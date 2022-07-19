SAMI signs deals with ST Engineering and Airbus Helicopters during Farnborough Airshow 

You are here

The deal was signed at the UK's Farnborough International Airshow (Supplied)
RIYADH: Saudi Arabian Military Industries, also known as SAMI, signed a number of agreements with Singapore’s ST Engineering at the Farnborough International Airshow held in the UK. 

A wholly owned subsidiary of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, SAMI said in a statement that the agreement will support the firm in producing “cutting-edge defense systems”, as well as technical support and training.

“With these new initiatives comes a bright opportunity to leverage supply chain capabilities and fortify our local position as the Kingdom drives toward defense sector autonomy in line with the objective of Vision 2030,” said SAMI CEO Walid Abukhaled .

Vincent Chong, group president and CEO of ST Engineering added: “We are extremely pleased to partner with SAMI in this collaboration to deliver high performance and robust defense solutions. This is in line with our international defense efforts in establishing strong local partnerships.” 

During the airshow, SAMI Aerospace, a business division of SAMI, also signed an agreement with Airbus Helicopters Arabia to support SAMI in building its technical capabilities to provide rotorcraft support to Saudi Armed Forces, Saudi Press Agency reported. 

RIYADH: Gold edged lower on Tuesday due to a slightly stronger dollar, but prices were stuck in a tight range as investors refrained from making big bets ahead of key central bank meetings.

Spot gold was down 0.1 percent at $1,707.29 per ounce, as of 0313 GMT. 

US gold futures fell 0.3 percent to $1,705.10.

Silver falls

Spot silver fell 0.3 percent to $18.61 per ounce, while platinum slipped 0.6 percent to $857.40. 

Palladium climbed 1.2 percent to $1,877.89.

Grains lose ground

Chicago corn futures lost ground on Tuesday with prices under pressure after a weekly report showed the condition of the US crop is stabilizing in its key phase of development, easing concerns over global supplies.

Wheat lost ground after a strong rally, although concerns about Black Sea supplies provided a floor under the market.

The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade lost 1.2 percent to $6.03-1/4 a bushel, as of 0413 GMT, and soybeans gave up 0.7 percent to $13.70-1/4 a bushel.

Wheat fell 0.5 percent to $8.09 a bushel.

London copper falls on weak demand outlook

London copper prices fell on Tuesday, weighed by a firm dollar and fear of softening demand amid disappointing data from the US.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell 1.8 percent to $7,292 a ton by 0144 GMT. 

(With input from Reuters) 

MUMBAI: Indian shares inched lower Tuesday, tracking global markets in the absence of major domestic triggers, while the rupee slipped below the psychological level of 80 to hit a record low against the dollar.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.2 percent at 16,245, as of 0353 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.21 percent to 54,404.88. 

Both the indexes rose more than 1 percent in the previous session, with the Nifty hitting its highest since June 10.

Russia seeking oil payments from India in dirhams 

Russia is seeking payment in UAE dirhams for oil exports to some Indian customers, three sources told Reuters and a document showed, as Moscow moves away from the US dollar to insulate itself from the effects of Western sanctions.

Russia has been hit by a slew of sanctions from the US and its allies over its invasion of Ukraine in late February, which it terms a “special military operation.”

An invoice seen by Reuters shows the bill for supplying oil to one refiner is calculated in dollars while the payment is requested in dirhams.

(With input from Reuters)

RIYADH: Saudi stocks started Tuesday slightly lower as investors kept an eye on the market in the face of high oil prices and inflation.

Saudi Arabia’s main index, TASI, started 0.16 percent lower at 11,537, while the parallel market, Nomu, opened almost flat at 20,708, as of 10:08 a.m. Saudi time

This was led by a 0.65 decrease in Saudi oil giant Aramco, and 0.87 percent decline in Saudi National Bank, one of the Kingdom’s biggest lenders,

Almasane Alkobra Mining Co. surged 7.28 percent, on news that it is seeking to raise capital by SR240 million ($64 million) through issuing bonus shares.

Almunajem Foods soared 10 percent, after reporting a profit surge of 225 percent in the first half of 2022.

Leading the fallers was Arabia Insurance Cooperative Co. with a 4.39 percent decline, followed by Anaam International Holding Group shedding 1.62 percent.

In energy trading, Brent crude settled at $106.90 a barrel and US West Texas Intermediate reached $103.33 a barrel, as of 10:23 a.m. Saudi time.

TOKYO: Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan has reiteriated Russia's position as an integral part of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+, and added that without the alliance it would be impossible to properly ensure adequate oil supplies to the market.

Speaking at an Arab News Japan Roundtable event on July 19 in Tokyo, Prince Faisal began his talk by mourning late Japanese PM ABE Shinzo.

He then went on to talk about the strengthening Saudi-Japanese relation despite the two year gap which came as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The minister revealed parts of what went on during the recent visit of US President Joe Biden to Jeddah, and reiterated the Kingdom’s commitment to stablizing energy markets.

The Saudi foreign minister said at the panel, which took place at the Foreign Correspondents’ Club of Japan where Arab News Japan first launched two and a half years ago: “We don’t see a lack of oil in the market, there is a lack of refining capacity.” 

He added: “Russia is an integral part of OPEC+. Without OPEC+ cooperation as a collective it would be impossible to properly ensure adequate oil supplies.”

The discussion was moderated by Arab News Japan’s Regional Head Ali Itani and was open to a Q&A by leading Japanese media outlets such as NHK, Jiji Press, Kyodo News, TV Tokyo, Asahi Shimbun and Yomiuri Shimbun.

The roundtable took place in the presence of Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to Japan Nayef Al-Fahadi as well as the Ambassador of Japan to Saudi Arabia IWAI Fumio.

RIYADH: Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency internationally, traded higher on Tuesday, rising by 2.06 percent to $21,851.93 as of 8:10 a.m. Riyadh time.

Ethereum, the second most traded cryptocurrency, was priced at $1,516.70 rising by 6.91 percent, according to data from Coindesk.

Celsius resorts to bitcoin mining amid bankruptcy

Crypto lender Celsius Network defended its bitcoin mining plans at a bankruptcy court hearing on Monday in Manhattan, saying it is crucial to the company’s restructuring efforts, Reuters reported.

Celsius will spend $3.7 million on the construction of a new bitcoin mining facility in New Jersey, and another 1.5 million dollars on import duties and customs fees as it received approval from US Bankruptcy Judge Martin Gleen.

A lawyer for Celsius told Glenn that bitcoin mining could allow Celsius to recoup its customers’ assets it froze in weeks before filing for bankruptcy, despite ceasing other business operations like cryptocurrency lending.

As of July 13, Celsius reported a deficit of $1.19 billion on its balance sheet. After the collapse of major terraUSD and luna tokens in May, crypto lenders’ business model came under scrutiny.

As a result of the mining effort, Celsius hopes to repair its relationship with customers, many of whom sent threats and hate mail to certain employees in the weeks leading up to the Chapter 11 filing.

Celsius’ spending on bitcoin mining vendors may be objectionable to customers at a time when their own recovery is in doubt, according to the Department of Justice’s bankruptcy watchdog.

Dutch central bank fines Binance €3.3m  

As a result of its lack of registration, the Dutch central bank has fined Binance, one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges, €3.3 million ($3.35 million) for providing services, Reuters reported.

DNB said the fine was imposed following a public warning issued against Binance in August 2021. In a statement, the bank said Binance indicated it would appeal.

