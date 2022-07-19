Amazon sues thousands of Facebook groups over fake reviews

You are here

Amazon filed a lawsuit on Tuesday against the administrators of more than 10,000 Facebook groups in a move designed to fight fake reviews on the e-commerce site. (Shutterstock)
19 July 2022
  • Bogus ratings were intended to promote items in exchange for free products or money
LONDON: Amazon filed a lawsuit on Tuesday against the administrators of more than 10,000 Facebook groups in a move designed to fight fake reviews on the e-commerce site. 

The groups would recruit people who provided fake reviews of Amazon products across its online storefronts in the US, UK, France, Germany, Spain, Japan and Italy.

Reviews were intended to boost product ratings of items ranging from camera tripods to car stereos in exchange for free products or money, Amazon said in a statement.

Meta, which owns Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, has made an effort to “shut down multiple major review brokers,” taking down half of the reported groups while investigating the others.

“Our teams stop millions of suspicious reviews before they’re ever seen by customers, and this lawsuit goes a step further to uncover perpetrators operating on social media,” said Dharmesh Mehta, Amazon’s vice president of Selling Partner Services. 

The lawsuit represents a “proactive legal action targeting bad actors,” Mehta said.

Amazon strictly prohibits fake reviews and has a team of more than 12,000 employees around the world dedicated to investigating the problem, as well as protecting its stores from fraud and abuse.

Since 2020, Amazon has reported more than 10,000 fake review groups to Meta. 

One of the groups identified in the lawsuit is “Amazon Product Review,” which had more than 43,000 members until it was taken down by Meta earlier this year.

Another group, “Amazon Verified Buyer & Seller,” had more than 2,500 members.

Alphabet, Google’s parent company, jointly with Amazon were investigated last year by the UK’s antitrust regulator, which questions their efforts to eliminate fake reviews from their platforms.

The investigation comes as part of UK government moves to tackle the problem, with new rules being considered that will make it illegal to write or post fake reviews online. 

Rules announced in April will ensure people are not deceived by “bogus ratings.”

Instagram most popular news source among UK teens: Study

Instagram most popular news source among UK teens: Study
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

Instagram most popular news source among UK teens: Study

Instagram most popular news source among UK teens: Study
  • 29% of young teens cite Instagram as news source, 28% opt for TikTok and 28% choose YouTube
  • Results mirror similar survey in Arab world, where 61% of youth use social media for news
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Instagram is the most popular news source for UK teens, overtaking traditional news channels, research commissioned by Britain’s media regulator Ofcom revealed on Thursday.

The study of news consumption in the UK found that roughly a quarter of 12-15-year-olds watched BBC One and Two, compared with 45 percent five years ago. 

Meanwhile, 29 percent of young teenagers surveyed this year cited Instagram as a source of news, followed by 28 percent opting for TikTok and another 28 percent citing YouTube. 

“Teenagers today are increasingly unlikely to pick up a newspaper or tune into TV news, instead preferring to keep up to date by scrolling through their social feeds,” said Yih-Choung Teh, Ofcom’s group director for strategy and research.

“And while youngsters find news on social media to be less reliable, they rate these services more highly for serving up a range of opinions on the day’s topical stories.”

The number of teenagers using traditional news channels such as ITV and the BBC has dropped from 45 percent five years ago to 24 percent now.

Historically the most popular news source among this age group, BBC news channels were pushed down to fifth place, preceded by ITV. 

BBC One remained the most popular news source among those over the age of 16, with 56 percent saying they tuned in, while just over a third read and watched news on Facebook.

Despite the popularity, however, trust in social media news sources varied. Half of YouTube and Twitter users think they provide trustworthy news stories, but only 30 percent of teenagers trust TikTok’s news content.

These results were mirrored in the Arab world, where 61 percent of people aged 18-24 use social media for news compared to TV channels (43 percent), other online sources (34 percent) and newspapers (9 percent), according to a 2021 ASDA’A BCW Arab Youth survey.

Similarly, social media was less trusted by Arab youth compared to the other three sources. Only 26 percent say social media is a “very trustworthy” source of news compared to other online news portals (28 percent), newspapers (32 percent) and TV channels (46 percent).

Emirates News Agency signs partnership agreement with Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence

Emirates News Agency signs partnership agreement with Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence
21 July 2022
Arab News

Emirates News Agency signs partnership agreement with Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence

Emirates News Agency signs partnership agreement with Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence
  • Al-Rayssi says AI essential for sustainable growth, collaboration will help launch promising programs to support joint cooperation
Updated 21 July 2022
Arab News

ABU DHABI: The Emirates News Agency, WAM, has signed a strategic partnership agreement with the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence, the news agency reported.  

The partnership aims to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the media and artificial intelligence sectors through the exchange of knowledge, experiences and training. 

Mohammed Jalal Al-Rayssi, director-general of WAM, and Sultan Al-Hajji, vice president for public affairs and alumni relations at MBZUAI, signed the agreement at the agency’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi. 

The partnership agreement states that MBZUAI will be the strategic academic sponsor of the Global Media Congress, which will be held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Co. in collaboration with WAM, from Nov. 15-17, 2022, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center.

The university will allocate seats in its executive program to WAM employees in order to support the agency’s efforts to leverage AI and improve its efficiency.

MBZUAI will also provide consultancy services to the agency in the context of establishing an AI laboratory. WAM will use the laboratory to develop and deploy AI applications to support media innovation.

Al-Rayssi emphasized the significance of the partnership, stating that AI has become an essential pillar for sustainable growth across all sectors and that this collaboration will contribute to the launch of promising programs in support of the two sides’ joint cooperation.

Of the agreement, he said it “highlights the pivotal role played by the university in the future vision of the media sector in the UAE, in addition to spreading knowledge and providing promising opportunities for young people.”

“Artificial intelligence will contribute to the advent of a qualitative leap across various sectors, including media, as the applications of computer vision and natural language processing will represent the main driver of this development — the two main areas of research at the university,” Prof. Eric Xing, president of MBZUAI, said.

“We are proud of our partnership with the Emirates News Agency, the leading institution that constantly seeks to raise national standards for media in the UAE. Through this partnership, we will work to provide our scientific expertise, as we look forward to supporting the agency’s efforts during the events of the Global Media Congress,” he added.

The congress, whose first edition will focus on digital communication, aims to reinforce collaboration between media outlets from around the world, providing a platform that brings together industry leaders from different countries.

The global event will include an exhibition and conference at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center, as well as an ambitious program that will allow various media entities to seek potential partnerships and collaboration opportunities.

It will also cover a number of important topics, including digital communications, the impact of AI on modern media, and the integration of advanced technology and innovation in the media sector.

Al-Hajji said in a statement to WAM that this agreement is an important step that allows joint cooperation between WAM and MBZUAI with the goal of building capabilities in the fields of data, AI and media.

He expressed his delight at the selection of MBZUAI as a key sponsor of the Global Media Congress, as well as their collaboration in developing an AI-based system to forecast a developed and sustainable future for the region and the world’s media sectors.

He affirmed that the university seeks to empower a new generation of AI leaders through exceptional education and a unique model of academic cadres and that the university offers students a variety of graduate programs with a focus on the core disciplines of AI, primarily computer vision, machine learning and natural language processing.

Meta's Zuckerberg, Sandberg to be deposed in privacy class action lawsuit

Meta's Zuckerberg, Sandberg to be deposed in privacy class action lawsuit
21 July 2022
Reuters

Meta's Zuckerberg, Sandberg to be deposed in privacy class action lawsuit

Meta's Zuckerberg, Sandberg to be deposed in privacy class action lawsuit
  • CEO Mark Zuckerberg and departing COO Sheryl Sandberg due to sit for hours of questions
Updated 21 July 2022
Reuters

LONDON: Meta Platforms chief executive officer Mark Zuckerberg and outgoing chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg are set to answer attorney questions as part of San Francisco federal court litigation over the Cambridge Analytica data sharing scandal, according to a new court filing.

Lawyers for both plaintiffs and Meta-owned Facebook have agreed that the plaintiffs' attorneys can depose Zuckerberg for six hours and Sandberg for five hours as part of the data privacy lawsuit, according to a joint filing late Tuesday.

The parties have also agreed that plaintiffs can question Javier Olivan, the company's chief growth officer who will replace Sandberg as COO, for three hours, according to the court document.

There are depositions in the case scheduled through Sept. 20, the filing said.

A Facebook spokesperson declined to comment and the company's outside lawyers from Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher didn't immediately respond to requests for comment. Lawyers for the plaintiffs at Keller Rohrback and Bleichmar Fonti & Auld declined to comment.

The four-year-old proposed class action alleges Facebook violated consumer privacy laws by sharing users' personal data with now-defunct British political consultancy Cambridge Analytica and others.

Facebook has said of the underlying lawsuit that its privacy practices are consistent with its disclosures and “do not support any legal claims.”

The Tuesday case management statement from the parties comes amid long-running discovery marred by plaintiffs' allegations of litigation misconduct.

The plaintiffs' lawyers recently filed a sanctions motion seeking $854,000 in fees and costs from Facebook, Gibson Dunn and the firm's lead partner in the case, Orin Snyder. The company and firm in a response filing said there has been no sanctionable conduct.

At least one other recent plaintiffs' effort to force Zuckerberg to answer attorney questions tied to the Cambridge Analytica scandal failed.

The DC attorney general's office, in its own lawsuit against the social media company, sought to question Zuckerberg about Facebook's data privacy practices. Facebook's lawyers argued the District's effort was a "transparent attempt to harass." A DC superior court judge in March rejected the bid.

Meta’s Facebook revamping main feed to attract younger users

Meta’s Facebook revamping main feed to attract younger users
21 July 2022
Reuters

Meta’s Facebook revamping main feed to attract younger users

Meta’s Facebook revamping main feed to attract younger users
  • Facebook existing news feed, featuring recent posts from friends, pages and groups that users actively choose to follow, will move to a new separate tab called ‘Feeds’.
Updated 21 July 2022
Reuters

LONDON: Meta Platforms said on Thursday it was revamping the main feed on its Facebook app to prioritize “discovery” of new content, instead of posts from accounts users follow, in a bid to style its apps after short-form video competitor TikTok.
Meta executives have voiced increased urgency in recent months around boosting Meta’s ‘reels’, similar to TikTok’s short video format, which has been especially popular with younger users.
’Home’, Facebook’s main news feed tab that users will see when they open the app will start heavily featuring popular posts from accounts that users do not follow, including reels and stories, Meta said in a statement.
Facebook will suggest posts to users with its machine learning ranking system and is investing in artificial intelligence (AI) to serve recommended content, it added.
Its existing news feed, featuring recent posts from friends, pages and groups that users actively choose to follow, will move to a new separate tab called ‘Feeds’.
Feeds will include advertisements, however, Meta said that it will not have posts suggested for the user.
Adam Mosseri, head of the company’s Instagram app, announced tests of a more “immersive” TikTok-style viewing experience in May, while Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg told investors in April that Meta was making significant investments in AI and machine learning to support the “discovery engine” approach.
Earlier this month, Chief Product Officer Chris Cox told employees there was a plan to increase fivefold the number of graphic processing units (GPUs) in its data centers by the year-end to provide extra computing power for AI.

Facebook removes Afghan media pages controlled by Taliban

Facebook removes Afghan media pages controlled by Taliban
21 July 2022
AFP

Facebook removes Afghan media pages controlled by Taliban

Facebook removes Afghan media pages controlled by Taliban
  • The Taliban have made liberal use of Facebook and Twitter since seizing power in August last year
  • The Facebook pages of privately owned media houses seemed unaffected
Updated 21 July 2022
AFP

KABUL: Facebook has removed the accounts of at least two state-owned media outlets in Afghanistan, the company confirmed Thursday, saying it was complying with laws in the United States listing the Taliban as a “terrorist organization.”
The Taliban have made liberal use of Facebook and Twitter since seizing power in August last year, and have a firm grip on state-owned media in the country — including radio and TV stations, and newspapers.
While Facebook parent Meta did not list the banned media outlets, state broadcaster National Radio Television Afghanistan (RTA) and the government-owned Bakhtar news agency both said that they had been blocked.
The Facebook pages of privately owned media houses seemed unaffected.
“The Taliban is sanctioned as a terrorist organization under US law and they are banned from using our services,” a Meta spokesperson told AFP in a statement.
“We remove accounts maintained by or on behalf of the Taliban and prohibit praise, support, and representation of them,” it added.
Government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid criticized the blocking, saying it showed “impatience and intolerance” by the US firm.
“The slogan ‘Freedom of expression’ is used to deceive other nations,” he tweeted.
RTA director Ahmadullah Wasiq said in a video statement that the Pashto and Dari-language pages of the organization on Facebook and Instagram had been closed “for unknown reasons.”
“RTA is a national institution — the voice of the nation,” he said.
Bakhtar also urged Facebook to reconsider, saying on Twitter: “The only goal of this news agency is to share accurate, timely and comprehensive information to its audiences.”
On Thursday, the hashtag “#BanTaliban” was trending on Twitter, with thousands of users calling for Taliban accounts on that platform to be blocked.
The Taliban have made prolific use of Twitter since seizing power.
While most accounts linked to the former Western-backed government have been dormant since the takeover, new “official” ones have proliferated — although none with Twitter’s blue tick of authenticity.

