Design contract signed for landmark Jeddah stadium

RIYADH: The Jeddah Central Development Co., wholly owned by the Public Investment Fund, has signed an agreement with a designer of a landmark new stadium.
Architectural consultancy company GMP International will design the project, while engineering work has been assigned to Khatib & Alami, according to a statement.
The stadium is set to be one of four major landmarks of the Jeddah Central Project, the other three being a museum, an opera house, and an oceanarium.
“This contract comes as part of our plan to launch a project that helps to enhance the economic position of Jeddah and to provide a world-class sports and entertainment destination for the city’s residents and visitors from around the Kingdom and abroad,” Ahmed Al-Sulaim, CEO of JCDC, said.
He added the move will contribute to achieving one of PIF’s objectives of socio-economic significance for the sports sector and support Saudi Vision 2030 to build a thriving economy and a vibrant society.