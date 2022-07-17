You are here

TASI rebounds slightly after hitting lowest level since late-December: Closing bell

TASI rebounds slightly after hitting lowest level since late-December: Closing bell
The main index, TASI advanced 1.16 percent to 11,292, while the parallel market, Nomu, added 0.23 percent at 20,611. (AFP)
Updated 17 July 2022
Arab News

TASI rebounds slightly after hitting lowest level since late-December: Closing bell

TASI rebounds slightly after hitting lowest level since late-December: Closing bell
Updated 17 July 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi stocks recovered slightly at the close on Sunday after hitting the lowest level since late-December on Thursday.

The main index, TASI advanced 1.16 percent to 11,292, while the parallel market, Nomu, added 0.23 percent at 20,611.

Anaam International Holding Group gained 9.95 percent to lead the gainers, followed by Saudi Industrial Export Co. with a 9.82 percent gain.

Arabia Insurance Cooperative Co. led the laggards with a 8.47-percent decline, followed by Fitaihi Holding Group with a 6.77 percent fall.

Saudi Aramco, the largest player on the Saudi oil market, closed today’s trading up 1.93 percent.

Almarai Co. dropped 1.73 percent despite recording a 8.4-percent increase in profit to SR941 million ($251 million) for the first half of 2022.

Jarir Marketing Co. dropped 2.78 percent, after posting SR429 million in profit for the first half of 2022, down 6 percent from the same period last year.

In the financial sector, the Kingdom’s largest valued bank Al Rajhi gained 1 percent, while Arab National Bank added 1.18 percent.

Further in the financial sector, Alinma Bank climbed 3.59 percent, after announcing it will distribute dividends of SR0.45 per share for the first half of 2022.

Topics: Saudi Tadawul TASI NOMU shares

Tourism in Jordan has made a 'rapid and remarkable' recovery, says minister

Tourism in Jordan has made a ‘rapid and remarkable’ recovery, says minister
Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News

Tourism in Jordan has made a ‘rapid and remarkable’ recovery, says minister

Tourism in Jordan has made a ‘rapid and remarkable’ recovery, says minister
  • Return of expats seen as important component of sector’s economy
Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News

Jordan has seen a rapid and remarkable recovery in its tourism sector, a government minister has said.
Tourism Minister Nayef Al-Fayez described the situation as reassuring, telling the Roya news outlet on Saturday that there had been more than 1.9 million visitors to Jordan from the start of 2022 until the end of June.
He said the return of expatriates was an important component of the country’s tourism economy and that tourism revenue was calculated by the Central Bank.
Al-Fayez said that while Jordan was not directly affected by the Ukraine crisis, the tourism sectors dealing with the Russian and Ukrainian markets were clearly impacted.
He said the ministry had addressed sectoral challenges by creating a risk calculation program in response to the pandemic to sustain work and overcome current and future challenges with the participation of the private sector.
The minister said the search for new markets was ongoing and that the Asian market was important but was still suffering from the pandemic.
He highlighted the importance of the US market alongside the European one.
Al-Fayez said the “Our Jordan is a Paradise” program had met its objectives, with 109 Jordanians benefiting from it in the first six months of 2022.
The program was originally launched to promote domestic tourism in Jordan after the tourism sector was affected by the coronavirus crisis.
He said the ministry intended to launch new tourism programs focusing on the industry’s development.

Topics: Jordan #tourism

Swiss central bank plans 50 bps rate hike in Sept; Fed expected to stick to a 75 bps hike — Macro Snapshot 

Swiss central bank plans 50 bps rate hike in Sept; Fed expected to stick to a 75 bps hike — Macro Snapshot 
Updated 17 July 2022
Arab News

Swiss central bank plans 50 bps rate hike in Sept; Fed expected to stick to a 75 bps hike — Macro Snapshot 

Swiss central bank plans 50 bps rate hike in Sept; Fed expected to stick to a 75 bps hike — Macro Snapshot 
Updated 17 July 2022
Arab News

CAIRO: While the Swiss central bank is planning a 50 to 75 basis points rate hike in September, the US Federal Reserve officials indicated their intention to stick with the 75 bps rate increase at their meeting this month. The UK is said to increase its public sector workers’ pay by an average of 5 percent. 

Swiss central bank plans at least 50 bps rate hike in September  

The Swiss National Bank is currently planning to raise interest rates by 50 or 75 bps in its next scheduled monetary policy announcement in September, a Swiss newspaper reported on Saturday, citing one or more people involved in the matter.

Last month, the central bank raised its policy rate for the first time in 15 years. Chairman Thomas Jordan said soon afterward that ongoing inflationary pressure meant further tightening would likely be needed. 

Fed may stick to a 75 bps rate hike in July

US Federal Reserve officials signaled Friday that they would likely stick with a 75 bps interest rate increase at their July 26-27 meeting. However, a recent high inflation reading could still warrant larger increases than anticipated later in the year.

Data released earlier this week showing inflation had accelerated to an annual rate of 9.1 percent in June raised the possibility the Fed might opt for a larger 1 percentage point rate hike at its next session.

But comments from Fed officials on Friday, coupled with data showing economic activity holding up and the inflation outlook among consumers improving, undercut some of the urgency for a larger increase.

UK public sector workers to get 5% pay rise 

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will offer millions of public sector workers pay raises averaging 5 percent next week, the Financial Times reported on Friday, citing unnamed government ministers.

Annual pay reviews for almost half of public sector workers — including teachers, nurses, police, prison staff, civil servants and the armed forces — are due shortly.

The FT reported one senior minister saying that the government would accept the recommendation of independent pay review bodies — which are likely to recommend raises of around 5 percent.

A spokesperson for Johnson’s office declined to comment on the report.

(With input from Reuters) 

 

Topics: economy Interest Rate Swiss

Sharjah rakes in $517m in real estate sale transactions

Sharjah rakes in $517m in real estate sale transactions
Updated 17 July 2022
Arab News

Sharjah rakes in $517m in real estate sale transactions

Sharjah rakes in $517m in real estate sale transactions
  • Sales accounted for 29.6 percent of 2,521 total transactions
Updated 17 July 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: There were 747 real estate sale transactions in Sharjah in June, totaling AED1.9 billion ($517 million), the Emirates News Agency reported.
This figure includes 358 mortgage transactions worth AED764 million.
“Despite being impacted by the global economic conditions since last February, the sector has maintained an upward momentum in growth and a positive recovery pace. It has benefited from the increased appetite of investors to conduct real estate transactions,” said Abdulaziz Ahmed Al-Shamsi, director-general of the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department. “Companies and individuals seek to invest in real estate as it is a safe haven for capital and an ideal way to achieve a decent lifestyle.”
The total number of transactions amounted to 2,521, with sale transactions accounting for 29.6 percent of this figure and mortgage transactions accounting for 14.2 percent.
The remaining 1,416 transactions accounted for 56.2 percent of the total.
Sharjah's real estate transactions in June totaled more than 6 million square feet and included residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural land. There were 239 transactions (32 percent) for vacant land.
Built land accounted for 177 transactions (23.7 percent), while separated towers accounted for 331 transactions (44.3 percent).

Topics: Sharjah United Arab Emirates #Real Estate

NRG Matters – UAE, France to sign diesel deal; Volkswagen Group delivers 27% more all-electric vehicles in H1 

NRG Matters – UAE, France to sign diesel deal; Volkswagen Group delivers 27% more all-electric vehicles in H1 
Updated 17 July 2022
Dana Abdelaziz 

NRG Matters – UAE, France to sign diesel deal; Volkswagen Group delivers 27% more all-electric vehicles in H1 

NRG Matters – UAE, France to sign diesel deal; Volkswagen Group delivers 27% more all-electric vehicles in H1 
Updated 17 July 2022
Dana Abdelaziz 

RIYADH: On a macro level, UAE and France will sign a diesel deal as the European country seeks to cut supply from Russia.

Zooming in, Germany’s Volkswagen Group has delivered 27 percent more all-electric vehicles during the first half of 2022.

Looking at the bigger picture:

The European Commission has approved a 5.4 billion euro ($5.4 billion) hydrogen project jointly funded by 15 EU countries and 35 companies, including Alstom and Daimler Truck.

The bloc will take part in 41 projects in the hydrogen scheme focusing on the generation of hydrogen, fuel cells, storage, transportation and distribution of hydrogen and end-user applications, Reuters reported.

UAE and France have agreed to sign a diesel deal as the European country seeks to cut supply from Russia, according to Bloomberg.

The two countries will also sign an agreement to explore joint investment in energy, including hydrogen and nuclear.

Through a micro lens:

Hilcorp Energy Co., Exxon Mobil Corp., Conoco Phillips and Occidental Petroleum Corp. have topped the US’s oil and gas industry’s top emitters of planet-warming greenhouse gases, Wall Street Journal reported citing a report based on federal data.

According to the report by environmental nonprofit organizations, Ceres and the Clean Air Task Force, the companies are also the top emitters of methane.

Germany’s Volkswagen Group has delivered 27 percent more all-electric vehicles during the first half of 2022, compared to the same period last year, according to a statement.

The motor vehicle manufacturer has handed over 217, 100 battery EVs to customers, despite supply disruption and COVID-related lockdowns.

Topics: energy UAE France EV

India In-Focus — HDFC Bank's Q2 profit soars; Crop planting ramps up in India; Israel sells Haifa Port to Adani Ports and Gadot for $1.2bn

India In-Focus — HDFC Bank’s Q2 profit soars; Crop planting ramps up in India; Israel sells Haifa Port to Adani Ports and Gadot for $1.2bn
Updated 17 July 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

India In-Focus — HDFC Bank’s Q2 profit soars; Crop planting ramps up in India; Israel sells Haifa Port to Adani Ports and Gadot for $1.2bn

India In-Focus — HDFC Bank’s Q2 profit soars; Crop planting ramps up in India; Israel sells Haifa Port to Adani Ports and Gadot for $1.2bn
Updated 17 July 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: India’s largest private lender HDFC Bank Ltd. said on Saturday its net profit for the three months to June rose 19 percent from the same period a year earlier, as provisions for bad loans dropped and loan growth picked up.

Net profit for the fiscal first quarter rose to 91.96 billion rupees ($1.15 billion) from 77.3 billion rupees a year earlier, the lender said in a regulatory filing.

HDFC Bank, which is set to bulk up its home loan portfolio with a $40 billion deal to buy mortgage lender HDFC Ltd., said its net revenue jumped 20 percent to 271.8 billion rupees in the quarter.

The bank’s gross non-performing loan ratio, a measure of asset quality, improved to 1.28 percent in the quarter from 1.47 percent during the same period a year ago.

Planting of summer crops ramps up in India as monsoon revives

Ample monsoon rain in the first half of July accelerated the planting of main summer-sown crops such as soybean, cotton and pulses in India. However, rice planting is still lagging due to scant rainfall in northern states.

Farmers planted summer-sown crops on 59.2 million hectares, as of July 15, slightly higher than 59.1 million hectares a year ago, according to the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare. However, crop sowing was down 9.3 percent until last week.

The planting of summer-sown crops takes place in the monsoon months of June and July, while harvesting starts in October.

Except for North India, most parts of the country have received above-normal rainfall so far this month, and that has accelerated planting, said a Mumbai-based dealer with a global trading house.

India has received 13 percent more rainfall than normal since the start of the monsoon season on June 1. Still, the weather department data showed that some rice-growing states such as West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar had received below-normal monsoons.

The ministry said about 12.85 million hectares had been planted with rice, down 17 percent from a year-ago period.

It said cotton planting rose 6.4 percent to 10.28 million hectares, while soybean area jumped 10 percent to 9.9 million hectares.

Corn was planted in 5 million hectares, down 12 percent year-on-year.

Israel sells Haifa Port to India’s Adani Ports, Israel’s Gadot for $1.2 bn

Israel on Thursday said it would sell Haifa Port, a major trade hub on its Mediterranean coast, to winning bidders Adani Ports of India and local chemicals and logistics group Gadot for $1.18 billion.

Gadot and Adani made it to the end of a two-year tender process that Israel hopes will lower import prices and help shorten notoriously long wait times at Israeli harbors.

“The privatization of the port of Haifa will increase competition at the ports and lower the cost of living,” Finance Minister Avigdor Lieberman said.

Adani will have a majority 70 percent stake, and Gadot will hold the remaining 30 percent, according to an industry official.

(With input from Reuters)

Topics: India hdfc bank economy adani ports

