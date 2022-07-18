You are here

Bahrain’s GFH acts as joint lead manager on Saudi developer Dar Al-Arkan’s $400m sukuk issuance 

Bahrain’s GFH acts as joint lead manager on Saudi developer Dar Al-Arkan’s $400m sukuk issuance 
RIYADH: Bahrain-based GFH Financial Group, previously known as Gulf Finance House, has acted as joint lead manager on Saudi developer Dar Al-Arkan’s $400 million sukuk issuance. 

Marking the 12th market issuance for the Saudi developer to date, the sale of the three-year bond took place on June 30, and was met with strong demand from investors, according to a statement. 

Proceeds from the bond will be used to support the firm's development goals and pipeline of projects.

Listed on the Saudi Stock Exchange, Dar Al-Arkan has a portfolio of assets valued at over $8.5 billion, with projects located across the Kingdom and international markets including Dubai and Sarajevo. 

Kuwait’s Zain reports $165m profit for second quarter of 2022

Kuwait’s Zain reports $165m profit for second quarter of 2022
Kuwait’s Zain reports $165m profit for second quarter of 2022

Kuwait’s Zain reports $165m profit for second quarter of 2022
  • Zain served 51.7 million customers at the end of the period, a 7.1 percent increase year on year
LONDON: Zain, a Kuwait-based telecoms company, has reported a net profit of 50 million Kuwaiti dinars ($165 million) for the second quarter of 2022, a 22 percent increase over the same period last year.
According to data provider Refinitiv, the effort came in slightly ahead of analysts’ estimate of 49 million dinars.
Revenue for the quarter increased 14 percent to 421 million dinars, thanks to double-digit growth at its subsidiaries in Saudi Arabia and Sudan.
In total, the telecoms group made a net profit of 98 million dinars in the first half of 2022, up 14 percent year on year, with earnings per share of 23 fils.
“The board and management are focused on driving sustainable shareholder value through strong environmental, social and governance practices, diligent investments in 4G and 5G network upgrades expansion, and seeking new lucrative business verticals to drive growth,” Ahmed Al-Tahou, chairman of Zain Group, said.
“We thank all the government authorities across our markets for their proactivity in supporting the telecom sector as we strive to provide meaningful connectivity to the communities we serve,” he added.
Zain, which operates in seven markets across the Middle East and Africa, served 51.7 million customers at the end of the period, a 7.1 percent increase year on year.
The company’s board has declared a half-year dividend of 10 fils per share.
“The healthy revenue and net income growth across multiple key markets vindicates the strategic investments we have made over recent years in network upgrades and cutting-edge digital platforms,” Bader Al-Kharafi, Zain’s vice chairman and group CEO, said.
“By offering our individual and enterprise customers state-of-the-art technologies and services, we are enhancing our customer and revenue share across our markets.
“The 5G network of our flagship operation in Kuwait is the driving force of the 9 percent increase in customers and generation of multiple streams of profitable government and enterprise revenue, resulting in an 11 percent increase for all key financial indicators — revenue, EBITDA and net income.
“Similarly, the 5G network and appealing data monetization initiatives in both Saudi Arabia and Bahrain are driving growth on multiple levels. In Iraq, Jordan and Sudan, the operations are monetizing their 4G networks profitably and we look forward to launching 5G services in those markets in the future, upon receipt of regulatory approvals,” he added.
Zain Group, along with Boubyan Bank and other investors, applied for a digital banking license in Kuwait last month, hoping to become the country’s leading telco-led challenger bank.
“We are focused on fostering innovation and building on our success in the fintech space, given the exceptional accomplishments of Tamam in Saudi Arabia, Zain Cash in Iraq and Jordan, as well as MGurush in South Sudan,” Al-Kharafi said.

Design contract signed for landmark Jeddah stadium

Design contract signed for landmark Jeddah stadium
Design contract signed for landmark Jeddah stadium

Design contract signed for landmark Jeddah stadium
RIYADH: The Jeddah Central Development Co., wholly owned by the Public Investment Fund, has signed an agreement with a designer of a landmark new stadium.

Architectural consultancy company GMP International will design the project, while engineering work has been assigned to Khatib & Alami, according to a statement. 

The stadium is set to be one of four major landmarks of the Jeddah Central Project, the other three being a museum, an opera house, and an oceanarium.

“This contract comes as part of our plan to launch a project that helps to enhance the economic position of Jeddah and to provide a world-class sports and entertainment destination for the city’s residents and visitors from around the Kingdom and abroad,” Ahmed Al-Sulaim, CEO of JCDC, said. 

He added the move will contribute to achieving one of PIF’s objectives of socio-economic significance for the sports sector and support Saudi Vision 2030 to build a thriving economy and a vibrant society.

Topics: Jeddah Central Development

TASI continues to rise in the face of high oil prices: Closing bell

TASI continues to rise in the face of high oil prices: Closing bell
TASI continues to rise in the face of high oil prices: Closing bell

TASI continues to rise in the face of high oil prices: Closing bell
RIYADH: Saudi stocks closed Monday higher, recovering from previous losses following higher crude oil prices and global shares.

Saudi Arabia’s main index, TASI, ended 2.33 percent higher at 11,555, while the parallel market, Nomu, edged 0.49 percent higher at 20,711.

This was led by a 9.98 percent leap in Saudi Arabian Mining Co. and a 9.92 increase in Saudi petrochemicals maker Sipchem.

Saudi oil giant Aramco soared 4.19 percent and Saudi National Bank, one of the Kingdom’s biggest lenders, rose 2.69 percent.

The Kingdom’s largest valued bank Al Rajhi saw its share price rise by 2.34 percent.

Shares of Saudi Chemanol surged 7.57 percent, following the report that its profit surged 116 percent in the first half.

Saudi retailer eXtra gained 5.46 percent as it reported strong results for the first half, with a 24 percent growth in profit.

The biggest faller on the list was Arabia Insurance Cooperative Co., which saw its share price fall by 9.93 percent.

In energy trading, Brent crude settled at $103.74 a barrel and US West Texas Intermediate reached $99.78 a barrel, as of 3:28 p.m. Saudi time.

 

Hotel occupancy in Makkah and Madinah expected to be higher than previously forecast for 2022: Colliers

Hotel occupancy in Makkah and Madinah expected to be higher than previously forecast for 2022: Colliers
Hotel occupancy in Makkah and Madinah expected to be higher than previously forecast for 2022: Colliers

Hotel occupancy in Makkah and Madinah expected to be higher than previously forecast for 2022: Colliers
Makkah and Madinah’s 2022 hotel occupancy rate forecast has increased by 10.5 and 17 percentage points respectively after two years of COVID-19 restrictions in the hospitality sector were lifted, according to Colliers’ July 2022 report.

The real estate and investment management firm believe that, after the long-awaited return to Hajj, Makkah’s hotel occupancy rates are now expecting a 106 percent surge compared to last year, reaching 52 percent occupancy. 

Likewise, Madinah is looking at an 80 percent increase, achieving 61 percent occupancy.

In contrast, Sharm El-Sheikh, Alexandria, and Doha experienced a 9.2, 6.9, and 4.6 percentage point reduction respectively from their previous occupancy rates forecasts.

Moreover, Saudi Arabia’s booming oil market has increased corporate demand in the Alkhobar and Dammam regions, as occupancy levels are predicted to reach 59 percent.

In the UAE, hotel occupancy rates rose significantly between Oct. 1, 2021 and March 31, 2022 in tandem with the Expo 2020 event which took place in Dubai.   

Although Qatar has experienced a decline in its hospitality market in the first half of 2022, this is set to change with the 2022 FIFA World Cup, where Doha’s hotel occupancy is anticipated to reach 70 percent by the end of the year —a  3 percent decline compared to 2021.   

The World Cup is expected to have a positive impact on the UAE’s hospitality markets, as spectators decide to take a pit stop at Dubai or Abu Dhabi, forecasted Colliers.

Unlike Sharm El-Sheikh and Alexandria, occupancy rates in Cairo and Hurghada are predicted to come in at 69 and 59 percent respectively this year, a 19 and 11 percent increase respectively year-on-year.

Furthermore, other countries in the region such as Jordan and Oman are also expecting to see higher hotel occupancy rates in the second half of 2022.

 

 

Russia’s Gazprom declares force majeure on some gas supplies to Europe

Russia’s Gazprom declares force majeure on some gas supplies to Europe
Russia’s Gazprom declares force majeure on some gas supplies to Europe

Russia’s Gazprom declares force majeure on some gas supplies to Europe
LONDON: Russia’s Gazprom has declared force majeure on gas supplies to Europe to at least one major customer, according to the letter from Gazprom dated July 14 and seen by Reuters on Monday.

The letter said Gazprom, which has a monopoly on Russian gas exports by pipeline, could not fulfil its supply obligations owing to “extraordinary” circumstances outside its control.

It said the force majeure measure, a clause invoked when a business is hit by something beyond its control, was effective from deliveries starting from June 14.

A trading source said the letter concerned supplies through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, a major supply route to Germany and beyond.

Gazprom had no immediate comment.

The measure will likely escalate tensions between Russia and the West over the Russian invasion of Ukraine, action Moscow calls a “special military operation.”

The European Union, which has imposed sanctions on Moscow, aims to stop using Russian fossil fuels by 2027 but wants to supplies to continue for now as it shifts away from Russian supplies.

Russian gas supplies have dropped via major routes, including via Ukraine and Belarus and through Nord Stream 1 under the Baltic Sea.

Nord Stream 1 is currently undergoing maintenance. 

