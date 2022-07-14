Mobile medical clinics accompany pilgrims traveling from Makkah to Madinah

Ministry of Culture inaugurates Jax Arts Festival in Diriyah

RIYADH: The Ministry of Culture inaugurated the Jax Arts Festival in Diriyah on Thursday, Saudi Press Agency reported.

The festival, supported by the Kingdom's Vision 2030 Quality of Life Program, hosted at Diriyah Biennial Foundation in the Jax District until July 23.

The Jax Art Festival is comprised of several exhibitions that immerse visitors in an interconnected and one-of-a-kind artistic experience.

Visitors will begin at the "Starting Journey" exhibition and proceed through six exhibitions centered on the five senses: touch, smell, taste, hearing, and sight.

The second exhibition, "Worlds of Creativity," incorporates interactive art. A group of international artists presents artwork inspired by local culture and Saudi history.

The third exhibition, "Studio XR," features a video art display with sound and visual effects dedicated to Extended Reality-XR technology.

Notable is the exhibition's "Explore Journey" station, which takes visitors on a realistic tour of the Kingdom's various regions.

The fourth exhibition, "A Journey into the Renaissance," is a three-dimensional (8-room) exhibition that takes visitors on a historical artistic journey through the Italian Renaissance.

The fifth exhibition, "Tasting," features a collaboration of local and international restaurants, as well as musical performances.

The sixth exhibition, "The Crossing," concludes the visitors' artistic journey by touching on themes such as the ego, glorification, the internet, and how to adapt to the main course of life.

The festival seeks to quench the thirst for mental questions, as well as to satiate curiosity and confusion, on a journey that follows human curiosity to its depths and discovers its treasures.

The Ministry of Culture also hopes to promote Jax District as an art destination that encourages cultural exchange and enhances the community's experience with creative arts.