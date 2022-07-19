You are here

India In-Focus — Shares edge lower; Russia wants India to pay for oil in dirhams

India In-Focus — Shares edge lower; Russia wants India to pay for oil in dirhams
The S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.21 percent to 54,404.88. (Shutterstock)
Updated 16 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

India In-Focus — Shares edge lower; Russia wants India to pay for oil in dirhams

India In-Focus — Shares edge lower; Russia wants India to pay for oil in dirhams
Updated 16 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

MUMBAI: Indian shares inched lower Tuesday, tracking global markets in the absence of major domestic triggers, while the rupee slipped below the psychological level of 80 to hit a record low against the dollar.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.2 percent at 16,245, as of 0353 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.21 percent to 54,404.88. 

Both the indexes rose more than 1 percent in the previous session, with the Nifty hitting its highest since June 10.

Russia seeking oil payments from India in dirhams 

Russia is seeking payment in UAE dirhams for oil exports to some Indian customers, three sources told Reuters and a document showed, as Moscow moves away from the US dollar to insulate itself from the effects of Western sanctions.

Russia has been hit by a slew of sanctions from the US and its allies over its invasion of Ukraine in late February, which it terms a “special military operation.”

An invoice seen by Reuters shows the bill for supplying oil to one refiner is calculated in dollars while the payment is requested in dirhams.

(With input from Reuters)

Topics: India shares stock BSE Russia Oil

TASI starts slightly lower as investors watch the market: Opening bell

TASI starts slightly lower as investors watch the market: Opening bell
Updated 12 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

TASI starts slightly lower as investors watch the market: Opening bell

TASI starts slightly lower as investors watch the market: Opening bell
Updated 12 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Saudi stocks started Tuesday slightly lower as investors kept an eye on the market in the face of high oil prices and inflation.

Saudi Arabia’s main index, TASI, started 0.16 percent lower at 11,537, while the parallel market, Nomu, opened almost flat at 20,708, as of 10:08 a.m. Saudi time

This was led by a 0.65 decrease in Saudi oil giant Aramco, and 0.87 percent decline in Saudi National Bank, one of the Kingdom’s biggest lenders,

Almasane Alkobra Mining Co. surged 7.28 percent, on news that it is seeking to raise capital by SR240 million ($64 million) through issuing bonus shares.

Almunajem Foods soared 10 percent, after reporting a profit surge of 225 percent in the first half of 2022.

Leading the fallers was Arabia Insurance Cooperative Co. with a 4.39 percent decline, followed by Anaam International Holding Group shedding 1.62 percent.

In energy trading, Brent crude settled at $106.90 a barrel and US West Texas Intermediate reached $103.33 a barrel, as of 10:23 a.m. Saudi time.

Topics: stock TASI Tadawul Saudi shares

Saudi foreign minister says no adequate oil supplies without OPEC+ cooperation

Saudi foreign minister says no adequate oil supplies without OPEC+ cooperation
Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi foreign minister says no adequate oil supplies without OPEC+ cooperation

Saudi foreign minister says no adequate oil supplies without OPEC+ cooperation
Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News

TOKYO: Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan has reiteriated Russia's position as an integral part of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+, and added that without the alliance it would be impossible to properly ensure adequate oil supplies to the market.

Speaking at an Arab News Japan Roundtable event on July 19 in Tokyo, Prince Faisal began his talk by mourning late Japanese PM ABE Shinzo.

He then went on to talk about the strengthening Saudi-Japanese relation despite the two year gap which came as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The minister revealed parts of what went on during the recent visit of US President Joe Biden to Jeddah, and reiterated the Kingdom’s commitment to stablizing energy markets.

The Saudi foreign minister said at the panel, which took place at the Foreign Correspondents’ Club of Japan where Arab News Japan first launched two and a half years ago: “We don’t see a lack of oil in the market, there is a lack of refining capacity.” 

He added: “Russia is an integral part of OPEC+. Without OPEC+ cooperation as a collective it would be impossible to properly ensure adequate oil supplies.”

The discussion was moderated by Arab News Japan’s Regional Head Ali Itani and was open to a Q&A by leading Japanese media outlets such as NHK, Jiji Press, Kyodo News, TV Tokyo, Asahi Shimbun and Yomiuri Shimbun.

The roundtable took place in the presence of Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to Japan Nayef Al-Fahadi as well as the Ambassador of Japan to Saudi Arabia IWAI Fumio.

Topics: OPEC+ Oil

Crypto Moves — Celsius turns to bitcoin mining amid bankruptcy; Dutch central bank fines Binance $3.35m  

Crypto Moves — Celsius turns to bitcoin mining amid bankruptcy; Dutch central bank fines Binance $3.35m  
Updated 32 min 30 sec ago
Dana Alomar

Crypto Moves — Celsius turns to bitcoin mining amid bankruptcy; Dutch central bank fines Binance $3.35m  

Crypto Moves — Celsius turns to bitcoin mining amid bankruptcy; Dutch central bank fines Binance $3.35m  
Updated 32 min 30 sec ago
Dana Alomar

RIYADH: Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency internationally, traded higher on Tuesday, rising by 2.06 percent to $21,851.93 as of 8:10 a.m. Riyadh time.

Ethereum, the second most traded cryptocurrency, was priced at $1,516.70 rising by 6.91 percent, according to data from Coindesk.

Celsius resorts to bitcoin mining amid bankruptcy

Crypto lender Celsius Network defended its bitcoin mining plans at a bankruptcy court hearing on Monday in Manhattan, saying it is crucial to the company’s restructuring efforts, Reuters reported.

Celsius will spend $3.7 million on the construction of a new bitcoin mining facility in New Jersey, and another 1.5 million dollars on import duties and customs fees as it received approval from US Bankruptcy Judge Martin Gleen.

A lawyer for Celsius told Glenn that bitcoin mining could allow Celsius to recoup its customers’ assets it froze in weeks before filing for bankruptcy, despite ceasing other business operations like cryptocurrency lending.

As of July 13, Celsius reported a deficit of $1.19 billion on its balance sheet. After the collapse of major terraUSD and luna tokens in May, crypto lenders’ business model came under scrutiny.

As a result of the mining effort, Celsius hopes to repair its relationship with customers, many of whom sent threats and hate mail to certain employees in the weeks leading up to the Chapter 11 filing.

Celsius’ spending on bitcoin mining vendors may be objectionable to customers at a time when their own recovery is in doubt, according to the Department of Justice’s bankruptcy watchdog.

Dutch central bank fines Binance €3.3m  

As a result of its lack of registration, the Dutch central bank has fined Binance, one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges, €3.3 million ($3.35 million) for providing services, Reuters reported.

DNB said the fine was imposed following a public warning issued against Binance in August 2021. In a statement, the bank said Binance indicated it would appeal.

Topics: crypto moves Celsius bitcoin mining Binance

China In-Focus — EU to hold trade dialogues with Asian giant; US wants to end dependence on China’s minerals

China In-Focus — EU to hold trade dialogues with Asian giant; US wants to end dependence on China’s minerals
Updated 44 min 19 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

China In-Focus — EU to hold trade dialogues with Asian giant; US wants to end dependence on China's minerals

China In-Focus — EU to hold trade dialogues with Asian giant; US wants to end dependence on China’s minerals
Updated 44 min 19 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: The EU and China will hold a high-level economic and trade dialogue on Tuesday amidst tensions over a number of issues including the war in Ukraine, Xinjiang and an as yet unratified investment agreement.

“I look forward to co-chairing this important event together with China Vice-Premier Liu He,” said Valdis Dombrovskis, executive vice president of the EU Commission. 

The dialogue will be virtual and will take place in the afternoon Beijing time on Tuesday, Western diplomatic sources told Reuters.

The last round of such dialogue was in July 2020 and was also led by Dombrovskis and Liu.

US wants to end dependence on China rare earths: Yellen

The US wants to end its “undue dependence” on rare earths, solar panels and other key goods from China to prevent Beijing from cutting off supplies as it has done to other countries, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said.

Yellen, who arrived in Seoul late on Monday, told Reuters she was pushing for increased trade ties with South Korea and other trusted allies to improve the resilience of supply chains and avert possible manipulation by geopolitical rivals.

“Resilient supply chains mean a diversity of sources of supply and eliminating to the extent we can the possibility that geopolitical rivals will be able to manipulate us and threaten our security,” she said in an interview en route to Seoul.

Topics: China in-focus

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Tuesday

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Tuesday
Updated 19 July 2022
Arab News

Here's what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Tuesday

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Tuesday
Updated 19 July 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi stocks recouped last week’s losses to close higher for a second straight day on Monday, buoyed by a rise in crude oil prices.

The main TASI index added 2.3 percent to 11,555, while the parallel market Nomu edged up by 0.5 percent to 20,711.

With Saudi Arabia leading the gains in the region, stock exchanges of Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, and Oman all advanced on Monday.

The Kuwaiti index ended the session flat, while Bahrain’s BAX lost 0.6 percent.

Elsewhere in the Middle East, Egypt’s blue-chip index EGX30 gained 1.1 percent.

In the energy market, Brent crude reached $106.18 a barrel by 9:22 a.m. Saudi time on Tuesday, while US West Texas Intermediate traded at $102.59 a barrel.

Stock news

Rawasi Albina Investment Co. set its price guidance for a direct listing on Saudi Arabia’s parallel stock market at SR40 ($11) per share

Almunajem Foods Co. recorded a 225 percent profit surge in the first half of the year to SR220 million

Al Masane Al Kobra Mining Co.’s board proposed a capital hike of SR240 million to SR900 million by granting bonus shares to shareholders

Saudi Automotive Services Co. secured capital gains of SR95.4 million from transferring nine station title deeds for the sale and leaseback process

SABIC Agri-Nutrients announced the relocation of the company’s head office from Jubail Industrial City to Riyadh

Naseej International Trading Co.’s shareholders approved reducing the company’s capital by 49 percent to SR109 million

Thimar Development Holding Co. said it suffered an accumulated loss of 55 percent on its capital of SR100 million

Al-Jouf Cement Co. announced the resignation of Mohammed bin Saeed Attia as board chairman effective July 31

Riyad Bank’s shareholders are set to receive a total of SR1.5 billion in dividends for the first half of 2022

Al-Moammar Information Systems Co. reappointed Khalid Al-Moammar as board chairman and Ibrahim Al-Moammar as vice chairman

Alandalus Property Co.’s CEO Hathal Al-Utaibi resigned effective Aug. 31 due to “his personal circumstances”

Calendar

July 21, 2022

End of Naqi Water’s IPO book-building

Topics: Tadawul stock shares trading NOMU

