Israeli rights group protests ‘apartheid’ during Biden trip

A billboard saying “Mr. President, this is apartheid” is posted by an Israeli human rights group in Bethlehem on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. (AP)
Updated 14 July 2022
  • B’Tselem says Israel serially abuses Palestinians’ human rights
  • Billboards put up in West Bank ahead of US president’s visit to Ramallah
LONDON: Israeli human rights group B’Tselem is protesting against the country’s “apartheid” system during the visit of US President Joe Biden. 

He arrived on Wednesday as part of a tour of the region — his first since becoming president. Arriving in Tel Aviv, Biden described the US-Israeli relationship as “bone-deep.”

B’Tselem has put up banners in the Palestinian cities of Ramallah and Bethlehem ahead of his visit to the Israeli-occupied West Bank, reading: “This is apartheid.” Biden is due to meet Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Friday in Ramallah.

Hagai El-Ad, executive director of B’Tselem, said the US has repeatedly permitted Israel to violate human rights, adding: “When the (US) attitude changes, so will the (Israeli) regime.”

Other rights groups, including Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International, also accuse Israel of apartheid against the Palestinian people, something the Israeli government denies. 

In a report published in February, Amnesty said Palestinians are treated as an “inferior racial group and systematically deprived of their rights,” forced to live with “cruel policies of segregation, dispossession and exclusion which amounts to crimes against humanity.”

It added that Palestinians are subject to “massive” land and property confiscations, unlawful killings, “forcible transfers” and movement restrictions.

Nasrallah speech prompts Lebanese fears of Israel escalation amid maritime border row

Nasrallah speech prompts Lebanese fears of Israel escalation amid maritime border row
NAJIA HOUSSARI

  • Energy vessel to begin drilling in Karish field despite IDF shooting down Hezbollah drones
  • Politicians, oil experts slam Iran-inspired Nasrallah statements
BEIRUT: Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah’s speech on Wednesday night, in which he ratcheted up tensions with Israel, has raised fresh fears in Lebanon over possible escalations with its southern neighbor.

The speech came amid indirect Lebanese–Israeli talks over the demarcation of the maritime border between the two countries, and follows the downing of three drones flown by Hezbollah towards the Karish gas field by the Israel Defense Forces earlier this month.

Nasrallah warned that sending drones over the field in the Mediterranean earlier this month was “a modest beginning to where the situation could be heading,” adding that “if the results of the negotiations are negative, not only will we reach Karish, but we will also go beyond Karish.”

He added that “maritime border demarcation and Lebanon’s gas exploration and extraction constitutes a crucial matter to save the country,” and stressed that it was necessary to “settle this issue once and for all through demarcation and extraction, or else we will cross all limits and flip the table on everyone.”

In September, a liquefied natural gas production and storage vessel belonging to Energean will start extracting gas at the behest of Israel from the Karish field, which was discovered in 2013.

Part of the field is located within two miles of Line 29 to the north, considered by Lebanon a potential starting point of its maritime border with Israel.

Lebanon recognizes Line 23 as the current demarcation, according to documents submitted to the UN in 2011, and has not yet legally amended its stance, but considers Line 29 to be open to negotiation — whilst the gas field may well extend under it.

Nasrallah described the moment as a “golden opportunity” for Lebanon to exploit Mediterranean gas resources, with the conflict between Russia and Ukraine causing energy issues in Europe, with autumn fast approaching.

The speech raised fears across Lebanon about possible escalation with Israel, with the Energean Power vessel a point of contention amid Hezbollah’s threats to continue to operate drones in the area.

Christina Abi Haidar, a legal expert in oil affairs, cast doubt on the feasibility of exploiting Europe’s energy issues, saying: “In case we find gas, we cannot export it to Europe because we are not part of the EastMed project.”

She told Arab News that Nasrallah’s speech would not help Lebanon’s negotiating position, adding: “Lebanon is no longer the starting point of the maritime demarcation, meaning that what Nasrallah has said does not have any legal grounds.

“Moreover, Hezbollah is part of the ruling class, the government and the Parliament, so why did not it push toward the amendments previously?

Regarding Nasrallah’s remarks and the effect they may have on oil and gas exploration and extraction in the region, Abi Haidar said: “The Israeli party is in a hurry to finish the maritime border demarcation talks with Lebanon because it’s seeking stable security for its companies in the event of any shock, given the high costs.”

She added: “What should be known is that Israel (has) started the exploration phase, while it took us between two to five years to start this phase.”

A number of Lebanese politicians also criticized Nasrallah after the speech.

Progressive Socialist Party head Walid Jumblatt said on social media: “Nasrallah’s speech put an end to the possibility of reaching a settlement regarding Line 23.”

Kataeb Party leader Samy Gemayel said Nasrallah “is embroiling the Lebanese in a new adventure that might cost them a lot without asking for their permission.”

Lebanese Forces MP Ghayath Yazbeck said: “After Nasrallah’s speech, it became clear to everyone that we don’t have a state. Hezbollah is acting within the frames set by Iran and its calculations are not Lebanese. Nasrallah’s claim that he speaks on behalf of most Lebanese and most Shiites is inaccurate.”

Yazbeck added Lebanon “cannot go to war while it is starving. Nasrallah’s statements are nihilistic.”

Parliamentarian Said Al-Asmar called on Nasrallah to “fight corruption and not cover it with the party’s weapons,” adding: “The decision of peace and war should be left to the state only.”

Free Patriotic Movement leader Gebran Bassil, though, tweeted: “You (Israel) want your gas, then we want our gas too. That is how a strong sate acts. That is how it preserves the national dignity and that is how sovereignty should be.”

 

Egyptian envoy, Malta’s PM hold talks

Egyptian envoy, Malta’s PM hold talks
Ahmed Ali

  • During their meeting, Anis reviewed Egypt’s vision for the conference, from commitments to implementation
CAIRO: Egyptian Ambassador Khaled Anis met with Malta’s prime minister to deliver an invitation to participate in the UN Climate Change Conference in Sharm El-Sheikh in November. Dr. Robert Abela expressed his gratitude for the invitation.

During their meeting, Anis reviewed Egypt’s vision for the conference, from commitments to implementation.

He also reviewed aspects of Egyptian-Maltese cooperation, including recent meetings on energy, water, air travel, trade and investment.

Abela praised these developments and affirmed his support for the further strengthening of bilateral relations.

He and Anis exchanged views on current global challenges, including the issues of energy, food security and rising prices.

Qatar Airways, Etihad, Emirates ranked among world’s 20 best airlines for 2022

Qatar Airways, Etihad, Emirates ranked among world’s 20 best airlines for 2022
Arab News

  • Qatar Airways took top spot for its cabin innovations, passenger service, and commitment to continued operations throughout the pandemic
LONDON: AirlineRatings, an aviation safety and product rating agency, has named three Gulf long-haul carriers among the world’s 20 best airlines in its 2022 rankings.


Qatar Airways took the top spot for the second year in a row, with the UAE’s Etihad Airways and Emirates in third and 16th places, respectively. Air New Zealand took second place.


To make the top 20, airlines must have a seven-star safety rating and demonstrate leadership in innovation for passenger comfort.


According to AirlineRatings, which ranks more than 200 airlines worldwide, Qatar Airways took the overall top spot this year thanks to its cabin innovations, passenger service and its commitment to continuing to operate throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.


Flydubai, also based in the UAE, was named by AirlineRatings as one of the top 10 low-cost airlines in the world, in recognition of its good safety record and making a “big difference” in its market.
Etihad Airways was named the best environmental airline, in recognition of its leadership in the 787 Greenliner program.


The full top 20 list is: Qatar Airways, Air New Zealand, Etihad Airways, Korean Air, Singapore Airlines, Qantas, Virgin Australia, EVA Air, Turkish Airlines, All Nippon Airways, Cathay Pacific Airways, Virgin Atlantic, Japan Air Lines, JetBlue, Finnair, Emirates, Hawaiian, Air France/KLM, Alaska Airlines, and British Airways.

Biden to see ‘a new Iraq’ at the table, PM Al-Kadhimi says 

Biden to see ‘a new Iraq’ at the table, PM Al-Kadhimi says 
Arab News

  • Writing for Foreign Policy magazine, the premier said that his country was now finding “Iraqi solutions” to “Iraq’s problems”
LONDON: US President Joe Biden will discover a stronger and more confident Iraq during his Middle East trip this week, according to Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.

Writing for Foreign Policy magazine, the premier said that his country was now finding “Iraqi solutions” to “Iraq’s problems,” and that he would meet Biden as the leader of a more “resilient” Iraq.

Al-Kadhimi used his piece to ask the US as well as international partners to recognize and support the progress Iraq was making in a post-war, post-Daesh era.

Biden will meet with several regional leaders in Riyadh on Friday, including Al-Kadhimi, as part of his trip to Israel and Saudi Arabia.

In his piece, the Iraqi PM thanked the US for its assistance and support in moving the country away from “three decades of Saddam Hussein’s brutal dictatorial rule,” and toward a developing, multiparty and multiethnic democracy.

He praised the evolution of the Iraq-US relationship over the past two decades, which he said had moved from one based on security and the fight against terrorism, to a partnership revolving around societal and economical development in fields such as energy, climate, health, education and culture.

He also acknowledged that, following “political difficulties” arising from the latest elections in Iraq, more needed to be done to embed the democratic process in Iraqi public life.

However, Al-Kadhimi said that Iraqis had reason to be positive about their futures after the territorial defeat of Daesh, and that their country was “proactive regionally and internationally,” and “no longer a passive member of the international community.”

Al-Kadhimi added that Iraq was building bridges with partners in the region, including Jordan, Egypt and the members of the Gulf Cooperation Council. Growing ties are having a positive impact on Iraq’s development, he said.

Biden arrived in Israel on Wednesday for a meeting with senior officials as part of his regional tour. He told Israeli TV that using military force to deter Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons was not out of the question “if that were the last resort.”

Trump among targets for assassination by Iran: US intelligence

Trump among targets for assassination by Iran: US intelligence
Arab News

  • Tehran reportedly seeking revenge over 2020 killing of top general Qassem Soleimani
  • Top members of Trump administration also among targets
LONDON: Iran may be planning to assassinate top members of Donald Trump’s administration, including the former president himself, in revenge for the killing of Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani, a US intelligence report has warned.

Issued by the National Counterterrorism Center, the report also identifies threats against former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Kenneth McKenzie, former head of US Central Command, The Independent reported.

“Since January 2021, Tehran has publicly expressed a willingness to conduct lethal operations inside the United States and has consistently identified former president Donald Trump, former secretary of state Michael Pompeo, and former CENTCOM Commander Gen. Kenneth McKenzie as among its priority targets for retribution,” the report said.

“Iran would probably view the killing or prosecution of a US official it considers equivalent in rank and stature to Soleimani or responsible for his death as successful retaliatory actions.”

Iran is “waging a multipronged campaign” to avenge the death of the former Quds Force chief, including “threats of lethal action, international legal maneuvering, and the issuance of Iranian arrest warrants and sanctions,” the report said.

Soleimani was killed in a US drone strike outside Baghdad airport in January 2020.

