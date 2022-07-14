You are here

Saudi inflation edges up to 2.3% in June as food and beverages prices rise

Update Saudi inflation edges up to 2.3% in June as food and beverages prices rise
Saudi Arabia’s annual consumer inflation rate surged to 2.3 percent in June, from 2.2 percent in May.
Updated 14 July 2022
Rinat Gainullin

Saudi inflation edges up to 2.3% in June as food and beverages prices rise

Saudi inflation edges up to 2.3% in June as food and beverages prices rise
Updated 14 July 2022
Rinat Gainullin

MOSCOW: Saudi Arabia’s annual consumer inflation rate surged to 2.3 percent in June, from 2.2 percent in May, according to the latest data released by the General Authority for Statistics.

The slight uptick in the inflation rate was primarily driven by a rise in food and beverages prices. The growth rate in this category reached 4.4 percent, according to the GASTAT press release.

“Food and beverages prices were the main drivers of the inflation rate in June 2022 due to their high relative importance in the Saudi consumer basket with a weight of 18.8 percent,” said GASTAT.

Looking at other categories that affected the headline June figure, the most noticeable change emerged from transportation, housing and utilities.

While the annual growth in the transport index slowed to 2.47 percent in June from 4.05 percent in May, the growth rate in the housing and utilities group doubled to 1.02 percent from 0.49 percent in May.

As a result, the contribution of the transport in headline June figure decreased by 0.21 points to 0.32 points while the latter increased by 0.14 points to 0.26 points.

The food and beverages category’s contribution to headline inflation changed less in June compared to May at around 36 percent. However, the transportation share declined considerably to approximately 14 percent from 24 percent in May.

At the same time, the housing and utilities pie almost doubled to over 11 percent from around 6 percent in the previous month.

Also, the contribution of miscellaneous goods and services increased to 12 percent from 11 percent approximately.

For the month-on-month inflation, which came in at 0.2 percent, the most noticeable factor changes were the dampening effect on the headline figure from the 0.08 point decrease in the home furnishings and equipment category and increases in the contribution by the food and beverages as well as transport categories — 0.04 points each.

Topics: #inflation

UAE invests $2 bln in hi-tech Indian crop-growing 'food parks' to ease shortages

UAE invests $2 bln in hi-tech Indian crop-growing 'food parks' to ease shortages
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

UAE invests $2 bln in hi-tech Indian crop-growing 'food parks' to ease shortages

UAE invests $2 bln in hi-tech Indian crop-growing 'food parks' to ease shortages
  • The parks would bring farmers, processors and retailers together using advanced technology to minimize waste, conserve water and maximize crop yields
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

NEW DELHI: The United Arab Emirates has pledged $2 billion to help develop a series of "food parks" in India to tackle food insecurity in South Asia and the Middle East, a joint statement said on Thursday.

Speaking in Jerusalem at a virtual summit with UAE, Israeli and Indian leaders, U.S. President Joe Biden said the investment could "increase India's food yields in the region three-fold in just five years".

The parks would bring farmers, processors and retailers together using advanced climate technology to minimize waste, conserve water and maximize crop yields, focusing at first on crops including potatoes, rice and onions.

The four countries would also advance renewable energy projects in India, including wind and solar energy plants, they said.

The projects would be supported by the Israeli and U.S. private sectors, Biden said at the summit on food security and clean energy amid fears of global food shortages caused by the war in Ukraine.

Russia and Ukraine are the world's third and fourth largest grain exporters, respectively, while Russia is also a key fuel and fertiliser exporter.

The war has disrupted their exports, pushed world food prices to record levels and triggered protests in developing countries already contending with elevated food prices due to COVID-related supply chain disruptions.

Economic fallout from the pandemic, climate change, food insecurity and volatile energy markets, Biden said, had been "made worse by Russia's brutal and unprovoked attack" on Ukraine.

"All these issues require cooperation and coordination, and none of us can mount a comprehensive response on our own," Biden said.

U.N. agencies warned this month that the war in Ukraine and climate change could push starvation and mass migration to unprecedented levels.

Apart from benefiting local farmers, the food parks would help reduce trade barriers and unify food safety standards, Indian foreign secretary Vinay Kwatra said in New Delhi

They would also provide India with an opportunity to benchmark its perishable food products for global export and allow Indian produce access to the strategic Gulf markets starting with UAE, Kwatra said.

He said Indian states Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh - both ruled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party - were exploring setting up these parks, which would initially cultivate bananas, potatoes, rice, onions and spices.

Gulf Arab states import as much as 80-90% of their food and while their oil wealth renders them less vulnerable to rising global food prices than poorer countries in the region, disruptions threaten their supply chains.

India, the world's third-biggest oil importer and consumer, depends on Gulf state for meeting most of its oil needs.

Wealthy Gulf states have invested heavily in farmland overseas and have been investing domestically more in agritech, which is also a fast-growing sector in Israel.

Crop yields are relatively low in India, which despite being a major farm goods producer, lacks regular irrigation for around half its farmland. Venture capital firms are increasingly pouring money into local agritech start-ups.

 

Topics: #uae #India food park

Crypto Moves — Bitcoin & Ethereum rise; Crypto firm Celsius files for bankruptcy; Stablecoins under 'same risk, same regulation'

Crypto Moves — Bitcoin & Ethereum rise; Crypto firm Celsius files for bankruptcy; Stablecoins under ‘same risk, same regulation’
Updated 14 July 2022
Dana Alomar

Crypto Moves — Bitcoin & Ethereum rise; Crypto firm Celsius files for bankruptcy; Stablecoins under ‘same risk, same regulation’

Crypto Moves — Bitcoin & Ethereum rise; Crypto firm Celsius files for bankruptcy; Stablecoins under ‘same risk, same regulation’
Updated 14 July 2022
Dana Alomar

RIYADH: Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency internationally, traded higher on Thursday, rising by 3.15 percent to $20,084.51 at 9:15 a.m. Riyadh time.

Ethereum, the second most traded cryptocurrency, was priced at $1,104.69, rising by 4.66 percent, according to data from CoinDesk.

Crypto firm Celsius files for bankruptcy

The industry was thrown into greater turmoil on Wednesday when cryptocurrency investment platform Celsius filed for bankruptcy in the US a month after freezing withdrawal, according to Reuters. 

The company suspended withdrawals in mid-June and seeks a restructure that maximizes value for all stakeholders. It claimed it had $167 million in cash to cover urgent needs.

Without the freeze on withdrawals, “the acceleration would have allowed certain customers — those who were first to act — to be paid in full while leaving others to wait,” the Celsius special committee was quoted as saying in the statement.

Voyager Digital, a US-based cryptocurrency lending specialist, filed for bankruptcy last week.

As a result of a lack of cash, other companies have suspended withdrawals, including CoinFlex and Babel Finance.

In addition, Three Arrows Capital, a Singaporean investment firm, has filed for bankruptcy.

Stablecoins under ‘same risk, same regulation’

On Wednesday, global regulators tightened controls over a battered crypto sector by requiring stablecoins to comply with the same safeguards as traditional forms of payments, according to Reuters. 

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency designed to avoid the volatility that makes bitcoin and other digital tokens impractical for most commerce.

The International Organization for Securities Commissions and the Bank for International Settlements, a central bank forum, announced that the proposals they submitted to public consultation in October had been adopted.

Using “same risk, same regulation,” the new guidance explains when existing payment sector rules should be applied to large stablecoins.

Ashley Alder, chair of IOSCO and CEO of Hong Kong’s securities regulator, said: “We expect the same level of robustness and strength in these aspects in systemically important stablecoin arrangements.”

In addition to managing risks, the guidance also covers governance and transparency.

“Recent developments in the crypto asset market have again brought urgency for authorities to address the potential risks posed by crypto assets, including stablecoins more broadly,” chair of the BIS committee and deputy governor of the Bank of England Jon Cunliffe added. 

Topics: #Cryptocurrency #bitcoin

UAE-In Focus — Etihad named as the world's eco-friendliest airline

UAE-In Focus — Etihad named as the world’s eco-friendliest airline
Updated 14 July 2022
Dana Alomar

UAE-In Focus — Etihad named as the world’s eco-friendliest airline

UAE-In Focus — Etihad named as the world’s eco-friendliest airline
Updated 14 July 2022
Dana Alomar

DUBAI: As part of the AirlineRatings.com Airline Excellence Awards, Etihad Airways was named the environmental airline of the year and recognized for setting new standards for the global aviation industry.

The Abu Dhabi carrier offset 70,000 tons of carbon emissions for one Boeing Co. 787 in 2021 by buying into a forestry program in Tanzania, Bloomberg reported, citing Tony Douglas, CEO of Etihad Airways, in an interview at the Dubai Airshow last year.

Majid Al Futtaim opens its first CB2 store in Dubai

Majid Al Futtaim has opened its first CB2 store in the region after a temporary pop-up in Mall of the Emirates, according to a statement.
 
“Building on the success of CB2’s ecommerce website as well as our recent pop-up in Mall of the Emirates, this new store is a continuation of our mission to pioneer new experiences both online and offline,” said CEO of Majid Al Futtaim – Lifestyle Fahed Ghanim in a statement.
 
“Physical stores play a vital role in helping customers see, touch, and experience products, whilst creating memorable moments with friends and families and building meaningful connections with brands,” he added.
 
There are multiple categories in the new store, including furniture, kitchenware, bedding, lighting, rugs, accessories and more.
 
CB2 offers online ordering, same-day delivery, and at-home assembly to provide a seamless omnichannel shopping experience.

AD Ports Group to support Hayat Biotech’s global expansion

Hayat Biotech and AD Ports Group signed a Memorandum of Understanding to support Hayat Biotech’s global logistics and distribution efforts through AD Ports Group’s cold & ultra-cold pharma hub based in KIZAD, according to a statement.

As part of the partnership, Hayat Biotech will be able to set up manufacturing centers around the globe and provide logistics solutions to serve international markets.

In the initial phase, Hayat Biotech will ship strategic construction supplies, including containers, machinery, raw materials, and equipment, to support the construction of its global biopharmaceutical manufacturing facilities, the statement added.

Upon completion, the facilities will produce several biopharmaceutical products, including Hayat-Vax, the first locally produced COVID-19 vaccine in the Middle East.

HOPE Consortium, an Abu Dhabi-led partnership will handle distribution as part of the collaboration.

Topics: #uae Etihad Airways

Contractors prepare bids for Saudi Aramco and TotalEnergies JV in Jubail

Contractors prepare bids for Saudi Aramco and TotalEnergies JV in Jubail
Updated 14 July 2022
Arab News

Contractors prepare bids for Saudi Aramco and TotalEnergies JV in Jubail

Contractors prepare bids for Saudi Aramco and TotalEnergies JV in Jubail
Updated 14 July 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Contractors are preparing bids for the estimated $5 billion Amiral petrochemical project of Saudi Aramco and Total Refining & Petrochemical Co. in Jubail, which includes the main engineering, procurement and construction works, according to a MEED report.

Citing sources, the agency reported that Satorp, a downstream joint venture of Saudi Aramco and France’s TotalEnergies, had issued tenders for the eight EPC packages in May and June.

Initially, the deadline to submit the bids was Aug. 15. The report noted that Satorp has extended it to Aug. 31.

The main components of the EPC package include mixed feed cracker, derivative units, high-density polyethylene and logistics area, utilities, interconnecting and flare systems.

The package will also oversee tank farms, pipelines and value park integration, Satorp integration, information technology and security systems, among other things.

Topics: #aramco TotalEnergies

China In-Focus – Banking, home stocks slump; Alibaba cuts a third of deals team staff

China In-Focus – Banking, home stocks slump; Alibaba cuts a third of deals team staff
Updated 14 July 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

China In-Focus – Banking, home stocks slump; Alibaba cuts a third of deals team staff

China In-Focus – Banking, home stocks slump; Alibaba cuts a third of deals team staff
Updated 14 July 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH:  Investors dumped China’s banking and real estate stocks on Thursday, fearing deepening trouble in the property sector would begin to hit the financial system as a wave of homebuyers refused to repay mortgage loans for delayed projects.


Bonds of Chinese developers were also sold off, as confidence in the sector, already wrecked by the Evergrande Group crisis, continues to wane.

Over the past few weeks, a growing number of homebuyers across China have collectively threatened to halt mortgage payments to banks until developers resume construction of pre-sold homes, according to official newspapers and social media.

The CSI300 Bank index fell as much as 3.3 percent, hitting its lowest level since March 2020, while Hong Kong’s financial shares lost 1.5 percent. 

China Merchants Bank and Industrial Bank dropped as much as 6.3 percent and 3.6 percent respectively.

China-listed developers Gemdale and Greenland Holdings slumped more than 4 percent, while Hong Kong-listed Longfor Group tumbled 5.4 percent to a four-month low.

The CSI Real Estate Bond Index fell to the lowest level in nearly four years, while an index tracking Chinese high-yield bonds hit record lows.

Alibaba cuts a third of deals team staff after regulatory crackdown

Alibaba Group is cutting over a third of staff in its in-house deals team, four people with knowledge of the matter said, after Beijing’s sweeping regulatory crackdown sharply slowed the Chinese e-commerce behemoth’s deal-making pace.

Alibaba plans to reduce its strategic investment team of more than 110 people, mainly based in mainland China, to about 70, said two of the people, adding the company has already informed a bulk of staffers of their redundancy.

The job cuts mainly involve mid-level and senior people in the mainland, said the two people, declining to be named as they were not authorized to speak to the media. The company’s deals team also has staff in Hong Kong, they added.

China summer wheat output rises 1 percent on extra acreage, yields

China’s summer wheat output rose 1 percent this year, official data showed on Thursday, boosted by additional acreage in a traditional cotton-growing region and higher yields.

Summer wheat output in the world’s top grower of the grain reached 135.76 million tons in 2022, the National Statistics Bureau said, helped by a 0.7 percent increase in yields and a slight gain in acreage.

Prices of wheat harvested in China rose to their highest levels on record last month, despite stable demand, pushed up by surging farming costs, tight stocks and concerns that heavy rains last year would lead to a smaller crop.

The agriculture ministry, however, had recently said its winter wheat crop improved more than expected.

(With input from Reuters) 

 

Topics: #china #banking business

