Football Federation, the National Institute of Sport and Performance and the French Handball Federation.
Several football training centers for Saudi youth are being developed in the Kingdom, in collaboration with the FFF, but that is not all. “French players specializing in the organization of sports competitions have excelled in recent years on the Saudi scene,” Pouille said.
“The first thing that comes to my mind is the Rally Dakar, organized since 2020 in Saudi Arabia by Amaury Sports Organization, which is a flagship event of our sports cooperation. ASO has also launched other major events with Saudi authorities, such as the first tour of Arabia in cycling in 2020, the Baja Rally in the Eastern Province, the AlUla eco-trail and the Riyadh Marathon. As a sports nation and organizer of international events such as the Paris Olympics in 2024, France has a lot of experience to convey.”
At an economic level, Saudi Arabia and France have always had a privileged relationship but it was boosted after the visit of President Emmanuel Macron in 2017 to the Kingdom.
“French investments in Saudi Arabia reached around $3 billion in 2020, mainly in the energy sector, while Saudi invested about $600 million in France, mainly in hotels and real estate,” said Pouille.
The French ambassador noted that, on the trade front, merchandise trade between France and Saudi Arabia amounted to $6 billion in 2021, up by 25 percent year-on-year, reflecting the strength of bilateral trade relations. In the ranking of Saudi Arabia’s supplier countries, France ranks eighth and retains a market share of about 3.4 percent of total Saudi imports.
When asked where he sees this cooperation in five years, Pouille said that he is very optimistic.
“Saudi Arabia has launched a series of giga-projects: NEOM, AlUla, Red Sea Project, Qiddiya, AMALA, Diriyah, and many development projects in the capital and the rest of the country in areas covering tourism and entertainment, arts and culture, renewable energy, new technologies and innovation,” he said.
“Thanks to partnerships with Saudi companies, especially those concluded during the business forum on the sidelines of President Emmanuel Macron’s visit, French companies are already present in these sectors, which will certainly be very promising in the years to come. The sky will be our limit.”
There is an active and dynamic French community living in Saudi Arabia, many of whom are executives working in large French or foreign groups in the energy, defense, transport and tourism sectors. As per the ambassador, as of July 2022, there are 5,600 registered French people living in the Kingdom — 2,500 in Riyadh and 600 in the Eastern Province (Dammam, Alkhobar, and Jubail), as well as 2,500 in Jeddah, Madinah and Makkah.
“I am indeed pleased to see more and more compatriots choosing to come to Saudi Arabia thanks to the many economic and cultural projects being developed as part of Vision 2030,” said Pouille.
He added that the French community in Saudi Arabia enjoys an excellent quality of life, with access to good services, especially digital, as well as an increasingly varied array of leisure activities in a secure environment.
For Pouille, the presence of three prominent French international schools in Riyadh, Jeddah and Alkhobar, alongside a network of five Alliance Francaises in the country, reinforce the attractiveness of the Kingdom for French and French-speaking families.
“Access to high-level medical infrastructure is a plus and the French community has particularly appreciated the rigorous management of the pandemic by the Saudi authorities,” he said.
At the end of the interview, the ambassador seized the opportunity to wish readers a happy National Day saying: “On this July 14, our National Day, I hope that, in the years to come, the French will visit Arabia in greater numbers and that more and more tourists and Saudi investors will visit France.”
Young Saudi medical volunteers step up to treat Hajj pilgrims
“We thank the Saudi government, we thank the news channels who have been supporting, and who have been working day and night for these particular Hajj people,” he said
Updated 14 July 2022
Lama Alhamawi
MINA: During the final days of Hajj, medical volunteers with the Salem bin Mahfouz Foundation offered pilgrims treatment so they could complete their journey.
“It feels great to help out,” Ghaida Abdullah, one of the volunteers, said.
“We have been preparing for about a week to provide medical services to pilgrims. It comes with great responsibility, but it is a nice feeling to give back using all the knowledge you’ve acquired — to be able to serve people and have them wish you well.”
Abdullah, a 22-year-old medical student at King Abdulaziz University in Jeddah, came to Makkah with other medical students to treat pilgrims nearing the end of their Hajj rituals.
“We provide health and medical services for any situation that pilgrims may face due to high temperatures, or any chronic disease (complications) they may experience due to sweat or high temperatures,” she said.
Abdullah and her fellow volunteers finished treating one pilgrim for burns before they shared their experience with Arab News.
“We sanitize and dress the burns, and if need be we will transfer (the patient) to a health center. Otherwise, we will try to change the dressing tomorrow,” she said.
Volunteers often treat pilgrims returning to Jamarat for Tashreeq days, the three days of ritual following the first day of Eid Al-Adha.
Nishatha Fatima Abdul Majeed, 42, and her husband, Abdul Majeed Zaheer, 50, from India were treated for leg pain.
“The medical treatment we got here was excellent and gave us relief for the time being,” Zaheer said.
“We thank the Saudi government, we thank the news channels who have been supporting, and who have been working day and night for these particular Hajj people,” he said.
In between caring for patients, the medical volunteers distributed cold water to keep the pilgrims hydrated on their journey.
Heat exhaustion, dehydration, swelling, blisters and minor wounds were among the most common problems volunteers encountered.
The volunteers said that they feel honored to assist the pilgrims and hope to return in the future.
Visitors lauded Saudi authorities for services provided at the Grand Mosque, the Prophet’s Mosque and the holy sites
Updated 14 July 2022
SPA
MADINAH: Pilgrims have praised the efforts of Saudi Arabia in hosting this year’s Hajj, drawing attention to the successful rollout of services and facilities.
Visitors lauded Saudi authorities for services provided at the Grand Mosque, the Prophet’s Mosque and the holy sites.
Hamza Omar Kassab from Sudan said that the Kingdom provided services and facilities so that pilgrims could perform their rites in comfort and safety, and that he was praying to Allah for the Kingdom’s continued stability and safety.
Omar Abdel Hamid from Egypt said that the organization and good reception he witnessed during the pilgrimage demonstrates the interest accorded by the Kingdom’s leadership to the Two Holy Mosques.
Murtada Salem from Nigeria said that the Kingdom is “making great efforts” by providing the utmost care and attention to pilgrims, Umrah performers and visitors to the Two Holy Mosques, pointing to the keenness of Saudi officials to provide the best services for guests.
Amina from Egypt praised the warmth and organization of those working in service of pilgrims.
Mohammed Suri from Niger expressed his joy at performing Hajj and visiting Madinah, expressing his admiration for the services provided by the Kingdom to pilgrims.
Saudi aid agency launches Eid entertainment activities for Syrian orphaned children in Jordan
A total of 191 children took part in the entertainment activities provided by KSrelief
Updated 14 July 2022
SPA
AMMAN: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center announced that it had implemented an entertainment initiative for orphaned Syrian refugee children in Jordan.
The “Your Joy is our Joy” initiative was launched on the advent of Eid Al-Adha, and would also benefit children in the host community in Irbid governorate, northern Jordan. A total of 191 children took part in the activities.
Various recreational activities were held, which played a major role in alleviating the suffering of children and bringing joy and happiness to their hearts during the days of Eid.
The center said it would provide support and all services through the project to sponsor orphans and their families in Irbid governorate for a whole year.
Deep-rooted cooperation is at the heart of French-Saudi relations
French companies are entering Saudi markets and contributing to the implementation of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, including major development projects
Cultural and academic cooperation is extensive and long-standing; the French presence dates back more 180 years, resulting in first-hand knowledge of ancient Hijaz and the modern-day nation
Updated 13 July 2022
Mostafa Mihraje
As consul general of France in Jeddah, I have been able to visit a number of governorates, giving me the opportunity to meet French nationals living outside of the city. I was also given the opportunity to listen to them and address their concerns, as well as meet local authorities and explore the possibilities for cooperation between France and Saudi Arabia in the economic, cultural and academic fields.
The French community in the western part of the Kingdom consists of about 2,500 expatriates. It is an active community, fully integrated into its environment. In addition, before the pandemic about 50,000 pilgrims from France traveled to the Kingdom each year, including 23,500 who came to perform Hajj, and they should be considered in addition to these permanent residents.
I am delighted with the resumption of pilgrimage, even if this year’s edition was staged with a new organization that did not allow us to reach the initially announced quotas. I am also delighted with the quality of the relations between the consulate general and Saudi authorities, which allows us to provide an attentive ear to help solve any problems the French community might encounter.
French companies are making their way into Saudi markets and contributing to the implementation of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 development and diversification plan, and to major projects in the country. They are active in sectors such as infrastructure, transport, new technologies, water, health, heritage and tourism. French expertise is world-renowned and we place it at the disposal of our Saudi partners.
The Consulate General of France in Jeddah plays an active role in facilitating business contacts between Saudi demand and French supply. It therefore relies on the French partners of the consulate: Business France and the Saudi-French Business Group of Jeddah, also known as CAFSDA.
There is also long-running and extensive cultural and academic cooperation between the two countries. Currently, several hundred Saudi students are studying in France, specializing in subjects such as medicine, law, engineering and various branches of science.
In the field of heritage, France is participating in seven Franco-Saudi archaeological missions at locations such as Hegra, Al-Bad’, Al-Hima, the Farasan Islands, and the Camel Site in Jouf, with the dual objectives of promoting the Kingdom’s heritage and training Saudi archaeologists.
The consulate works hard to showcase French culture as well as the value of Saudi culture. Notable events and projects that it is involved with include: A longstanding partnership with the 21,39 Jeddah Art Festival; the Red Sea International Film Festival and its 48-hour Film Challenge; a range of events and activities focusing on French gastronomy; sending young Saudi artists to the Cite Internationale des Arts artist-in-residence center in Paris; and the staging of high-profile concerts and performances.
This year, we are proud to have organized the first World Music Day festival in Saudi Arabia, on June 21, in partnership with the University of Business and Technology in Jeddah.
In addition, there are several places in Jeddah where you can learn the French language, including The French International School of Jeddah (which has 1,000 students), and other French-speaking schools (2,000 students). The Alliance Francaise specializes in teaching French to adults and in 2018, 1,200 students were enrolled with it. It has also launched French-language courses at the Makkah Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
- Mostafa Mihraje is the consul general of France in Jeddah.