UK's renowned Red Arrows set to perform at Bahrain International Airshow 2022

BIAS 2022 to host iconic UK Red Arrows flying display team. (Bahrain News Agency)
BIAS 2022 to host iconic UK Red Arrows flying display team. (Bahrain News Agency)
Updated 19 July 2022
Arab News

UK's renowned Red Arrows set to perform at Bahrain International Airshow 2022

UK’s renowned Red Arrows set to perform at Bahrain International Airshow 2022
  The Royal Air Force team will also hold a series of events on the ground in Bahrain with the goal of inspiring young people
Updated 19 July 2022
Arab News

MANAMA: The Red Arrows, the UK’s renowned Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team, will perform this year at the Bahrain International Airshow, the Bahrain News Agency reported on Monday. It will be the first time they have done so in the 10-year history of the event.

The announcement, by Bahrain’s Ministry of Transportation and Telecommunications, came during the Royal International Air Tattoo, which took place over the weekend at RAF Fairford in England, during which Air Marshal Martin Sampson, the UK’s defense senior advisor to the Middle East and North Africa, met Mohammed Al-Kaabi, Bahrain’s minister of transportation and telecommunications.

The BIAS, which is held every two years under the patronage of King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa, is scheduled to take place between Nov. 9 and 11 at the Sakhir Air Base.

“We are very pleased to welcome the Red Arrows to our airshow this year, which marks 10 years of success in bringing some of the top global players and flying teams to Bahrain,” said Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Khalifa, personal representative the king and chairman of the BIAS Supreme Organizing Committee. “This is yet another successful outcome of Bahrain’s long-standing relationship with the UK.”

Al-Kaabi said: “The air displays at Bahrain International Airshow are one of its main features, which we strive to expand on, so we are thrilled to announce that we are hosting one of the world’s premier aerobatic display teams at BIAS and which I am certain will add significant value to our flying display program.”

Sampson added: “It is with great pleasure that I can announce that the Red Arrows will be in Bahrain later this year. The Bahrainis are a vital partner for UK defense and I am sure that the Red Arrows will put on a spectacular show there, as well as carrying out inspirational ground activity.”

The Bahrain International Airshow has established itself as a leading aviation event over the past decade. This year’s event is expected to attract more than 50,000 trade visitors, and 215 military and civilian delegations.

The airshow is organized by the Ministry of Transportation and Telecommunications and the Royal Bahraini Air Force, and builds on long-standing relationships with key partner countries. The UK’s Royal Air Force and the Bahrain Defense Force have a history of military cooperation stretching back decades.

“The Red Arrows represent the RAF’s commitment to excellence; the dedication of the team’s pilots and ground crews ensure they perform world-class displays,” said Ben Wallace, the UK’s secretary of state for defense.

“The UK has enjoyed a long and prosperous partnership with Bahrain. Both nations benefit from these strong links and this Red Arrows tour represents the UK’s commitment to maintaining these links.”

Following the conclusion of the team’s busy domestic season, the Red Arrows will embark on a tour of the Gulf that, in addition to Bahrain, will take in Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

As well as performing their daring aerial displays, the team will also take part in a series of events on the ground with the aim of inspiring young people by highlighting the importance of science, technology, engineering and math. Taken together, the aerial displays and ground engagements provide an opportunity to strengthen long-standing diplomatic, military and trade relations between Bahrain and the UK, organizers said.

Thieves break Brink’s trailer lock and steal jewelry, gems

Thieves break Brink’s trailer lock and steal jewelry, gems
Updated 19 July 2022
AP

Thieves break Brink's trailer lock and steal jewelry, gems

Thieves break Brink’s trailer lock and steal jewelry, gems
  • Detectives are currently estimating the theft at $10 million, based on the insurance, but they expect the amount to climb
  • The merchandise had been loaded onto the truck following an exhibit hosted by the International Gem and Jewelry Show
Updated 19 July 2022
AP

LOS ANGELES: Thieves broke into an unattended Brink’s tractor-trailer parked at a remote Southern California rest stop last week and stole millions of dollars worth of jewelry and gemstones after the vehicle’s two armed guards walked away, authorities said.
The tractor-trailer had been traveling overnight from a jewelry show in the San Francisco Bay Area down to the Los Angeles region for another event. It was not immediately clear whether the suspects followed the vehicle along its 375-mile (603.5-kilometer) journey or stumbled across it at the rest stop in a crime of opportunity, according to Los Angeles Sheriff’s Sgt. Michael Mileski.
The guards reported the heist around 2 a.m. on July 11 after they noticed that the trailer’s lock had been tampered with, Mileski told The Associated Press on Monday.
Investigators are trying to determine how the lock was broken. The FBI is also working on the case.
“If I had that much money in jewelry, I think I would have the most secure lock on it,” Mileski said.
It was not immediately clear how long the guards had left the vehicle unattended at the “Flying J” rest stop and gas station in the unincorporated community of Lebec, about 75 miles (120.7 kilometers) north of downtown Los Angeles.
The merchandise had been loaded onto the truck late on July 10 following an exhibit hosted by the International Gem and Jewelry Show in San Mateo, south of San Francisco, said Brandy Swanson, the group’s director. It was going to an event at the Pasadena Convention Center just northeast of Los Angeles, she said.
While Swanson on Sunday said 18 victims were reporting more than $100 million in losses, Brink’s said the stolen items were worth less than $10 million.
“According to the information the customers provided to us before they shipped their items, the total value of the missing items is less than $10 million,” Brink’s said in a statement. “We are working with law enforcement, and we will fully reimburse our customers for the value of their assets that were stolen, in accordance with the terms of our contract.”
Representatives for Brink’s and the International Gem and Jewelry Show did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Monday afternoon.
Swanson said vendors who travel between jewelry shows typically underinsure their merchandise because they can’t afford to insure it fully.
“That’s where the discrepancy comes in. These are mom-and-pop operators,” Swanson said. “They’re devastated. Some of these people have lost their entire livelihoods.”
Mileski said detectives are currently estimating the theft at $10 million, based on the insurance, but they expect the amount to climb. Investigators are reviewing video footage from local businesses to see if the crime was recorded. The sergeant said multiple suspects are believed to have executed the heist.

’My dream came true’: Indian woman to revisit Pakistan home after 75 years

Reena Varma, 92-year-old Indian citizen born in Pakistan speaks during an interview with Reuters, in Lahore, Pakistan. (REUTERS)
Reena Varma, 92-year-old Indian citizen born in Pakistan speaks during an interview with Reuters, in Lahore, Pakistan. (REUTERS)
Updated 19 July 2022
Reuters

'My dream came true': Indian woman to revisit Pakistan home after 75 years

Reena Varma, 92-year-old Indian citizen born in Pakistan speaks during an interview with Reuters, in Lahore, Pakistan. (REUTERS)
  Varma's family was among the millions of people whose lives were disrupted in 1947, when departing British Indian colonial administrators ordered the creation of two countries — one mostly Muslim and one majority Hindu
Updated 19 July 2022
Reuters

LAHORE: When 92-year old Indian citizen Reena Varma visits her childhood home in Pakistan this week, for the first time in 75 years, she will be the only one of her family to make it back home since they left shortly before partition divided the two nations.
“My dream came true,” she said, adding her sister had died without ever being able to fulfil her wish to return to the home in the city of Rawalpindi they left when Varma was 15 years old.
The family of five siblings fled to the Western Indian state of Pune shortly before partition in August 1947.
Although Varma was able to travel once to the eastern Pakistani city of Lahore as a young woman, she has never been back to Rawalpindi. Her parents and siblings have since died.
Crossing into Pakistan by road last week after decades of attempts to get a visa, she felt a wave of emotion.

Reena Varma, 92-year-old Indian citizen born in Pakistan, who after 75 years came to visit her ancestral home and school, speaks during an interview with Reuters, in Lahore. (REUTERS)

“When I crossed the Pakistan-India Border and saw the signs for Pakistan and India, I got sentimental,” she said, speaking during a stop in Lahore. “Now, I cannot predict how I will react when I reach Rawalpindi and see my ancestral home in the street.”
Varma’s family was among the millions of people whose lives were disrupted in 1947, when departing British Indian colonial administrators ordered the creation of two countries — one mostly Muslim and one majority Hindu.
A mass migration followed, marred by violence and bloodshed, as about 15 million Muslims, Hindus and Sikhs, fearing discrimination, swapped countries in a political upheaval that cost more than a million lives.
India and Pakistan have fought three wars since 1947, and relations remain tense, particularly over the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir, which both claim in full.

DECISION TO LEAVE
Aug. 14 will mark 75 years since partition split the two countries, dividing the province of Punjab roughly down the middle.
Varma remembers those tumultuous days clearly. The family worried as reports of violent incidents reached them and decided to leave, her father quitting his public servant job and Varma leaving her school. “Initially we could not understand what happened,” she said, adding her mother never wanted to believe that the two countries had been divided.
“She kept saying we will go back to Rawalpindi soon, but ultimately she had to accept the reality that India and Pakistan are two separate countries,” she said.
Varma has been trying since 1965 to get a visa for Pakistan, finally succeeding this year when the Pakistan India Heritage Club and Pakistan’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar helped with the process.
Varma is being hosted by Imran William, the director of the India Pakistan Heritage Club, which works to highlight the shared heritage of citizens on both sides of the border and reunite family members separated by partition.
“India and Pakistan are two separate countries but we can bring peace between them through love and people-to-people contact,” William said.
When Varma, who is Hindu, was leaving India for her trip she said many warned her not to travel to the Muslim-majority country, but she was not deterred.
“Here I feel I am in my own town with my own people,” William said.

What, no honey? Mama bear and cub break into California home for sweet servings

What, no honey? Mama bear and cub break into California home for sweet servings
Updated 18 July 2022
Arab News

What, no honey? Mama bear and cub break into California home for sweet servings

What, no honey? Mama bear and cub break into California home for sweet servings
Updated 18 July 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Two bears made themselves at home after entering a woman’s house in California and helping themselves with sweet treats, the homeowner told ABC news.  
A mama bear and her cub entered a Monrovia home on Tuesday, as seen in a video taken by a southern California resident, that showed the bears rummaging through the kitchen in search for a tasty snack.
They later snatched some donuts on top of the counter and exited the house through the window.  
It did not seem that the hungry bears have noticed the person filming them on camera as they sneaked in. 
The homeowners said this was the second time the same bears have broken through their home in search for food.

As AI language skills grow, so do scientists’ concerns

Photo/Shutterstock
Photo/Shutterstock
Updated 18 July 2022
AP

As AI language skills grow, so do scientists' concerns

Photo/Shutterstock
  • A multilingual model trained in Arabic is far less likely to spit out offensive remarks or misunderstandings about Islam than one that’s only trained on English-language text in the US, he said
  • AI systems are increasingly able to write health advice websites, high school term papers or political screeds, misinformation can proliferate and it will get harder to know what’s coming from a human or a computer
Updated 18 July 2022
AP

CALIFORNIA: The tech industry’s latest artificial intelligence constructs can be pretty convincing if you ask them what it feels like to be a sentient computer, or maybe just a dinosaur or squirrel. But they’re not so good — and sometimes dangerously bad — at handling other seemingly straightforward tasks.
Take, for instance, GPT-3, a Microsoft-controlled system that can generate paragraphs of human-like text based on what it’s learned from a vast database of digital books and online writings. It’s considered one of the most advanced of a new generation of AI algorithms that can converse, generate readable text on demand and even produce novel images and video.
Among other things, GPT-3 can write up most any text you ask for — a cover letter for a zookeeping job, say, or a Shakespearean-style sonnet set on Mars. But when Pomona College professor Gary Smith asked it a simple but nonsensical question about walking upstairs, GPT-3 muffed it.
“Yes, it is safe to walk upstairs on your hands if you wash them first,” the AI replied.
These powerful and power-chugging AI systems, technically known as “large language models” because they’ve been trained on a huge body of text and other media, are already getting baked into customer service chatbots, Google searches and “auto-complete” email features that finish your sentences for you. But most of the tech companies that built them have been secretive about their inner workings, making it hard for outsiders to understand the flaws that can make them a source of misinformation, racism and other harms.
“They’re very good at writing text with the proficiency of human beings,” said Teven Le Scao, a research engineer at the AI startup Hugging Face. “Something they’re not very good at is being factual. It looks very coherent. It’s almost true. But it’s often wrong.”
That’s one reason a coalition of AI researchers co-led by Le Scao — — with help from the French government — launched a new large language model Tuesday that’s supposed to serve as an antidote to closed systems such as GPT-3. The group is called BigScience and their model is BLOOM, for the BigScience Large Open-science Open-access Multilingual Language Model. Its main breakthrough is that it works across 46 languages, including Arabic, Spanish and French — unlike most systems that are focused on English or Chinese.
It’s not just Le Scao’s group aiming to open up the black box of AI language models. Big Tech company Meta, the parent of Facebook and Instagram, is also calling for a more open approach as it tries to catch up to the systems built by Google and OpenAI, the company that runs GPT-3.
“We’ve seen announcement after announcement after announcement of people doing this kind of work, but with very little transparency, very little ability for people to really look under the hood and peek into how these models work,” said Joelle Pineau, managing director of Meta AI.
Competitive pressure to build the most eloquent or informative system — and profit from its applications — is one of the reasons that most tech companies keep a tight lid on them and don’t collaborate on community norms, said Percy Liang, an associate computer science professor at Stanford who directs its Center for Research on Foundation Models.
“For some companies this is their secret sauce,” Liang said. But they are often also worried that losing control could lead to irresponsible uses. As AI systems are increasingly able to write health advice websites, high school term papers or political screeds, misinformation can proliferate and it will get harder to know what’s coming from a human or a computer.
Meta recently launched a new language model called OPT-175B that uses publicly available data — from heated commentary on Reddit forums to the archive of US patent records and a trove of emails from the Enron corporate scandal. Meta says its openness about the data, code and research logbooks makes it easier for outside researchers to help identify and mitigate the bias and toxicity that it picks up by ingesting how real people write and communicate.
“It is hard to do this. We are opening ourselves for huge criticism. We know the model will say things we won’t be proud of,” Pineau said.
While most companies have set their own internal AI safeguards, Liang said what’s needed are broader community standards to guide research and decisions such as when to release a new model into the wild.
It doesn’t help that these models require so much computing power that only giant corporations and governments can afford them. BigScience, for instance, was able to train its models because it was offered access to France’s powerful Jean Zay supercomputer near Paris.
The trend for ever-bigger, ever-smarter AI language models that could be “pre-trained” on a wide body of writings took a big leap in 2018 when Google introduced a system known as BERT that uses a so-called “transformer” technique that compares words across a sentence to predict meaning and context. But what really impressed the AI world was GPT-3, released by San Francisco-based startup OpenAI in 2020 and soon after exclusively licensed by Microsoft.
GPT-3 led to a boom in creative experimentation as AI researchers with paid access used it as a sandbox to gauge its performance — though without important information about the data it was trained on.
OpenAI has broadly described its training sources in a research paper, and has also publicly reported its efforts to grapple with potential abuses of the technology. But BigScience co-leader Thomas Wolf said it doesn’t provide details about how it filters that data, or give access to the processed version to outside researchers.
“So we can’t actually examine the data that went into the GPT-3 training,” said Wolf, who is also a chief science officer at Hugging Face. “The core of this recent wave of AI tech is much more in the dataset than the models. The most important ingredient is data and OpenAI is very, very secretive about the data they use.”
Wolf said that opening up the datasets used for language models helps humans better understand their biases. A multilingual model trained in Arabic is far less likely to spit out offensive remarks or misunderstandings about Islam than one that’s only trained on English-language text in the US, he said.
One of the newest AI experimental models on the scene is Google’s LaMDA, which also incorporates speech and is so impressive at responding to conversational questions that one Google engineer argued it was approaching consciousness — a claim that got him suspended from his job last month.
Colorado-based researcher Janelle Shane, author of the AI Weirdness blog, has spent the past few years creatively testing these models, especially GPT-3 — often to humorous effect. But to point out the absurdity of thinking these systems are self-aware, she recently instructed it to be an advanced AI but one which is secretly a Tyrannosaurus rex or a squirrel.
“It is very exciting being a squirrel. I get to run and jump and play all day. I also get to eat a lot of food, which is great,” GPT-3 said, after Shane asked it for a transcript of an interview and posed some questions.
Shane has learned more about its strengths, such as its ease at summarizing what’s been said around the Internet about a topic, and its weaknesses, including its lack of reasoning skills, the difficulty of sticking with an idea across multiple sentences and a propensity for being offensive.
“I wouldn’t want a text model dispensing medical advice or acting as a companion,” she said. “It’s good at that surface appearance of meaning if you are not reading closely. It’s like listening to a lecture as you’re falling asleep.”

Daesh ex-bastion in Syria hosts Jackie Chan film shoot

Daesh ex-bastion in Syria hosts Jackie Chan film shoot
Updated 18 July 2022
AFP

Daesh ex-bastion in Syria hosts Jackie Chan film shoot

Daesh ex-bastion in Syria hosts Jackie Chan film shoot
  The ruins of Hajjar Al-Aswad were filled with a motley crew of actors in Yemeni tribal attire, Syrian extras in uniform and polo-wearing Chinese film crew members
Updated 18 July 2022
AFP

HAJJAR AL-ASWAD: A ghost town since a 2018 operation to flush out militants, Hajjar Al-Aswad near the Syrian capital has come back to life as the location of a Jackie Chan-produced action movie.
“Home Operation” is inspired by China’s 2015 evacuation of Chinese and other foreign citizens from the war in Yemen, an operation that was seen as a landmark for Beijing.
Yemen was deemed too dangerous a venue to shoot and some scenes of the film, which is also backed by an Emirati production company, are being shot in Syria, although the script only mentions a fictional country called “Poman.”
The ruins of Hajjar Al-Aswad on Thursday filled with a motley crew of actors in Yemeni tribal attire, Syrian extras in uniform and polo-wearing Chinese film crew members.
Jackie Chan is the main producer, although there are no plans for him to visit Syria.
The film pitches itself as a blockbuster that will glorify the role of the Chinese authorities in a heroic evacuation.
Speaking to reporters as his crew installed their equipment and tanks in hastily altered livery moved into position, director Yinxi Song confirmed the film’s propaganda credentials.
“It takes the perspective of diplomats who are Communist Party members, who braved a hail of bullets in a war-torn country and safely brought all Chinese compatriots onto the country’s warship unscathed,” he said.
The ambassador of China, one of few countries to have maintained good diplomatic relations with the regime of Syria President Bashar Assad, was present to launch the Syria shoot, which is expected to last several days.
A red banner in three languages was unfurled for the small ceremony and another that read “Peace & Love” was propped up on the front of a tank.

“Black rock”
Hajjar Al-Aswad, which means “black rock” in Arabic, was once a densely populated Damascus suburb that lies next to the Palestinian refugee camp of Yarmuk.
Both areas became major hotspots in the Syrian civil conflict that erupted in 2011 and were at least partially controlled at one point by the Daesh group.
The reconquest of both neighborhoods by Syrian pro-government forces in May 2018 marked the moment the regime brought the entire capital Damascus back under its control.
Swathes of Hajjar Al-Aswad were completely levelled, however, turning the neighborhood into a sinister sprawl of grey, gutted buildings.
A few residents have returned to the least damaged parts of Hajjar Al-Aswad, leaving the rest completely uninhabited.
“The war-ravaged areas in Syria have turned into a movie studio. These areas attract film producers,” said director Rawad Shahin, who is part of Home Operation’s Syria crew.
“Building studios similar to these areas is very expensive, so these areas are considered as low-cost studios,” he said.
The production team says it plans to use several other locations to film in Syria, where productions from Iran and Russia, both allies of Assad, have also been shot.
Syria is targeted by a raft of international sanctions and is also littered with unexploded ordnance which last year made it the world’s most lethal country for land mine kills.
Chinese navy vessels carrying out anti-piracy patrols were diverted to Yemen in 2015 to evacuate what officials at the time said were hundreds of people from 10 different countries stranded by the escalating conflict.
The successful operation was touted by Beijing at the time as a proud moment for its navy, evidence of its humanitarian principles and of its growing global reach.

