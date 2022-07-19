SAMI signs deals with ST Engineering and Airbus Helicopters during Farnborough Airshow 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabian Military Industries, also known as SAMI, signed a number of agreements with Singapore’s ST Engineering at the Farnborough International Airshow held in the UK.

A wholly owned subsidiary of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, SAMI said in a statement that the agreement will support the firm in producing “cutting-edge defense systems”, as well as technical support and training.

“With these new initiatives comes a bright opportunity to leverage supply chain capabilities and fortify our local position as the Kingdom drives toward defense sector autonomy in line with the objective of Vision 2030,” said SAMI CEO Walid Abukhaled .

Vincent Chong, group president and CEO of ST Engineering added: “We are extremely pleased to partner with SAMI in this collaboration to deliver high performance and robust defense solutions. This is in line with our international defense efforts in establishing strong local partnerships.”

During the airshow, SAMI Aerospace, a business division of SAMI, also signed an agreement with Airbus Helicopters Arabia to support SAMI in building its technical capabilities to provide rotorcraft support to Saudi Armed Forces, Saudi Press Agency reported.