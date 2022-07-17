TASI rebounds slightly after hitting lowest level since late-December: Closing bell

RIYADH: Saudi stocks recovered slightly at the close on Sunday after hitting the lowest level since late-December on Thursday.

The main index, TASI advanced 1.16 percent to 11,292, while the parallel market, Nomu, added 0.23 percent at 20,611.

Anaam International Holding Group gained 9.95 percent to lead the gainers, followed by Saudi Industrial Export Co. with a 9.82 percent gain.

Arabia Insurance Cooperative Co. led the laggards with a 8.47-percent decline, followed by Fitaihi Holding Group with a 6.77 percent fall.

Saudi Aramco, the largest player on the Saudi oil market, closed today’s trading up 1.93 percent.

Almarai Co. dropped 1.73 percent despite recording a 8.4-percent increase in profit to SR941 million ($251 million) for the first half of 2022.

Jarir Marketing Co. dropped 2.78 percent, after posting SR429 million in profit for the first half of 2022, down 6 percent from the same period last year.

In the financial sector, the Kingdom’s largest valued bank Al Rajhi gained 1 percent, while Arab National Bank added 1.18 percent.

Further in the financial sector, Alinma Bank climbed 3.59 percent, after announcing it will distribute dividends of SR0.45 per share for the first half of 2022.