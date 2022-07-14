You are here

Mobile medical clinics accompany pilgrims traveling from Makkah to Madinah
An ambulance is available for clinics to transport patients in emergency medical cases. (@SaudiMOH)
14 July 2022
Arab News

  • The mobile medical clinics will continue to provide their services until the end of Dhu Al-Hijjah
Arab News

RIYADH: Mobile medical clinics are accompanying pilgrims traveling on the Al-Hijrah highway between Makkah and Madinah to provide them with medical services.

Al-Madinah Health Cluster has equipped the mobile clinics with all operational requirements including medical devices, health personnel, and medicines.

An ambulance has also been equipped for clinics to transport patients in emergency medical cases.

Health teams from the mobile medical clinics on the highway have provided medical services to 4,322 pilgrims during the pre-Hajj season this year, and six cases were transferred to Al-Hamnah General Hospital.

The mobile medical clinics will continue to provide their services until the end of Dhu Al-Hijjah, the last month in the Islamic calendar.

