Nintendo acquires Dynamo Pictures in a move into the entertainment business

LONDON: Nintendo announced on Thursday that the video gaming company signed an agreement to “acquire 100 percent of outstanding shares of Dynamo Pictures,” a Tokyo-based CG production studio.
In the statement, Nintendo said it is acquiring Dynamo with the intention “to strengthen the planning and production structure of visual content in the Nintendo group” and focus on developing “visual content utilizing Nintendo IP.”
The company expects to close the deal on Oct. 3 and will rename the production studio Nintendo Pictures under the new acquisition.
Dynamo Pictures was founded in 2011 and has a rich portfolio of projects including the animated “Pikmin” short movies — created in collaboration with Nintendo — as well as “Ghost in the Shell,” “Death Stranding,” “Monster Hunter: World,” “Final Fantasy XIII-2,” “Persona 5,” “Yuri on Ice,” “Earwig and the Witch” and more.
The acquisition comes as Nintendo prepares for the release of the widely anticipated animated movie based on the Super Mario Bros. franchise, which is expected to hit cinemas in April 2023.
The film, which will be produced by Illumination (Universal Pictures), stars Chris Pratt, Seth Rogan, and Anya Taylor-Joy and will be the first Mario movie in 30 years.
Nintendo’s acquisition of Dynamo Pictures also comes as other video game companies shift their interest towards the film and TV industry.
Earlier this year, Sony released a film based on the “Uncharted” games and is already in development on an HBO series based on the video game series “The Last of Us.”
In 2021 Riot Games debuted on Netflix with the animated series “Arcane,” a spinoff of the popular online game “League of Legends.”
Sega has also ventured into film and animation, with multiple “Sonic the Hedgehog” productions released or currently in development.
Experts believe that by purchasing the video production studio, Nintendo is acquiring the freedom to produce its own content and is likely preparing for a future where film and TV shows based on its gaming titles will be produced in-house.
Italian journalist who helped revolutionize Italian press dies aged 98
Founder of La Repubblica, Eugenio Scalfari popularized the tabloid format in Italy, providing an alternative format to traditional layout
Updated 15 July 2022
GABRIELE MALVISI
LONDON: Italian journalist Eugenio Scalfari, considered by many to have revolutionized Italian journalism, died on Thursday at the age of 98.
In 1978, Scalfari founded La Repubblica, one of the country’s leading newspapers, where he held the position of editor-in-chief for its first 20 years.
La Repubblica changed Italian print media by helping popularize the tabloid format, which provided readers with an alternative to the more traditional broadsheet layout.
“Eugenio Scalfari combined the main qualities of La Repubblica’s editorial team: Innovation and reformism,” Maurizio Molinari, the current editor-in-chief of La Repubblica, told Arab News.
“Innovation in terms of the newspaper’s relationship with journalism, and reformism in its adherence to the values of liberal socialism and equality.”
The news of his death was reported by the paper he founded and announced by the Senate during a bill debate, where a minute of silence was held to honor one of the pioneers of Italian journalism.
“Between constant curiosity about new digital technologies, passion for the transformations of Italy, and attention to the European horizon, Scalfari’s words and thoughts made me aware of the strength and energy of the newspaper,” Molinari added.
Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi mourned the late journalist in a statement, saying that “Scalfari’s passing … leaves a gaping hole in our country’s public life.
“The clarity of his prose, and depth of his analyses (and) the courage of his ideas have accompanied Italians for over 70 years,” Draghi added, describing the journalist’s writings as “essential reading.”
Since its inception, the left-leaning Rome-based daily has achieved great success on Italy’s already crowded newsstands, and is praised by its readers for its fresh writing style and punchy headlines.
A law graduate, Scalfari began his career working for the influential postwar magazines Il Mondo and L'Europeo, before co-founding the Radical Party in 1955.
In October of the same year, he co-founded L’Espresso, one of Italy’s foremost news magazines.
He was highly praised for his writing, which consisted of weekly columns and investigative articles, in which he often explored controversial and difficult topics ranging from the economy to philosophy to religion.
Facebook-owner Meta releases first human rights report
Meta releases its first annual human rights report following accusations of turning a blind eye to online abuse
The report includes a summary of a controversial human rights impact assessment of India that Meta commissioned law firm Foley Hoag to conduct
Updated 15 July 2022
Reuters
LONDON: Facebook owner Meta released its first annual human rights report on Thursday, following years of accusations that it turned a blind eye to online abuses that fueled real-world violence in places like India and Myanmar.
The report, which covers due diligence performed in 2020 and 2021, includes a summary of a controversial human rights impact assessment of India that Meta commissioned law firm Foley Hoag to conduct.
Human rights groups including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch have demanded the release of the India assessment in full, accusing Meta of stalling in a joint letter sent in January.
In its summary, Meta said the law firm had noted the potential for “salient human rights risks” involving Meta’s platforms, including “advocacy of hatred that incites hostility, discrimination, or violence.”
The assessment, it added, did not probe “accusations of bias in content moderation.”
Ratik Asokan, a representative from India Civil Watch International who participated in the assessment and later organized the joint letter, told Reuters the summary struck him as an attempt by Meta to “whitewash” the firm’s findings.
“It’s as clear evidence as you can get that they’re very uncomfortable with the information that’s in that report,” he said. “At least show the courage to release the executive summary so we can see what the independent law firm has said.”
Human Rights Watch researcher Deborah Brown likewise called the summary “selective” and said it “brings us no closer” to understanding the company’s role in the spread of hate speech in India or commitments it will make to address the issue.
Rights groups for years have raised alarms about anti-Muslim hate speech stoking tensions in India, Meta’s largest market globally by number of users.
Meta’s top public policy executive in India stepped down in 2020 following a Wall Street Journal report that she opposed applying the company’s rules to Hindu nationalist figures flagged internally for promoting violence.
In its report, Meta said it was studying the India recommendations, but did not commit to implementing them as it did with other rights assessments.
Asked about the difference, Meta Human Rights Director Miranda Sissons pointed to United Nations guidelines cautioning against risks to “affected stakeholders, personnel or to legitimate requirements of commercial confidentiality.”
“The format of the reporting can be influenced by a variety of factors, including security reasons,” Sissons told Reuters.
Sissons, who joined Meta in 2019, said her team is now comprised of eight people, while about 100 others work on human rights with related teams.
In addition to country-level assessments, the report outlined her team’s work on Meta’s COVID-19 response and Ray-Ban Stories smart glasses, which involved flagging possible privacy risks and effects on vulnerable groups.
Sissons said analysis of augmented and virtual reality technologies, which Meta has prioritized with its bet on the “metaverse,” is largely taking place this year and would be discussed in subsequent reports.
Amazon offers concessions to head off EU antitrust cases
The US online retail giant, seeking to resolve two European Union antitrust investigations, offered to make a number of commitments to ease competition concerns.
Updated 15 July 2022
AP
LONDON: Amazon, seeking to resolve two European Union antitrust investigations, has promised to treat third-party merchants on its website fairly, the bloc’s competition watchdog said Thursday.
The US online retail giant offered to make a number of commitments to ease competition concerns, and the European Commission, the 27-nation bloc’s top antitrust enforcer, said it will now seek feedback on them from “interested parties.”
The commission launched an investigation four years ago over concerns Amazon breached EU competition rules by using data from merchants selling products on its platform to gain an unfair advantage over them.
It also opened a separate investigation into whether Amazon favors its own retail business and merchants that use its logistics and delivery system over other sellers.
The investigations are part of the bloc’s wider efforts to curb the power of big technology companies. Amazon also is facing similar scrutiny in the US
Amazon said that while it disagreed with several of the conclusions, it has “engaged constructively with the commission to address their concerns and preserve our ability to serve European customers and the more than 185,000 European small- and medium-sized businesses selling through our stores.”
The company also said it has “serious concerns” about new EU digital regulations, known as the Digital Markets Act, that it said are “unfairly targeting Amazon and a few other US companies.” The act, part of the EU’s overhaul of its digital rulebook, aims to prevent tech giants from becoming dominant by making them treat smaller rivals fairly under threat of hefty fines.
Under the commission’s investigation, Amazon had faced a possible fine of up to 10 percent of its annual worldwide revenue, which could have amounted to billions of dollars.
Britain’s competition watchdog opened a similar probe into Amazon last week, looking into concerns that the online retailer is abusing its dominance to undermine rivals.
The EU commission suspected Amazon of distorting competition by accessing and analyzing real-time data from independent vendors selling goods on its platform to help decide which new products of its own to launch and how to price and market them.
To address the problem, Amazon has promised to refrain from using “non-public data” from the vendors’ activities to compete with them through its own sales of branded goods or “private label” products.
To settle the second investigation, Amazon committed to allowing sellers on its Prime membership service to use any logistics and delivery company of their choosing and to set “non-discriminatory” criteria for who gets chosen to sell on Prime.
The company also promised to give equal treatment to all sellers when ranking their product offers for the site’s “buy box,” which lets shoppers add items directly to their shopping baskets. The box features a single seller’s product even though multiple merchants might offer the item, so Amazon also is promising to show a second, competing offer to give consumers more choice.
If accepted, Amazon’s commitments would remain in force for five years. The commission is receiving feedback on the proposals until Sept. 9.
Amazon’s dominance is also a concern across the Atlantic. In April, the Wall Street Journal reported that the Securities and Exchange Commission was investigating how the company disclosed some of its business practices, including how it handles seller data.
A month prior, federal lawmakers had asked the Justice Department for a criminal probe into the tech giant’s testimony over its competitive practices. In a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland, the House Judiciary Committee accused Amazon of attempting to “influence, obstruct or impede” a congressional investigation into the company’s market dominance, a charge the company denies.
Simultaneously, federal lawmakers are leading a push to pass bipartisan legislation aiming to rein in anticompetitive practices from Amazon, Google, Meta and Apple.
SEC steps up scrutiny over Musk comments on $44 bln Twitter deal
The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) asked Musk in a letter whether he should have amended his public filing to reflect his intention to suspend or abandon the deal.
Updated 15 July 2022
Reuters
SAN FRANCISCO: The US securities regulator quizzed Elon Musk last month over a tweet in which the world’s richest person raised doubts over whether he would move ahead with his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter Inc. due to concerns over the number of fake users on the platform.
The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) asked Musk in a letter whether he should have amended his public filing to reflect his intention to suspend or abandon the deal, according to the June 2 letter made public on Thursday.
The agency was referring to his May 17 tweet in which he said the “deal cannot move forward” until Twitter provided more data about how the company handled fake accounts.
The letter shows the SEC has been tracking Musk’s statements on the blockbuster deal, increasing pressure on the Tesla Inc. boss who has been locked in a feud with the SEC over his tweets about Tesla since 2018. The agency already has several open probes into Musk, according to court filings and media reports.
The SEC said in the letter it had inquired about the May 17 tweet with Musk’s legal counsel the following day, but had not received a response more than two weeks later. The SEC added if Musk did not respond, it may decide to release publicly all correspondence, including the letter.
Musk’s lawyers said in a June 7 letter that the tweet did not require an amendment because Musk’s plans for the deal had not changed at that time.
Musk said on Friday he was terminating the deal because the social media company had breached multiple provisions of the merger agreement, although on Tuesday Twitter sued Musk alleging he had broken the terms of the deal and made misleading statements about its operations.
Securities lawyers said they expected the SEC would scrutinize Musk’s public statements on the deal to assess whether he misled the market as to his intentions, Reuters reported on Thursday.
In April, the SEC asked Musk whether the disclosure of his Twitter stake was late and why it indicated that he intended to be a passive shareholder. Musk later refiled the disclosure to indicate he was an active investor.
INTERVIEW: ‘In our business, change is a constant,’ says boss of award-winning ad agency Havas Middle East
CEO Dany Naaman told Arab News about awards success, the challenges and opportunities created by the pandemic, and the incredible potential of the metaverse
Updated 15 July 2022
Zaira Lakhpatwala
DUBAI: Havas Middle East, a multinational advertising and public relations company, scored a big victory for the region at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity 2022, viewed by many as the industry’s premier awards program.
The agency won seven trophies at the event last month, all for its work with its client, Adidas. Its Liquid Billboard campaign bagged a Grand Prix, one gold trophy, two silver and one bronze in the outdoor campaign category and a silver in the media category. The agency also won a silver trophy in the Entertainment Lion for Sports category, for its I’m Possible billboard campaign.
Havas Middle East’s CEO, Dany Naaman, told Arab News he has been on a mission to improve the creative reputation of the agency and put it in the global spotlight, “so winning seven Cannes Lions” awards is a “great feeling.”
The Liquid Billboard campaign marked the launch by Adidas of an inclusive swimwear collection. Studies have found that 32 percent of women globally feel uncomfortable swimming in public, and in the Middle East the proportion rises to 88 percent.
Adidas therefore created the world’s first “swimmable billboard” in Dubai, which encouraged women to dive in, regardless of body shape, ethnicity or ability.
“Adidas is committed to making the future of sport more inclusive,” Naaman said. “The campaign ignited a conversation around body positivity that rippled through the region and out in the world across six continents and more than 60 countries.”
The impact of the campaign worldwide is “a testament to the global reach of Dubai,” he added. The UAE was the perfect place for Adidas to launch its new collection and the campaign because of the varied population and inclusive nature of the country, he explained.
“They openly promote tolerance through all layers of an incredibly diverse and multicultural society, which is leaving a mark on culture,” Naaman said.
The UAE is not the only country in the region that is evolving and developing. Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 development and diversification agenda and the resultant national transformation is turning the Kingdom into a business hub.
“We have a sizable team already in place but we continue to launch new initiatives to accompany the vision of the Kingdom,” said Naaman.
This year, the group will launch Havas Events in response to the Saudi Arabia’s growing investment in the local entertainment and events industry. It will also support the Royal Commission of Riyadh City’s Noor Riyadh festival in October.
From the stunning success at the Cannes Lions event to expansion in Saudi Arabia, the past two years have been a period of growth and transformation for Havas Middle East. Although the pandemic severely affected its media business, the creative and PR sections remained largely unaffected, said Naaman. In fact, the health crisis served as a growth accelerator, especially in the areas of e-commerce and digital transformation, with the group attracting several new clients including Adidas, L’Oreal, the Museum of the Future in Dubai, and telecoms company du.
“However, when you’re faced with challenges — and of this size — you need to review your business model and look at your structure,” Naaman said.
“Restructuring is always painful, too, (but) you need to ensure that you have the right people in the right place for the next phase of development.”
Even during the restructuring phase, he added, the company “kept the channels of communication open” and launched a number of new initiatives, some of them relating to mental health, to help employees stay connected and well. In fact, he said, employee satisfaction levels actually improved during the pandemic compared with the previous year.
“In our business, change is a constant,” he said. “So, you assess and see who fits where, and you reorganize yourself in order to make sure that you are ready for the next wave of changes.”
Right now, the next wave seems to include buzzy technologies such as NFTs, blockchain, the metaverse and Web3. Naaman believes the metaverse, a proposed immersive version of the internet accessed using virtual reality technology, “is the next revolution in computing.”
“It is believed to be the successor of the mobile internet, so all signs point to massive potential and possibilities, including new opportunities to redefine consumer interaction,” he said.
Havas, which refers to its company offices as “villages,” launched its own virtual village this year in The Sandbox video game, offering clients an augmented experience. Last year, it launched Metaverse by Havas, a new consulting, creative and media offering dedicated to helping brands embrace the potential of the metaverse.
However, for now the metaverse is still effectively a buzzword, said Naaman, it “is not a complete universe and there are silos.” In other words there currently various platforms in the metaverse, each of which requires the user to create a separate avatar, which results in a divisive experience.
“It’s all about how quickly things will get together within the metaverse but it’s definitely a space that we are watching closely,” he added.
Ultimately, Naaman said, Havas aims “to leave a mark on culture and create meaningful communication that impacts the world,” whether this happens in the metaverse or on a billboard.