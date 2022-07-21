Drivers warned not to leave flammable items in cars during scorching Saudi summer

JEDDAH: Saudi Civil Defense issued a warning on Wednesday about the danger of leaving potentially flammable items in a car during the extreme heat of summer.
In a message posted on Twitter, the authority shared an infographic that highlighted a number of items that people should remove from their vehicles for their own safety because intense heat can cause them to ignite or explode, including power banks, phone batteries, aerosols, cigarette lighters, gas canisters, and bottles of hand sanitizer.
One of the most dangerous items is hand sanitizer, which contains alcohol and, if left sitting on the dashboard in direct sunlight, could start a fire. It is also believed that there have been a number of cases of low-quality power banks exploding in hot cars around the Kingdom, causing damage and injuries.
According to the Saudi National Center for Meteorology, many places in the country experienced extremely hot conditions on Wednesday. Wadi Al-Dawaser and Al-Ahsa recorded the highest temperatures in the country, at between 47 C and 48 C. However the sky over Najran was cloudy and there was rain in southern and western parts of Saudi Arabia.
Searing heat has made this week an uncomfortable one for residents of Riyadh, with some reporting that their car tires had melted on baking hot roads. The maximum temperature forecast for Riyadh this week is 45 C, with the heatwave continuing until the weekend. Temperatures in the Makkah area are expected to reach about 38 C.
Updated 20 July 2022
Arab News
JEDDAH: With no COVID-19-related deaths reported on Wednesday in Saudi Arabia, the Health Ministry confirmed 602 new cases and 432 recoveries, according to the latest statistics.
Of the new infections, 170 were recorded in Riyadh, 105 in Jeddah, 46 in Dammam, 32 in Makkah, 23 in Madinah and 22 in Abha. Several other cities recorded fewer than 20 new cases each.
Saudi health authorities have so far registered more than 805,879 COVID-19 infections and 9,233 deaths since the pandemic broke out in the country in March 2020.
More than 789,192 people have recovered thanks to the government’s vaccination campaign, which has administered almost 68 million vaccine doses through 587 centers across the Kingdom, providing the free service to citizens and residents alike.
The ministry announced that 7,454 COVID-19 cases were still active, adding that 18,697 PCR tests were completed, bringing the total number of tests conducted over the course of the pandemic to almost 44 million. Of the active cases, 139 remain in critical condition.
Updated 20 July 2022
Arab News
RIYADH: A nutrition project supported by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center is providing vital aid to children under five, pregnant women and nursing mothers in the Yemeni governorates of Aden, Lahij, Taiz, Hodeidah, Hadramout, Hajjah and Marib.
The project, which aims to provide nutritional therapy, healthcare and counseling services, has helped 147,000 people in one week.
The project is part of the Kingdom’s strategy to support Yemenis, especially mothers and children struggling with malnutrition, amid the humanitarian crisis.
KSrelief recently signed a project with a civil society organization in Yemen to sponsor orphans and empower their families in Aden, Lahij and Marib governorates, benefiting 536 orphans, in addition to 166 families supporting orphans.
The project was signed in Riyadh by KSrelief’s assistant general supervisor for operations and programs, Ahmed Al-Baiz.
Yemen is among the top beneficiaries of KSrelief assistance. The countries and territories that have benefited the most from the center’s various projects are Yemen ($4 billion), Palestine ($369 million), Syria ($332 million) and Somalia ($216 million).
Egypt holds National Day ceremony at Riyadh embassy
Updated 20 July 2022
Arab News
RIYADH: Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz, the acting governor of the Riyadh region, celebrated the National Day of Egypt at the Egyptian embassy, Saudi Press Agency reported.
He was received by Egyptian ambassador Ahmed Farouk and embassy officials upon his arrival, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
The ceremony was also attended by the deputy interior minister, Dr. Nasser bin Abdulaziz Al-Dawood, the undersecretary for protocol affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Khaled bin Faisal Al-Sahli, and other members of the diplomatic corps accredited to the Kingdom.
Egyptians constituted the largest Arab expatriate group in Saudi Arabia as of 2021.
Who’s Who: Abdulaziz bin Hamad Al-Rumaih, deputy minister at Saudi Ministry of Health
Updated 21 July 2022
Arab News
Abdulaziz bin Hamad Al-Rumaih was recently appointed deputy minister for planning and development at the Ministry of Health, following a royal decree.
In April 2022, Al-Ramaih was appointed as the deputy minister for e-health and digital transformation at the Ministry of Health.
Prior to joining the ministry, he held strategic development roles at numerous consulting and health agencies.
From 2018 to 2020, he was managing director for health and public services in the Middle East with professional services company Accenture responsible for developing business management consultation that offered clients interactive solutions via technology and operations.
Between 1998 and 2018, he worked as chief information officer of health informatics services at the Ministry of National Guard Health Affairs helping strengthen clinical care through special training programs using cutting-edge technology. He also acted as vice president of the Saudi Association for Health Informatics.
In February, Al-Ramaih participated in the launch of a national platform for health information exchange services in Saudi Arabia aimed at improving and developing healthcare by building and managing health service platforms such as Sehaty.
He gained a bachelor’s degree in computer engineering from King Saud University, a master’s degree in computer and information networks from the University of Essex, in the UK, and a master’s degree in general management and finance from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.
King Fahd National Library gifted 2,000 books by China’s Sinopec
China’s Sinopec donated the books to King Fahd National Library in Riyadh as part of its mission to enhance cultural exchange
Updated 20 July 2022
Hebshi Alshammari
RIYADH: China’s Sinopec, one of the largest energy and chemical companies in the world, has gifted 2,000 books on Chinese culture to King Fahd National Library in Riyadh.
The donation was marked in a ceremony on Wednesday attended by senior officials from both countries, including the Chinese ambassador to Saudi Arabia.
Chen Weiqing, the Chinese envoy, inaugurated a Chinese books corner at the library in the presence of Dr. Mansour bin Abdullah Al-Zamil, the library’s secretary.
The section was established by Sinopec as part of its mission “to offer a window on China for Saudi citizens, provide reference books for students, beneficiaries, and graduates, and provide support for teaching Chinese in the Kingdom,” according to a press release.
The Chinese envoy praised “historical” bilateral relations between Saudi Arabia and China, as well as the promotion of cultural exchange between the two countries.
Al-Zamil said that the opening of the Chinese books corner in the library is a “positive gesture” for further Saudi-Chinese cultural collaboration.
He added that the Chinese books received by the library “are of scientific value that will benefit the beneficiaries and researchers, and help enrich the library with reference books,” noting that the library’s technical departments have finished cataloging and classifying the books, which are ready for researchers.
“We want to enhance cultural interchange, transfer, and cultural exchange between the two countries,” he said.
The rest of the Chinese books will be released in installments, with the first batch featuring books in Arabic, English and Chinese addressing economic, geographical and humanitarian topics. A series of books in Arabic and English by Chinese President Xi Jinping will also be provided.
In a speech, Weiqing praised the heritage of King Fahd Library and its “cultural, cognitive, and scientific achievements,” applauding the late Saudi King Fahd bin Abdulaziz’s efforts to support relations between the “two great countries.”
The effort by Sinopec follows “what the Kingdom initiated in this regard” by opening a branch of the King Abdulaziz National Library in China as its first branch in Asia, Weiqing added.
King Abdulaziz Library opened a branch at Peking University in Beijing, China to “expose the Chinese people to Saudi culture.”
The library is housed in a six-story building located near the university’s main entrance on an area of 13,000 square meters.
King Salman attended the opening ceremony of the branch in March 2017.
“We consider the Chinese books corner to be a cultural collaboration that includes various books of scientific value that will benefit beneficiaries and researchers, as well as help enrich the National Library with reference books, as the technical departments involved with the library have cataloged, classified and made them suitable for researchers,” Al-Zamil said.
“We want to encourage cultural interaction, transfer and exchange of culture between the two countries,” he added, commending China’s cultural legacy, which “has a head start over the civilizations of the entire world.”
Li Xihong, former chief representative of Sinopec’s Middle East office, said that the company has always attached great importance to cross-cultural exchange within Chinese foreign cooperation projects, and has actively fulfilled its overseas social responsibilities.
“Through cooperation with King Fahd National Library, we hope to promote cross-cultural exchange and cooperation, and build a bridge to promote cultural exchanges between China and Saudi Arabia, and enhance the friendship between the two peoples,” he said.
Over the past 22 years of operation and development in Saudi Arabia, Sinopec has formed an integrated industry chain service system of oil and gas exploration, as well as development and technology research.
Fahad Alarjani, executive board member and head of the entrepreneurship committee at the Saudi Chinese Business Council, said that cultural activities foster community development and create vital markets for investors as well as entrepreneurs.
Events also facilitates an understanding of markets and improve skills in an economic development ecosystem, he added. “This is what unique exchange requires in the development of distinguished Saudi-Chinese business relationships.”
Alarjani, a Ph.D. scholar in sustainable entrepreneurship at Xi’an Jiaotong University, China, said that the cultural sector is “one of the most important” in the future of knowledge-based economic exchange between Saudi Arabia and China.
“This is evidenced by the launch of several unique initiatives by the two countries over the last five years, focusing on the knowledge-based economic aspect to motivate young entrepreneurs to engage in innovative cultural and art experiences,” he added.
“Such initiatives will form integrations with other sectors including tourism, and will enhance the diversity of bilateral economic exchange,” he added.