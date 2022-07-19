You are here

Saudi Grains Organization pays $21m to local farmers 

Saudi Grains Organization pays $21m to local farmers 
The total quantity of wheat received from farmers to date amounted to 364,556 tons (Shuttestock)
Saudi Grains Organization pays $21m to local farmers 

Saudi Grains Organization pays $21m to local farmers 
RIYADH: The Saudi Grains Organization has deposited SR79 million ($21 million) to 135 local wheat farmers who supplied quantities allocated for this season.

Purchasing an amount of 46,300 tons, the payment constitutes the sixth batch, according to SAGO’s statement. 

It noted that the total quantity received from farmers to date amounted to 364,556 tons for a number of 1,424 farmers.

 

Renewable energy generation costs cheaper than coal in 2021: IRENA

Renewable energy generation costs cheaper than coal in 2021: IRENA
Renewable energy generation costs cheaper than coal in 2021: IRENA

Renewable energy generation costs cheaper than coal in 2021: IRENA
RIYADH: The cost of renewable power generation in 2021 was less than the cheapest coal-fired option within the Group of 20 major and emerging economies, as the world continues its journey toward a sustainable future, according to an International Renewable Energy Agency report. 

The report, Renewable Power Generation Costs in 2021, suggested that the cost of electricity from onshore wind and offshore wind fell by 15 percent and 13 percent respectively in 2021. 

The report added that the expense of electricity generation using photovoltaics was also reduced by 13 percent last year. 

“Renewables represent a vital pillar in the global effort to reduce and ultimately phase out fossil fuels, increasing national resilience in the face of fossil fuel price volatility,” said Francesco La Camera, director general of IRENA. 

He added, “High coal and fossil gas prices in 2021 and 2022 have further undermined the competitiveness of fossil fuels, making solar and wind even more attractive.” 

Considering the current price of fossil fuels, the 163 gigawatts of renewable power added last year could save $55 billion globally from energy generation costs in 2022, the report noted. 

IRENA also added that high fossil fuel and gas prices will make traditional power generation uneconomic in the future. 

"Between January and May 2022 in Europe, solar and wind generation, alone, avoided fossil fuel imports of at least $50 billion," the authors said in the report.

Oman’s crude oil production rises 9.7% to 190m barrels in H1 

Oman’s crude oil production rises 9.7% to 190m barrels in H1 
Oman’s crude oil production rises 9.7% to 190m barrels in H1 

Oman’s crude oil production rises 9.7% to 190m barrels in H1 
RIYADH: Oman’s crude oil and condensate production reached 189.6 million barrels during the first half of 2022, recording a 9.7 percent growth over the same period last year, according to data released by the Ministry of Energy and Minerals.

This comes as the Sultanate’s exports of liquefied natural gas climbed to around 5.9 million tons in the first six months of the year, registering an 8 percent increase over the same period in 2021, Oman News Agency reported. 

During the first three months of 2022, Oman’s LNG export was around 3 million, however, the figure declined a bit in the second quarter as it exported about 2.9 million tons.

The oil prices continued to rise throughout June trading, reaching $112.9 per barrel as a consequence of global economic conditions and political escalations around the world, the ministry added. 

Saudi stocks end higher as oil prices rise: Closing bell

Saudi stocks end higher as oil prices rise: Closing bell
Saudi stocks end higher as oil prices rise: Closing bell

Saudi stocks end higher as oil prices rise: Closing bell
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s main index, TASI, ended Tuesday higher, adding 1.79 percent at 11,680 on higher oil prices, which boosted investor sentiment.

Nomu, the parallel market, climbed 0.50 percent reaching 20,816 points at the end of Tuesday's trading session.

In energy trading, Brent crude hit $104.66 a barrel and US West Texas Intermediate reached $100.94a barrel, as of 3:20 p.m. Saudi time.

Almunajem Foods Co. gained 10 percent, leading gainers since the opening, after reporting a profit surge of 225 percent in the first half of 2022.

This was followed by Almasane Alkobra Mining Co., which rose 9.93 percent, on news that it is seeking to raise capital by SR240 million ($64 million).

Saudi oil giant Aramco added 0.65 percent, while Saudi National Bank, one of the Kingdom’s biggest lenders rose 0.15 percent.

Saudi British Bank, which was voted the best bank in 2022, declined 0.83 percent, while the Kingdom’s largest valued bank Al Rajhi added 2.29 percent.

Among the gainers on the list, Saudi Arabian Mining Co. surged 9.47 percent and Saudi Marketing Co. gained 9.08 percent.

Leading the fallers was United Cooperative Assurance Co. with a 9.96 percent decline, followed by Arabia Insurance Cooperative Co. dropping 9.90 percent.

Al-Baha spends $152.5m on 28 environmental and water projects

Al-Baha spends $152.5m on 28 environmental and water projects
Al-Baha spends $152.5m on 28 environmental and water projects

Al-Baha spends $152.5m on 28 environmental and water projects
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's Al-Baha region has launched 28 environmental and water projects at a cost of more than SR572.7 million ($152.50 million).

Among them are seven projects to build dams and dig wells to secure drinking water, at a total cost of more than SR60 million, the Minister of Environment, Abdulrahman Al-Fadley, said, at an inauguration ceremony.

The National Water Company has also implemented 15 projects to provide water services to beneficiaries in the region, at a cost of SR272 million, in addition to six projects to develop and expand sewage networks, with a value of SR238 million. 

These projects aim to meet the increasing demand for drinking water, sewage and other water services, Al-Fadley said. 

The Ministry of Environment is also currently working on the implementation of 21 water and sanitation projects, at a cost of more than SR798 million. 

There are also 13 projects for afforestation and protection of vegetation cover, and a further 188 projects planned with a value of SR6.6 billion.

 

 

ACWA Power inks deal with POSCO to explore green hydrogen production

ACWA Power inks deal with POSCO to explore green hydrogen production
ACWA Power inks deal with POSCO to explore green hydrogen production

ACWA Power inks deal with POSCO to explore green hydrogen production
RIYADH: Saudi Public Investment Fund-owned ACWA Power Co. has signed a memorandum of understanding with South Korea’s POSCO Holdings to jointly explore the production of green hydrogen. 

The agreement will involve the joint development of green hydrogen and its derivatives which include green ammonia, a press release stated. 

The MoU also includes decarbonizing POSCO Group’s power generation, and its steel manufacturing processes, along with serving other Korean clients of POSCO Group, it added.

“The partnership with POSCO Holdings, a giant in their field, represents our firm commitment toward working with like-minded partners to support global decarbonization efforts, and the critical and timely achievement of net zero targets as per the timeframes set by the Paris Agreement,” said Paddy Padmanathan, vice chairman and CEO of ACWA Power. 

This deal will also help to meet POSCO Group’s ambitious targets to produce 500,000 tons of hydrogen globally by 2030, the press release further noted. 

Meanwhile, ACWA Power, in association with NEOM and Air Products, is developing a green hydrogen project in Saudi Arabia, which is expected to be completed in 2026. Once completed, the project will produce 1.2 million tons of green ammonia per year for the purposes of decarbonizing industries. 

 

