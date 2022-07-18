You are here

TASI continues to rise in the face of high oil prices: Closing bell

TASI continues to rise in the face of high oil prices: Closing bell
audi Arabia’s main index, TASI, ended 2.33 percent higher at 11,555. (Shutterstock)
Updated 18 July 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

TASI continues to rise in the face of high oil prices: Closing bell

TASI continues to rise in the face of high oil prices: Closing bell
Updated 18 July 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Saudi stocks closed Monday higher, recovering from previous losses following higher crude oil prices and global shares.

Saudi Arabia’s main index, TASI, ended 2.33 percent higher at 11,555, while the parallel market, Nomu, edged 0.49 percent higher at 20,711.

This was led by a 9.98 percent leap in Saudi Arabian Mining Co. and a 9.92 increase in Saudi petrochemicals maker Sipchem.

Saudi oil giant Aramco soared 4.19 percent and Saudi National Bank, one of the Kingdom’s biggest lenders, rose 2.69 percent.

The Kingdom’s largest valued bank Al Rajhi saw its share price rise by 2.34 percent.

Shares of Saudi Chemanol surged 7.57 percent, following the report that its profit surged 116 percent in the first half.

Saudi retailer eXtra gained 5.46 percent as it reported strong results for the first half, with a 24 percent growth in profit.

The biggest faller on the list was Arabia Insurance Cooperative Co., which saw its share price fall by 9.93 percent.

In energy trading, Brent crude settled at $103.74 a barrel and US West Texas Intermediate reached $99.78 a barrel, as of 3:28 p.m. Saudi time.

 

Topics: Tadawul TASI shares trading Stock Market Saudi

Updated 6 sec ago
Arab News

Dubai crown prince announces launch of new metaverse strategy

Dubai crown prince announces launch of new metaverse strategy
  • Strategy aims to generate $1 billion and create 40,000 jobs
Updated 6 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, the crown prince of Dubai and chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, announced the launch of the Dubai Metaverse Strategy on Monday, the Emirates News Agency reported.
It promotes the advancement of Web3 technology and its applications to create new government work models and growth in critical sectors such as tourism, education, retail, remote work, healthcare, and legal.
It aims to contribute AED4 billion ($1 billion) to the national economy and support 40,000 virtual jobs over the next five years.
“We launched the Dubai Metaverse Strategy today, which aims to foster innovation in new technology. Dubai is home to over 1,000 companies operating in the metaverse and blockchain sector, which contributes $500m to our national economy,” he said. “With the early adoption of metaverse technology, Dubai seeks to become one of the top 10 metaverse economies and a global frontrunner in adopting digital solutions.”
The strategy aims to create global standards for creating safe and secure platforms for users and create metaverse infrastructure and regulations to accelerate the adoption of these technologies.
The key pillars of the strategy are extended reality (which combines the physical and virtual worlds), augmented reality, virtual reality, mixed reality, and digital twins (a virtual representation of an object or system).
It also aims to improve human thinking processes through leveraging real-time data, utilizing machine learning, IoT, AI simulation, and blockchain.
The technology pillars of the strategy are data, network, cloud, and edge computing, which focus on real-world data acquisition, validation, storage, processing, and management.
Other pillars include promoting full 5G network deployment to enable edge computing and provide on-demand computer system resources.
Instead of using the cloud, edge computing allows data to be collected, stored, and processed locally via smart devices and local networks.
VR and AR are two key enablers of the metaverse, accounting for 6,700 jobs and contributing $500 million to the UAE economy. Both are expected to grow significantly in the future.
Globally, the value of venture capital and private equity financing in the metaverse is expected to reach $13 billion in 2021. Metaverse real estate sales exceeded $500 million last year.
Earlier this year, the Dubai government established a task force to monitor the latest developments in the digital economy as it seeks to capitalize on opportunities in the metaverse.
Sheikh Hamdan and Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, the deputy ruler of Dubai, deputy prime minister, and minister of finance, issued the directives to set up the task force

Topics: Metaverse #dubai Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum

Saudi startup FOODICS signs strategic fintech partnership with Alinma Bank to empower SMEs in the Kingdom

Saudi startup FOODICS signs strategic fintech partnership with Alinma Bank to empower SMEs in the Kingdom
Updated 18 July 2022
Arab News

Saudi startup FOODICS signs strategic fintech partnership with Alinma Bank to empower SMEs in the Kingdom

Saudi startup FOODICS signs strategic fintech partnership with Alinma Bank to empower SMEs in the Kingdom
Updated 18 July 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: One of the largest cloud-based fintech platforms for restaurants in Saudi Arabia, FOODICS, has signed a strategic partnership with one of the leading banks in digital payments, Alinma Bank.

The partnership aims to empower small and medium enterprises in the Kingdom by allowing them to sell from anywhere at any time and accept payments on the go.

“We are delighted to be joining forces with the leading cloud-based technology and payments platform FOODICS to further enable business owners to accelerate their development on all fronts,” Abdullah AlKhalifa, CEO at Alinma Bank, said in a statement,

The partnership will enable business owners to daily settlements of customer payments twice a day to provide them with better cash flow.

Since its inception in 2014, FOODICS has processed over 6 billion orders through its platform. It also raised $170 million in its series C funding round.

Topics: Foodics fintech

Japan concrete company partners with Saudi firm Al Saedan

Japan concrete company partners with Saudi firm Al Saedan
Updated 18 July 2022
Khaldon Azhari

Japan concrete company partners with Saudi firm Al Saedan

Japan concrete company partners with Saudi firm Al Saedan
Updated 18 July 2022
Khaldon Azhari

FUKUSHIMA: Aizawa High Pressure Concrete Co., Ltd., and Al Saedan for Development, a leading real estate development group from Saudi Arabia, have established a joint venture to produce and construct pre-stressed concrete structural components in the Riyadh metropolitan area.

The joint venture was revealed at a press conference in Fukushima prefecture with the chairs of the two companies, Yoshihiro Aizawa and Machael Bint Abdullah bin Saedan.

“Today, as the third generation of a long-established family that has developed the real estate sector of the Kingdom, we begin collaborating in the Kingdom with expertise and talent from the world’s advanced countries,” bin Saedan said. “Our journey has just begun as we look to provide a better future for our children, working with countries around the world and building a new tomorrow with Saudi hands and international expertise.”

Yoshihiro Aizawa looked forward to the collaboration: “I am excited to be able to make new challenges in step with Saudi Vision 2030. The history of Family Enterprise, which has continued since the founding of Saudi Arabia, overlaps with the history of our company, which was founded in 1935. We will work together to create new value for the Saudi construction sector.”

According to a statement issued by the Japanese company, the venture aims “to make PC construction widely popular as a durable and clean new skeleton construction alternative to the traditional on-site construction in Saudi, where a large amount of housing is expected.”

The total number of concrete villas the Saudi government plans to order over the next 10 years will be around 400,000.

In the first phase, a factory will be built at the Modon Industrial Complex near Riyadh. At the same time, Aizawa will promote technology transfer to Saudi Arabia for digital cloning and concrete 3D printers.

Aizawa will develop and implement an engineer development program for Saudis at the Fukushima RDM Center to establish independent construction methods by Saudis independent of foreign workers. The plan is to train 100 Saudi engineers at the Fukushima RDM Center.

Aizawa was founded in Hokkaido in 1935. The company is trying to transform the traditional material industry into an innovation marketing group based on smart materials.

The Al-Saedan family has led the development of land in the Saudi capital since its inception in 1934 and has long contributed to the development of the country’s real estate sector, including the development of Saudi’s first high-rise building, the “Elegance Tower.”

In the Saudi Vision 2030 announced in April 2016, the Saudi government designated the housing program as one of its important policies.

Topics: Japan Al Saedan

NRG Matters — Europe’s energy companies’ debt soars to $1.7tr; Saudi Abdul Latif Jameel Energy’s unit starts work on battery storage projects in UK

NRG Matters — Europe’s energy companies’ debt soars to $1.7tr; Saudi Abdul Latif Jameel Energy’s unit starts work on battery storage projects in UK
Updated 18 July 2022
Dana Abdelaziz 

NRG Matters — Europe's energy companies' debt soars to $1.7tr; Saudi Abdul Latif Jameel Energy's unit starts work on battery storage projects in UK

NRG Matters — Europe’s energy companies’ debt soars to $1.7tr; Saudi Abdul Latif Jameel Energy’s unit starts work on battery storage projects in UK
Updated 18 July 2022
Dana Abdelaziz 

RIYADH: Europe’s energy companies’ debt has soared to $1.7 trillion during this year amid a global energy crisis. 

Zooming in, Saudi Abdul Latif Jameel Energy’s unit Fotowatio Renewable Ventures has started work on one of Britain’s largest battery storage projects. 

Looking at the bigger picture

  • Europe’s energy companies’ debt has soared to $1.7 trillion during this year amid a global energy crisis fueled by the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Their overall debt has jumped over 50 percent compared to before 2020, according to Bloomberg. 

Through a micro lens:

  • German gas giant Uniper has applied to extend its $2 billion credit line with state-owned lender KfW Group after drawing down the full amount, according to Bloomberg. This happens in response to supply shortfalls of Russian gas, increasing the urgency for a government bailout. 
  • Saudi Abdul Latif Jameel Energy’s unit Fotowatio Renewable Ventures has started work on one of Britain’s largest battery storage projects in partnership with UK developer Harmony Energy. Located in Essex, the Clay Tye site will have a total power capacity of 99 megawatt/ 198 megawatt hour, according to Trade Arabia.
Topics: NRG Matters

Saudi Arabia sees 331% rise in imported empty containers as exports skyrockets

Saudi Arabia sees 331% rise in imported empty containers as exports skyrockets
Updated 18 July 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia sees 331% rise in imported empty containers as exports skyrockets

Saudi Arabia sees 331% rise in imported empty containers as exports skyrockets
Updated 18 July 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia witnessed a 331 percent rise in the import volumes of empty containers between January and May compared to the same period last year, said the Saudi Ports Authority.

Import volumes of empty containers rose from 20,985 TEUs to 69,429 TEUs in this particular period, according to the statement from the organisation, also known as Mawani.

“This milestone is a direct result of Mawani’s recent initiative that was launched in collaboration with container terminal operators to slash the handling charges of empty containers by half for one year,” said the authority. 

The statement added: “This move has helped in reducing import costs and enabled shipping lines to expand their inventory of empty containers in line with the Authority’s strategic vision to develop a booming and sustainable maritime sector that bolsters the Kingdom’s trade and economic progress.” 

Recently, Mawani revealed that Saudi ports witnessed a 16.1 percent increase in cargo throughput volumes in June 2022 compared to the same period a year before. 

Topics: Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani)

