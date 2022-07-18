You are here

Design contract signed for landmark Jeddah stadium

Design contract signed for landmark Jeddah stadium
RIYADH: The Jeddah Central Development Co., wholly owned by the Public Investment Fund, has signed an agreement with a designer of a landmark new stadium.

Architectural consultancy company GMP International will design the project, while engineering work has been assigned to Khatib & Alami, according to a statement. 

The stadium is set to be one of four major landmarks of the Jeddah Central Project, the other three being a museum, an opera house, and an oceanarium.

“This contract comes as part of our plan to launch a project that helps to enhance the economic position of Jeddah and to provide a world-class sports and entertainment destination for the city’s residents and visitors from around the Kingdom and abroad,” Ahmed Al-Sulaim, CEO of JCDC, said. 

He added the move will contribute to achieving one of PIF’s objectives of socio-economic significance for the sports sector and support Saudi Vision 2030 to build a thriving economy and a vibrant society.

TASI continues to rise in the face of high oil prices: Closing bell

TASI continues to rise in the face of high oil prices: Closing bell
RIYADH: Saudi stocks closed Monday higher, recovering from previous losses following higher crude oil prices and global shares.

Saudi Arabia’s main index, TASI, ended 2.33 percent higher at 11,555, while the parallel market, Nomu, edged 0.49 percent higher at 20,711.

This was led by a 9.98 percent leap in Saudi Arabian Mining Co. and a 9.92 increase in Saudi petrochemicals maker Sipchem.

Saudi oil giant Aramco soared 4.19 percent and Saudi National Bank, one of the Kingdom’s biggest lenders, rose 2.69 percent.

The Kingdom’s largest valued bank Al Rajhi saw its share price rise by 2.34 percent.

Shares of Saudi Chemanol surged 7.57 percent, following the report that its profit surged 116 percent in the first half.

Saudi retailer eXtra gained 5.46 percent as it reported strong results for the first half, with a 24 percent growth in profit.

The biggest faller on the list was Arabia Insurance Cooperative Co., which saw its share price fall by 9.93 percent.

In energy trading, Brent crude settled at $103.74 a barrel and US West Texas Intermediate reached $99.78 a barrel, as of 3:28 p.m. Saudi time.

 

Hotel occupancy in Makkah and Madinah expected to be higher than previously forecast for 2022: Colliers

Hotel occupancy in Makkah and Madinah expected to be higher than previously forecast for 2022: Colliers
Makkah and Madinah’s 2022 hotel occupancy rate forecast has increased by 10.5 and 17 percentage points respectively after two years of COVID-19 restrictions in the hospitality sector were lifted, according to Colliers’ July 2022 report.

The real estate and investment management firm believe that, after the long-awaited return to Hajj, Makkah’s hotel occupancy rates are now expecting a 106 percent surge compared to last year, reaching 52 percent occupancy. 

Likewise, Medinah is looking at an 80 percent increase, achieving 61 percent occupancy.

In contrast, Sharm el-Sheikh, Alexandria, and Doha experienced a 9.2, 6.9, and 4.6 percentage point reduction respectively from their previous occupancy rates forecasts.

Moreover, Saudi Arabia’s booming oil market has increased corporate demand in the Al Khobar and Dammam regions, as occupancy levels are predicted to reach 59 percent.

In the UAE, hotel occupancy rates rose significantly between Oct. 1, 2021 and March 31, 2022 in tandem with the Expo 2020 event which took place in Dubai.   

Although Qatar has experienced a decline in its hospitality market in the first half of 2022, this is set to change with the 2022 FIFA World Cup, where Doha’s hotel occupancy is anticipated to reach 70 percent by the end of the year —a  3 percent decline compared to 2021.   

The World Cup is expected to have a positive impact on the UAE’s hospitality markets, as spectators decide to take a pit stop at Dubai or Abu Dhabi, forecasted Colliers.

Unlike Sharm el-Sheikh and Alexandria, occupancy rates in Cairo and Hurghada are predicted to come in at 69 and 59 percent respectively this year, a 19 and 11 percent increase respectively year-on-year.

Furthermore, other countries in the region such as Jordan and Oman are also expecting to see higher hotel occupancy rates in the second half of 2022.

 

 

Russia's Gazprom declares force majeure on some gas supplies to Europe

Russia’s Gazprom declares force majeure on some gas supplies to Europe
LONDON: Russia’s Gazprom has declared force majeure on gas supplies to Europe to at least one major customer, according to the letter from Gazprom dated July 14 and seen by Reuters on Monday.

The letter said Gazprom, which has a monopoly on Russian gas exports by pipeline, could not fulfil its supply obligations owing to “extraordinary” circumstances outside its control.

It said the force majeure measure, a clause invoked when a business is hit by something beyond its control, was effective from deliveries starting from June 14.

A trading source said the letter concerned supplies through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, a major supply route to Germany and beyond.

Gazprom had no immediate comment.

The measure will likely escalate tensions between Russia and the West over the Russian invasion of Ukraine, action Moscow calls a “special military operation.”

The European Union, which has imposed sanctions on Moscow, aims to stop using Russian fossil fuels by 2027 but wants to supplies to continue for now as it shifts away from Russian supplies.

Russian gas supplies have dropped via major routes, including via Ukraine and Belarus and through Nord Stream 1 under the Baltic Sea.

Nord Stream 1 is currently undergoing maintenance. 

flynas launches direct flights from Riyadh to Montenegro

flynas launches direct flights from Riyadh to Montenegro
RIYADH: Saudi Arabian budget airline flynas has announced the launch of its first direct flights from Riyadh to Podgorica, the capital of Montenegro, starting July 28.

It will connect Riyadh and Podgorica via weekly direct return flights, scheduled every Thursday, from King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh to Podgorica International Airport, the airlines said in a press release. 

Current rules will allow Saudi nationals to enter Montenegro without a visa until Sept. 30, 2022, it added.

flynas recently partnered with Amazon Payment Services to offer installment payment options to customers, thus becoming the first carrier in the Kingdom to offer this facility.

Boeing wins $13.5bn MAX jets deal as Farnborough opens

Boeing wins $13.5bn MAX jets deal as Farnborough opens
Farnborough, United Kingdom: US aerospace giant Boeing on Monday fired the first shot in an orders battle with European rival Airbus at Farnborough airshow, clinching a $13.5-billion deal for 100 MAX planes from Delta Airlines in a huge vote of confidence for the crisis-hit jet.
The deal marks a huge turnaround for the MAX jet which had suffered two deadly crashes in 2018 and 2019.
Outgoing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson meanwhile opened the prestigious five-day event as the aviation sector plots its recovery from heavy COVID-19 fallout.
US carrier Delta lodged its first ever order for medium-haul MAX aircraft, with options for 30 more of the fuel-efficient planes as it seeks to replace its aging fleet and cut damaging emissions.
Boeing revealed also that Japanese airline ANA had agreed to purchase 20 of its smaller MAX 8 jets — worth $2.4 billion — plus two 777-8 freight planes.
“The Boeing 737-10 will be an important addition to Delta’s fleet as we shape a more sustainable future for air travel, with an elevated customer experience, improved fuel efficiency, and best-in-class performance,” said Delta chief executive Ed Bastian.
The news comes as airlines worldwide seek to replace aging fleets with fuel-efficient planes that emit less carbon dioxide.
The first visitors to Farnborough, southwest of London, were meanwhile hit by scorching temperatures amid Europe’s ongoing heatwave.
Defense aerospace companies are also expected to emerge as big winners, with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine boosting spending on nations’ armed forces.
Russian companies have been banned from Farnborough due to the war.
The event coincides with fast-moving political turmoil in Britain after Johnson’s recent announcement that he is stepping down as Conservative party leader, sparking a fractious contest to replace him also as prime minister.
“This government believes in aviation and its power to bring jobs and growth to the entire country,” Johnson said Monday as the event opened.
“After three years in the cockpit... I am now handing over the controls seamlessly to someone else. I don’t know who,” he added, sparking laughter from delegates.
Johnson also said that the government was “investing massively in defense.”
This year’s event — one of the world’s largest civilian and defense shows — is the first global aviation get-together since the Paris airshow in 2019, before COVID-19 hit.
Farnborough was canceled in 2020 as the Covid health crisis grounded aircraft and ravaged the sector.
Global air traffic is gradually recovering and in May reached more than two-thirds of its pre-pandemic level, according to the International Air Transport Association.
That recovery has however faced headwinds from rocketing inflation fueled by historically high energy prices and higher wages, while staff shortages constrain airports and spark flight cancelations.

