Naqi Water sets IPO price range at $17-18 as it kicks off book-building

RIYADH: Naqi Water Co. has set its initial public offering price range at SR65-69 ($17-18) as it opened for investors on Sunday.

The Saudi-based bottled mineral water producer earlier said it will float a 30-percent stake, or 6 million shares, on Tadawul’s main TASI market.

Participating entities will be allocated all offered shares and the book-building period will run for five days until July 21, according to a bourse filing.

Upon completion of IPO bidding, retail investors will be allowed subscription of up to 600,000 shares.